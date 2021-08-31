3 quotes I like better than the musket stuff

When I worked at BYU’s Neal A. Maxwell Institute I was aware of Elder Maxwell’s musket analogy that Elder Holland recently borrowed. The Institute had been tasked with fortifying the faith of Latter-day Saints, which includes apologetics, or defending the faith, so we spent a lot of time thinking about it. I helped cultivate a style of apologetics that exhibited charity, curiosity, flexibility, and strength.
Not everyone was satisfied. Elder Maxwell was often cited as calling for more aggression with his metaphors about muskets and slam dunks. But in all my time at the Institute those analogies didn’t resonate with me. I was more drawn to this counsel from then-Elder Henry B. Eyring, who called the one of the Institute’s predecessors (FARMS) to a undertake a ceasefire back in 1994:
Quote #1: Gentleness
“Because you know that the value of your work lies less in convincing and more in inviting people to seek truth by prayer, you have exemplified another virtue. You have tried to be models of kindness in your dialogue with others, especially with those with whom you disagree. You know that a spirit of contention will drive away the very influence by which they can know truth. That has led you to shun ridicule. It has led you to avoid the temptation of playing to the already converted, seeking their applause by trying to make your adversary appear the fool. It is easy to gain the laughter of an appreciative crowd who delight to see the truth defended with boldness and strength, but you have remembered that the heart you wish to touch may hear derision in that laughter and so turn away. Your civility and gentleness could bless all associations of scholars, whatever they may be studying together.” [PDF]
When you look at the context of that address, it becomes clear that Elder Eyring was correcting the apologists with aspirational praise. Too few had been exemplifying what he described. Several apologists frequently exhibited belligerence, arrogance, mockery, and scorn in their publications. Some still do today.
Elder Holland (following Oaks following Maxwell) recently called again for muskets. I’ve seen this play out before. Calling for more muskets only calls forth more muskets all around, creating a spiral of rhetorical violence (to say nothing of the scary threats that some unstable person might be emboldened to carry out under presumed apostolic instruction, including a death threat I received while working at BYU). When we see different people react differently to the call for firearms we’re seeing differences of opinion about what exactly is being called for. Elder Holland left a lot up to the imagination.
When I think of muskets I think of aggression, carnage, revenge. Jerkiness begets jerkiness. I know this because I’ve participated in it. I’ve experienced it. I’m not resisting the musket stuff on the grounds that it makes me feel icky. I resist it because I kind of like it sometimes. I recognize the rhetorically violent impulses in myself and I’m afraid of letting those impulses have full sway.
So why does the musket thing keep getting cited, not something like Eyring’s words? As I said, there are competing models of Latter-day Saint apologetics, especially considering tone and approach. General Authorities have a huge trove of past speeches and sermons to draw from when they write talks today. There are competing views on a number of issues in these old repositories, so although present leaders are bound in some ways by their predecessors they also have options and exercise agency. They can selectively choose who to quote, what to emphasize, and make a point that they already wanted to make. So I believe Elder Holland meant what he said, including the fact that he looks forward to the day when rhetorical swords can be beaten into gardening tools, when we “learn war no more,” borrowing scriptural phrases.
What’s stopping us from doing that right now? Today? The old Primary song, “Kindness begins with me” comes to mind.
According to Elder Holland we’ll have to keep learning war and brandishing muskets/swords because “there will continue to be those who oppose our teachings.” But maybe we don’t have to respond with muskets and swords at all. Sure, there are plenty of examples in Christian and Mormon history of what I’ve elsewhere called smashmouth apologetics. Scripture itself contains plenty of harshness. It also offers reason to resist replicating such harshness. Scripture is complicated. I feel a moral imperative to resist musketry.
Again, I’m not perfect. I have my own snarky thorn in the flesh to contend with. I fight. I sometimes let my anger at what I see as unjust situations boil over into rage at perceived perpetrators. But in my better moments I see how ineffective and soul-poisoning that approach truly is.
Quote 2: Christian courage
So I want to hold to Eyring’s vision and reject the musket. I’m more inspired and much more challenged by the words of Elder Eyring, whose sentiments are also reflected in a Conference address by Elder Robert D. Hales. File these quotes away for reference when other members or leaders call for muskets:
“Recently a group of bright, faithful young Latter-day Saints wrote down some of the most pressing questions on their minds. One sister asked, ‘Why doesn’t the Church defend itself more actively when accusations are made against it?’
