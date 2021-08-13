The Mormon Quadrilateral: Or, the Problem With “Speaking as a Man”

by

In the comment section of various Utah news websites, on the Church’s social media feeds across the Internet, a phenomenon is manifest. Usually confined to agonized supporters of lefty social politics, it is now the vax-suspicious and anti-maskers who are crying out that Russell M. Nelson, sustained as a prophet by Church members, is “speaking as a man.”



That slightly awkward phrase has a long history. Ezra Taft Benson actually used it in “Fourteen Fundamentals in Following the Prophet,” his defiantly anti-modern sermon that asserted that prophecy is the ultimate trump card over all other forms of knowledge. J. Reuben Clark explored the idea in his own 1954 BYU address. Its usage probably goes back to a line in the 1838-1856 “History of the Church.” Written by scribes in the voice of Joseph Smith, the 8 February 1843 entry reads; “This morning I read German, and visited with a brother and sister from Michigan who thought that “a Prophet is always a Prophet”, but I told them that a Prophet was a Prophet only, when he was acting as such.”

This is simultaneously a useful but also frustrating acknowledgement. It’s useful because it acknowledges that prophetic leadership cannot and is not the only lodestar for guiding the Church and its members. That would be a practical impossibility, of course, and as we’ll see momentarily is not an accurate description of how the Church works.



It’s frustrating, though, because it means that absent the most solemn acts of ex cathedra canonization of a Church leader’s words in formal proclamation or even scripturalization, there’s no way to find agreement as to whether, for instance, the August 12, 2021 letter urging vaccination to Church members is a case of “speaking as a man” or not.

This is evident in any disputes over a Church leader’s statement. Those who like it will inevitably attack those who are claiming that the Church leader is “speaking as a man” as hypocrites or disloyal; those who don’t like it will seek authoritative snippets of scripture and past Conference talks for disregarding it, of which, of course, there are plenty.



That means that simply relying on prophetic leadership alone will inevitably, irrevocably tear the Church apart. This is happening already.



***



What to do?



I think that rather than seeking old General Authority statements as a means for asserting that one has authoritative sanction for accepting or dismissing whatever a current prophet might say, we might back up and think more about how Church members use the Church to decide what’s true or what’s not true.

That is to say: what paths to getting knowledge does the Church offer its members?

This is a particularly important discussion to have right now, because what sources of knowledge are valid is an incredibly relevant topic of discussion in American society at the moment. There are many religious people—conservative Protestants and some “rad-trad” Catholics, and sad to say, some members of the Church—who take rejecting modern ways of knowing (particularly, for instance, science and other academic work) as a sign of loyalty to God, as though not getting a vaccine is showing faith. This is silly.



There are others for whom the rallying cry “Believe science” means that religious ways of knowing must be necessarily subordinate. I think some of this is due to the proud ignorance of that first group.

Over the past couple of centuries Methodist theologians have synthesized what’s called the “Methodist quadrilateral” out of the writings of John Wesley, the founder of Methodism. Wesley thought that his religious movement found a middle way between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism; that it could take the best from both. Thus, he rejected the Protestant idea that the Bible alone was the source of knowledge, as well as the Catholic idea that the Pope held final authority.



Instead, the quadrilateral states that human beings learn about God through four paths:



Scripture—the Bible, God’s self-revelation to humanity

Tradition—human history and the Church community; the store of human knowledge and those we love around us

Reason—the human mind, individual discernment and the results of our own education

Experience—God’s interaction with individual believers; our spiritual and emotional lives



We must, Methodists say, combine all of these to learn and to grow.



And, critically—sometimes one will fail. Sometimes we will find that what our congregation is doing might run counter to what our own experience says. Sometimes our solution to a problem might not be what the advice of our friends and family say.

But the fact of the quadrilateral is its own solution. It means that we don’t need scripture to be right every single time. It also means that scripture will be right some of the time.



It means that in every moral situation, we can consider what each side of the quadrilateral might say, and give each honor, and learn from each as we make decisions



***



What would a Mormon quadrilateral look like?



The authority of Church leaders, prophets and apostles, for one. Their ecclesiastical position, insight and unique perspective.



Individual revelation. One’s own conscience, mind, and dialogue with God.

Scripture, probably. The gathered wisdom of the standard works.

And, I’d like to say tradition. Human history; the sentiments of the Church as a whole, the collected knowledge of a congregation.



The beauty of the quadrilateral idea is that there is no need to argue that one of these always trumps the others. Rather than closing doors and binding us to a single eternally correct source of knowledge, the quadrilateral gives us multiple paths to truth, and a way to wrestle with hard problems.



In every situation, the gathered wisdom of three sources might bend against the fourth; we might find that one has nothing to say while the others have much to say.

In sum: the quadrilateral requires us to think hard and critically about exactly what we believe and why we believe it. It should force the angry people in the Church’s Instagram feed to think about from where their ideas about truth come from, and what sources they are trusting.