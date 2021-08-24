Elder Holland’s university address reflects a failure of moral judgment that is endemic to the Church

by

A few months ago, there was a twitter thread about what it means to be an LGBT ally if you are a member of the church. Is it even possible? It gave me pause. I’ve never considered myself much of an ally because, believe it or not, I usually keep my mouth shut and roll my eyes. And it reflects in my friends. I have a few gay friends, but none who are particularly close. I’m sure I have some homophobic tendencies. I am who I am and I’m okay with that. But it made me wonder about why I’m in the church.

I could have left many times. I’ve had close family members actively encouraging me to leave. And, for a time, I didn’t attend. The reasons behind not attending were complicated, but it resulted in my longing for the church. I felt the loss of it intensely; the boring, monotonous, staid, appropriateness of church felt like a kind of lost paradise. I’ve had to fight for the testimony I have. But I also have to wonder if the reason I’m still in is because it isn’t actively harmful to me. And because of that, I’m not capable of imagining the active harm it does to others.

Some people revel in that harm. DezNat has been in the news of late and DezNat is all about harming others. They are also about sharing testimony with each other, but they’re goal has always been to winnow the church members and drive out those who disagree with them. Reading the tweets of Matthias Cicotte, former assistant attorney general of Alaska and active DezNat member, demonstrates the hate behind the movement, its corrosive influence, and the devilish glee with which he provokes outrage. It would seem to be a no-brainer to condemn him but, aside from a tepid Newsroom response claiming no affiliation, there has been no public condemnation of Mr. Cicotte (I don’t think I can consider him my brother at present).

Instead, we get Elder Holland, speaking to BYU yesterday, identifying the source of division in the church as gay folk. By simply being gay and unashamed of it, people are sources of strive and disunity.

I’ve had friends note the irony of people who insisted on prophetic infallibility during the Nov 5 policy era suddenly becoming heterodox at the notion of wearing a mask. Our fellow saints didn’t blink an eye when asked to mistreat our fellow human beings in god’s name (see also Prop 8), but they balked at the minor inconvenience of a mask which could literally save the lives of others.

This is, partially, a matter of how our religious divisions align with our political and other divisions. It is a matter of who we turn to for authoritative information, as Ben Park points out in today’s Washington Post. But it is also a matter of what we imagine a good person to be. Is a party man, loyal to the cause, what constitutes being a good person? Is that the kind of person that Christ was?

Cicotte obviously thought (and thinks) that he did nothing wrong. Since Elder Holland’s talk, he’s been posting musket memes and crowing on Twitter.

The truth is that the church has done this. It has raised men and women in it who believe that if they pay their tithing and pay lip service to the church’s doctrines, they can disparage the downtrodden, shut out the refugee, condemn the imprisoned, and shame the impoverished all as an expression of their faith. They hold up their bigotry, misogyny, and particularly their homophobia as an demonstration of their unity with God as they understand him. And Elder Holland’s speech confirmed their understanding, rather than disturbing it.

So I’m in the church and I’m staying in the church. But the church is not the unsullied force for good that I thought it was in my youth. Instead, it is just another human institution, trying to connect with the divine. I will strive, through my words and deeds, to strengthen that connection so that, one day, it will be Zion, filled with the light of the Lord, having set aside the pride, prejudice, and hate of the devilish world.