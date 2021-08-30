Words and Consequences

by

We owe Robinson Crusoe to the 18th-century public’s inability to understand satire.

True story. Daniel Defoe did not set out to become a writer. He wanted to be a wealthy merchant, and he had all kinds of idea about how to do so. But he was also a dissenting Protestant at a time when conformity to the Church of England was compulsory under the law. In 1702, Defoe wrote an anonymous pamphlet called The Shortest Way with the Dissenters in which he repeated most of the Anglican arguments for coerced conformity and then took them one step further to argue that those who would not conform should be killed.

It was brilliant satire, but very few people got it. Most people thought it was for real, and it caused a huge stir, with some people attacking and others defending the argument. When Defoe was discovered to be the author, he was tried and convicted for irresponsibly calling for the deaths of Her Majesty’s subjects. He tried to argue that it was satire, but the judges ruled that satire was not a defense. Defoe was convicted and placed in the stocks, ruining his credit and his ability to enter business, so he became a writer instead.

When I first heard this story in a graduate seminar, I was incensed for Defoe. How could those silly judges not get the joke? How could they punish a brilliant writer—the guy who basically invented the novel—for meaning exactly the opposite of what he said? This was why the eighteenth century couldn’t have nice things.

But I don’t feel that way now. I wouldn’t vote to make harsh satire like this illegal. I am quite committed to the freedom of speech. But I also think that writers bear some of the blame when their words are misunderstood and even abused. (Just as they get much of the credit when their words make positive changes in the world). Writers employ language to do things, and words can be powerful and dangerous. Words have consequences. I have been arguing this for some time.

Last week, I had opportunities to argue it twice—in ways that put me on opposite sides of an ecclesiastical fence. Consequently, I was called out by two very different groups of my co-religionists for making statements that, in my mind at least, were entirely consistent with each other.

First, on this blog, I wrote a post defending the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for using the Parable of the Talents—the story of a master who rewarded those servants who invested his money rather than hiding it in the ground—to defend itself for investing money rather than hiding it in the ground.

My point was not that investing money was the only thing that the parable was about; but it was something that the parable was about. As I wrote, “Parables are metaphorical, of course, but the metaphors only work if the core narrative makes sense on its own terms.” Words mean things, and this is something that everyone who uses words has to understand and acknowledge.

The response was immediate and predictable, “How can you possibly say that Jesus wants people to amass money?” the critics asked. “That is a parable about goodness, and love, and serving others. Jesus was always on the side of the poor people. To think that he was on the side of a rich man who wanted more money is a crass misreading of the story.”

My response was, and remains, that, while the vehicle of a metaphor is always a gateway to another meaning, the metaphor itself has to make sense or we can’t get to the larger meaning. The Parable of the Lost Sheep is not really about sheep, but if people don’t recognize that looking for a lost sheep is a good thing, they can’t get to the other meanings of the story. Words mean what they mean on the surface first, and surface meanings can’t be entirely discarded on the way to depth and wisdom.

Just a few days later, I had the opportunity to be part of a Mormon Land podcast from the Salt Lake Tribune. The interviewers asked me about Elder Holland’s recent use of the metaphor of a musket to describe BYU professors who defend the Church, and “friendly fire” do describe those who criticize the Church. This is what I said:

I have no doubt that Holland was using that in good faith as a metaphor. He wasn’t actually telling people to get muskets and shoot their enemies. But I think words and metaphors are important and they have consequences. And in a speech that is is calling for an end to divisiveness and a talk in which he is talking about unity and love and getting along better with each other, to use a marshal metaphor like that, I think really undermines what was the main intent of the speech. . . . . And even though the intent was to use a metaphor, arguing metaphorically for enemies to be killed, that’s a very violent metaphor. And it’s, I think, dramatically at odds with the conciliatory approach that the Elder Holland was making for much of the speech.

I got a number of direct messages on this one asking me why I couldn’t see that Elder Holland was using a metaphor. He didn’t mean actual muskets, and he wasn’t talking about “killing” or “enemies.” He was just trying to make a point about something else.

I agree with this assessment, and I said as much in the interview. But the nature of our metaphors is important because words are important. Language has enormous power to wound and to heal. Using a martial metaphor to describe discussion and disagreement introduces an unnecessary level of violence into the discourse. It makes it harder, not easier, for us to understand each other and work together in love to solve conflicts.

The consistent point that I have been trying to make in these discussions—and I’m going to double down on it here—is that words matter. Language matters. A lot. Meaning matters a lot too, but words are always imperfect conveyors of intention. If people can’t get past our words, they will never know our intentions. Human beings are language-using animals, which is both a blessing and a curse. It gives us the ability to create cooperation, friendship, poetry, and love. But it also gives us comments sections and Twitter. Language amplifies our power to heal and our power to destroy. Anything that powerful must handled with precision and care.