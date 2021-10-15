Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man: D&C 121 and 132

by

Laura Brignone (PhD, MSW) is a Visiting Scholar at the University of California, Berkeley where she studies technology and domestic violence. This is Part 2 in a six-part series on the domestic violence implications of D&C 121 and 132. Part 1 can be found here.

Welcome back! Last week we focused on spelling out the problem of abuse described in D&C 121:1-6 and experienced in modern LDS congregations. This week we skip ahead to D&C 121:36-39. These verses describe a slippery slope into using the priesthood as a tool of power and control to commit abuse, along with consequences for priesthood holders who do so. This is one of the clearest, most poignant, and most powerful condemnations of abuse in all of scripture.

It’s also not straightforward to put into practice.

Let’s dive in.

D&C 121:36-39

[T]he rights of the priesthood are inseparably connected with the powers of heaven, and […] the powers of heaven cannot be controlled nor handled only upon principles of righteousness. That they may be conferred upon us, it is true; but when we undertake to cover our sins, or to gratify our pride, our vain ambition, or to exercise control or dominion or compulsion upon the souls of the children of men, in any degree of unrighteousness, behold, the heavens withdraw themselves; the Spirit of the Lord is grieved; and when it is withdrawn, Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man…. We have learned by sad experience that it is the nature and disposition of almost all men, as soon as they get a little authority, as they suppose, they will immediately begin to exercise unrighteous dominion.

There we have it. Anyone who self-aggrandizes or abuses another person automatically loses the Spirit as well as their priesthood power and authority. This bright line protects both the integrity of the priesthood and the safety of non-priesthood-holders.

In theory, anyway. Because, somehow, there’s this line church members and leaders hear all the time:

“I’m the priesthood holder so what I say goes”

General authorities like President Kimball, President Hinckley, President Oaks and others have called out and specifically named this argument “unrighteous dominion” many, many, many times, and they typically cite D&C 121:36-39 to do it. President Oaks noted that the model of leadership at church, where the presiding authority holds all the decision-making power, should not be reflected in family leadership. Elder Perry described spouses as co-presidents of their family, rather than a president and vice-president.

Yet, even some General Authorities have been open about their challenges in figuring out how to put this into practice. Why does this confusion persist?

I think we can find some of this perplexity in grey areas that exist between strong statements like President Oaks’ and Elder Perry’s above and certain aspects of church practice:

Example 1:

Church practice: In its ideal model of marriage, the Church describes men presiding over their families, with women presiding (or leading) only in their husbands’ absence or death. To make joint decisions, married couples counsel together and discuss the decision. After this, the husband acts as voice and, if necessary, tie-breaker for the decision. This mirrors the church’s president and counselor dynamic more than Elder Perry’s co-presidents model. [1]

Implications for abuse: Even within healthy relationships, teasing out the distinctions between priesthood leadership, gender roles, and the unrighteous dominion in D&C 121:36-39 can amount to norm-following [2] and prayerfully selecting whether male-led or co-equal leadership feels right in the moment. An abusive husband or father can exploit his role as presiding authority, voice and tie-breaker to manipulate what feels right (to him) in these nominally “joint” decisions — including pigeonholing his wife into having more children than she feels prepared to have [3], forcing his children to participate in saving ordinances they are not ready for, and more. The cultural implications of this means an abusive boyfriend may also say that he’s received inspiration that a woman should do something that gives him more power and control [4], and she may feel she has to do it because he holds the priesthood.

Example 2:

Church practice: As priesthood leaders in their home, husbands have more power to act on behalf of their relationship and family than wives. For example, a husband may answer at tithing settlement on his wife’s behalf, while the reverse is not true. In addition, local leaders often ask husbands to give genuine consent (i.e., permission) before extending callings to their wives. Men are also often present when their wives are given callings. Throughout the church, women are much less likely to be asked for approval — let alone genuine or prior consent — for their husbands’ callings. They are also much less likely to be present while these callings are extended. This resembles hierarchical leadership more than Elder Oaks’ patriarchal [5], equal leadership.

Implications for abuse: A married, male perpetrator of abuse can exploit this mismatch to manipulate the church experience against his wife. Because he can control his wife’s access to a temple recommend through her tithepayer status, as well as her service and relationship-building opportunities through her church callings, he has extensive leverage to isolate her, control her behavior, and bend her experience with supportive church relationships to his will. A perpetrator of abuse has even more leverage over children’s, vulnerable adults’ [6], or dependent elderly relatives’ church experiences and support.

In other words, in many abusive LDS families, male perpetrators do not need to say “I’m the priesthood holder so what I say goes” for their survivor(s) to have that experience.

A note on LDS men who survive abuse

Because LDS church culture assumes priesthood holders inherently have more power than non-priesthood holders, many members (and non-members) believe it is impossible for LDS men to experience abuse. This can leave priesthood holders who survive abuse feeling isolated, ashamed, and left sometimes with the erroneous belief that if they had magnified their priesthood, they would have had power to stop the abuse.

This is false. The harm inflicted by another person on their mind, body or spirit is never the survivor’s fault. These choices and accountability belong only to the perpetrator. In addition, while most survivors of abuse are women and children, ~15% of adult domestic violence survivors are men, alongside ~85% who are women. Every adult was once a child, and boys and girls survive abuse with equal frequency. No survivor, male or female, adult or child, can stop abuse.

How do we actually say “amen”?

