Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man: D&C 121 and 132

Laura Brignone (PhD, MSW) is a Visiting Scholar at the University of California, Berkeley where she studies technology and domestic violence. This is Part 2 in a six-part series on the domestic violence implications of D&C 121 and 132. Part 1 can be found here.
Welcome back! Last week we focused on spelling out the problem of abuse described in D&C 121:1-6 and experienced in modern LDS congregations. This week we skip ahead to D&C 121:36-39. These verses describe a slippery slope into using the priesthood as a tool of power and control to commit abuse, along with consequences for priesthood holders who do so. This is one of the clearest, most poignant, and most powerful condemnations of abuse in all of scripture.
It’s also not straightforward to put into practice.
Let’s dive in.
D&C 121:36-39
[T]he rights of the priesthood are inseparably connected with the powers of heaven, and […] the powers of heaven cannot be controlled nor handled only upon principles of righteousness. That they may be conferred upon us, it is true; but when we undertake to cover our sins, or to gratify our pride, our vain ambition, or to exercise control or dominion or compulsion upon the souls of the children of men, in any degree of unrighteousness, behold, the heavens withdraw themselves; the Spirit of the Lord is grieved; and when it is withdrawn, Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man….
We have learned by sad experience that it is the nature and disposition of almost all men, as soon as they get a little authority, as they suppose, they will immediately begin to exercise unrighteous dominion.
There we have it. Anyone who self-aggrandizes or abuses another person automatically loses the Spirit as well as their priesthood power and authority. This bright line protects both the integrity of the priesthood and the safety of non-priesthood-holders.
In theory, anyway. Because, somehow, there’s this line church members and leaders hear all the time:
“I’m the priesthood holder so what I say goes”
General authorities like President Kimball, President Hinckley, President Oaks and others have called out and specifically named this argument “unrighteous dominion” many, many, many times, and they typically cite D&C 121:36-39 to do it. President Oaks noted that the model of leadership at church, where the presiding authority holds all the decision-making power, should not be reflected in family leadership. Elder Perry described spouses as co-presidents of their family, rather than a president and vice-president.
Yet, even some General Authorities have been open about their challenges in figuring out how to put this into practice. Why does this confusion persist?
I think we can find some of this perplexity in grey areas that exist between strong statements like President Oaks’ and Elder Perry’s above and certain aspects of church practice:
Example 1:
Church practice: In its ideal model of marriage, the Church describes men presiding over their families, with women presiding (or leading) only in their husbands’ absence or death. To make joint decisions, married couples counsel together and discuss the decision. After this, the husband acts as voice and, if necessary, tie-breaker for the decision. This mirrors the church’s president and counselor dynamic more than Elder Perry’s co-presidents model. [1]
Implications for abuse: Even within healthy relationships, teasing out the distinctions between priesthood leadership, gender roles, and the unrighteous dominion in D&C 121:36-39 can amount to norm-following [2] and prayerfully selecting whether male-led or co-equal leadership feels right in the moment. An abusive husband or father can exploit his role as presiding authority, voice and tie-breaker to manipulate what feels right (to him) in these nominally “joint” decisions — including pigeonholing his wife into having more children than she feels prepared to have [3], forcing his children to participate in saving ordinances they are not ready for, and more. The cultural implications of this means an abusive boyfriend may also say that he’s received inspiration that a woman should do something that gives him more power and control [4], and she may feel she has to do it because he holds the priesthood.
Example 2:
Church practice: As priesthood leaders in their home, husbands have more power to act on behalf of their relationship and family than wives. For example, a husband may answer at tithing settlement on his wife’s behalf, while the reverse is not true. In addition, local leaders often ask husbands to give genuine consent (i.e., permission) before extending callings to their wives. Men are also often present when their wives are given callings. Throughout the church, women are much less likely to be asked for approval — let alone genuine or prior consent — for their husbands’ callings. They are also much less likely to be present while these callings are extended. This resembles hierarchical leadership more than Elder Oaks’ patriarchal [5], equal leadership.
