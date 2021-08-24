Elder Holland’s university address reflects a failure of moral judgment that is endemic to the Church

A few months ago, there was a twitter thread about what it means to be an LGBT ally if you are a member of the church. Is it even possible? It gave me pause. I’ve never considered myself much of an ally because, believe it or not, I usually keep my mouth shut and roll my eyes. And it reflects in my friends. I have a few gay friends, but none who are particularly close. I’m sure I have some homophobic tendencies. I am who I am and I’m okay with that. But it made me wonder about why I’m in the church.
I could have left many times. I’ve had close family members actively encouraging me to leave. And, for a time, I didn’t attend. The reasons behind not attending were complicated, but it resulted in my longing for the church. I felt the loss of it intensely; the boring, monotonous, staid, appropriateness of church felt like a kind of lost paradise. I’ve had to fight for the testimony I have. But I also have to wonder if the reason I’m still in is because it isn’t actively harmful to me. And because of that, I’m not capable of imagining the active harm it does to others.
Some people revel in that harm. DezNat has been in the news of late and DezNat is all about harming others. They are also about sharing testimony with each other, but they’re goal has always been to winnow the church members and drive out those who disagree with them. Reading the tweets of Matthias Cicotte, former assistant attorney general of Alaska and active DezNat member, demonstrates the hate behind the movement, its corrosive influence, and the devilish glee with which he provokes outrage. It would seem to be a no-brainer to condemn him but, aside from a tepid Newsroom response claiming no affiliation, there has been no public condemnation of Mr. Cicotte (I don’t think I can consider him my brother at present).
Instead, we get Elder Holland, speaking to BYU yesterday, identifying the source of division in the church as gay folk. By simply being gay and unashamed of it, people are sources of strive and disunity.
I’ve had friends note the irony of people who insisted on prophetic infallibility during the Nov 5 policy era suddenly becoming heterodox at the notion of wearing a mask. Our fellow saints didn’t blink an eye when asked to mistreat our fellow human beings in god’s name (see also Prop 8), but they balked at the minor inconvenience of a mask which could literally save the lives of others.
This is, partially, a matter of how our religious divisions align with our political and other divisions. It is a matter of who we turn to for authoritative information, as Ben Park points out in today’s Washington Post. But it is also a matter of what we imagine a good person to be. Is a party man, loyal to the cause, what constitutes being a good person? Is that the kind of person that Christ was?
Cicotte obviously thought (and thinks) that he did nothing wrong. Since Elder Holland’s talk, he’s been posting musket memes and crowing on Twitter.
The truth is that the church has done this. It has raised men and women in it who believe that if they pay their tithing and pay lip service to the church’s doctrines, they can disparage the downtrodden, shut out the refugee, condemn the imprisoned, and shame the impoverished all as an expression of their faith. They hold up their bigotry, misogyny, and particularly their homophobia as an demonstration of their unity with God as they understand him. And Elder Holland’s speech confirmed their understanding, rather than disturbing it.
So I’m in the church and I’m staying in the church. But the church is not the unsullied force for good that I thought it was in my youth. Instead, it is just another human institution, trying to connect with the divine. I will strive, through my words and deeds, to strengthen that connection so that, one day, it will be Zion, filled with the light of the Lord, having set aside the pride, prejudice, and hate of the devilish world.
Comments
AMEN
I believe that the sign of an enlightened mind is the ability to change one’s mind. I am saddened that far too few are able to do so.
I have come to realize that what matters is not sexual orientation, it is the loyalty and commitment that comes with marriage. Those who are married and are faithful to a spouse are productive members of society. It is those who practice wanton, uncontrolled sexuality with anyone and everyone at any time who are the source of societal ills.
I must add that the speech referenced above was terrible in terms of marketing. I cannot imagine students wanting to enroll at BYU when they are told that the university no longer cares about maintaining educational and professional certifications. Presumably, students want their degrees to count for something upon graduation.