So defining when, precisely, a priesthood holder is exercising “unrighteous dominion” is trickier than it sounds. But, even with these grey areas, there are many situations that still clearly cross the line into “cover[ing] our sins, or [gratifying] our pride, [or] our vain ambition, or [exercising] control or dominion or compulsion upon the souls of the children of men in any degree of unrighteousness.” And for that — we’re ready. “Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man.”

Right?

Again, not so fast.

Members and local leaders (even non-members!) often assume priesthood leadership, an active temple recommend, and church activity tell you how righteous a particular priesthood holder is. Women and children who do not hold the priesthood are often defined by their relationship to a husband or father who does — especially when he is in a church leadership role (e.g., bishop’s wife, mission president’s wife). Because of this, a seemingly “righteous” priesthood holder who perpetrates abuse can mediate his survivor(s)’ credibility and church relationships. Doing so would make it easier for him to discredit the survivor, and harder for the survivor to find support.

Yet abuse is likely perpetrated by priesthood holders within every LDS stake. Statistically speaking, this likely includes both a member of the high council and a bishopric member in any given stake. [7] This can really complicate things for local leaders — bishops and stake presidents — who are the only ones authorized to hold a priesthood holder accountable for unrighteous dominion. “I know [perpetrator’s name], and he’s a really good guy” can be a heartfelt response to a survivor’s report of abuse. Leaders may have had personal interactions or shared callings with the alleged perpetrator; they may feel deep and genuine respect for him and/or his service; they likely know him better than they know the non-priesthood-holding survivor. All of this can make local leaders reluctant to believe reports of abuse. While harmful and isolating to survivors, this difficulty is understandable. Many perpetrators of abuse have done inspiring, uplifting, transformative public work…and simultaneously perpetrated private abuse. For non-LDS examples, just see Pablo Picasso. Or Bill Cosby.

A key tactic for many perpetrators of abuse is duplicity: acting one way around peers, mentors and leaders then another way [8] when alone with survivor(s). This duplicity is particularly strategic for high-status perpetrators of abuse and often leads to a “he said, she said” dynamic that can be very difficult to mediate at face value. In this setting, it can be helpful to know: meta-analysis of individual studies suggests that only about 5% of allegations of sexual assault are false, and rates of false domestic violence allegation are believed to be similar.

The paradox in a nutshell

D&C 121:36-39 is a beautiful, powerful, distinctively LDS scripture: “when [a priesthood holder] undertake[s] to…exercise control or dominion or compulsion…Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man.”

And, statistically, every month, in every Utah stake, at least one 8-year-old is baptized by a father who is physically or sexually abusing them. To receive their first saving ordinance, this survivor must hold tightly to the perpetrator of their abuse as he immerses them in water.

And consider a joke about women’s ordination I heard often as a child. “I do hold the priesthood,” would say a woman, “every night, in bed.” [9] Statistically speaking, to access priesthood blessings and privileges, at least one woman in each ward’s Relief Society likely must hold, every night in bed, the perpetrator of her physical or sexual abuse.

Neither survivor can let go; neither one can easily turn away. How can we truly say amen to the priesthood and authority of these men?

****

If you suspect you or someone you know may be experiencing abuse, the following resources are available to call or chat 24/7. Abuse is never the survivor’s fault:

Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453; https://www.childhelp.org/hotline/ available to kids, parents and concerned individuals in the US and Canada

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233; https://www.thehotline.org/ available to survivors and concerned individuals in the US

RAINN: 1-800-656-4673; https://www.rainn.org/ Available to survivors of unwanted sexual contact, parents, caregivers and concerned individuals

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255; https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ Available to anyone with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, their loved ones, and other concerned individuals.



[1] Personal disclaimer: When I heard this talk as a teen, it was the first time I had heard a church talk or lesson about equality in marriage that actually felt to me like equality in marriage; it was also the first time I “got” what D&C 121:36-39 could look like on the ground. I am both grateful and personally indebted to both this talk and this analogy — and I’m not alone. If talks like this weren’t so strong, the grey area between them and church practice wouldn’t be so perplexing.

[2] I say “norm-following” because the logic connecting how these decisions typically play out isn’t consistent: Does the priesthood holder decide who prays? Yes. Who gets a blessing? No. Can a non-priesthood holder receive specific, direct inspiration on behalf of her child? Absolutely. Can she give a blessing to that child? Absolutely not.

[3] The fancy name for this is “reproductive coercion;” it covers any reproduction-related choice a person (almost always a woman) is forced into making, and it has hugely negative health, economic and relational repercussions.

[4] The quintessential example is “get married,” and women are sometimes warned against this. But it could just as easily be: take a job close to his work, disinvite her family from the wedding, sell him her car for a song, etc.

[5] “Patriarchal” is not the word I would have chosen to categorically describe an equal relationship, but continuing on in good faith…

[6] “Vulnerable Adults” means adults with physical or mental conditions that prevent them from living or functioning independently.

[7] Also statistically speaking, both the bishop and stake president are likely perpetrating abuse in about one out of every 250 wards.

[8] The parable of the unjust steward appears in the same chapter (Matthew 18) as Jesus’ injunction that those who offend little children would do better to have a millstone wrapped around their neck and be dropped into the sea. I’m not enough of a scriptorian to know if that’s a coincidence, but, as a family violence scholar, it is both gratifying and deeply appropriate to see them side-by-side.

[9] This joke is problematic on *SO* many levels.