Implications for abuse: A married, male perpetrator of abuse can exploit this mismatch to manipulate the church experience against his wife. Because he can control his wife’s access to a temple recommend through her tithepayer status, as well as her service and relationship-building opportunities through her church callings, he has extensive leverage to isolate her, control her behavior, and bend her experience with supportive church relationships to his will. A perpetrator of abuse has even more leverage over children’s, vulnerable adults’ [6], or dependent elderly relatives’ church experiences and support.
In other words, in many abusive LDS families, male perpetrators do not need to say “I’m the priesthood holder so what I say goes” for their survivor(s) to have that experience.
A note on LDS men who survive abuse
Because LDS church culture assumes priesthood holders inherently have more power than non-priesthood holders, many members (and non-members) believe it is impossible for LDS men to experience abuse. This can leave priesthood holders who survive abuse feeling isolated, ashamed, and left sometimes with the erroneous belief that if they had magnified their priesthood, they would have had power to stop the abuse.
This is false. The harm inflicted by another person on their mind, body or spirit is never the survivor’s fault. These choices and accountability belong only to the perpetrator. In addition, while most survivors of abuse are women and children, ~15% of adult domestic violence survivors are men, alongside ~85% who are women. Every adult was once a child, and boys and girls survive abuse with equal frequency. No survivor, male or female, adult or child, can stop abuse.
How do we actually say “amen”?
So defining when, precisely, a priesthood holder is exercising “unrighteous dominion” is trickier than it sounds. But, even with these grey areas, there are many situations that still clearly cross the line into “cover[ing] our sins, or [gratifying] our pride, [or] our vain ambition, or [exercising] control or dominion or compulsion upon the souls of the children of men in any degree of unrighteousness.” And for that — we’re ready. “Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man.”
Right?
Again, not so fast.
Members and local leaders (even non-members!) often assume priesthood leadership, an active temple recommend, and church activity tell you how righteous a particular priesthood holder is. Women and children who do not hold the priesthood are often defined by their relationship to a husband or father who does — especially when he is in a church leadership role (e.g., bishop’s wife, mission president’s wife). Because of this, a seemingly “righteous” priesthood holder who perpetrates abuse can mediate his survivor(s)’ credibility and church relationships. Doing so would make it easier for him to discredit the survivor, and harder for the survivor to find support.
Yet abuse is likely perpetrated by priesthood holders within every LDS stake. Statistically speaking, this likely includes both a member of the high council and a bishopric member in any given stake. [7] This can really complicate things for local leaders — bishops and stake presidents — who are the only ones authorized to hold a priesthood holder accountable for unrighteous dominion. “I know [perpetrator’s name], and he’s a really good guy” can be a heartfelt response to a survivor’s report of abuse. Leaders may have had personal interactions or shared callings with the alleged perpetrator; they may feel deep and genuine respect for him and/or his service; they likely know him better than they know the non-priesthood-holding survivor. All of this can make local leaders reluctant to believe reports of abuse. While harmful and isolating to survivors, this difficulty is understandable. Many perpetrators of abuse have done inspiring, uplifting, transformative public work…and simultaneously perpetrated private abuse. For non-LDS examples, just see Pablo Picasso. Or Bill Cosby.
A key tactic for many perpetrators of abuse is duplicity: acting one way around peers, mentors and leaders then another way [8] when alone with survivor(s). This duplicity is particularly strategic for high-status perpetrators of abuse and often leads to a “he said, she said” dynamic that can be very difficult to mediate at face value. In this setting, it can be helpful to know: meta-analysis of individual studies suggests that only about 5% of allegations of sexual assault are false, and rates of false domestic violence allegation are believed to be similar.
The paradox in a nutshell
D&C 121:36-39 is a beautiful, powerful, distinctively LDS scripture: “when [a priesthood holder] undertake[s] to…exercise control or dominion or compulsion…Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man.”
And, statistically, every month, in every Utah stake, at least one 8-year-old is baptized by a father who is physically or sexually abusing them. To receive their first saving ordinance, this survivor must hold tightly to the perpetrator of their abuse as he immerses them in water.
And consider a joke about women’s ordination I heard often as a child. “I do hold the priesthood,” would say a woman, “every night, in bed.” [9] Statistically speaking, to access priesthood blessings and privileges, at least one woman in each ward’s Relief Society likely must hold, every night in bed, the perpetrator of her physical or sexual abuse.
Neither survivor can let go; neither one can easily turn away. How can we truly say amen to the priesthood and authority of these men?
