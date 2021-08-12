Regrading the Church’s Pandemic Response

Or maybe: awarding the Church’s pandemic response some extra credit.
Last week I wrote that the church had done a poor job encouraging members to get vaccinated against Covid. While leaders had shared posts of themselves getting vaccinated and had put out language encouraging vaccination broadly, it had not been as direct as it is capable of being.
But I’m always happy to offer extra credit to bring a struggling grade up and today the church has earned some extra credit. In a message sent to members around the world[fn1] and posted on the Newsroom website, the First Presidency “urge[s]” members to get vaccinated against Covid, pointing out that the vaccines “have proven to be both safe and effective.”
And it goes further: it also urges the use of face masks in public meetings where members can’t distance.
Now it’s on members; the church leadership has made a clear and unequivocal statement that it takes Covid seriously and that, through vaccination and mask-wearing, we can beat Covid back. Will we respond to their clear guidance?
I certainly hope so.
[fn1] It hasn’t hit my inbox yet, but I trust that, at the very least, it’ll be there soon.
Comments
I do wonder how much stuff that gets posted on the Newsroom site gets read by the average member. I think you’re correct that the next step will be one of the mass emails. I know I read/skim those.
At least being on the Newsroom site might result in leaders reading it in Sacrament meeting.
HURRAH! HURRAH!
I just saw that it’s on the landing page for https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/. That’s a good sign.
Thanks, jader3rd! That’s good to hear. (Also, I understand that super-mass emailings can take some time but they’ve made clear that their intent is to send this to all members.)
Do people read past the headline? Because the Newsroom’s headline adds the unwarranted term “when needed.” That qualification appears nowhere in the 1P letter, but can easily be seized on by any anti-masker who claims that masks are never needed. Until that headline is corrected, I won’t upgrade my opinion.
I also look forward to my bishop’s announcement this week. Last week he gave PERMISSION to wear masks if we were so weak as to think we needed them. He didn’t wear one. Will he actually, grudgingly follow the 1P this week? Stay tuned …
Ardis, I’ll confess that I skipped the headline. The statement itself strikes me as pretty good; I hope your bishop (and all the other bishops and stake presidents, etc.) read it and take it seriously!
Is there any way to get this notice into the hands/brains of any LDS members of the Salt Lake County Council before they vote this afternoon to stop Dr. Angela Dunn’s mask mandate for kids in schools?
I both agree and disagree with Ardis. The headline writer would undoubtedly claim that “when needed” is not unwarranted because it is shorthand for “whenever social distancing is not possible.” But the anti-maskers can still claim that when social distancing is possible they don’t have to wear a mask, regardless of whether social distancing is actually practiced. So the Church still gets demerits for that language.
But points for the unqualified vaccination recommendation.
Unfortunately, some area presidents, stake presidents and unit leaders are sending conflicting messages to members. They’ve discounted/ignored the prophet’s original counsel to be “good global citizens” and have instead adopted the viewpoint that vaccinations and masks are unwelcome government intrusions on religious freedom. Meanwhile, the prophet and Q12 have said vaccines are an “answer to prayers” and led by example by wearing masks while social distancing–even after being vaccinated.
It would be nice to see this latest message not just quietly posted in the Newsroom website, but sent by the First Presidency as a letter for unit leaders to read from the pulpit. Where Salt Lake has fallen short is by telling stakes and units to do whatever the law or local restrictions allow in their individual areas, even when those laws and restrictions differ from one unit to another within the same stake/region. That patchwork approach has led to more politicization of the issue and inconsistent practices. It would be nice to see global leaders take a more uniform approach by warning against prevalent misinformation the same way they warned against MLMs and other societal schemes, and by setting an expectation for members to take certain common denominator precautions until further notice.
Stake conference is this weekend. No virtual watching outside of chapels, unless you specifically ask your bishop and get instructions to watch online. No one wears masks. Four wards per building so they’ll all be packed. Currently taking bets on whether my stake presidency takes any action given this most recent statement from the First Presidency.
We’ve recently been given medical advice that nobody in our family (adults are fully vaccinated; the kids are too young) should be in a large group of mostly unmasked people, especially whose vaccination status is unknown (that’s our sacrament meeting to a T) until our kids get vaccinated. I had just started attending in person again, and definitely had very mixed feelings about giving it up. I’m hoping now I won’t have to. We’ll see…
It did show up in my mailbox, so I’m sure those that have their profile set up like mine (defaults probably) will get it as well.
Over the past 3-4 months, our Northeast IL ward relaxed the “please wear a mask” standard to “masks are optional” standard. Last week, we went back to “please wear a mask” standard. Two families wore masks.
I don’t have high hopes.
So much damage has already been done by not making a firm, unequivocal statement early on that although I’m glad the First Presidency has now done SOMETHING, I’m afraid it’s too little too late. Members have had almost a year and a half of wishy-washy counsel and “example” that has allowed them to do whatever the “Spirit” and the various news sources they consume told them to do. Now their views are set, one way or the other, and I doubt many of them will be moved by this announcement, whether it’s sent by email (just got mine, by the way), read over the pulpit, or just floating around in the media, though I hope I’m wrong about that. No matter what, though, quite a few members I know personally have felt driven away by the lack of concern for their safety and health shown among local leaders and have quietly left activity and even declared that they will no longer participate in any church meetings or activities. I don’t blame them a bit. For myself, I have lost respect for so many people whom I once liked and admired in the church because of their callous and thoughtless response to the pandemic (and other matters). Maybe some of them would have dug their heels in no matter what, but quite a few would have listened if the Prophet had taken a clear position from the start. Now they’d rather get their messages from other sources, not to mention alienating those who have tried to be conscientious from the beginning. It didn’t have to go so far, I think.
