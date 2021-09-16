When you want your integrity and faith at the same time

Back in 2013 I created the Maxwell Institute Podcast with an eye toward constructive or “positive” apologetics. Instead of listing concerns and then giving responses or rebuttals, the show exhibited characteristics like intellectual charity, curiosity, and a faithful seeking style of confidence as opposed to dogmatic certainty.
The show’s style ran against the grain of much that had come before it at the Maxwell Institute and in church productions more broadly, and against the grain of what some church members and some leaders would be comfortable with, although it always stayed within the bounds of appropriate orthodoxy. It was, at the end of the day, a church production. But I believed it could appeal to a wide variety of church members across the culture war divide of conservative/liberal. I know for certain the audience had some very progressive and some very conservative appreciative listeners.
My back catalog is still there, although who knows how long it will stay. The Institute has moved on from past projects before, and my work will probably someday find itself among the jettisoned remnants of past approaches. (I have copies of all my work and retained copyright jointly so no worries!)
I decided to leave BYU at the beginning of the year and found a new job by March. On the side I began production on a podcast that’s similar in spirit to the old Maxwell Institute Podcast, but with a much wider scope. (Kind of like how the MIPodcast was when I started it. More recent directives required me to narrow its scope.) The new show is called Fireside with Blair Hodges. I wanted it to be something that believing and practicing members could enjoy as much as doubting people, and even some former members who no longer believe. People across the faith spectrum. It could give people who see things quite differently something they could mutually enjoy.
The latest episode features an author named Mary Rakow. She tells the story of how her life was falling apart, how she became very angry at God, and how she basically swore off religion. But in her time “away,” she wrote a novel that retells various Bible stories. And it’s one of the most spiritually and religiously rich books I’ve ever read. There’s an excerpt from the interview that strikes at an experience of faith that happens in Mormonism, but that isn’t often highlighted in Mormonism.
In this clip I’m talking to her about a scene near the end of the book where a woman decides to go back to Catholic confession after 30 years away. Mary reveals in the interview that the character is based on her own direct experience:
BLAIR HODGES: Your character confesses she doesn’t believe in God any more, and she says to the priest, “I don’t feel I’m committing a sin that I can’t believe in God anymore. I can’t will it. But I really wish it could change. This is why I came.”
MARY RAKOW: And that’s the title of the book. Yes, and that is literally what I said to the guy. And he was sitting on a low bench, and it was very humble. So he’s looking up at me. And he did say—you know, he had to do the formulary. And so he did give me absolution and things like that. But he never debated that. I mean, it was a very legitimate thing. And I felt it was a profound experience to me—
BLAIR HODGES: —Then you make this remarkable statement. That the woman in the book—and now we know you’re speaking for yourself—she says she “wants her integrity and her faith, both at the same time.”
MARY RAKOW: Everyone wants that. A seven-year-old wants that. A ninety-year-old wants that. Who doesn’t want that? We all want that. I mean, who wants a fake god? Who wants a god that is too small? Who wants a god who does stuff we wouldn’t even do in our humanity? I mean, we still have mercy! We want a god who is at least as good as we are at our best! We want something way, way, way beyond our imagining. And if we don’t have experience of that, or we don’t have teachings that lead us toward that, then it’s the moral thing to say, “This is not a god I accept.” That’s a very religious thing to do.
In a church that so strongly privileges the idea of achieving religious certainty, I felt so moved by Mary’s book, and by her own experience. I used to be one who testified with certainty, but I lost that ability long ago. And I believe that is a way of being faithful, too. When you talk like this at church you are bound to receive correction. People will be eager to insist that they know, and that you can (they really mean should) know, too. But hope is enough. Belief is enough. It is enough. Even if it carries you to unexpected places. The negotiation between integrity and faith continues, whether within or outside the LDS Church.
The episode is here, and it includes a full transcript for people who can’t or who prefer not to listen to podcasts. You can find it wherever you get your podcasts. I strongly recommend it to fellow travelers in this group who desire your integrity and your faith at the same time.