“To her inquiry I would say that one of mortality’s great tests comes when our beliefs are questioned or criticized. In such moments, we may want to respond aggressively—to put up our dukes. But these are important opportunities to step back, pray, and follow the Savior’s example. Remember that Jesus Himself was despised and rejected by the world. And in Lehi’s dream, those coming to the Savior also endured mocking and pointing fingers. But when we respond to our accusers as the Savior did, we not only become more Christ-like, we invite others to feel His love and follow Him as well.
“To respond in a Christ-like way cannot be scripted or based on a formula. The Savior responded differently in every situation. When He was confronted by wicked King Herod, He remained silent. When He stood before Pilate, He bore a simple and powerful testimony of His divinity and purpose. Facing the moneychangers who were defiling the temple, He exercised His divine responsibility to preserve and protect that which was sacred. Lifted up upon a cross, He uttered the incomparable Christian response: Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.
“Some people mistakenly think responses such as silence, meekness, forgiveness, and bearing humble testimony are passive or weak. But to love our enemies, bless them that curse us, do good to them that hate us, and pray for them which despitefully use us, and persecute us takes faith, strength, and, most of all, Christian courage.”
Quote #3: Conflict versus contention
To Eyring and Hales’s witness we can add Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s address delivered at BYU earlier this month:
“Our Lord Jesus Christ—our model of perfection—did not live a life free of conflict…What was His response? To some, He did not speak a word. To others, He spoke the simple truth—not in anger but with calm majesty. As others contended with Him, He stood in His place—trusting in His Father, calm in His testimony, and firm in the truth.
“Conflict is inevitable. It is a condition of mortality. It is part of our test. Contention, however, is a choice. It is one way that some people choose to respond to conflict. When we contend with others, we cause discord, dissension, resentment, and even rage. Harmful emotions almost always accompany contention: anger, hurt, jealousy, hostility, revenge, and malice—to name just a few.”
He goes on from there, but you get the point. Latter-day Saints love backing up our claims and actions with quotes from General Authorities. So now you have access to three great sources to invoke when someone tries to enlist you into a rhetorical shootout using the words of apostles. These other leaders (and at other times, Elder Holland himself!) have encouraged us to exemplify greater charity, not seek better artillery, when discussing and defending the Gospel of Peace.
There are more. Add a favorite in the comments!
SOURCES
*Henry B. Eyring, “The Marketplace of Ideas,” An address delivered at the annual FARMS banquet, 13 October, 1994. Speech transcript in my possession.
*Robert D. Hales: “Christian Courage: The Price of Discipleship,” October 2008 General Conference.
*Dieter F. Uchtdorf, “Five Messages That All of God’s Children Need to Hear,” BYU Speeches, August 2021.
Bonus Scriptures: 1 Corinthians 13. Alma 31:5. Doctrine and Covenants 50:17-24.
**PS- It’s nice to be back at BCC!
Comments
Returning from a long hiatus.
Welcome back! This is a much, much needed post. Thank you.
Thanks Hunter!
Lovely work Blair. If we want to change the dialogue we need to change the terms of conversation. One that I love from Gordon B Hinckley is embedded in a rather schmaltzy speech on love and marriage that he gave at BYU on Valentines Day back in 1978:
“Love is the only force that can compose the differences between people that can bridge the chasms of bitterness and animosity that so frequently and violently separate us. I call to mind these telling lines of Edwin Markham:
He drew a circle that shuts me out—
Heretic, rebel, a thing to flout.
But love and I had the wit to win:
We drew a circle that took him in.
[The Book of American Poetry, p. 265]
In St. Martin’s Place in the city of London, across from the National Gallery, is a beautiful statue of a woman in a nurse’s uniform. It is erected to the memory of Edith Cavell, the English nurse who shielded wounded Allied soldiers from the enemy. She was caught and summarily executed. The inscription on her monument reads: “Brussels Dawn, October 12, 1915. Patriotism is not enough. I must have no hatred or bitterness toward anyone.”
https://speeches.byu.edu/talks/gordon-b-hinckley/greatest-of-these-love/
Welcome back Blair! And thanks for this thoughtful response to Elder Holland’s talk!