Thanks John. We all wrestle in various ways with the dilemma regarding whether to stay or leave. This isn’t an original idea with me, but a couple of decades ago I realized that I felt the church was an overwhelmingly human institution, with perhaps/hopefully a touch of divinity in it. Accepting that framework is one of the things that’s allowed me to stay . . . not that it’s been an easy decision or path.
You just have to be brazen about it and you might even get the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to sing at your inauguration.
“I will give you one of the Keys of the mysteries of the Kingdom. It is an eternal principle, that has existed with God from all eternity: That man who rises up to condemn others, finding fault with the Church, saying that they are out of the way, while he himself is righteous, then know assuredly, that that man is in the high road to apostasy; and if he does not repent, will apostatize, as God lives.” — Joseph Smith
That’s an awful misreading of what Elder Holland said, or what the church teaches. Seeing everything as negatively as possible is not just inaccurate, it’s not at all useful.
While I think there is real value in staying and being a force for good from the inside, there is also no reason for change to happen if the tithing money is paid and the callings get done. The letter Holland read included the statement that some parents don’t want to send their kids to BYU or donate to the school. Makes me wonder if that’s what he really finds alarming.
The fact that the church leadership is doing nothing to counter the mormon embrace of fascism but taking the time to call out gay students at BYU is incredibly disheartening to me. I don’t know how to raise my kids in a religion that seems to think white nationalism is no big deal as long as gay kids don’t give commencement addresses at BYU.
Nah C. Keen, this post was pretty generous to yesterday’s violent, vitriolic screed.
It’s like the Church had its own (renewed) coming out yesterday, in which it reaffirmed that although that you might occasionally see some rainbow flags on campus and hear lip-service to (conditional) love, we stand firm in our commitment against the well-being, individual rights, and dignity of queer folks.
I guess I have to thank him for his candor for at least it clarifies what we’re really dealing with when it comes to Church leadership.
I have as a orthodox parent watched the recent decline in my view of BYU. If I wanted to send my kids to a toxic anti LOC college there are any number of local options.
I welcome any attempt by the bretheren to rein in BYU.
There is apostacy all around now. Satan has great hold on the hearts of men and is really good at mingling the philosophies of men with scripture.
Your last two paragraphs deeply resonate with me and sum up my own feelings succinctly.
As I read Holland’s message, I just kept asking myself why they are so obsessed with LGBTQ+??
Can you imagine the brethren saying be careful about being kind to that neighbor who smokes, we don’t want that kindness to get interpreted as condoning and advocacy?
Or be careful about loving that non-member spouse who drinks coffee, we don’t want that to get interpreted as condoning and advocacy?
It boggles my mind!
Of all the problems seriously threatening our spirituality in this day and age, it seems like “too much empathy” shouldn’t even make the top 10 or top 100.
Dot, parents not sending their kids to BYU is such an empty threat.
Where else are they going to send them, Liberty University? The students worried about their schools accreditation getting yanked are much more important to placate.
For that matter, no amount of donors will compensate for the lack of funding from accreditation.
anubis9, they appear to be obsessed in part because of the letters they are receiving from angry right-leaning members. I would love to know more about the evolving demographics in the BYU students and their families. Are people on the left side of culture wars self-selecting out of BYU until we will be left with the University of DezNat? I have kids, need to make college decisions.
So much has been made of Elder Holland’s remarks that I took the time to watch his entire message. He was very emotional. Elder Holland talked about how much they have wept for those concerning the LGBTQIA members of the church. He asked for unity and not division. The Brethren are called to teach the laws not make them. The prophets and apostles are loyal to the Lord. They testify for Him and of Him. Thank goodness I am more free to play with my grandchildren than they are.