Blair,
I’m alone in the car most days for around 3 hours, your conversational material was always sought out to keep me company. Sorry to hear another direction has been selected by the Maxwell Institute hopefully that hasn’t turned into heavy emotional luggage personally.
Explorers and Pioneers have a lot of concentricity, but institutional typological loyalties heavily side with the latter when it comes to the church. Both pioneering and exploring are good iterations of love from my perspective. Happy trails in your explorations, even if you had to leave some lovely pioneers behind.
Fwiw I’m all caught up on fireside already.
The temple recommend interview questions are framed in terms of belief and not knowledge. That’s good enough for me and I wish it more strongly informed our collective rhetoric.
Thank you for this. I look forward to listening to the podcast.
Thank you for your work at MI. It was incredibly powerful for me.
Thank you for your work with Fireside. I am avidly excited for it.
Thank you for your work here. I read it always.
Here’s to integrity and faith, all at the same time.
I have found more and more the phrase “I know” when used toward things of faith, comparable to the phrase “I love” when used toward my relationship with my wife. I’ve been telling her this for over 30 years – often it is said with deep conviction, occasionally it is aspirational – but after 30 years, it definitely means something more rich and deep than it meant when we were dating. I’ve been testifying of things for even longer than I’ve been married and the words I use are often the same words of my youth, but exponentially more profound.
Though I tend to use the word sparingly, I think of this and sometimes try to give people a little more latitude when I might be judgmental of whether they really “know”.
Btw – I love that 12 of the 13 Articles of Faith are we “believe”, not we know ;-)
Integrity and faith…looking forward to this episode of the podcast. And thanks for filling in the post-MI blanks a little.
Unless it becomes more firmly institutionalized, all most of us can do is model the “faithful seeking style” of faith individually and hope it resonates with some. Your example has made my own discipleship a little more thoughtful, and for that I thank you.
Pushback: The more comprehensive the statement, the more likely that “I know” may be too big a mouthful. “I know the Church is true” comprehends so very much that an inventory of its parts might be a good idea. But I do believe – know? – that individuals *can* know some things as certainty. “I know there is a God” might be debatable as to the definition of God, perhaps, but someone who has had an encounter with the divine may well know there is a God of some definition. You can know that you have received inspiration beyond your own experience and knowledge. Particular experiences may give you a certainty of particular principles or religious truth as real as any secular, material-world experience of physical reality can do. Whether you can convey that religious certainty to someone else depends on so many factors that maybe you’re the only one who knows that you know. But we’d be badly impoverished if we insisted that nobody can know any religious or spiritual truth about anything, ever.
Dismiss me as the one at church eager to give correction. I’m not eager to do that at all. But neither am I willing to dismiss the sureness of knowing some few things, sometimes, whether or not anyone else accepts that sureness. I don’t think I could go on in the face of such continual disappointment in people and institutions if I didn’t in fact know some few things, not merely believe them or hope them or assume them.
To be clear Ardis, this isn’t a post against knowledge. It’s a post about how belief, and even doubt, are religious impulses that we too long have assumed were inferior to knowledge wholesale.
Some years ago I told a few of my best friends that the MI podcast was “the best thing that our church puts out.” By “the church” I did not mean “TCOJCOLDS” but rather I meanest something produced by members of our church. So many of those interviews were powerful. I will follow you on your next project. Keep up the good work!
*… I meant…
Ardis’ point is well taken, but the “know” rhetoric really is quite conspicuous. It is as though the very definition of testimony is that which follows “I know . . .” Like JamesM, I choose to allow the temple recommend questions asking whether you have a “testimony” of something to include faith or a hope for something. But I am curious to hear if others have historical insight into when and how the use of “know” came to be such a prominent feature of our expression of testimony.
Nick: Glad to be along in the car with you. Thanks for coming along to Fireside with me.
JamesM: I like that the recommend questions are belief-oriented.
Dub: Hope you enjoy it. Gotta grow that audience. ;)
Jesse Stricklan: Kind words, thank you. I’ve been really happy creating this stuff.
pconnornc: Yes, I don’t begrudge anyone their own knowledge, whatever it means to them. Along with the latitude I also want there to be more room for people who don’t feel that way.
