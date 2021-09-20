I was talking the other day with a couple of friends, exchanging crazy mission stories. A recurring theme is the “comp slipped out at night to go visit his secret local girlfriend”. I’m obsessed with these, primarily from a logistical point of view. HOW?? How is the missionary slipping out in the night, undetected? I want to hear from people who either slipped out at night or got slipped out on. Please explain how this was done. It is like some David Blaine-level escape magic.
Steppin’ Out
September 20, 2021 by 25 Comments
Comments
This starts with the kind of disclaimer that totally devalues the trueness of the story: This is totally second hand. My companion swore it was true. Thailand, 1975. One companion was into being fit and ran every morning in a local park. He apparently had a girlfriend (a local church member) without anyone being aware. He ran laps at a local park while his missionary companion sat on a bench and read scriptures. His running took him out of sight for about 20 seconds for each lap. I was told that he wasn’t actually that interested in running, but was stopping to talk to and kiss his girlfriend on each lap.
True? I kinda doubt it. Discussed? Everywhere in the mission.
I awoke in the middle of the night from small pebbles hitting the apartment window. My companion was not in bed. He was the one outside throwing pebbles. He had thrown patio furniture into the complex pool and wanted me to come join him. I did not and managed to convince him to come back inside. I’m generally a light sleeper (the pebbles were enough to wake me up), so I’m not sure how careful he had to be to get out, but I guess I should be glad it wasn’t a secret girlfriend (although that would have made more sense).
No stories here, just an observation.
Who says they are undetected? It seems to me that if there was a sufficient power imbalance in a companionship, the alpha companion could just do as he pleases.
I’d been in Argentina 2 weeks and my trainer told me we were going to do splits/exchanges with 2 priests in the ward. I went off with one priest, and he left with the other. He then told the kid he needed to use the restroom in our apartment and then told him to head home. My trainer’s ward girlfriend met him at our apartment…He was a good looking Argentine native and apparently had several girlfriends throughout the mission.
We lived with the Zone Leaders and they happened to go back to the apartment unexpectedly and interrupted my trainer…I got to hear the whole story from the ZLs later on….
I was awakened in the night by one of the other elders who shared an apartment with us. He said that he had woken up and noticed that his companion was missing. Not having a companion was freaking him out and he didn’t know what to do. Should we call the mission president, etc? Not too much time passed before the missing elder came back to the apartment. He said that he had gotten super frustrated with his mission experience and just stormed out of the apartment once we were all asleep. Then after some angry discussions with God decided that he should return and become the missionary that his mom thinks he is.
So if his companion hadn’t happened to have rolled over and notice an empty bed; he would have left the apartment and come back without anyone being any the wiser.
On probably three or four occasions, Steve, I got up and wondered around the city of Suwon at night while my companion slept. We were the only people in that apartment, and so he was the only one I had to worry about. One time–after a death in the ward that I was torn up about for various reasons–I was out wandering for probably two hours or more. I was in Suwon for 10 months, so I knew how to get around relatively easily without being spotted as some weird night Gringo. (Noting Last Lemming’s comment above: you’re right, I have no idea if my companions were actually aware of my being gone or not. It’s possible they knew, and just didn’t see any reason to report me to anyone. All I know is that none of them ever mentioned my being gone during the night to me.)
I had a secret girlfriend in every word or branch I was stationed in during my Mission. In fact it was so secret even the girlfriend did not know. In fact, now that I think about it maybe it was just and overly aspirational imagination.
Not uncommon in my late-90s USA mission to drug your companion with melatonin before heading out on the town. The dose was usually delivered in a smoothie made under the pretense of “hey elder, do you want a smoothie?” Never did it myself but I have firsthand knowledge of a number of incidents. I wasn’t aware of any secret girlfriend situations, it was mostly going out to the movies or hitting up clubs.
One of my companions used to sneak out to flirt with girls near our house. I knew, but there really wasn’t much I could do about it. We talked about it and the mission president eventually moved him to a new area. My trainer once sent me and another newby Elder on splits with one of the sister missionaries while he and the district leader went to lunch with her companion. We didn’t do much work either but found a place for lunch with milkshakes and wandered the downtown so I guess I was just as guilty. Another companion used to call to call one of the sisters after he thought I was asleep and talk late at night.
