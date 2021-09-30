Revise and resubmit

by

I’ve been thinking about the way that many religious words accumulate baggage. Over time they automatically evoke certain moods. They become weighed down by definitions and experiences and feelings to the point that they basically lose their power.

Take the word “repentance” for example. When you read or hear that word, stop and pay close attention to how your body reacts. What thoughts come to mind? Is it a positive feeling? People who’ve been wounded by religion might feel really tense. Their fight or flight response is triggered. It begins to open drawers full of painful memories. It might smell stuffy and stale. It might even seem merely quaint.

For other people, the word is so familiar that it’s lost its ability to provoke or challenge. It might slip right past the consciousness of religious people who think of themselves as devout, like they already know everything it means. They’ve mastered it. They know how to describe its process using a few simple “r” letter words.

In either case, I think the word “repentance” becomes worse than useless. It evokes pain or contempt on the one hand and self-satisfied hypocrisy on the other. I think it can be helpful to rethink old ideas using new terms.

Instead of “repentance,” what if we think of “revision”? Reviewing the past, however far or immediate—it could be years, it could be minutes—and then trying to make something better out of it. Fixing mistakes, filling in gaps, learning and growing.

I thought of the connection between repentance and revision during a discussion I had with author Kiese Laymon. Revision is a theme he returns to again and again in his writing, like he’s still in the process of revising his approach to revision itself. Kiese believes in the power of revision as a life practice, not just a writing tool.

Here’s an excerpt:

KIESE LAYMON: I think writing is the bedrock of my practice of revision—looking at how I’ve lived a day, lived a relationship, lived a piece of art, and then going back and assessing what my vision for that day or that art or that life was, and then trying to revise it and make it better. That’s how I live my writing life. And that’s how I try to live my real life. I just think revision is the most important gift we can give to any kid in this world. And I just think adults have a hard time modeling it. So I’m just trying to be better at that myself. BLAIR HODGES: That takes me back to your novel Long Division , because when you do long division, the math—you know, teachers are always saying, “Show your work,” right? And if you show your work, and the sum is incorrect, you can go back and revise. KIESE LAYMON: Yes! That’s the point. BLAIR HODGES: And when people don’t show their work, when they hide their long division, and they come up with the wrong answer, they’re not going to revise it. KIESE LAYMON: Right! How about we do the work and see where the mistakes are, see where the successes are. Like that’s it, bruh, that’s what Long Division is. I’m asking these young Black characters, these young Jewish characters, these young white characters, to go back—and they’re telling us, like, “we’re gonna show you the work. And we want y’all adults to show your work too!” And that’s the only way we can talk about whether the work is deadly or loving or triumphant. But when everybody’s trying to hide their work, you can’t revise that way.

I’m interested to hear your thoughts about what “repentance” evokes for you. Or what do you think of substituting a new word for it? Does that change the original concept beyond recognition? Is it a useful way to resurrect our religious language when it risks becoming stagnant? And I’m also wondering what other religious language you might have mental substitutes for. When it comes to our religious vocabulary, sometimes I feel the need to revise a little bit.