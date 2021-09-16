When you want your integrity and faith at the same time

by

Back in 2013 I created the Maxwell Institute Podcast with an eye toward constructive or “positive” apologetics. Instead of listing concerns and then giving responses or rebuttals, the show exhibited characteristics like intellectual charity, curiosity, and a faithful seeking style of confidence as opposed to dogmatic certainty.

The show’s style ran against the grain of much that had come before it at the Maxwell Institute and in church productions more broadly, and against the grain of what some church members and some leaders would be comfortable with, although it always stayed within the bounds of appropriate orthodoxy. It was, at the end of the day, a church production. But I believed it could appeal to a wide variety of church members across the culture war divide of conservative/liberal. I know for certain the audience had some very progressive and some very conservative appreciative listeners.

My back catalog is still there, although who knows how long it will stay. The Institute has moved on from past projects before, and my work will probably someday find itself among the jettisoned remnants of past approaches. (I have copies of all my work and retained copyright jointly so no worries!)

I decided to leave BYU at the beginning of the year and found a new job by March. On the side I began production on a podcast that’s similar in spirit to the old Maxwell Institute Podcast, but with a much wider scope. (Kind of like how the MIPodcast was when I started it. More recent directives required me to narrow its scope.) The new show is called Fireside with Blair Hodges. I wanted it to be something that believing and practicing members could enjoy as much as doubting people, and even some former members who no longer believe. People across the faith spectrum. It could give people who see things quite differently something they could mutually enjoy.

The latest episode features an author named Mary Rakow. She tells the story of how her life was falling apart, how she became very angry at God, and how she basically swore off religion. But in her time “away,” she wrote a novel that retells various Bible stories. And it’s one of the most spiritually and religiously rich books I’ve ever read. There’s an excerpt from the interview that strikes at an experience of faith that happens in Mormonism, but that isn’t often highlighted in Mormonism.

In this clip I’m talking to her about a scene near the end of the book where a woman decides to go back to Catholic confession after 30 years away. Mary reveals in the interview that the character is based on her own direct experience:

BLAIR HODGES: Your character confesses she doesn’t believe in God any more, and she says to the priest, “I don’t feel I’m committing a sin that I can’t believe in God anymore. I can’t will it. But I really wish it could change. This is why I came.” MARY RAKOW: And that’s the title of the book. Yes, and that is literally what I said to the guy. And he was sitting on a low bench, and it was very humble. So he’s looking up at me. And he did say—you know, he had to do the formulary. And so he did give me absolution and things like that. But he never debated that. I mean, it was a very legitimate thing. And I felt it was a profound experience to me— BLAIR HODGES: —Then you make this remarkable statement. That the woman in the book—and now we know you’re speaking for yourself—she says she “wants her integrity and her faith, both at the same time.” MARY RAKOW: Everyone wants that. A seven-year-old wants that. A ninety-year-old wants that. Who doesn’t want that? We all want that. I mean, who wants a fake god? Who wants a god that is too small? Who wants a god who does stuff we wouldn’t even do in our humanity? I mean, we still have mercy! We want a god who is at least as good as we are at our best! We want something way, way, way beyond our imagining. And if we don’t have experience of that, or we don’t have teachings that lead us toward that, then it’s the moral thing to say, “This is not a god I accept.” That’s a very religious thing to do.

In a church that so strongly privileges the idea of achieving religious certainty, I felt so moved by Mary’s book, and by her own experience. I used to be one who testified with certainty, but I lost that ability long ago. And I believe that is a way of being faithful, too. When you talk like this at church you are bound to receive correction. People will be eager to insist that they know, and that you can (they really mean should) know, too. But hope is enough. Belief is enough. It is enough. Even if it carries you to unexpected places. The negotiation between integrity and faith continues, whether within or outside the LDS Church.

The episode is here, and it includes a full transcript for people who can’t or who prefer not to listen to podcasts. You can find it wherever you get your podcasts. I strongly recommend it to fellow travelers in this group who desire your integrity and your faith at the same time.