Hunter: No prob! My job there became much more than the podcast, and I was able to build a strong portfolio for my next professional advancement. I don’t regret my time there at all. I root for the Institute to keep doing good things.
Nertz: Yeah, I think the cultural weight is heavily in favor of “knowing,” so we carve out our place however we can.
Stephen Hardy: Thant’s really kind of you, but maybe it speaks more poorly of the church than it speaks well of my work haha!
your food allergy is fake: Maybe Matt Bowman knows about the rise of “knowing.” I imagine it’s tied to the McConkie years, but that’s just me stereotyping.
The relationship between faith and integrity are problematic for me.
The Church’s obsession with LGBTQ+ issues is causing genuine harm. I don’t believe in the Church’s stated policy. By being associated with the Church, aren’t I contributing to that harm. And seriously compromising my integrity?
The Church is currently sitting on assets valued at something far north of $130B. Even a small portion of those assets would go a long way toward improving the world situation. Like providing vaccine to struggling parts of the world. My conscience tells me that this failure to act is wrong.
On the history: The earliest testimony meetings, into the early 20th century with the passing of the last of the first generation of Saints, featured those who had known Joseph Smith and been part of the earliest events of the Restoration. (I’ve read minutes of some meetings specifically limiting speakers to those who had known Joseph Smith, for the benefit of Sunday School children way too young to have been part of those early scenes.) They were literally *testimony* meetings, witnesses giving evidence of what they personally had seen and heard, like witnesses giving evidence in court. I think it would have been odd for such witnesses to say “I believe I heard Joseph teach such-and-such” or “I hope, but I don’t really know, that I rushed down to the river to be baptized for my dead father because I was inspired — I think — by hearing that sermon,” and I’m not aware of that first generation hesitating to declare that, say, they knew Joseph Smith to be a prophet of God, although that falls squarely into the body of things today’s speakers might rather call a belief or hope than knowledge.
In other words, testimony of what people knew from personal experience came first, only gradually being replaced by broader theological statements couched in the same “I know” language first used by those who did know, but who had all passed away. I think Elder McConkie’s “contribution” was less about vocabulary and more about severely limiting the items that he considered as valid components of a public testimony. He and I don’t see eye to eye on that one.
Hey Blair, 3 episodes in and I’m officially a Fireside Completionist. Looking forward to my swag.
Ardis, that is super interesting and much appreciated!
I was thinking along @Roger Hansen’s comment, and this line from the podcast:
“Who wants a god who does stuff we wouldn’t even do in our humanity? I mean, we still have mercy! We want a god who is at least as good as we are at our best! We want something way, way, way beyond our imagining. And if we don’t have experience of that, or we don’t have teachings that lead us toward that, then it’s the moral thing to say, “This is not a god I accept.” That’s a very religious thing to do.”
A big shift in my relationship with the Church came when not only did I not *know* that some of its teachings are true, I didn’t even *hope* or *want* them to be true. I don’t hope that God won’t honor same-sex marriages and commitments. I don’t hope that God told his prophets to keep men in charge. I don’t hope for Pres. Nelson’s sad heaven. Etc.
I’m still sorting out what I hope for and what I don’t and what that means for Church participation. I don’t even care about the knowledge piece anymore.
@Blair I’m enjoying the podcast. I thought Adam Miller’s interview was kinda depressing TBH but also beautiful, and I’m liking the Rakow interview but haven’t finished.
But at some level, if you’re just ticking off the boxes of characteristics that you want your god to have and not accepting anything else, aren’t you just creating your own god?
@your food allergy, who’s to say that’s not what Joseph Smith did? A white man creating a white male God who let him have a bunch of wives and resolved the theological divide he faced in his own family? Why would Church leaders or other people who recorded scripture be immune to that tendency?
When I say that there are certain characteristics I hope for and others that I don’t, I don’t mean to say that I will only accept a God who makes my life easy and makes me feel like I can do whatever I want whenever I want. What I mean is that a lot of what we are taught about God in Church contradicts the God I’ve come to know through my life experience (and frankly the God / Christ in the New Testament).