This may be slightly orthogonal, but I really liked this counsel from the current church self-help manuals:
“If you decide to share your experiences of feeling same-sex attraction or to openly identify as gay, you should be supported and treated with kindness and respect, both at home and in church. We all need to be patient with each other as we figure things out.
As Church members, we all have a responsibility to create a supportive and loving environment for all our brothers and sisters. Such a support network makes it much easier to live the gospel and to seek the Spirit while navigating any aspect of mortality.”
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/manual/same-sex-attraction-individuals/should-i-tell-others?lang=eng
This is a great article – thank you for writing and sharing it, especially on this blog. It’s articles like this one that keep me returning to BCC.
Welcome back, Blair ^_^. Thought I should chip in my voice, that these rhetorical musket wars have real consequences. For me, the usage of ad hominem within FARMS, and poor apologetics (beginning with “No, Ma’am, That’s Not History” and especially “Tinkling Cymbals and Sounding Brass”), left me disgusted with the whole enterprise. The internecine conflict between heartlanders and the mesoamericanists added additional fuel to that fire. Although my interest in textual criticism and ancient studies put a final nail in the coffin of my naive beliefs, it was my exposure to especially 1990’s apologetics (and the lack of awareness of a community like this blog) that prevented me from transitioning to a healthier, more nuanced faith rather than rejecting the whole enterprise altogether.
“When you look at the context of that address, it becomes clear that Elder Eyring was correcting the apologists with aspirational praise.”
I knew about death of the author in literary theory, but never realized just how dead he has to be for Blair’s reading to make sense. Eyring’s address is full of unstinting praise throughout. There is not a hint that he was passively-aggressively “correcting” with anything like opaque “aspirational praise.”
Blair has to actively misconstrue Eyring to create that impression. The question is, why?
The entire address can be found here. https://etherscave.blogspot.com/2014/11/a-treasure-from-past-elder-henry-b.html?m=1&fbclid=IwAR2xXqL8KPhgNF7dkRRcjurYHXNwL_IS6UA5ow22zHx_lVQKkAN2S-tPIBg
“A clear declaration of the truth is powerful enough, because truth exists and there is a Spirit of truth to confirm it. Because you believe that, your writing shows a trust in the clear declarative statement, without jargon, that would bless scholars and their readers in every field.
And because you proceed from confidence in the power of truth, your work with the Book of Mormon also leads you to exemplify another quality of great potential value to the world of scholars. That is modesty. Because you know that the Book of Mormon does not require your proof, you have been far more cautious than you might have been in offering evidence in its support. You know that few things could harm truth more than to defend it with a bad argument. And that has led you to be careful both in the evidence you have presented and in the conclusions you have drawn from it. You have sublimated the desire for personal recognition, which so often leads people to claim too much too soon. Much time and wrangling could be saved in the world of scholars if they could avoid the controversy so often engendered by attempts to be first in the race for the rewards of possible recognition or even riches. You are blessed to sense the value in getting what you do right, which drives you to labor long, and the tragic price of getting it wrong, which gives you the patience to go back to check it again and again.
Because you know that the value of your work lies less in convincing and more in inviting people to seek truth by prayer, you have exemplified another virtue. You have tried to be models of kindness in your dialogue with others, especially with those with whom you disagree. You know that a spirit of contention will drive away the very influence by which they can know truth. That has led you to shun ridicule. It has led you to avoid the temptation of playing to the already converted, seeking their applause by trying to make your adversary appear the fool. It is easy to gain the laughter of an appreciative crowd who delight to see the truth defended with boldness and strength, but you have remembered that the heart you wish to touch may hear derision in that laughter and so turn away. Your civility and gentleness could bless all associations of scholars, whatever they may be studying together.
The Lord himself has described a company of students following such lofty and effective rules. Listen to his directions:
And as all have not faith, seek ye diligently and teach one another words of wisdom; yea, seek ye out of the best books words of wisdom; seek learning, even by study and also by faith.
Organize yourselves; prepare every needful thing; and establish a house, even a house of prayer, a house of fasting, a house of faith, a house of learning, a house of glory, a house of order, a house of God; . . .