****
If you suspect you or someone you know may be experiencing abuse, the following resources are available to call or chat 24/7. Abuse is never the survivor’s fault:
- Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453; https://www.childhelp.org/hotline/
- available to kids, parents and concerned individuals in the US and Canada
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233; https://www.thehotline.org/
- available to survivors and concerned individuals in the US
- RAINN: 1-800-656-4673; https://www.rainn.org/
- Available to survivors of unwanted sexual contact, parents, caregivers and concerned individuals
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255; https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/
- Available to anyone with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, their loved ones, and other concerned individuals.
[1] Personal disclaimer: When I heard this talk as a teen, it was the first time I had heard a church talk or lesson about equality in marriage that actually felt to me like equality in marriage; it was also the first time I “got” what D&C 121:36-39 could look like on the ground. I am both grateful and personally indebted to both this talk and this analogy — and I’m not alone. If talks like this weren’t so strong, the grey area between them and church practice wouldn’t be so perplexing.
[2] I say “norm-following” because the logic connecting how these decisions typically play out isn’t consistent: Does the priesthood holder decide who prays? Yes. Who gets a blessing? No. Can a non-priesthood holder receive specific, direct inspiration on behalf of her child? Absolutely. Can she give a blessing to that child? Absolutely not.
[3] The fancy name for this is “reproductive coercion;” it covers any reproduction-related choice a person (almost always a woman) is forced into making, and it has hugely negative health, economic and relational repercussions.
[4] The quintessential example is “get married,” and women are sometimes warned against this. But it could just as easily be: take a job close to his work, disinvite her family from the wedding, sell him her car for a song, etc.
[5] “Patriarchal” is not the word I would have chosen to categorically describe an equal relationship, but continuing on in good faith…
[6] “Vulnerable Adults” means adults with physical or mental conditions that prevent them from living or functioning independently.
[7] Also statistically speaking, both the bishop and stake president are likely perpetrating abuse in about one out of every 250 wards.
[8] The parable of the unjust steward appears in the same chapter (Matthew 18) as Jesus’ injunction that those who offend little children would do better to have a millstone wrapped around their neck and be dropped into the sea. I’m not enough of a scriptorian to know if that’s a coincidence, but, as a family violence scholar, it is both gratifying and deeply appropriate to see them side-by-side.
[9] This joke is problematic on *SO* many levels.
Comments
“priesthood power” is not a scriptural phrase. in the scriptures above quoted, priesthood is equated with “authority” — authority to draw on the “powers of heaven”. It is not that power itself. Just like with the earlier historical gloss supposing that Boggs’ extermination order actually gave legal authority to harass and kill mormons, this understanding of priesthood is historically incorrect, even if believed by the majority of membership today
Excellent breakdown of these concepts. This should be standard learning in th church. Looking forward to the rest of this series.
Years ago I wrote a post about this problem, and I’m still not satisfied with my conclusion: “No matter what personal revelation a woman receives [re: abuse], until a woman finds a higher-ranking man to validate her conclusion, her testimony will not be recognized as true.”
It’s so structural. And it deprives women of so much agency, to tell them they can’t say “amen to the priesthood of that man,” only a higher-ranking man they get permission from can say that.
Carolyn: I agree that this is a big and truly systemic problem. I have long spoken out for, and sought for, women to have equal standing in the church as men, including holding the highest priesthood offices. Stunning, right?, that I haven’t been heeded yet. I speak as a white heterosexual male, raised in Utah, and used to the privilege associated with all of that. I have been a bishop, and a bishop’s counselor, high council member, and have held other various callings. If I were a victim of abuse, I don’t think that I could say “amen” to “that person’s priesthood” (if the abuser were a priesthood holder or anyone for that matter.) Like you, I could not say “amen” to that person’s authority, but I would need a higher ranking man “validate my conclusion” as you put it. My bishop or stake president both have the authority (in many circumstances) to say “amen.” So, like you, I am at the mercy of other men to seek justice for abuse. As I see it, the big difference between you and me (and it is significant) is that I have some institutional standing: my own male-ness, white-ness, and mostly priesthood-ness and “church CV” to vouch for or give credibility to my accusation. I think that men in the church may show deference to each other for many reasons, one of which is that any male in my ward could become the bishop next week. You could argue that I will build a trusting relationship, just in case. I have no reason to believe that any woman in my ward might be bishop next week, or ever. So, I have clear-cut advantages, But like you I still can’t just go and say “amen” to anyone’s authority.
