Look. At. The. Damn. Snake.

by

To limit exposure to these viruses, we urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible. To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective. We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders. —The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, August 12, 2021

God must have known that the Latter-day Saints would be a stiff-necked people, as he gave the second half of the story only to us. In the Old Testament, we can read about Moses and the Brazen Serpent: the Children of Israel were tired of wandering, so they did what they do best: they complained about it. And they complained so much that God decided to send them fiery serpents. Poison Fiery serpents that could fly, even, as if regular old fiery serpents weren’t scary enough.

And the people repented and asked Moses if he could get rid of the flying, flaming murder snakes and take care of all the people who had been bitten. Moses made a serpent out of bronze, and all the people had to do was look at it, and they were miraculously healed (Numbers 21: 9-6). This was, according to John, a type of Christ. “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. (John 3: 14-15)

The Book of Mormon gives us the rest of the story because, as it turns out, not everybody looked at the brazen serpent:

And he did straiten them in the wilderness with his rod; for they hardened their hearts, even as ye have; and the Lord straitened them because of their iniquity. He sent fiery flying serpents among them; and after they were bitten he prepared a way that they might be healed; and the labor which they had to perform was to look; and because of the simpleness of the way, or the easiness of it, there were many who perished. And they did harden their hearts from time to time, and they did revile against Moses, and also against God; nevertheless, ye know that they were led forth by his matchless power into the land of promise. (1 Nephi 17: 41-42)

Yeah, that’s right. Some people went out of their way to avert their gaze. They were “anti-brassers,” or “brazen-serpent hesitant.” And they died.

Now, the brazen serpent is not quite a perfect analog of the modern COVID-19 vaccine. There is one big difference: flaming murder serpent bites were not communicable. The people who averted their gaze only hurt themselves.

This is decidedly not the case with COVID-19. A fully vaccinated population protects everybody. A half-vaccinated population puts everybody in danger. Viruses are really good at evolution, and they constantly mutate to find ways around our defenses. A half-vaccinated population creates millions of human-sized Petri dishes to cook up new variants, some of which get good at breaking through the antibodies that the vaccine produces.

Vaccines are miracles too—but they are only miraculous when they are embraced by entire populations. During the 20th century, humanity wiped out diseases like polio and smallpox that killed and maimed millions of people over most of human history. We did this by being better at evolution than the viruses. And our primary evolutionary advantages are being able to invent stuff and being able to coordinate our responses with high degrees of organization. We live at the only time in human history when a vaccine for a newly dicovered virus could have been invented, tested, mass-produced, and distributed across the world a year after the virus first appeared. That is way better than a magic metal snake.

With Today’s announcement by the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, refusing to get the vaccine becomes as theologically untenable as it is scientifically illiterate. The First Presidency rarely takes positions on public and social issues. When they do, it means something. They speak the official, formal policy of the Church, and, if you honestly believe them to be prophets, seers, and revelators, they reveal the mind of God.

And this is exactly the kind of issue that prophets have always spoken to Our primary charge as the body of Christ is to build the Kingdom of God. Joseph Smith called it “Zion.” It is not something we have to wait for or die to inherit; it is something that we build on the ground we inhabit. Zion is what happens when an entire community of people love each other as they love themselves. It requires that we live up to our covenant at baptism to mourn with those who mourn, comfort those who stand in need of comfort, and share each other’s burdens. Zion happens when a large number of people care about each other’s needs as much as they care about their own.

So, look at the damn snake like the world depends on it. Because it very well might.