The things I “hope” are true are things that I have seen help build the Kingdom of Zion / heaven on earth, which is what I think we are meant to do here. The things I “hope” are not true are things I have seen do actual real harm to myself, my friends, and my family, and I’ve come to the conclusion are the philosophies of men mingled with scripture. I do not believe or hope for an angry, vindictive, petty, homophobic, sexist God, and I’m am fine to bet my salvation on a loving, inclusive, expansive, merciful, egalitarian God instead. If I’m wrong, at least my version of God made my life and my relationships better – because it has.
So yes, I can see running the risk that if we become untethered to a religious authority we can make God in our own image. But I think religious authorities do that too because they are humans too, so a healthy skepticism for any version of God that benefits the person describing that version (whether it’s me or someone else) is warranted. In any event, I think it’s more important to experience God than to try to describe God.
@food allergy, I think that is oversimplifying. It is not a wishlist item to believe in a God that does not command the slaughter of babies (to reference an early faith crisis of mine rooted in reading the old testament). It is not a checklist of characteristics, it is believing that divine power must be rooted in what it means to be good.
“who’s to say that’s not what Joseph Smith did? A white man creating a white male God who let him have a bunch of wives and resolved the theological divide he faced in his own family?”
I completely agree, Elisa. My fear is that JS may have done just that with respect to polygamy. If that is the case then religious authority becomes less reliable as a tether to truth. We are left with individual conscience, the fruit of that tree.
Roger Hansen: “The relationship between faith and integrity are problematic for me.”
Right, that’s the heartbeat of Rakow’s book, the fact that integrity and faith can feel so at odds, and what it feels like to navigate things.
I don’t believe in the Church’s stated policy. By being associated with the Church, aren’t I contributing to that harm. And seriously compromising my integrity?
It depends, I think. In this context do you feel moved to let other people know how you feel? Do you feel drawn to connect with people who believe similar to you, or to make people who are suffering as a result of the circumstances feel supported, loved, or understood? Your singular association or disaffiliation won’t make or break the church’s existence. So what do you want to do with the circmstances right in front of you? That, to me, is where integrity is exercised.
Ardis, fascinating stuff. That seems like a rich vein to pursue.
Chris Watkins: haha yeah, so I have to think of something besides completists now that I’m down to 3 episodes so far.
Elisa: Thanks for articulating that. I’ve experienced similar shifts in hope. Why would I hope for LGBTQ people not to have lives in which their healthy loving relationships can find full expression? I don’t believe the theological reasoning behind restricting them, so that’s that for me. And yeah Adam’s was depressing, kind of, in the sense that lives are always passing away. I don’t want to avoid that all the time, though. I want to sit with it sometimes. Glad you made it through to the Rakow interview!
your food allergy is fake: That’s the danger, but it’s always the danger for everyone I think. The stories we end up believing and telling about God are co-creations. Just like in our personal relationships today, we have particular understandings of our loved ones but it’s impossible even with the people closest to us to fully capture or understand who they are. And I think it’s healthy to be careful about how much we create God in whatever image we want.
Elisa again: ” I’m am fine to bet my salvation on a loving, inclusive, expansive, merciful, egalitarian God instead. If I’m wrong, at least my version of God made my life and my relationships better – because it has.”
Amen to that. Like Joseph Smith said, if God sends us to hell for it we’ll kick the devil out and make a heaven out of it.
Marian: I like how you put that.
Ardis:
Has anyone written up anything on the evolving practice of “testimonies?”
Blair, you ask what can be done when faith in what Church leaders expect clashes with individual integrity? In the past, I (and Jana) would suggest that tithing money be redirected toward more worthy causes. Perhaps toward LGBTQ+ causes or toward global remedies. Money talks, at least it did.
But the Church leaders have made the institution independently wealthy. They don’t need member tithing. They can live in a cocoon. They can do whatever they want. They have no fear of tithing loss or shrinking membership numbers in developed countries.
However, by redirecting tithing money to more worthy causes, the member can at least have the warm and fuzzy feeling that they are trying to improve the world.