I thank Michael Austin for his comments on sltrib.com. I totally agree his assessment of the situation.
food allergy, I’m with you. The the right-wing gestapo tactics among students and parents that is gaining steam at BYU tells me it’s not the imagined take over of the left that is really the threat at BYU, but instead the facist right that wants so badly to make BYU into its image. I’m seriously considering actively lobbying my kids away from BYU at this point. I’m worried it would seriously weaken their future prospects for careers coming from the institution that its turning into.
And another thing: if you’re going to go online to tear down the apostles and dismiss the church as just a human institution, why are you surprised that some members are dismissing the prophet’s counsel to get vaccinated as just his opinion as a man? It’s because of you, John. Somewhere out there is an anti-John C. who is reading your post and thinking, “See, the apostles are just people, so why should I take their vaccination kick seriously?” If you want the church to have moral authority so that members will listen, then you have to do your part. Instead you want “Follow the prophet for thee, but not for me.” Stop leaving the heavy lifting to everyone else.
And you’re wrong to lump anti-vaxxers and prop. 8 supporters together. Prop. 8 passed with the support of 52% of Californian voters. Are you seriously telling us that the median Californian voter (2008 version) is now an anti-vaxxer? And you’re wrong to ignore the longtime anti-vax sentiment on the far left. You’re lumping all your varied ideological opponents into a faceless “them” and overlooking the issues closer to home. It’s lazy thinking and sloppy writing.
As I read social media posts about this, few mention the chain of citation Elder Holland invokes for the quote about the muskets. Holland quotes a remark by Dallin H Oaks from 2017, who relied on a quote by Neil A Maxwell. To me, relying on a chain of authority like this either means he wants to distance himself from the statement (in which case, why include it at all, unless directed to address the topic), that he feels insecure in making the point himself, or that he wants to insulate himself from criticism by increasing the # of people to blame.
While I don’t have any evidence for this, it would not surprise me if Elder Holland was directed to make remarks along these lines (by First Presidency). Any criticism is then directed against one of the most beloved apostles of intellectuals and left-leaning members. This insulates the FP. But Elder Holland knows he’ll have some musket shots aimed at him, so he cites other authorities to deflect some of the heat.
Too many people are taking Elder Holland’s quotes out of context. He was speaking to BYU employees — no one else. These are people who are paid by the Church. He was asking that they not work against their employer, and used LBGT issues as an example. The only people the musket metaphor applied to were those employed by BYU. If I actively spoke against my employer, I would be spoken to (or worse) as well. Elder Holland did not attack the student that came out at graduation. He was addressing the administrators who allowed that to happen, and suggesting that such a thing was inappropriate in that setting. His was a call for unity, for avoiding the symbols of the culture war, and for trying to make BYU all that it can be. Those who have an agenda can twist and turn the remarks as they like, but I encourage all who are sincere to actually read the address a time or two and to pay attention to what was actually said.
C. Keen,
“why are you surprised that some members are dismissing the prophet’s counsel to get vaccinated as just his opinion as a man?”
I’m not. What’s surprising is that people are admitting that this is what they do.
I was referencing the fact that Prop 8 was treated as a test of obedience. That doesn’t have anything to do with yoga and crystal devotees in California. But have fun muddying the water.
Amen anonymous.
Somehow the church has skillfully managed to keep its right wingers, and lefties in the fold. At least to some degree. The church has sought to be apolitical, and for me that has been essential. I don’t think that I could tolerate a lot of overt political comments in church. Many of you will say that right sided political commentary is common, but in my little corner of Mormondom we have steered clear of that. Again, for the most part.
Now the conservative leaning church membership appears to be tipping harder to the right, suddenly deciding that character doesn’t really matter in political leaders, or choosing to be blind to certain republican leader’s moral failings while emphasizing what they see as evil in Democratic leaders.
Its all sort of scary. Can our church pull apart at the seams?
I don’t think that this talk went anywhere towards healing the divisions; rather it will inflame them.
Preppy, interesting thought
I am a stake auditor and when I was going about my business with another bishop in the stake, he mentioned to me that his daughter is a marketing major at BYU. She can’t find a job. All the major marketing firms that used to interview at BYU said they will no longer come on campus. I wonder why???