Really, for 20 year old’s in a foreign country all of it is so innocent that I wish I had broke the rules more and not less.
In my first area, I was in a house with seven elders in all. In the three-person companionship, one of the elders was offered a ride by a recent single female convert. He jumped in the car and off they went, returning to her home about two hours later. The mission president got wind of it and sent the elder home – ten days before he was scheduled to go home anyway. He was back in the mission area three weeks later, appearing at a missionary/investigator fireside with a completely different girlfriend from a previous area of his mission.
On another occasion, I got a midnight transfer into an area where a previous elder had managed to get the teenage daughter of a high council member pregnant. His companion had been playing video games in the living room while Elder Daddy headed to a basement bedroom with the girl. About five weeks later, excommunicated, he was back in the mission with a different girlfriend, and ran into the expectant teen mom and her mom. It didn’t go so well.
No magic involved, just a sudden daytime escape in car, and a companion distracted with Nintendo and a bag of Doritos.
All the stories like this that I knew of as a missionary involved a confederate, usually a missionary in the same apartment but with a different companion, so these clandestine affairs were handled under the guise of splits. FWIW, I never personally heard of any sisters in my mission doing this. It was only the elders, but then again, there were a lot more of them, so more opportunity for someone to go rogue.
In 2008 in Argentina, in my third transfer, I had a companion on his last transfer. When we weren’t outside, which I’m surprised he even acceded to, he was on his bed — a very exhausting, lonely transfer for me.
On his last night in the mission field, I woke up with stomach troubles. With the bathroom light on, I noticed something: his bed was empty. What’s more: the cell phone was gone and I was locked in the apartment, the only key apparently with him.
Having had the rules drilled into my head, I started exploring options. We were on the first floor of an apartment complex, our back patio enclosed by a 6 ft. brick wall that ran the length of the complex. I climbed up and looked over the side: brush in a vacant lot that I was afraid would injure me. So instead I climbed up the back wall of the patio and, leaning against the second floor patio rails, I worked my way across the complex, jumped down into a vacant lot, scaled a chainlink fence, and ran to a taxi station, where I caught one to the zone leaders’ apartment across town.
I knocked on their window, waking them up; we then called the mission president. I went to bed on an unused mattress, but I heard when my companion showed up at the door.
We didn’t talk until he left the area on a bus the next day. He just said: “I don’t hold it against you.”
One of the zone leaders told me afterward that he’d gone through my companion’s camera as they were hanging out that last day and found pictures of a local recent convert and her upper-teenage daughter, apparently taken the night before.
In my third area my companion would sneak off at night. He was a great companion, actually, great at the language, personable without being overbearing, a rule-follower without being a jerk, and a good teacher both to investigators and to me. I learned a lot from him, and he was appropriately admired — maybe that’s part of why he got away sneaking out on multiple companions. He would and go out smoking and drinking and meet with a couple of girls from the branch, apparently as often as a few times a week. There was another missionary from the area across town who joined him — his companion knew, but didn’t want to get him in trouble. I, apparently, slept like the dead, because I was completely unaware. Once, I almost caught him on accident because he had been smoking in the stairwell outside our apartment, and I complained about the smell. “Why would someone sit right outside OUR door to smoke? There’s an ashtray right over there.” Ha. He eventually decided to come clean and called the mission president on his own initiative. The train ride back to the mission office is one of my most cherished mission memories. He looked a little like he was going to his own execution, but actually our Pres. was great and he didn’t have to worry too much, which we both knew. I was hurt, but I was also full of compassion and love for him. I can just picture how the shadows of the bare winter birches fell on our faces as we talked quietly, just a little, about it all, and laughed at how I never, ever noticed. He ended up going back and finishing his mission in a different country.
I got slipped out on. Some elements of the story are pretty nuts. I’ll see if I can make a little time to write it up later.
1997. My companion and I were the only 2 missionaries in a small town in northern Argentina. We got along great, had similar hobbies/interests, etc. No complaints.
