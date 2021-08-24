What if I Don’t Recognize Jesus in my Final Interview (or The Tricky Jesus Test)

by

I heard the story of the Jesus Interview at church again last Sunday. Once again, as I listened to the story* of the people who didn’t recognize Jesus, I imagined myself flubbing up an interview in a similar way. For one thing, I haven’t spent a lot of time visualizing Jesus sitting behind a desk.

I created a 9-question ‘Tricky Jesus Test’ to help me think about the notion of an elusive God, the kind of Jesus that would dismiss me from the room if I didn’t recognize him in time.

Tricky Jesus Test (9 Questions)

The idea is to score each answer from 0-4.

0 (I never feel this way), 1 (rarely feel this way), 2 (sometimes), 3 (often), 4 (I always feel this way)

It’s hard to recognize answers to prayer. I don’t know if I’m good enough. If I don’t recognize the answer that God’s trying to tell me, God will have to change the answer or stop trying to help, similar to what happened to Joseph Smith and the 116 pages. My patriarchal blessing has coded messages for me, and if I fail to notice these messages, I will veer off my life path. I would have a higher likelihood of going to the celestial kingdom if I died directly after taking the sacrament or attending the temple. The more deep and painful the sacrifices I make, the more likely I will be one of the few who is called and chosen. As I read old conference talks, I find extra commandments that only very diligent saints will notice. Following these lesser-known commandments is a way for me to prove myself. If I’m trying to make a big decision and praying for help, I harbor the fear that God’s answer is somehow right in front of my face, and I can’t see it. Scriptural phrases like “mysteries of the kingdom” and “hidden treasures of knowledge” make my mouth water.

My Score

I don’t score a “0” on my own tricky Jesus test, although my score is a lot closer to 0 than it used to be. For that matter, I’m not even sure my Tricky Jesus test is a valid test, but it was intriguing to compose.

The Problem with the Jesus-Interview Story

The Jesus-Interview story* is based on the Bible story from Matthew 7 (Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name?…And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you). At least in Matthew 7, unlike the Jesus-Interview story, there is no subterfuge about who is talking to whom.

The Jesus-Interview story has a great twist at the end, which makes it memorable, but the story communicates the notions of 1) an elusive Jesus and 2) well-meaning people who aren’t smart enough/ calm enough/ insightful enough/ spiritual enough to spot him.

A few well-worn church stories have gone awry, such as the Nails-in-Wood and the Chewed-Gum chastity stories. Is it likewise time to rethink the Jesus-Interview story?

Which kind of Jesus do we believe in? The seek-and-ye-shall-find Jesus or the seek-and-ye-might-get-burned Jesus?

My solution

Whenever I hear the Jesus Interview story, I remind myself of the story of Mary at the tomb.

Mary failed to recognize Jesus; she thought he was the gardener. If this was her Jesus Interview, it seems that she would be shown the door and miss her chance. However, instead of dismissing her, Jesus said her first name. She finally saw him.

If I get a Jesus interview, I hope it’s more like Mary’s interview in the garden.

I love other scripture stories about people who didn’t recognize Jesus at first and were given various triggers to help them recognize Jesus in the end.

Disciples on the road to Emmaus

Samuel in bed

The woman at the well

The people who wondered, “when saw we thee a stranger and took thee in?”

The post-resurrection disciples who fished all night (John 21)

How did these characters avoid flubbing up their Jesus interviews, despite their initial failures to discern Jesus? Grace in many forms. Mary needed to hear her name; Emmaus disciples needed a ritual; Samuel needed multiple chances and someone else to explain what was going on. The woman at the well needed to ‘out’ her shame; the people in the parable needed an explanation; and the disciples needed a straight-out miracle.

Some people might need a formal introduction (“Behold, this is my Beloved Son”) so they know who they are meeting. Other people recognize Jesus by touch, running their hands over his hands and side. The scriptures describe a variety of ways and means for God to help people open their eyes in situations in which they initially failed to recognize the divine.

“For the Lord God giveth light unto the understanding; for he speaketh unto men according to their language, unto their understanding.” -2 Nephi 31:3

In conclusion and to make my point with Kiwi humour, I recommend the Tricky-Jesus segment from Hunt for the Wilderpeople. “There’s two doors to choose from…he’s tricky like that, Jesus.”

Hunt for the wilderpeople scene (Funeral) 2 min

*The Jesus-Interview Story, in the version I remember hearing the most over the years.

Three men died and crossed to the other side. They waited in one room until called, one by one, into another room for an interview.

The first man’s turn came, and he entered the next room. The interviewer asked what the man knew about Jesus Christ. The man said that Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Mary, preached the Gospel, and was crucified on a cross. The interviewer thanked the man and directed him out of the room.

The second man was called for his interview. When he sat down, the interviewer again asked what the man knew about Jesus Christ. The man said Jesus created the Earth, died for the sins of humanity, and was resurrected as an immortal to take his place beside God the Father. The man said he [the man] had regularly attended church and considered himself a Christian in thought and deed. The interviewer thanked the man for his time and dismissed him.

When the third man was called in for his interview, he saw the interviewer, fell to his knees, exclaiming, “Oh, Lord, my God!”