My wife and I met at BYU. We had a great experience there in the late 90’s. But I really really hope my kids don’t go there for the reasons noted in Brian’s comment.
Unbelievable that Holland called out Matt Easton’s convocation address like that. Matt has responded on social media that the university approved his remarks. Did anyone approve Elder Hollands? Because, really, in 2021, we are going to use a musket metaphor? Really?
To C. Keen: You don’t get to gaslight and tell me I read this talk wrong. Your take is your take, and my take is my take. And to compare this somehow to Prop 8? Please. Let’s re-vote on Prop 8 in CA today. I guarantee you that, 12 years later, it would NOT pass.
“He was addressing the administrators who allowed that to happen, and suggesting that such a thing was inappropriate in that setting. His was a call for unity, for avoiding the symbols of the culture war, and for trying to make BYU all that it can be.”
When I was a BYU student they brought in Dick Cheney as the commencement speaker, so freaking spare me the “all they want is unity” nonsense.
For the record, as a Mormon Californian, I just want to confirm that at least in my home stake support for Prop. 8 was framed as precisely this—a test of obedience.
Also C. Keen, I know you like to tone police, so what do you think about an apostle with a global audience characterizing a vetted and approved commencement speech that shared personal experiences as “commandeer[ing] a graduation podium intended to represent everyone getting diplomas in order to announce [a student’s] personal sexual orientation”? Is that the kind of charitable reading you’d like to see here at BCC?
I really Don’t buy the “hours of crying and praying” with those with same-sex “challenge”. First of all, they never come up with anything to actually help the SSA, just a sermon every so often causing harm. And I am not sure “challenge” is the right term, either, Jeff. Seems like those who accept who they are, as God made them, are doing just fine. It’s also disturbing that he is downplaying empathy towards those who are different than the mainstream LDS.
“We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.”
Singling out and trashing a former student?
Gross.
Using that musket metaphor that’s got all the DezNat types positively tumescent, when a gay couple was just shot to death in Moab?
Vile.
Yes, the church is a good but imperfect institution. Hopefully we can work to improve ourselves and the church thereby.
@stephen no one is asking for imperfection. Asking that we don’t incite violence against the least of our brothers and sisters is like, not a high bar. It really doesn’t clear the “good” bar.
Elisa, it is obvious you did not listen carefully to Elder Holland’s talk. It was about “friendly fire”. The church has been symbolically “shot” by its own, “and sometimes not so friendly”. I have to agree that those who are hired by the church should stand with the church. If not, there are plenty of other universities to choose from. This is fair. It would be the policy and hope of any organization, business, or institution.
“As such, I stand before my family, friends and graduating class to say that I am proud to be a gay son of God. I am not broken. I am loved and important to the plan of our great creator. Each of us are.”-Source, YouTube
“If a student commandeers a graduation podium intended to represent everyone getting diplomas in order to announce his personal sexual orientation, what might another speaker feel free to announce the next year until eventually anything goes?” -Source, Church Newsroom
To be precise in responding to those individuals here accusing others of taking these statements out of context, since E Holland specifically brings this up, and he was speaking to the BYU University Conference, I infer that means that he (and/or the 15 collectively) have an issue with:
1) the topic being so publicly mentioned at this event, and more specifically,
2) the faculty approving that part of Matt’s valedictory speech.
If there is a concern from leadership with the above quoted statements being made at a commencement at BYU, then that is a symptom of a continual problem. It seems impossible to say on one hand that BYU specifically (and the Church generally) loves LGBT+ members, and yet on the other hand, scold a University for allowing the topic to be mentioned publicly (in a very supportive, Gospel consistent, and faith affirming way.)
Did Matt mention orgies, fornications, and wanton and lascivious behavior? No.
Did Matt mention that he was a son of God, not broken, loved and important to the plan of our Father? Yes.
