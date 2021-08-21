Let’s Talk About Money

I don’t have any idea if $100 billion is a good amount for the church to have in its endowment. Personally, I tend to think, given its revenue and expenditures, that the number is high. At least as long as it continues to bring in a significant amount of tithing annually, it feels to me like it doesn’t need a cushion quite that big.
But the thing is, I don’t know. Church leaders are completely opaque in how they’ve made their investment/spending decisions. And to be honest, I suspect that it has been a decision only in the loosest sense. Inertia is a powerful force and decisions made 20 years ago carry a lot of weight.
But arguably the church should communicate its financial thinking better. And I don’t mean that the church needs to tell members exactly how much it has in assets (though it certainly could). But I believe that if the church viewed members as stakeholders, it could and would communicate its thinking to us. What considerations has it made in deciding whether to spend or invest? How did it decide how much it needed for current expenditures and for future expenditures.
I think there would be a lot of power in church leaders saying, “We believe that we need to have a cushion for the next hundred years. Based on our projections, we believe that, as in Alma’s day, the church is going to grow primarily among the poor. While we have positive revenues today, we have projected that in 20 years we’ll be operating at negative cash flow. We debated tapping into our endowment now to [reduce tithing/feed the hungry/something else] but we believe that these future needs will be more compelling.”[fn1]
Ultimately, we may disagree with the church’s analysis and/or its conclusions. And there will certainly be people who use whatever reasoning the church provides as a way to attack its priorities, its truth claims, even its corporate form. But many of those people are equally ready to attack the church for its opacity. There’s no state of the world where everybody will be satisfied.
But the church laying out its reasoning does at least a couple positive things. First, this type of transparency acknowledges that members are legitimate stakeholders in the institutional church. It tells us that the church respects us and wants to give us information.
It also demonstrates that church leaders have thought through these issues. Even if I (or we or some members) believe that the church came to the wrong conclusion, by laying out their reasoning they can demonstrate that came to their conclusion in good faith.
Finally, it gives tithepayers and potential tithepayers important information as they decide how and where to contribute money.
It doesn’t turn over spending and investment choices to the membership at large. And frankly, I don’t think the church should. It would be unwieldy and, given that we all have different priorities, ultimately it would result in gridlock. But this type of transparency evinces a significant level of trust and respect, trust and respect that would be good both the institutional church and its members.
[fn1] Over on Facebook I was having a discussion with Nate Oman; he mentioned that he assumes that future members of the church will be poorer than current members on a per capita basis. And savings and investment ultimately represent a transfer of wealth from people today to people in the future. That’s not to say that future people need our charitable dollars more that current people—in fact, in general we assume that the future will actually be richer than the present. And I believe that the benefits of charitable spending today compound and provide even more benefits in the future. Still, one possible way to frame the church’s investment is that we, the wealthy of 2021, are giving money to the less-wealthy (or even the poor) of 2051.
Comments
Thanks for putting this up, Sam. Your broader point about the church needing to talk publicly with the membership about its assets is entirely persuasive; I think you’re completely right there.
As for the other issues swirling around this debate, leaving aside from more radical critiques that could be made of the church corporately acting in accordance with the principles of finance capitalism, I do have one beef with the argument Nate makes (which I know you don’t say you agree with, but many people probably do). My beef is this: unlike a lot of other claims which are made (mostly somewhat lazily by folks on the left like me) about how the scriptures supposedly authorize this or that kind of redistributive or egalitarian or socialist economics, I think the command to give charity immediately as the need presents itself, as opposed to strategically saying “my charitable donations will be in greater need in the future and hence accumulating wealth now to give away later will have a greater impact,” is actually firmly attested to in Mormon scripture. I’m talking about King Benjamin’s address, of course; Mosiah 4:16 (“ye will not suffer that the beggar putteth up his petition to you in vain,”) and 4:22 (“if ye judge the man who putteth up his petition to you for your substance that he perish not, and condemn him, how much more just will be your condemnation for withholding your substance”) in particular. Nate or others could reasonably argue that the “judgment” being talked about in the latter verse isn’t the same as making a prudential judgment call about when to give and when not to give, but give the spirit of immediacy and intimacy which permeates this whole part of the sermon (“are we not all beggars?”), I am doubtful that’s a distinction which can hold up. Basically: the command is, as I read King Benjamin, to give when petitioned to give, and not qualify one’s giving, either by rationalization (“the man has brought upon himself his misery”), or by strategic financial calculation. Of course, none of us live this standard, and we all are at least partly condemned for that. Still, the language of scripture remains. If being guided by it means that, in some fiduciary sense, the church is being unwise with its funds, and thus ought to be guided otherwise, then I would argue, at the very least, that one should admit to be unscriptural in thinking so.