One day our zone met in the zone leader’s city for our regularly scheduled interviews with the mission president. I was junior companion, had my interview first, then waited for my companion. He was in there a long time. Came out crying. Next thing I knew, he was heading back to the mission office with the mission president and APs and was going home. Mission president didn’t say a word to me. Not a word.
I was shipped off to be in a trio with the zone leader in a different city. The zone leader filled me in on some of the details. I don’t think he even knew all of the details.
A few weeks before this all went down, we’d done splits for a couple of days. I went with the zone leader’s companion to their city and he was with my companion (district leader) in our city. Apparently the two of them just messed around the whole time – went and saw some of the sights, etc. And also apparently hung out and got dinner with a girl my companion and I had seen around our apartment a few times. Young, pretty, probably around our age (~20), always pushing a stroller with her baby in it. Apparently she lived just below and behind our apartment (with her grandma, I think).
Ok, wow. As I’m going through this I’m remembering a lot more of the details. This isn’t going to be short.
So fine, they did some questionable stuff, but no big deal I guess. Well, some time between then and the day he got shipped off, we got a love note shoved under our door. It might have happened twice. I don’t remember exactly what it said, but it had hearts on it, etc. My companion acted completely surprised and clueless. So weird he said. He suggested that maybe it was from this lady we’d been teaching who was starting to seem like she maybe wasn’t the most stable person. I bought that as a possibility because I had no clue who it could be from.
Eventually I went back to my city with the zone leader, having been told we had to find a new apartment and move. I was with him and his companion in their neighboring city until my new companion showed up next transfer. So we get there and are figuring things out when we run into the baby in a stroller girl. She approaches us and is hysterical. She wanted to know where my companion was, they were in love, etc. So yeah, apparently it was her. And I was *angry* (for a long time, really). We told him he’d been sent home and eventually left her there crying or something.
And obviously the members are wondering what in the world is going on. I don’t even remember what we told them.
And, like I said, mission president didn’t say a word to me until we had our next regularly scheduled interviews ~2 months later, where he confirmed everything and said that he hadn’t talked to me because my companion had admitted he did it all on his own without me knowing. As we talked it over, president said my companion had asked him if he should come back and marry her or something (they’d obviously been having sex), and president told me his response was, “Elder, do you think the Lord would bless that marriage?” Ouch.
I don’t know how many times he snuck out. The *only* thing I can point to as possible evidence of that was that one night I woke up and saw him standing there in his underwear like he’d just gotten out of bed or something. I’m a pretty good sleeper but apparently he made enough noise to wake me up. He said something like, “Did you hear me coughing? I have to step outside to get some air.” Or something like that. Still mostly asleep, I mumbled something, rolled over and went back to sleep. I can only assume now this was one of his meet-ups with her.
So you’re not going to believe this last part but I swear to you that it is true. While the baby stroller girl was losing her mind to us when she discovered my companion was gone, going on about how she loved him and she needed to know where he was, etc. she dropped the name that she called him – Pecos Bill. You see, my companion was from Texas. And Pecos Bill is like a Texas folklore folk hero guy. And apparently that was either the pet name he had her call him or maybe that was just straight up what he told her his name was. We’ll never know. Pecos Bill. I promise you this is true. She was crying and wondering where Pecos Bill had gone. Well ma’am, he’s gone home. Back to Texas.
Just an observation. I’ve always been amused that the mission home in SLC (pre-MTC) across from the church office building had bars on the windows to keep anyone from wandering off.
Easy. My comp “slipped out.” & I didn’t tell.
My second companion left every night after I fell asleep and got Jack in the Box and brought it back. Eventually I caught him randomly and just asked why he wasn’t getting me anything. He was mostly just needing to be alone for a minute and feel normal. I didn’t push because he was the senior companion but he started going earlier and bringing me something before bed.
Noxad — whoa, what small town in Northern Argentina? My incident also took place in Northern Argentina (Sáenz Peña!)
I remember reading something in the mission history from the 90s about a pretty dramatic moment wherein, IIRC, a missionary in the town of Mercedes just ran away to live with a local girl…
My first roommate at BYU came to Utah to continue dating the man she had dated while he was on a mission. I don’t think there was much “slipping out.” I got the impression that they were quite openly dating. She thought I was incredibly judgmental to think it was wrong. According to her, it was simply the way things were done in the “mission field” areas of the U.S.
