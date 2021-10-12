Science, Preaching, Religion, Freedom, etc.

by

For the past decade or so, I’ve been slowly working through a book on Joseph Smith’s “King Follett Sermon [Discourse].” The book, among other things, tracks the influence of the sermon’s ideas within church culture over time (and the reverse). While working on this project, one of the things that became important to the discussion was the interface between science and the church. That is a very long story that I couldn’t hope to dent much in the book itself but it brought a lot of questions to my mind, especially about modernism and church teachings (I will avoid the loaded term “doctrine” here). These are just some side thoughts I’ve had about the fringes of the book as it has more or less closed out its writing.

One of the trends in church discourse reflects a much larger one in broader, perhaps especially in, American society. Critics of the present state of things want to claim that traditional religious institutions (churches, religious colleges, etc.) deserve protection in part because they provide essential normative values for society. They argue that naturalism and liberal theologies/faiths open the way for the destruction of values by extending, among other things, the influence of science in culture. It is only traditional religions (read conservative movements) that can effectively challenge this degradation. People like Martin Luther King are often held up as proof that real social critiques require deeply held religious beliefs whereas theological liberals were historically committed to the idea that deep exclusively religious outlooks were the cause of social problems—because they often vigorously blocked progress within science and the influence of scientific outlooks on policy and social evils. Conservative religious outlooks (I won’t name names because it is hard to create accurate blanket assertions) see less rigid religious frames as the “cause” social problems by their opening the gates to modernism’s crushing deeply held traditional faith (biblical inerrancy, say, or other similar stuff like biblical sexual ethics as traditionally seen).

It is in fact the case that this view of religion as the center stake in the tent of social change is not sufficient. The current bulge of political and religious critique of scientific outlook or theological liberalism seems at least partly to be about the bugbear of secularism (sometimes very crudely expressed as “secular” opposition to embedded racism, sexism, etc.). Secularism, however seen, doesn’t necessarily mean a dominance of science. Science works fine with consumerism, the creation of new legalisms, bureaucracy and such. But it also can move against secular culture in some forms. “Science” is complicated by itself and its practitioners (read stuff like scientism or creationism or well, other stretchings of the term). Historians can’t just write off these various branchings of science whether the motivation is purity or influence or whatever. Traditional religion as well as science has been deployed in the past to justify all kinds of secular practices. It is a hard matter to read the real relation between science and religion on the one hand, and social constructs and practice on the other. The quest to find the ideal society can’t be so simple as talking about “religious freedom” (usually a buzzword for squelching certain expressions or practices in semi-public institutions). The history angle here is just historization of terms, ideas, and data: pushing past old conflicts to understand their recurrence in a new age. In the end, there is some seriously hidden chaotism. Thanks for letting me think out loud, confused as it may read.