Old Man, I know of nothing comprehensive to refer you to — virtually all scholarly writing on the history of testimonies centers on the shift from Thursday to Sunday meetings, not the content of the testimonies. I picked up on this because I am a fanatical reader of minutes. Some of the investigation into whether (or how many) people saw Brigham Young transfigured as Joseph Smith, or whether (or when) there was a “miracle of the gulls,” quote exhortations to “pay attention to these testimonies because these people were there and know” (not a direct quotation; my paraphrase of what the exhorters said). Ditto articles in magazines like the early Juvenile Instructor (of which I have also been a fanatical reader) about Sunday School conferences featuring meetings reserved for eyewitnesses. Sunday School lessons from the early 20th century (or talks about those lessons in general Sunday School conferences) teach the children to recognize specific things that they know, and practice bearing testimonies to those facts in their Fast Day classes; those lessons are quite distinctive in helping children recognize “I know” facts and not merely to repeat what they’ve been taught to believe as a theological proposition: there’s no “model testimony that you can bear” or “let me whisper in your ear and you repeat my words.” There are some magazine articles with titles like “Six Who Knew” or “They Knew the Prophet” emphasizing the special character of those people’s testimonies. There are minutes referring to Emmeline B. Wells (who was a young adult in Nauvoo, and lived until 1921) and her status as one of the last to have witnessed important events, so her testimony carried extra weight.
But I don’t know of any writing that pulls all that together. (This is a free idea for someone studying lived religion, and the kinds of sources available.)
(I apologize, Blair, for continuing a subthread that you declared to be more or less beside the point; I’m only responding to questions and not trying to carry it further than necessary.)
Old Man, while it doesn’t speak to the “I know” language directly, the opening anecdote in this article: Lyon, T. Edgar (1978) “Recollections of “Old Nauvooers” Memories from Oral History,” BYU Studies Quarterly: Vol. 18 : Iss. 2 , Article 4, https://scholarsarchive.byu.edu/byusq/vol18/iss2/4 illustrates the precedence in testimony meetings given to those who had been there, and the young Lyon’s deduction that apparently you had a testimony only if you could speak of knowing Joseph Smith.
Rehashing some of what has already been said about testimony-bearing, with an additional thought or two:
It is one thing to say that you know something. It is more useful and more compelling to explain why you know it. This is true whether you’re claiming knowledge of a verifiable fact or asserting a matter of faith. A person can say, “I know that it rained at 2:00 pm at the corner of State and Main.” It is more compelling to say, “I know that it rained at 2:00 pm at the corner of State and Main because I was standing there at the time.” This is also true about assertions of faith; my religious testimony is more compelling if I explain how my knowledge or belief is rooted in my experience.
Ardis mentioned the narrowing of “legitimate” subject matter for testimony-bearing. I think we’ve lost something important as this change has become widely accepted. We’ve come to a point, at least in my experience, where the bare assertion of knowledge or belief (“I know the church is true”) is what matters most. The sharing of one’s unique experiences that lead to knowledge or belief ought to be the heart of the thing, but often it seems more like an adornment—nice to have, but only if you don’t go on about it for very long.
A similar problem affects the quality of our sermonizing. Not very many of us can make a compelling sacrament meeting talk built on doctrinal principles, but many people can speak authentically about their own experiences with religion and spirituality. I think we discourage people from considering their own experiences when we ask them to repurpose a general authority’s conference talk. This approach implies that the authority’s spiritual insights are better than the insight we can win by our own struggles. We absorb that lesson, and so we turn increasingly to mimicry and conformity in our discourse. I don’t mean to suggest that there was ever a golden age of brilliant preaching in sacrament meetings, but I’m old enough to recognize a general decline in quality as sermons have moved away from more personal material.
Finally, I think this trend tends to erode the sense of community in our wards. It’s harder to know people when their sacrament meeting talks and class lessons become less and less personal.
I’m loving it, Ardis! Fascinating, and I hope that subject gets a lot more attention!
Loursat, that resonates with my own observations.
Great stuff Blair. Avid listener. Ardis: excellent points. Reading early hymnals suggests a basis for “I know” language. Recently a member of our bishopric used “believe” in testimony. I noticed, but I think few others did.