Appoint among yourselves a teacher, and let not all be spokesmen at once; but let one speak at a time and let all listen unto his sayings, that when all have spoken that all may be edified of all, and that every man may have an equal privilege.
See that ye love one another; cease to be covetous; learn to impart one to another as the gospel requires.
Cease to be idle; cease to be unclean; cease to find fault one with another; cease to sleep longer than is needful; retire to thy bed early, that ye may not be weary; arise early, that your bodies and your minds may be invigorated.
And above all things, clothe yourselves with the bond of charity, as with a mantle, which is the bond of perfectness and peace.
Pray always, that ye may not faint, until I come. Behold, and lo, I will come quickly, and receive you unto myself. Amen” (D&C 88:118-119, 122-26).
With confidence that there is truth which can edify, with humility which will protect your integrity, and with kindness toward each other and those you hope to invite rather than to vanquish, you will continue to prosper in receiving the help of heaven and you will be an example for good among scholars everywhere.”
Hi Elizabeth Tower. I already linked to the entire Eyring address in the post.
“I knew about death of the author in literary theory, but never realized just how dead he has to be for Blair’s reading to make sense. Eyring’s address is full of unstinting praise throughout. There is not a hint that he was passively-aggressively “correcting” with anything like opaque “aspirational praise.” Blair has to actively misconstrue Eyring to create that impression. The question is, why
Muskets ahoy.
Elder Eyring delivered his address just months after FARMS had provoked an uproar when Bill Hamblin thought it would be funny to sneak an acronym into the FARMS Review that said “Metcalfe is Butthead.” The joke was in reference to Brent Metcalfe who had edited a volume depicting the Book of Mormon as a 19th century text rather than an ancient one. Hamblin’s point was that sophisticated literary devices in the Book of Mormon couldn’t be accidental as some of Metcalfe’s contributors argued, any more than “Metcalfe is Butthead” could be. The prank appeared in that 500-plus page FARMS Review volume which focused on the book. The FR had some good insights, and it also had plenty of ego and playing things up for the crowd. Including the juvenile insult. Eyring truly appreciated much of FARMS’s work. But he didn’t appreciate seeing the church in the news for the antics of apologists and wanted them to do better.
The apologists will of course deny this to their graves. It’s one of the reasons I think Elder Eyring could have been more effective had he been more direct. But in 1994 FARMS was independent and he was a relatively junior apostle speaking at their own banquet by invitation. Eventually FARMS would be brought into BYU and under closer scrutiny and direction of General Authorities, as it remains to this day.
I forgot to mention, the apologist flap received coverage in Sunstone, the Salt Lake Tribune, and even the Deseret News. It was very widely known.
Alain, Matt, Bensen, Jacob, Sam, and Matt, thanks for the comments, and the additional sources!
I don’t understand the need for apologists. I think they are mostly an embarrassment, particularly the old-guard militant apologists. They go about things the wrong way. For example, they start out with the premise that the BoM is an ancient record and set out to prove it. You have the conclusion before you start the study.
I would rather Church members lead by example. Be good Christians. Love your neighbor. I would turn the Maxwell institute into an International do-gooder research organization.
In “The Doorway of Love,” Thomas S. Monson quotes the Camelot musical: “Violence is not strength. Compassion is not weakness.”
Thank you Blair Hodges. Just thank you. Anita Davis.
Is there no place for Abinadi, Captain Moroni, or Samuel the Lamanite?
Your sources repeatedly mention variations of bearing “a simple and powerful testimony.” I believe that in today’s environment, “a simple and powerful testimony” of the truths contained in the family proclamation including the doctrine that eternal marriage is only between a man and a woman would absolutely be considered “musket fire.”
Two follow up questions for you Blair:
When/where have you born “a simple and powerful testimony” of those truths?
Is there an author or speaker you think does a good job bearing “a simple and powerful testimony” of the doctrine of the family (including that eternal marriage is only between a man and a woman) without crossing the line into combativeness?
DB: Two of your exemplars (Ab & Sam) could not be more appropriate examples of behavior for Apostle Holland to emulate, i.e. standing firm and immovable, even to the point of putting one’s life on the line, to declare what you feel is a message from the Lord. But musket fire is not firm and immovable. It provides a projectile that is designed to produce death and destruction in everything from war to firing squads. It’s image is one that screams “if you don’t agree with me, you’re goin’ down”.