Isn’t that the message that they repeatedly want to convey?
Perhaps the leadership is still concerned with anyone saying that they are gay. It may be okay to privately say it circumspectly, but perhaps the FP/Q12 still feel uncomfortable with anyone saying it so publicly, without shame. While this castigation from E. Holland has echoes of recent handbook changes forbidding individuals from coming out during Testimony Meeting, a University Commencement is significantly different from such a church meeting.
To be blunt, I feel that the leadership wants to have it both ways on this specific issue. Elder Holland’s words here are still reminiscent of past teachings, that even mentioning someone is gay is cause for concern.
“As such, I stand before my family, friends and graduating class to say that I am proud to be a gay son of God. I am not broken. I am loved and important to the plan of our great creator. Each of us are.”-Source, YouTube video of his Matt Easton’s Valedictory Speech
“If a student commandeers a graduation podium intended to represent everyone getting diplomas in order to announce his personal sexual orientation, what might another speaker feel free to announce the next year until eventually anything goes?” -Source, Church Newsroom text of E. Holland’s Address
To be precise in responding to those individuals here accusing others of taking these statements out of context, since E Holland specifically brings this up, and he was speaking to the BYU university conference, I infer that means that he (and/or the 15 collectively) have an issue with:
1) the topic being so publicly mentioned at this event, and more specifically,
2) the faculty approving that part of Matt’s valedictory speech.
If there is a concern from leadership with the above quoted statements being made at a commencement at BYU, then that is a symptom of a continual problem. It seems impossible to say on one hand that BYU specifically (and the church generally) loves LGBT+ members, and yet on the other hand, scold a University for allowing the topic to be mentioned publicly (in a very supportive and faith affirming way.)
Did Matt mention fornications and “wanton and lascivious behavior”? No.
Did Matt mention that he was a son of God, not broken, loved and important to the plan of our Father? Yes.
Isn’t that the message that they repeatedly want to convey? Perhaps the leadership is still concerned with anyone saying that they are gay. It may be okay to privately say it circumspectly, but perhaps the FP/Q12 still feel uncomfortable with anyone saying it so publicly, without shame. While this castigation from E. Holland has echoes of recent handbook changes forbidding individuals from coming out during Testimony Meeting, a University Commencement is significantly different from such a church meeting.
To be blunt, I feel that the leadership wants to have it both ways on this specific issue. Elder Holland’s words here are still reminiscent of past teachings, that even mentioning being gay is cause for concern.
@Amy thanks for the tip – I read the message, carefully, multiple times. I’m a pretty great reader.
But you don’t have to take my word for it – DezNat took it the same way I did. You can see the gun-memes popping up all over the internet for yourself if you care to look.
Elisa, it is not fair for anyone to distort the meaning of Elder Holland’s words.
Holland suggests, via Oaks, that they would like to hear more “musket fire”; he also says we should “try to avoid — language, symbols, and situations that are more divisive than unifying at the very time we want to show love for all of God’s children.” And yet, “My Brethren have made the case for the metaphor of musket fire, which I have endorsed yet again today.” Cognitive dissonance much?
Elder Holland did not mention Matt Easton by name or refer to his specific speech or specific commencement in any manner. This was not an attack on Matt or any individual. Elder Holland specifically used the word “if” — to refer to a contingent future occurrence. It is entirely appropriate for him to tell Church employees what the Board of Trustees deems appropriate going forward. Of course future policy is often responsive to past occurrences. Clearly, the Brethren don’t want commencement speeches to be the vehicle for individuals announcing their sexual orientation.
But the discussion of future policy with those responsible for implementing it, does not mean someone is attacking individuals involved in past occurrences. it is disingenuous for anyone to claim that Elder Holland attacked Matt. Some of that seems designed to stir-up contention and division, which is precisely what Elder Holland’s message was intended mitigate.
Simply put, some of you are reading things that are not on the page.