Thanks Russell. To be fair to Nate, he wasn’t making an argument in this context, merely observing that savings represent an intertemporal transfer, one that may be progressive if future people are poorer than present people.
I don’t intend to put words into Nate’s mouth, but I think (and I assume he would agree) that we don’t have an either-or situation here. The church can simultaneously spend today and save for future spending. (And I know my hypothetical statement was stark and without a lot of nuance. I’d like to say that was for illustrating precisely what’s going on but, realistically, it’s because I was writing fairly quickly.)
So I agree with your point that we have an obligation to serve those around us. I think we also have an obligation to serve those who will come after us, and I don’t think those obligations are mutually exclusive. And I think it would be tremendously helpful for the church to explain its reasoning as it allocates between today’s needy and the needy of the future.
I would love transparency, about both the decision-making and their plans. I’m sure that would only lead to endless, and fruitless, debates about those decisions and plans. I get why they wouldn’t want to share those things. I disagree, but I get it. But what most bothers me is the justification of these savings as a rainy day or apocalypse fund (these are the assumed justifications because, as has been pointed out, our leaders haven’t really been forthcoming). There’s no amount of money that will seem sufficient. There will never be a time when someone says “I think we have enough now. We can stop saving and start using the excess for charitable causes.”
As someone who was never bothered in the first place about the Church’s massive wealth fund, I think transparency would be a great idea. I’m fascinated by sovereign wealth funds, particularly Norway’s, and if you go on their website, you can see a detailed list of all their global stock, bond and real estate holdings. My hope would be that some day, a section of churchofjesuschrist.org features a similar level of transparency (although whether that’s a realistic hope is a completely different story). I think the Church owes it to its members to explain what it owns, how much those assets are valued at and the investment goals of the reserves. I can’t imagine Christ’s Church when he lived on the earth was this secretive about finances.
Turtle “But what most bothers me is the justification of these savings as a rainy day or apocalypse fund (these are the assumed justifications because, as has been pointed out, our leaders haven’t really been forthcoming). ”
The church explicitly said, in general conference that they had a rainy day fund.
April 1991: Gordon B. Hinckley, “The State of the Church”
“In the financial operations of the Church, we have observed two basic and fixed principles: One, the Church will live within its means. It will not spend more than it receives. Two, a fixed percentage of the income will be set aside to build reserves against what might be called a possible “rainy day.””
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/1991/04/the-state-of-the-church?lang=eng
Aussie Mormon: they did indeed say they had a rainy day fund, but can we agree at least that the size of this fund is more of a “rainy century” fund?
I’ve asked before in these discussions: “Suppose that in ten years, tithing funds dry up and the Communist United States government taxes the church, or whatever calamity you want to imagine that results in the church losing most of its financial reserves. What does a ‘poor’ church look like and what does it do differently than the current institution?” We already make most missionaries pay for the privilege of serving. We build lots of temples but even at $100 million a building, we can afford many of them. We underwrite a couple of universities to keep tuition low, but we still charge tuition.
With whatever cuts we’d have to make in a world of negative cash flow, would it prevent the building of the kingdom of God?
I love that idea, Matthew. That level of transparency is so admirable. At the same time, the Church is viewed differently by its members than Norway is by its citizens. If the Church were to detail it’s stock holdings, you can expect many members to assume that those positions were inspired and would seek to mirror those same strategies. Or if the Church were to, as so many of us would like, start selling to raise funds for a charitable push, it may be interpreted as a sign of impending disaster. It gets complicated.