Villate, so much of what you write resonates with me and my experience. Thanks.
The announcement email from the First Presidency just hit my inbox. Props to church leadership.
Mine too. I suspect by the end of the day most members will have received it.
At this point, I have zero expectation or hope that our ward/stake will change anything in response to this letter. Partisanship over religion down here in the South, including at church. We are one of the two or three families in our ward wearing masks to church and we might as well be wearing placards saying ‘We abuse our kids.’ Thank you right wing media!
One other family I know of hasn’t been attending church in our ward, though they did a couple of times, fully masked like us, before silently disappearing again. I texted them, voiced my concerns over our wards Covid practices, and both the husband and wife immediately responded that we ‘weren’t alone!’ and that they are ‘converted to the gospel and not the culture.’ They don’t feel safe and are clearly appalled by the membership’s response so far.
Where does this leave us? Well, I’m due for a temple reccomend interview this Sunday and for the first time, I’m honestly now sure how it will go. Largely because church is no longer a place I feel safe. Trump plus Covid has made clear that clear. The very mild, recent efforts of the church to banish politics from church is nothing compared to decades of Benson. The marriage of religion and politics that he pushed is a heavy stain on the church I’m not sure anyone in HQ knows how to get out of. I want to belong. But Packer’s unabashed statement that intellectuals, feminists, and gays, are the greatest threat to church haunts me daily. The church doesn’t want me. I believe the gospel does. I hate to say it, but my wards reaction to this announcement will most likely determine the outcome of my temple recommend.
“the church leadership has made a clear and unequivocal statement that it takes Covid seriously and that, through vaccination and mask-wearing, we can beat Covid back.” Clear and unequivocal, yes. Required, no. Probably the best that can be done at this point, though.
They posted the announcement on the church’s Instagram as well. Comments are, wisely I think, turned off.
I trust the vaccine I received, and am thankful I no longer have to wear a mask. I am happy to get back to living life as it is meant to be. I like Lord’s Sumption:
“What sort of life do we think we are protecting? There is more to life than the avoidance of death. Life is a drink with friends. Life is a crowded football match or a live concert. Life is a family celebration with children and grandchildren. Life is companionship, an arm around one’s back, laughter or tears shared at less than two metres. These things are not just optional extras. They are life itself. They are fundamental to our humanity, to our existence as social beings. Of course death is permanent, whereas joy may be temporarily suspended. But the force of that point depends on how temporary it really is.”
I got the church email and our EQP posted it on our EQ Facebook page (but then he’s a progressive guy).
Weird. It was just mid-June when we were told, in a bishop’s training meeting, “the Brethren want us to return to normal just as quickly as possible.” Stop the online broadcasts, dump the masks, stop sanitizing, and no home-blessed sacrament unless you’ve got a really good reason not to be at church.
Sam, maybe you have more influence on the First Presidency than you think :) Like many here I would have preferred to see something earlier but I’m grateful for the statement, and while I wish it were stronger, it is direct and clear.
I’m commenting specifically with regard the references to the “when needed” language discussed earlier. I received my email and, while I won’t quote it here to save space, it does not contain the words “when needed”. Relevant quotes from the email I received include these:
” . . . We know that protection from the diseases they cause can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population.”
“To limit exposure to these viruses, we urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible. To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective.”
Louisiana is in REALLY bad shape with the Delta variant – 30-60 people are dying every day and we have the highest levels of hospitalization since the beginning of the pandemic. 20% of the tests in my parish are positive. My stake reverted to masks required at indoor meetings last week, and starting this week there are no meetings in person except sacrament meeting. #Leadership.
Salt Lake City Council votes against masks for K-6, by a 6-3 vote.
I would like to pause for a second and say that I really do feel very much like what Pres. Nelson said, that the vaccine in such record time was really a medical miracle for which I’m very grateful. Ardis–I’m interested in hearing what your ward ultimately does.
I have no idea what my current ward will do. A few people wear masks (I assume they are unvaccinated). No kids wear masks. I could see them announcing masks again starting Sunday, but I could also see them not doing that. My old stake (Scottsdale) will for sure immediately require masks again. That’s what happens when your SP is a doctor.
I got vaccinated as soon as I was eligible, and I’ve worn masks everywhere I’ve been asked to. Having said that, I’m aware of a number of sources that cast doubt on the efficacy of masks against this virus. I’ll still wear one where I’m asked to, but I don’t have to believe they’re anything other than virtue signaling (to be clear, I’m not saying masks are not effective, I’m just not convinced that they are, so I guess I’m sort of agnostic on the issue).
As far as vaccines are concerned, I think those who don’t have medical conditions preventing it should get it, but I don’t buy into the narrative it’s only conservative people who are unvaccinated. I think something like 70% of black people in New York have not been vaccinated, and it’s doubtful those people are conservatives.
I recognize the discussion here is about the church and its members, but there are subtle political undertones here (which is to be expected, as everything it seems is politicized these days).
I think there is a light rebellion occurring in some areas. Our stake conf is being modified this weekend and the 1st Pres notice was a major driver. But, several I know in the Phoenix area believe there stake presidencies and bishops won’t take it seriously. This will cause harm and division if it plays out further.