(noxad = Brett Rogers – sorry – the noxad comment was in the middle of sorting out my wordpress.com profile stuff)
PWS, I have wondered in an anti gay church why same sex couples are allowed for missionary work. We often had double beds.
On my mission 1968 to 70, We were in a different country from the mission home. My DL arranged for his girl friend to come from california, and they went off for a week together; sight seeing I assume. I was not righteous enough to make DL.
Another companion was writing a musical called “The sex life of the outer mongolian wood ant” comparing it to “a college girls life when she tries to become a wife”.(words from the musical) BYU?
On our mission we were required to have reel to reel tape decks to play tapes to investigators. One companion had 7in reels which was a big sound system, with separate speakers. He had a collection of beatles, beach boys etc. He also (i think it was the same one) had a collection of playboy magazines. I had not read playboy before, there were some good articles, and pictures too.
Man, I didn’t see any of that stuff. Worst thing I did was break out my mix tapes on my birthday and rock out to New Order. Well, that and tell the greenie that I was not in the mood to go street contacting on a Saturday night when it was 15 degrees outside, and I was plenty happy to take a nap in the chapel.
There were many a days where I just wasn’t up to rudely interrupting people’s day, so my comp and I just leisurely walked the park. Funny enough, it was during one of these park days that a family walked up to us and asked us who we were. That family was one of two that I taught that got baptized.
I saw little correlation between scrupulous rule following and “mission success “ Rather many of those who were more lax about the rules had the “resourcefulness” to meet their numbers.
My comp slipped out while we were in the MTC. Several times in fact. We were the only 2 elders in the room and I sleep heavy. He slipped out through the side door of the building where the vending machines were (1994) and put the door kick in the way do it wouldn’t latch closed. Apparantly these doors weren’t monitored closely. A few times he called his brother who picked him up and they drove around during the night. The last time he did it he took another Elder from the District and they went to a local dance hall in Provo. He had gf and thought she might be there that night. They got asked to dance refused and after a few times admitted to being missionaries then left. The next day was the first I learned of any of it when he confessed to the Mission President about a ton of stuff (probably not about skipping out) and got sent home. A few weeks later he snuck his gf and pizza into the mtc. That only scratches the surface of the crap I witnessed and was sometimes complicit in in that mtc district.
Only major interruption I had at night was being woken up once in the Philippines (early 2000s) by a sister missionary knocking at our apartment door who I was the DL for. She had walked across town a couple miles since she had gotten in a spate with the other sister missionary who came at her with a pair of scissors. She had ended up getting one of her long braids cut off and a small cut on her arm. Since we had no phones I ended up walking across town with my companion and told the sister to wait in our apartment after we calmed her down and put a towel on her cut. They had a phone in their apartment for some reason. Got to the sisters’ apartment and the other sister was just sitting on the floor weeping uncontrollably. I picked up the scissors, told my companion to watch her and I called the MP. He just said to keep them separate, take the other one to a clinic to get looked at and tell the crazy sister to stay there as the APs would come to pick her up in a couple hours. It was a really long and awkward couple hours as she just mostly cried and sang to herself. By the next day the crazy one was on a bus back to her hometown in another part of the Philippines and the other sister assigned to a threesome.
Other stories of adventures from the mission include the episode where the Church security guy out of Hong Kong coming to a zone conference with photo lineups we all had to look through because of a ring of former elders going back to old areas and breaking into apartments. We were told to try and detain or distract them and have some one call the mission office who would get in contact with this guy. Because that sounded like a great idea. At least one was an old companion who I knew was pretty well off at least for someone from the Philippines. Or the time a differently recently released companion who came back to an area and hooked up a girl in the ward and got her pregnant but then ran off with her older sister. Or the time the father of a family in a branch raped his daughter but was then killed in jail on the orders of his father in law who was chief of the local police. And then the branch ostracized the family and refused to let them do a funeral at our new chapel because his ghost would haunt it.
My mission was a foreshadowing of all the things and problems I would see in my career in the legal world and law enforcement. Definitely a prophetic call to serve where I did!