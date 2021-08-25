On Peace and Getting Along

by

Divisiveness is in the news again at the BYU, and, it seems, we must all pick a side. On the one side, we have same-sex marriage, commandeered commencement speeches, disobedience, sin, and disunity. On the other side we have institutional dignity, unequivocal love, loyalty, swords beaten into plowshares, and peace. Easy choice, right? Who wouldn’t want peace? That is, after all, what all disciples of Christ should work for.

But we have to be careful when striving for peace. Like most beautiful and powerful words, “peace” can mean several things, not all of them worth striving for. The ancient world gives us two profound metaphors for peace: the desert and the river. Both deserve careful attention.

The concept of desert peace comes to us from the great Roman historian, Tacitus, speaking about Rome and the much-vaunted Pax Romana. Without any context, his famous phrase “Solitudinem faciunt, pacem appellant” (They make a desert and call it peace) works like a wrecking ball on the idea that peace is always a good thing. It reminds us that one can get to a permanent absence of war simply by destroying every living thing. Where there is no life, there is no conflict.

In its original context, the phrase is even more devastating. It comes in Tacitus’s minor classic, Agricola, a family history of his own father-in-law, who served as a governor of Roman Britain in the early days of the conquest. Though the lines are the invention of Tacitus, he places them in the mouth of Calgacus, the Caledonian chieftain, in a speech addressing his men before a great battle with the Roman invaders:

Making concessions and being moderate isn’t going to save us from their tyranny. They rape the whole world. When they’ve finished devastating the land they turn their attentions to the sea. If their enemies have wealth they want it; if they’re poor, it makes no difference, they still hunger for power. Nowhere, east or west, is enough for them – they’re the only ones who lust after everything alike, rich or poor. Abduction, massacre, plunder they misname ‘law and order’. Where they make a desert they call it ‘peace.’

In this amazing speech, Tacitus lays bare the big lie of empire, which is that its actions can be justified by anything beyond the raw exercise of force—things like “law and order,” “duly constituted authority,” and even “peace.” These are simply the lies that the powerful repeat as they are imposing their will on the powerless. Or, as Thucydides put it 500 years earlier, “the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.”

But peace can be something better than a desert. It can be a river. I first encountered the phrase “peace like a river” in the title of a Paul Simon song. And if this weren’t enough (but of course it is), it is also part of a prophecy from Isaiah found in Isaiah 66:12-13, speaking of the ultimate redemption of Jerusalem.

“I will extend peace to her like a river,

and the wealth of nations like a flooding stream;

you will nurse and be carried on her arm

and dandled on her knees.

As a mother comforts her child,

so will I comfort you;

and you will be comforted over Jerusalem.”

And peace isn’t the only thing that flows like a river in the Old Testament. In the book of Amos we see that justice does too. Or at least should: “Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!” (5:4). I don’t think that this is a coincidence. River peace—the kind of peace that we should always seek and strive to produce—cannot exist without justice.

This was perhaps the major theme of Amos, Isaiah, and all of the Hebrew Prophets. They had no interest in desert-peace, or in peace defined simply as the absence of open conflict. The desire to eliminate conflict comes, not from a desire to create real peace, but from a desire to minimize discomfort. Human beings like to be comfortable, and, when we are not uncomfortable, we often imagine that we are happy.

The elimination of discomfort, however, is not a gospel principle. The gospel is supposed to make us uncomfortable. So is a university education. We don’t grow in our comfort zone. We grow when we allow ourselves to experience discomfort and then try to figure out why. When a BYU student recently used a commencement address to acknowledge that he was “proud to be a gay son of God,” a lot of people were uncomfortable. Some of them wrote angry letters. But some of them also grew spiritually and discovered the expansiveness of God’s love.

I doubt that anybody ever made anybody else more uncomfortable than Amos and Isaiah and the other prophets of the Old Testament made everyone they encountred. They were, as Abraham Heschel has written, “some of the most disturbing people who ever lived.” But they were supposed to be disturbing. They were supposed to annoy and harangue and overwhelm people with God’s anger at their greed and their pettiness. God called the prophets to bring peace to the world, but river-peace, not desert-peace. To create peace they first had to bring about justice.

If we want to define peace as inherently divine, then we must make very sure that, by “peace,” we do not mean the absence of conflict or the elimination of discomfort. Otherwise, we place the burden of everyone’s comfort on the most vulnerable and marginalized members of our community. We create desert-peace, and we make river-peace impossible.

Dr. Martin Luther King came to just this conclusion when a group of white pastors, who opposed segregation and supported with the goals of the Civil Rights Movement, criticized him for being too divisive. His response to their criticism became the “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” In it, he wrote:

I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to “order” than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice.

Those of us who take seriously the injunction to renounce war and proclaim peace must recognize that, in the absence of justice, “peace”—and its civilian equivalent of “all just getting along”—will usually benefit the powerful at the expense of the powerless. Thus, it joins a large constellation of seemingly good values—including equality, consistency, comfort, civility, decency, and order—that can be invoked against agents of positive change by those with a strong interest in keeping things the way they have always been.

Let us always seek peace like a river—even if, by doing so, we must first disrupt the deserts that have too long passed for peace in the minds of those who have no need of water.