Turtle, in terms of disclosure of assets, it would even be good enough to say, Hey, we have $30 billion in publicly-traded stock, $10 billion in corporate bonds, and $3 billion in real estate.
But as I’ve been thinking about it (leading up to this post), it seems to me that process disclosure is even more important. The idea that the church is thinking through things, and an explanation of what it’s thinking looks like, has value both as a secular and a religious matter imho.
Money makes the world go round.
The church doesn’t talk much about money, but when they do it is usually in the form of “the church provided $400,000 of Corona virus aid” as they say here: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-continues-to-provide-humanitarian-aid-to-paraguayans-impacted-by-covid-19
Members will often tout the church’s charitable giving and support in times of disaster, but it seems to me like the church obscures the relative amount that is given. People tend to ignore the mixed billions vs illions.
Consider the conversion:
Person 1: it’s okay the church has 100 billion dollars, but their very generous with it. They just gave half a million to help peeps in need.
Person 2. You just said the church has one hundred thousand – million dollars and bragged about giving half a million away. Sheesh.
I like Sam’s ideas here. Let’s get some idea of how much is being invested, how much is spent on buildings and churches, and how much is spent on charity or welfare. I don’t know what the right amount of any of those categories is, but at least let’s be open about it.
I think the church could set a good example and motivate members to be more conscientious about how they allocate their charitable giving and investments. It saddens me how hard it is to get others interested in stuff like givewell, thelifeyoucansave, peter singer, and ethical investment. If the church led the way, those conversations might that much easier and effective.
I would really like to see more info on how (and how much) church welfare actually gets used. Does it get used for members in trouble? Does it include fast offerings?
There’s a situation in my ward in which a recent convert and recently divorced sister (also an immigrant) has three children (the youngest is two) and went through a lot of physical/mental abuse from her ex-husband. She has no job and is put up in some kind of government housing somewhere and none of us are supposed to know her address to protect her and the kids from her ex. The ward leadership apparently does offer some form of support to her, but recently they’ve started to have her do things like indexing and random tasks in exchange for meals and such, and the RS president that works with her has gotten frustrated by the fact that she hasn’t gotten a job and has said some apparently unkind things to the sister. Now she’s afraid to even ask anyone for anything. She lives in an area where a lot of her neighbors are muslim immigrants and reportedly they regurly take turns giving her and family bread and meals and such, all without any kind of ‘infastructure’ like our ward has.
To me this seems like a ‘help first, ask questions later’ kind of situation, but whole “bootstraps/ beware the welfare queen” culture is so embedded in the church and many of its members that our ward leadership can’t help but view her situation with at least some suspicion.
Rainy-day arguments notwithstanding, I can’t help but wonder if the church has the capacity to do a lot more good on the service/welfare side than it already does.
Rockwell hits the nail on the head. $400,000 may sound like a lot, but when you start with $100 billion, that’s like having $10,000 and giving away 4 cents.
This has bothered me for a long time and I can no longer donate tithing to the church when I see so many organizations that could do so much good with the money instead. I realize my recommend will probably not be renewed but I have a clear conscience giving those funds elsewhere.
a person:
“but recently they’ve started to have her do things like indexing and random tasks in exchange for meals and such”
The aim of asking the member to do things like that is to try and stop people feeling like they are charity cases or feeling like they are just being a drain. Especially if they (as appears to be the situation in your example) end up requiring long-term fast offering support.
“RS president that works with her has gotten frustrated by the fact that she hasn’t gotten a job and has said some apparently unkind things to the sister.”
The RS president is way out of line if that’s the case.
“Rainy-day arguments notwithstanding, I can’t help but wonder if the church has the capacity to do a lot more good on the service/welfare side than it already does.”
Almost certainly. The biggest problems I see are:
1) Organising it – People are busy and to do it properly, people need time
2) Regulations – A lot of support style service would require multiple approvals (food serving etc).
3) Getting people to do it – Again people are busy. The same time these things happen, are times when the people most able to do the physical aspects are unavailable.
The Just Serve program will help with this a lot I think. Once community organisations that already have the required approvals and setups in place link-in, then church members can get involved a lot easier.