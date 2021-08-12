Look. At. The. Damn. Snake.

To limit exposure to these viruses, we urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible. To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective. We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders.
—The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, August 12, 2021
God must have known that the Latter-day Saints would be a stiff-necked people, as he gave the second half of the story only to us. In the Old Testament, we can read about Moses and the Brazen Serpent: the Children of Israel were tired of wandering, so they did what they do best: they complained about it. And they complained so much that God decided to send them fiery serpents. Poison Fiery serpents that could fly, even, as if regular old fiery serpents weren’t scary enough.
And the people repented and asked Moses if he could get rid of the flying, flaming murder snakes and take care of all the people who had been bitten. Moses made a serpent out of bronze, and all the people had to do was look at it, and they were miraculously healed (Numbers 21: 9-6). This was, according to John, a type of Christ. “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. (John 3: 14-15)
The Book of Mormon gives us the rest of the story because, as it turns out, not everybody looked at the brazen serpent:
And he did straiten them in the wilderness with his rod; for they hardened their hearts, even as ye have; and the Lord straitened them because of their iniquity. He sent fiery flying serpents among them; and after they were bitten he prepared a way that they might be healed; and the labor which they had to perform was to look; and because of the simpleness of the way, or the easiness of it, there were many who perished.
And they did harden their hearts from time to time, and they did revile against Moses, and also against God; nevertheless, ye know that they were led forth by his matchless power into the land of promise. (1 Nephi 17: 41-42)
Yeah, that’s right. Some people went out of their way to avert their gaze. They were “anti-brassers,” or “brazen-serpent hesitant.” And they died.
Now, the brazen serpent is not quite a perfect analog of the modern COVID-19 vaccine. There is one big difference: flaming murder serpent bites were not communicable. The people who averted their gaze only hurt themselves.
This is decidedly not the case with COVID-19. A fully vaccinated population protects everybody. A half-vaccinated population puts everybody in danger. Viruses are really good at evolution, and they constantly mutate to find ways around our defenses. A half-vaccinated population creates millions of human-sized Petri dishes to cook up new variants, some of which get good at breaking through the antibodies that the vaccine produces.
Vaccines are miracles too—but they are only miraculous when they are embraced by entire populations. During the 20th century, humanity wiped out diseases like polio and smallpox that killed and maimed millions of people over most of human history. We did this by being better at evolution than the viruses. And our primary evolutionary advantages are being able to invent stuff and being able to coordinate our responses with high degrees of organization. We live at the only time in human history when a vaccine for a newly dicovered virus could have been invented, tested, mass-produced, and distributed across the world a year after the virus first appeared. That is way better than a magic metal snake.
With Today’s announcement by the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, refusing to get the vaccine becomes as theologically untenable as it is scientifically illiterate. The First Presidency rarely takes positions on public and social issues. When they do, it means something. They speak the official, formal policy of the Church, and, if you honestly believe them to be prophets, seers, and revelators, they reveal the mind of God.
And this is exactly the kind of issue that prophets have always spoken to Our primary charge as the body of Christ is to build the Kingdom of God. Joseph Smith called it “Zion.” It is not something we have to wait for or die to inherit; it is something that we build on the ground we inhabit. Zion is what happens when an entire community of people love each other as they love themselves. It requires that we live up to our covenant at baptism to mourn with those who mourn, comfort those who stand in need of comfort, and share each other’s burdens. Zion happens when a large number of people care about each other’s needs as much as they care about their own.
So, look at the damn snake like the world depends on it. Because it very well might.
Comments
Amen.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Want to see some real angst? Check out the drama over at Millennial Star. More anti-masking and anti-vaccine posts have been promised!
Great post; many thanks.
Fascinating to see this issue open up a divide among conservatives (always the overwhelming majority) in the Church. Seems to be the first time so many endowed temple goers are expressing doubt in the leadership.
I always felt that many of these people had more in common with, say, Islamic fundamentalists than with me.
The overlap between people who were willing to deny same-sex couples the right to marry in 2008 but won’t stand for the inconvenience of wearing a mask in certain places for a period of time in 2021 is … significant.
I know people who are literally planning anti-mask protests & inviting ward members. If you planned an anti-prop 8 protest in 2008 and invited ward members you’d be hauled into the bishop’s office.
I have thought this so many times.
Interesting when the “rebellious” sometimes turn out to be those presiding over stakes and wards. There will be fallout, I think.
Reach out to your anti-vax friends, because they’re not doing well. That sounds facetious, but I’m serious. If you’re used to being on the losing end of First Presidency statements, think about how you would have wanted your conservative friends to respond back then, and do that now. There are people I dearly love who refuse to get vaccinated no matter what I tell them (and I’m in a position to be blunt about it). I still very much want them to feel welcome at church.
There was another guy who wanted to force everyone to do what was right. There was a war fought in the pre-earth life where those who agreed with him were sent away, never to progress. Be careful what you wish for, you may extend some lives here, and cost yourself dearly in the world to come.
C. Keen – I love your statement about reaching out and being kind. But I have to disagree – if someone is not willing to mask or vaccinate, I don’t want them to feel welcome at church. I want them to feel welcome to worship at home, away from the kids and immunocompromised.
I have so many thoughts about this.
1. For starters, as someone on the left-leaning side of things, I am very familiar with feeling troubled because the prophet is saying something that disagrees with my own sense of truth (2015 was not an easy year for me). But I never thought that I’d hear people talk about how their faith is shaken because the church isn’t *conservative* enough for them. Maybe this suggests that for many of us, both left and right, our politics override our religion. Or maybe worse, that for many members, our party affiliations *are* our religion now.
But on the other hand, I refuse to draw an equivalency between “this policy of denying baptism to children feels illogical and wrong”—a subjective, moral judgment—and “the vaccines are untested and are killing and maiming so many people and the church is now the puppet of big pharma and the corrupt government that stole the election”—objectively, verifiably false conspiracies. I think we can have moral or philosophical differences about what is the most just, loving, Christlike way to treat people. But when enough of us have detached ourselves from objective reality and embraced conspiracies, that kind of terrifies me.
2. I wish the leaders of the church were self-aware enough to realize that they helped create this mess. Decades of anti-communist and anti-government paranoia, distrust of “so-called” scientists and experts, and general enshrining of the GOP as God’s Party aren’t going to disappear overnight.
The church: Trains people over the pulpit *for decades* to not listen to “so-called” experts and intellectuals, because that’s THE WORLD™, and they’re out to deceive and trick us as part of a satanic conspiracy to take away our freedom.
A lot of members in 2021: We won’t listen to accepted science or public health experts! It’s a conspiracy to take away our freedom!
The church: [insert Surprised Pikachu Face]
3. This is probably much, much too unfair and simplistic—but given the responses I’m seeing to the First Presidency’s statement about masks and vaccines, I can’t help but wonder if all these years of chanting “follow the prophet” were for some people really more about just wanting to stick it to those gays and libs than actually about following the prophet.
@G, it really feels like you are extrapolating Mormon culture into church teaching. Mormon leadership has consistently shown a strong level of support for government and science, even if there are sometimes specific disagreements with a few specifics.
Some regions of mormon culture has picked up an anti-scientific and anti-governmental strains, but I would argue that is as much “from the world” more than church leadership.