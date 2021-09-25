Doctrine and Covenants is the worst

by

So it’s coming up on Saturday evening and once again I am at a loss as to what to teach my Valiant 10 class in Primary tomorrow. This is my third time teaching Doctrine and Covenants in Primary. It’s my third year teaching from the Come Follow Me curriculum. And I have to tell you that the Doctrine and Covenants Come Follow Me manual is the absolute worst manual I have ever used. And I taught Young Women in the 1990s.

Most of the manuals the church produces are not great, Bob. In fact, when I am not teaching Doctrine and Covenants, I rarely use the manual. I just take whatever scriptures the manual is meant to cover that week and I figure something out. It’s not that difficult when you have decent material. I mean, I only have twenty minutes to kill. The problem with the Doctrine and Covenants is that it’s not decent material. I tried to read the Quran once. There was some stuff about a cow and I didn’t understand it, and I’m afraid I lost interest. The Doctrine and Covenants doesn’t even have cows. It’s just God telling Edward Partridge to go to the Ohio or whatever, over and over again. Everything that is worthwhile in the Doctrine and Covenants is covered more eloquently in other books of scripture. But wait, Rebecca, what about the Word of Wisdom? What about all the stuff about church organization and priesthood keys and the three degrees of glory? I SAID WHAT I SAID. Quick, think of your favorite scripture from the Doctrine and Covenants. Now think of your favorite scripture from literally any other standard work, including the Pearl of Great Price. For that matter, think of your favorite episode of Touched by an Angel. Is there really any comparison? I rest my case.

Do you know what my favorite scripture from the Doctrine and Covenants is? It’s Section 132:54. “But if she will not abide this commandment she shall be destroyed, saith the Lord.” It speaks to me on a deep level. Cross-stitch that crap on a throw pillow and give it to me for Christmas.

If you look at the CFM Primary manual for Doctrine and Covenants, most of the lesson material is based on snippets of verses taken out of context. Sometimes the manual for Individuals and Families or the manual for Sunday School gives more context, but not always, and it’s almost never helpful. Do you know what tomorrow’s lesson is on? Doctrine and Covenants sections 106-108. (I know, right?) For those of you who don’t remember those scintillating passages, Section 106 is a revelation for Warren A. Cowdery (Oliver’s brother), telling him to preach the gospel. Section 108 is a revelation for Lyman Sherman, telling him to preach the gospel. (Neither one was going to the Ohio, as it turned out, so fine.) Section 107 is one hundred verses explaining the offices of the Melchizedek and Aaronic priesthoods. CLANK. Oh, sorry, that was my head hitting the next available hard surface because I was so bored, I fell asleep. /sarcastic Homer Simpson voice

The manual suggests I talk about how the priesthood helps us return to God. Do you know where it says in Doctrine and Covenants 107 that the priesthood helps us return to God? That’s right, it doesn’t. Doctrine and Covenants 107 is about how the priesthood is organized, and the difference between the Aaronic Priesthood and the Melchizedek Priesthood. (Do you know why they call it the Melchizedek Priesthood? “Because Melchizedek was such a great high priest.” Direct quote. Probably on your missionary plaque.) It’s about how only a literal descendant of Aaron can be a bishop, unless you’re a high priest, in which case, never mind. It’s about the duties of the First Presidency, Twelve Apostles, and the Seventy. (Who are the Seventy and how are they different from the Twelve Apostles? It’s unclear.) It’s about how Adam ordained Seth, Enos, Cainan, Mahalaleel, Jared, Enoch, and Methuselah, and how old each was when he was ordained. Don’t get me wrong, some of them were really old, and I find that fascinating, but there’s nothing here about how the priesthood helps us return to God. The manual recommends I focus the lesson on something entirely divorced from the text the lesson is supposedly based on. Because Doctrine and Covenants is the worst. That’s it. That’s the blog post.

Fortunately, each Primary class is required to have two teachers, so I only have to teach every other Sunday, and fortunately, there are only fourteen Sundays left in 2021, and fortunately, one of those Sundays is General Conference and another of those Sundays is stake conference, so I really only have to teach six more lessons from the Doctrine and Covenants, and then I will be free from this monstrous responsibility for another four years.

Brothers and sisters, the time is now yours to tell me what the frick I should talk to a room full of eleven-year-olds about for 20 minutes tomorrow.