I am super passionate about this topic – and have plenty of skin in the game. But something isnt right here. You say, “Also statistically speaking, both the bishop and stake president are likely perpetrating abuse in about one out of every 250 wards.” I want to give you the benefit of the doubt here, but I dont see how the math adds up. If there are roughly 14,000 wards in the US, then almost 60 of them would have to have BOTH a bishop AND a stake president are committing abuse. That seems super unlikely. I would believe you if you said “one or the other”…but the assertation that BOTH are doing so seems beyond what the actual statistics of abuse show.
We often talk about ‘unrighteous dominion’ as if it’s the opposite of ‘righteous dominion.’ A quick scan through lds.org made it look like ‘unrighteous dominion’ is used to refer to interpersonal relationships while ‘righteous dominion’ is used in reference to good stewardship over the earth. Any thoughts? Do you believe there’s such a thing as righteous dominion in relationships? Is that what a good priesthood leader does at church? Or a good Dad/Mom with the children? A good husband with his wife? Vice versa? Or is ‘unrighteous dominion’ actually just ‘dominion,’ and not something that should ever be employed between people?
@Jennifer—I will definitely edit that footnote to note that any statistics around perpetration of violence have very wide margins because it is *so* hard to measure (and rarely done); this margin is even wider because it assumes rates of abuse by bishops and stake presidents are similar to what we can estimate for other men (and then taking into account different rates of violence in different regions, rates of DV vs elder and child abuse vs sexual assault, etc). But the math is right. Using both the sparse existing data on perpetrators and extrapolating from the much better data on survivors, I estimate that about 14 out of 15 men are not perpetrating abuse, and one in 15 are. Estimating a similar rate among high councilmen, all three bishopric members and stake presidents, and estimating 7 units per stake, I did the math from there. One of every two stakes with an abusive stake president would likely have a ward where a bishop also perpetrated abuse.
Of course (now I’m just geeking out, feel free to stop reading), the total population of stake presidents is relatively small — based on your post and my assumption, ~2000 in the US. So the margin of error on this estimate is particularly wide — the actual rate of wards with both an abusive Bishop and SP really rises and falls with the number of abusive SPs. So it may be more meaningful to note that one in two stakes with an abusive SP likely also has an award with an abusive bishop. Which, based on proportions from other research, could be in the ballpark of 60 in the US. Good catch.
Of note — when I say “abusive SP,” I should clarify that I’m referring to domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse and sexual assault. I’m not referring to ecclesiastical abuse like embezzling church funds — or even behaving inappropriately toward congregation members in any way at all. They may do great at fulfilling their calling. They may also be doing less well behind the scenes at caring for their family members.
It’s heartbreaking to suggest this… But in my experience, the stats given in the op are a bit on the conservative side. I’ve never lived anywhere in which I haven’t recognized forms of abuse in either the Bishopric or Stake Presidency. Those personalities who pursue authority within a rigid hierarchy are prone to control and manipulate others. And if they don’t get their wishes directly will often use more passive forms of abuse to control.
@Holly — from a research standpoint, I don’t have anything for you. From a personal standpoint, though… maybe there was a time when “dominion” didn’t mean “power and control over another entity to the exclusion of their needs and wants” but I don’t think that time is now. So any dominion between peers (person-person, country-country, institution-institution) is pretty much…not good. An argument could be made for governments or institutions to have righteous dominion (we exchange certain freedoms for certain privileges), mayyyyyyybe for parents in their non-peer capacity toward their children (though that’s a slippery slope), and that’s honestly a great descriptor for our relationship to the environment, which really can’t do anything to help itself. But yeah, even aside from its literal meaning it has connotations of coldness and cruelty and I’m not a fan.
I think you’re right, though, it’s a real part of the confusing grey area between “presiding” and “co-presidents,” probably, based on how we use the words today, somewhere to the left of “presiding.”
@Old Man — I’m sorry. I wish it weren’t so.
