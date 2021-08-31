3 quotes I like better than the musket stuff

by

When I worked at BYU’s Neal A. Maxwell Institute I was aware of Elder Maxwell’s musket analogy that Elder Holland recently borrowed. The Institute had been tasked with fortifying the faith of Latter-day Saints, which includes apologetics, or defending the faith, so we spent a lot of time thinking about it. I helped cultivate a style of apologetics that exhibited charity, curiosity, flexibility, and strength.

Not everyone was satisfied. Elder Maxwell was often cited as calling for more aggression with his metaphors about muskets and slam dunks. But in all my time at the Institute those analogies didn’t resonate with me. I was more drawn to this counsel from then-Elder Henry B. Eyring, who called the one of the Institute’s predecessors (FARMS) to a undertake a ceasefire back in 1994:

Quote #1: Gentleness

“Because you know that the value of your work lies less in convincing and more in inviting people to seek truth by prayer, you have exemplified another virtue. You have tried to be models of kindness in your dialogue with others, especially with those with whom you disagree. You know that a spirit of contention will drive away the very influence by which they can know truth. That has led you to shun ridicule. It has led you to avoid the temptation of playing to the already converted, seeking their applause by trying to make your adversary appear the fool. It is easy to gain the laughter of an appreciative crowd who delight to see the truth defended with boldness and strength, but you have remembered that the heart you wish to touch may hear derision in that laughter and so turn away. Your civility and gentleness could bless all associations of scholars, whatever they may be studying together.” [PDF]

When you look at the context of that address, it becomes clear that Elder Eyring was correcting the apologists with aspirational praise. Too few had been exemplifying what he described. Several apologists frequently exhibited belligerence, arrogance, mockery, and scorn in their publications. Some still do today.

Elder Holland (following Oaks following Maxwell) recently called again for muskets. I’ve seen this play out before. Calling for more muskets only calls forth more muskets all around, creating a spiral of rhetorical violence (to say nothing of the scary threats that some unstable person might be emboldened to carry out under presumed apostolic instruction, including a death threat I received while working at BYU). When we see different people react differently to the call for firearms we’re seeing differences of opinion about what exactly is being called for. Elder Holland left a lot up to the imagination.

When I think of muskets I think of aggression, carnage, revenge. Jerkiness begets jerkiness. I know this because I’ve participated in it. I’ve experienced it. I’m not resisting the musket stuff on the grounds that it makes me feel icky. I resist it because I kind of like it sometimes. I recognize the rhetorically violent impulses in myself and I’m afraid of letting those impulses have full sway.

So why does the musket thing keep getting cited, not something like Eyring’s words? As I said, there are competing models of Latter-day Saint apologetics, especially considering tone and approach. General Authorities have a huge trove of past speeches and sermons to draw from when they write talks today. There are competing views on a number of issues in these old repositories, so although present leaders are bound in some ways by their predecessors they also have options and exercise agency. They can selectively choose who to quote, what to emphasize, and make a point that they already wanted to make. So I believe Elder Holland meant what he said, including the fact that he looks forward to the day when rhetorical swords can be beaten into gardening tools, when we “learn war no more,” borrowing scriptural phrases.

What’s stopping us from doing that right now? Today? The old Primary song, “Kindness begins with me” comes to mind.

According to Elder Holland we’ll have to keep learning war and brandishing muskets/swords because “there will continue to be those who oppose our teachings.” But maybe we don’t have to respond with muskets and swords at all. Sure, there are plenty of examples in Christian and Mormon history of what I’ve elsewhere called smashmouth apologetics. Scripture itself contains plenty of harshness. It also offers reason to resist replicating such harshness. Scripture is complicated. I feel a moral imperative to resist musketry.

Again, I’m not perfect. I have my own snarky thorn in the flesh to contend with. I fight. I sometimes let my anger at what I see as unjust situations boil over into rage at perceived perpetrators. But in my better moments I see how ineffective and soul-poisoning that approach truly is.

Quote 2: Christian courage

So I want to hold to Eyring’s vision and reject the musket. I’m more inspired and much more challenged by the words of Elder Eyring, whose sentiments are also reflected in a Conference address by Elder Robert D. Hales. File these quotes away for reference when other members or leaders call for muskets:

“Recently a group of bright, faithful young Latter-day Saints wrote down some of the most pressing questions on their minds. One sister asked, ‘Why doesn’t the Church defend itself more actively when accusations are made against it?’

“To her inquiry I would say that one of mortality’s great tests comes when our beliefs are questioned or criticized. In such moments, we may want to respond aggressively—to put up our dukes. But these are important opportunities to step back, pray, and follow the Savior’s example. Remember that Jesus Himself was despised and rejected by the world. And in Lehi’s dream, those coming to the Savior also endured mocking and pointing fingers. But when we respond to our accusers as the Savior did, we not only become more Christ-like, we invite others to feel His love and follow Him as well.

“To respond in a Christ-like way cannot be scripted or based on a formula. The Savior responded differently in every situation. When He was confronted by wicked King Herod, He remained silent. When He stood before Pilate, He bore a simple and powerful testimony of His divinity and purpose. Facing the moneychangers who were defiling the temple, He exercised His divine responsibility to preserve and protect that which was sacred. Lifted up upon a cross, He uttered the incomparable Christian response: Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.

“Some people mistakenly think responses such as silence, meekness, forgiveness, and bearing humble testimony are passive or weak. But to love our enemies, bless them that curse us, do good to them that hate us, and pray for them which despitefully use us, and persecute us takes faith, strength, and, most of all, Christian courage.”

Quote #3: Conflict versus contention

To Eyring and Hales’s witness we can add Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s address delivered at BYU earlier this month:

“Our Lord Jesus Christ—our model of ­perfection—did not live a life free of conflict…What was His response? To some, He did not speak a word. To others, He spoke the simple truth—not in anger but with calm majesty. As others contended with Him, He stood in His place—trusting in His Father, calm in His testimony, and firm in the truth.

“Conflict is inevitable. It is a condition of mortality. It is part of our test. Contention, however, is a choice. It is one way that some people choose to respond to conflict. When we contend with others, we cause discord, dissension, resentment, and even rage. Harmful emotions almost always accompany contention: anger, hurt, jealousy, hostility, revenge, and malice—to name just a few.”

He goes on from there, but you get the point. Latter-day Saints love backing up our claims and actions with quotes from General Authorities. So now you have access to three great sources to invoke when someone tries to enlist you into a rhetorical shootout using the words of apostles. These other leaders (and at other times, Elder Holland himself!) have encouraged us to exemplify greater charity, not seek better artillery, when discussing and defending the Gospel of Peace.

There are more. Add a favorite in the comments!



SOURCES

*Henry B. Eyring, “The Marketplace of Ideas,” An address delivered at the annual FARMS banquet, 13 October, 1994. Speech transcript in my possession.

*Robert D. Hales: “Christian Courage: The Price of Discipleship,” October 2008 General Conference.

*Dieter F. Uchtdorf, “Five Messages That All of God’s Children Need to Hear,” BYU Speeches, August 2021.

Bonus Scriptures: 1 Corinthians 13. Alma 31:5. Doctrine and Covenants 50:17-24.

