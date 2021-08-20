It’s not about masks, it’s not about vaccines

by

It’s now been about a week since the First Presidency sent a message to each member’s inbox directly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID if possible, and to wear masks in any indoor setting where you’re not socially distanced, until the pandemic is over.

Sam’s post today does a great of of explaining why a regulation requiring masks for indoor meetings, religious or not, would not violate anyone’s first amendment rights. But as I read Sam’s post it occurred to me that for many members, the real takeaway from the First Presidency’s instruction last week is not the narrow issue of masks or vaccines at all, or of their the legal issues surrounding governments requiring such precautions. The takeaway is really about epistemology.

Before I say more, I want to acknowledge that over the past week I have seen, anecdotally, people who were on-the-fence or even resistant to vaccination or masks, that have decided to get the vaccine or wear masks at church, or both, since the First Presidency’s statement. I have seen them both on social media and in real life. I don’t have any idea how the percentages break down between those members that were not vaccinated that changed their mind because of the First Presidency’s message, and those who still refuse, but I think its’s important to acknowledge that at least some people that were hesitant before are responding to the First Presidency’s instruction.

But this post isn’t really about that group, it’s about the other group: those who are rejecting or ignoring (or rationalizing) the First Presidency’s message. Despite my anecdotal experience, available data doesn’t seem to show a significant increase in vaccination in Utah since the First Presidency message a week ago. The data may not be sufficient draw firm conclusions; I am no statistician, but it does appear that there are at least some members that are not following the First Presidency’s instruction.

I have not done a survey, but I think it’s reasonable to assume that the majority of the members who are rejecting or ignoring the First Presidency’s message are people who have conflated their political/culture war beliefs with their faith. They have assumed, because the majority of church members around them share the same conservative political views and consume the same cable news shows (or youtube channels, podcasts, or social media feeds), that what the pundits say is essentially no different from what the prophets say.

The growing divide between mainstream American conservatism and church teachings

But while it may have once been true that mainstream conservative views were largely consistent with church teachings, that is less and less the case over the past 5 to 7 years as mainstream conservatism has become more extreme, while church teachings have not.

While church leaders as individuals may be moderate-to-conservative, it simply is not true that the church endorses the extreme (and increasingly bizarre, conspiratorial) ideologies that are becoming increasingly mainstream among conservative culture warriors. The higher educated a person is, the less likely they are to be moved by the type of medically and legally illiterate conspiracy theory that is becoming increasingly mainstream within the conservative movement. And the top council of the church is made up of three highly educated men, one of whom is an experienced medical researcher and physician, and another of whom is one of the most widely experienced and highly credentialed lawyers in the country. And in addition to that, despite their personal political leanings, I believe that these men generally sincerely try to respect the church’s partisan neutrality. It’s not hard to see why they are not as moved by the same culture warrior partisanship that has moved many vaccine-resistant members.

Vaccination and other COVID precautions like masks are now viewed by many as a political issue, because opinions about them seem to break down largely along partisan lines, but they are not a political issue in any coherent traditional sense because there is no real ideologically coherent reason for opinions on medical science to break down on these political lines. The church’s longstanding pro-vaccination position is well-documented, and the fact that medical illiteracy is exacerbating and extending a pandemic and creating a public health crisis of its own, which is itself a moral issue, regardless of its political valence, makes it easy to understand why a medically literate prophet would find it appropriate to reaffirm the church’s pro-vaccination position and offer specific counsel to church members to follow that position.

The epistemological crisis: prophets vs. pundits

As a result, members who are moved by partisan/culture war thinking are finding themselves facing, perhaps for the first time, clear church teachings that plainly contradict the culture war voices that they have for so long assumed are synonymous with the church’s teachings. *

So it isn’t about masks, and it isn’t about vaccines; it’s about the fact that the First Presidency is telling them that the voices they trust–that many of them have considered to be aligned with the prophets–are not trustworthy. That is what’s causing the angst. The spiritual leaders that they have professed to trust are telling them that the political/culture war leaders they listen to are not trustworthy.

In truth, the heart of the angst is probably located less in the specific instruction to get vaccinated and wear masks, and more in the underlying message that the people who say vaccines are bad are not trustworthy, perhaps expressed more clearly in the First Presidency’s counsel to listen to the “wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders.” The culture warrior voices they listen to and trust have spent the last year or more telling them that it is impossible for medical experts or government leaders to be either wise or thoughtful, that they are inherently untrustworthy. But the First Presidency is essentially telling them they have been deceived.

That is not an easy message to hear or to come to terms with. If trusted voices deceived you about vaccination, what else might they have deceived you on? But prophets are not called to prophesy “smooth things” (Isaiah 30:10). A little epistemological humility goes a long way.

What happens now?

What remains to be seen is how many members who are now facing this epistemological crisis will ultimately choose to realign with the church’s teachings, how many will reject or simply ignore the church’s teachings on this issue, and how many will rationalize the disconnect by engaging in ever more bizarre conspiracy theories about church leadership being muzzled and forced to lie , or encoding secret anti-vax messages in their public statements that only those in the know can see.

I hope, for their own sake, for our community’s sake, and for the sake of public health, that they realign with the church.

* This is not the first time the church has issued a statement in tension with right-wing extreme ideologies. The church has increasingly condemned racism and xenophobia and has called for compassion and the need to keep families together in immigration policy, for example. And the church’s earlier official pro-vaccination policy was careful to emphasize that though the church supports vaccination, it is a personal decision to be made in counsel with competent physicians and prayerfully, and people can seize upon that language to justify their disagreement with the church’ pro-vaccination decision. But this statement arguably presents a clearer conflict because it endorses vaccines without such wiggle room, and because it is issued over the signature of the unanimous First Presidency.