Elder Holland is so brilliant and typically careful. This means that his choice of words were well thought out in advance. To me, this is very puzzling.
Have to say your “aspirational praise” is a brilliant way to read a text and make it say the exact opposite of what the author was saying. Tell me, Blair, do you apply it consistently? If someone was saying you were a good podcast host, do they really mean you suck at it? Can you share examples of “aspirational praise” being a thing in the way you mean it?
Roger, I understand and relate to your feelings about apologists. I think the term has been commandeered by a select number of LDS folks who have helped give it a bad name for a lot of folks. At root, the idea of “defending” one’s faith, if taken as the main component of discipleship, can warp a person’s religious life. There are plenty of times when I have to defend particular beliefs and values and in that sense I’m an apologist as well. But to me discipleship has tor encompass way more than that.
Dirtbag, I’m a jack pacifist right now (similar to a Jack Mormon). I don’t have a lot of use for military scripture, though the Book of Mormon thankfully has many other passages that spiritually nourish me.
Hi Anita Davis!!!
Daniel Ortner:
Your sources repeatedly mention variations of bearing “a simple and powerful testimony.” I believe that in today’s environment, “a simple and powerful testimony” of the truths contained in the family proclamation including the doctrine that eternal marriage is only between a man and a woman would absolutely be considered “musket fire.”
That’s true, it can! What concerns me more is the Church’s virtual lack of effort to nourish the lives of most LGBTQ members. We are so hyper-fixated on emphasizing marriage between a man and women (and I say women deliberately, I think it says a lot how you and so many others want to quietly slip past the ongoing polygamous nature of Latter-day Sant marriage) that we present LGBTQ folks with what amounts to a negative theology. Here’s what you can’t do. Here’s what you CAN’T be. Here’s how you CAN’T live, and that matters more than virtually anything else. To the point where we stopped baptizing children who had gay parents for a time!
When/where have you born “a simple and powerful testimony” of those truths?
This kind of orthodoxy examination is typical of those who elevate the Proclamation over the two great commandments. (Although you’d object and say fulfilling the two great commandments encompasses the Proclamation, but effectively it’s clear what matters most to you.) I don’t bear witness of documents. I bear witness of Christ. I can testify of scripture insofar as it points me to Christ. I can bear witness of prophets insofar as they point me to Christ. The trouble for orthodoxy police like you is that you are up against your own epistemology. I know in largely the same way and for many of the same reasons that restricting loving relationships of gay folks is wrong as I know Jesus is the Christ.
Let’s take a look at your orthodoxy. Is the only way to reach the highest degree of glory by entering into plural marriage, one man with multiple women?
Is there an author or speaker you think does a good job bearing “a simple and powerful testimony” of the doctrine of the family (including that eternal marriage is only between a man and a woman) without crossing the line into combativeness?
I think the Proclamation itself doesn’t have a lot of combativeness. It makes controversial assertions and it’s certainly harmful in the way it restricts and distorts sex and gender roles, but it isn’t exactly musket fire to me.
Elizabeth Tower: It’s not the opposite. I’ve laid out the context of the address and you’ve responded by asserting I’m wrong, without addressing the context. I’ve spoken with people who were in the room and who understood exactly what Elder Eyring was doing and what he intended. There was a lot of resistance within FARMS when BYU invited them to become part of the university, in part because they understood there would be more oversight and there were differences of opinion about how to go about defending the faith, including with regard to tone. Those differences of opinion continue today, even among church hierarchy.
It seems important to you to keep the reputation of FARMS clean. Most people who aren’t already convinced that FARMS was above reproach can see Elder Eyring’s direction exactly for what it is. Your defense looks silly.
‘I believe that in today’s environment, “a simple and powerful testimony” of the truths contained in the family proclamation including the doctrine that eternal marriage is only between a man and a woman would absolutely be considered “musket fire.”’
This gave me food for though and I think I agree. If my understanding of the Proc’s beginnings are correct (that it was created to be a tool as part of the legal fight against SSM in Hawaii) then it was always meant to be a weapon. Since then, it is almost always brought up (born testimony of) in relationship to SSM. Even at church on Sundays, a common refrain is to praise the early revelatory powers of the Brethern in giving us the Proc to stand against the evils of the changing world. So much of the language around the Proc, both on Sundays and (definitely) on the internet, pretty straight-forwardly weaponize it.