In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and I ask you to use the full name of the church, when someone is called we are asked to put our right arm to the square if we sustain them. Then we ask, any opposed? .And again we put our right arm to the square if we do not sustain them. Have I ever been in opposition? Rarely. But at the times I did oppose, they took it seriously, they listened and they considered what I had to say. However, when people are called, it’s not an election. When we sustain a church leader, we pledge to do what we can in our power to support them in their calling if needed. My father is the executive secretary and so when interviews are done. He sits outside the bishop’s room to make sure no abuse occurs. There is a system in place.
It hurts a bit to hear that abuse has happened. But at the same time, it also hurts that false statistics to the point that women have no agency is unequivocally untrue. Women most certainly have agency. They can choose their spouse, there isn’t as much pressure for them to serve a mission as there is for men. women are encouraged to get an education. Furthermore, men and women are encouraged to work as equal partners.
To quote the author, “Yet abuse is likely perpetrated by priesthood holders within every LDS stake. Statistically speaking, this likely includes both a member of the high council and a bishopric member in any given stake. [7] This can really complicate things for local leaders — bishops and stake presidents — who are the only ones authorized to hold a priesthood holder accountable for unrighteous dominion.”
There are several issues with this passage. First, there is no official source for the statistic. even in the footnotes. Yourself is not a reputable source. However, if this is a source by The American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children (APSAC), then it’s more probable. Until then. it’s completely false and you should be ashamed for issuing false material. Second, “bishops and stake presidents [sic] are the only ones authorized to hold a priesthood holder accountable for unrighteous dominion.” Again. this is false. Within an organization, whether it be the presidency of Sunday School, Relief Society, High Priests, Elders Quorum. etc. They function to not only call teachers, plan lessons but they also plan for the benefit under them. If there is anything unscrupulous, it is discussed. It is then forwarded to the bishop for review. The presidency of the Relief Society has this power as well, all of them women I may add. So to say the bishop and stake president are the only ones again is untrue.
I am a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I go to church because I’m not perfect. If I was perfect I wouldn’t need church. I wouldn’t need Jesus Christ. Can I say with surety that every ward is perfect and feelings are never hurt? No. However, I can say that if people are abused, they are encouraged to talk about it. Hitting a child is abuse for sure. Giving a child a lecture that they shouldn’t do certain stupid things because you care for their wellbeing is not abuse. As a teenager, I hated lectures. I thought I knew better. But as I grew older I realized that those lectures were to help me be a better person and to set an example. We should take abuse seriously. But is that mostly quantified by the fact that people are actually being physically and mentally harassed OR is it people being upset that they’re being corrected to follow commandments and they don’t like it?
I’ve done a lot of thinking about that phrase “Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man.” It sounds dramatic, but in my opinion, the Church has created an organizational structure and culture that has effectively /de-canonized/ these verses in D&C Section 121. I say this because, when it comes to a priesthood holder’s unrighteous dominion, we have a /stated/ remedy, but, except in the case of the most obvious, egregious and notorious transgressions, there is no actual way to implement that remedy.
As the saying goes, “for every right, there needs to be a remedy; and where there’s no remedy, there is no right.” We have general Church discipline procedures in place for bad acts, yes, but as the OP points out, our Church doesn’t actually facilitate implementation of anything to do with D&C 121’s sanctions negating abusive or malicious priesthood authority. Nothing to enforce governing in love and kindness, etc. Since there are no effective methods in force for a victim of unrighteous dominion to functionally say “Amen” (or even ask for an “Amen) to that man’s priesthood authority, there is no remedy. There is no “Amen.” It doesn’t actually exist.
I truly wish that I was wrong.
To further @Jame’s point…. Youth and child sexual abuse in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is less likely to happen due to some structural reasons. In a non-denominational church, for example, anyone can put themselves forward at any time to volunteer to work with children or youth. There may be a process they need to follow but almost no one will ever be turned away. In the very best case the church does a background check on them…..until you realize background checks are essentially pointless. (Most abuse is never reported – or is reported too late to ever end up on a background check.) So any pew-sitting member who wants to abuse children can easily do so quite soon after they walk through the door. The calling system of the LDS church is not able to week out 100% of predators, but an individual with intent to prey on children will find it much harder to be put in a position of trust where they could abuse teens or children.