Given its genesis and the current rhetoric, I can’t see how it can ever be just a ‘simple and powerful testimony.’
At the same time, should a complex doctrine, inconsistently applied/understood, really be considered ‘simple?’ A ‘simple and powerful testimony’ for me is the divinity of Jesus Christ and the Good News of the Gospel (Full Stop).
Well said ReTx. I agree. I never covenanted to bear testimony of the 1995 Proclamation to the Family. And my commitment to sustain church leadership is not a blank check. Personal revelation, studying it out, doing the best I can with a concentrated humility—these are the ways I try to make it through. The Book of Mormon has an extremely narrow definition of the gospel. I enjoy and appreciate much of the extended Latter-day saint theology. But at the end of the day, my core of the gospel includes Christ’s love, which I have personally witnessed as being manifest in the lives of LGBTQ folks who do not adhere to heteronormativity.
*Sorry, meant to say “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”
Welcome back BHodges! Your perspective is just what I needed.
I think the statement that the POTF is “certainly harmful in the way it restricts and distorts sex and gender roles” gets to the heart of the matter.
I think it is rare in scriptural accounts of the Lord, telling people through a prophet something He thinks they should be doing, and the people says “yeah, that sounds reasonable.” Usually you get statements like the one above.
This may be a case of fallible leaders being completely wrong – all 15 of them. It wouldn’t be the first time. But if they are right, we should expect people to criticize.
The challenge I have been trying to give myself lately is rather than defaulting to the immovable position that I am right, to consider what it would feel like and how I would respond if I found out I was wrong?
pconnornc : This may be a case of fallible leaders being completely wrong – all 15 of them. It wouldn’t be the first time. But if they are right, we should expect people to criticize.
As you say, it wouldn’t be the first time they collectively did something that was later overturned, corrected, revealed to be inadequate or even damaging. This is one of the reasons the church is very protective against the idea that “doctrine” is eternal and never changes. Anyone who spends more than an hour looking into that claim will see that it simply isn’t true, but that raises questions about the need of and role for prophetic leadership. Many members of the church function with a kind of all-or-nothing mindset whereby a prophet must always be right and we must always follow the prophet, otherwise what good are prophets? From an organizational standpoint it’s an effort to prevent schism, confusion, basically a Protestant Reformation type thing where the church splinters apart. The problem is it also risks leading to people outsourcing their own agency and moral responsibility. It takes a lot less time and effort to just listen to a source and believe and do what that source says than it does to evaluate all new information critically, or “study it out.” I think a lot of members fall somewhere between those two extremes.
Returning to Elizabeth Towers’s comment, looking again at what Elder Eyring said, did FARMS publications always “shun ridicule”? Did they invariably “avoid the temptation of playing to the already converted, seeking their applause by trying to make [their] adversary appear the fool”? Did they ever lampoon to garner some laughter? Was it ever the case that a “heart [they] wish[ed] to touch hear[d] derision in that laughter and so turn[ed] away”? Were they always full of “civility and gentleness” in every case? Certainly there was much that FARMS produced that didn’t fall into those traps. It’s a real shame that the more polemical stuff has taken on such prominence. I notice Book of Mormon Central strikes a markedly different tone. It recycles FARMS stuff, but I haven’t seen them making use of the snarky, aggressive, sarcastic, polemical things FARMS also produced. Anyone who is familiar especially with the FARMS Review should easily be able to pick up on exactly what Elder Eyring was saying. If none of those things were happening it wouldn’t have made any sense to bring them up.
pconnornc: “This may be a case of fallible leaders being completely wrong – all 15 of them. It wouldn’t be the first time. But if they are right, we should expect people to criticize.
The challenge I have been trying to give myself lately is rather than defaulting to the immovable position that I am right, to consider what it would feel like and how I would respond if I found out I was wrong?”
If Elder Holland wrong, then musket fire was received by a marginalized community defending an institution for no good reason. If I am wrong, then muskets were not fired, with the inorganic institution perhaps being slightly tarnished.
Please let me know if I’m missing something. I’m pretty emotionally charged on the issue so I’m probably not thinking as well as I should be at the moment.