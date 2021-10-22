Yesterday the Salt Lake Tribune reported on the end of a Department of Justice investigation into the Davis School District in Utah. And frankly, its findings were disgusting. You can (and should) read the DOJ’s report here, but in summary, but in summary, the DOJ found “severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive race-based harassment” in Davis schools by students and staff. A taste of the kinds of harassment Black students had to deal with: white students called them
monkeys or apes and said that their skin was dirty or looked like feces. Peers taunted Black students by making monkey noises at them, touching and pulling their hair without permission, repeatedly referencing slavery and lynching, and telling Black students “go pick cotton” and “you are my slave.” Harassment related to slavery increased when schools taught the subject, which some Black students felt was not taught in a respectful or considerate manner. White and other non-Black students demanded that Black students give them an “N-Word Pass,” which non-Black students claimed gave them permission to use the n-word with impunity, including to and around Black students. If Black students resisted these demands, they were sometimes threatened or physically assaulted.
(Note that the report also discusses anti-Asian discrimination.)
And what happened when students reported this behavior to school faculty and staff? At best, nothing. And that alone would be unacceptable. But students and parents also “reported incidents in which District staff targeted and assaulted students of color, ridiculed students in front of their peers, endorsed pejorative and harmful stereotypes of people of color in class, and retaliated against students of color for reporting harassment.”
This is a huge Davis School District problem. But this is also a huge Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints problem.
And why do I say that? Well, it looks like at least 77% of the population of Davis County are members of the LDS church. And while its possible that it is only the other 23% discriminating, count me skeptical of that.
And before any of us dismisses Davis County as an outlier, I want to be clear: racism by church members isn’t limited to any one area. I’ve heard shockingly racist statements by church leaders here in the Chicagoland area,
But the DOJ’s report on Davis schools really puts a point to the fact that we have not managed to teach our people the basics of the Gospel, including that racism is wrong.
And it’s not that we haven’t tried. In 2006, at General Conference, Pres, Hinckley condemned racism in stark terms:
Now I am told that racial slurs and denigrating remarks are sometimes heard among us. I remind you that no man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ. How can any man holding the Melchizedek Priesthood arrogantly assume that he is eligible for the priesthood whereas another who lives a righteous life but whose skin is of a different color is ineligible?
That doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for justifying racism. More recently, Pres. Nelson has joined with the NAACP in calling for racial harmony (and, by implication, the end of racial discrimination by members of the church).
But these moves have clearly been insufficient to rip racism out of our hearts and our communities. And we both can and should do more.
What should we do? I have a simple proposal: we should devote a church curriculum to battling racism in ourselves, our church community, and the larger community around us. That curriculum should be taught either in Sunday School or in our priesthood and Relief Society classes (as well as youth classes and even Primary). And it shouldn’t be a fifth Sunday kind of thing: it should be a consistent class for whatever period of time we need to fully cover the curriculum. (I imagine at least three months, but I don’t actually know.) And it should repeat on a regular basis.
(Note that I’m not open to the idea that somehow this isn’t appropriate for a church setting. I’ve been in classes that discussed financial planning—heck, I’ve taught that once or twice—which strikes me as perfectly fine but also far less central to the Gospel than, say, “All Are Alike Unto God.”)
And what would this curriculum look like? I don’t know exactly; I would hope the church would reach out to people with expertise in the area to design it (and that they would produce a detailed lesson manual that would be legitimately helpful to teachers). But I have some ideas of what it should include:
Scriptural and Prophetic Statements Decrying Racism. Fairly self-explanatory, right? And we have plenty.
Racism in Church History. We need to confront our history. We like to tout the idea that Missourians in the 1830s didn’t like us in part because we were northern abolitionists. Which is true as far as it goes. But we also need to confront the fact that, while Illinois was formally a free state, church leaders allowed chattel slavery in Nauvoo. Brigham Young permitted slavery in Utah. While we may have made some rhetorical moves toward abolition, our revealed preferences suggest we weren’t, as a community, actually terribly uncomfortable with it.
And then we have the priesthood and temple ban. We should learn about the people who faced that ban. We should confront the harm it did to them and their families. We should learn about the origins and development of it.
We have J. Reuben Clark’s and Ezra Taft Benson’s opposition to the civil rights movement.
Fallible People and Scriptures. Now the thing is, I’m not arguing that we should confront our past to tear down the church. But simply put, our past is our past and we don’t put it behind us by ignoring it.
But we also need to learn how to read past leaders—and scriptures—as something other than the infallible will of God to us. Because they’re not. The Book of Mormon has passages that are tremendously racist, equating whiteness with goodness and dark skin with badness. But it doesn’t force us to read that equation as God’s will; in fact, the narrative of the Book of Mormon ultimately subverts and condemns those racist ideas.
But a surface-level reading of scripture won’t get us there. We need to learn how to engage with scripture rather than assuming its infallibility. This class would be a perfect way to engage with that. It could give us the skills to recognize not only the spiritual worth of scripture, but how to read scripture.
Likewise, it could teach us that prophets are not, and don’t have to be, infallible. Many of our church leaders held racist views. That a prophet held those views doesn’t make those views right, and that they had racist views doesn’t make their actual revelatory statements wrong. But we need to learn to navigate these shores.
How To Prevent Racism. I think most of us don’t want to be racist. I think most of us would like to shut racism down. But I think most of us—in the U.S., at least, majority white—also don’t entirely know what constitutes racism. It’s not just dressing like a Nazi and using the n-word while white (though it certainly includes dressing like a Nazi and using the n-word). It would be valuable to address the range of things that constitute racism. But more than that, it would be valuable to learn tools for recognizing and combatting racism in our own selves, as well as tools for confronting racism in our church and non-church communities.
There’s certainly more that a class could involve. But we really need a more sustained approach to racism than merely its mention and condemnation in General Conference and in press releases. We need tools to deal with it, and tools to help rid ourselves of it.
And outside of a class, the church needs to formally and institutionally apologize for its racist past. Its racist past does not somehow make it invalid. Apologizing doesn’t somehow make it weak. But this idea of leaving our past behind us isn’t working; it’s not sending a message to members.
And we desperately need to send members this message: racism is unacceptable. Is ungodly. And is something that each one of us is capable of engaging in. It takes effort and humility to overcome and repudiate, but repenting of our racism helps to heal our selves and our communities and is a critical step toward creating Zion.
Comments
Interesting. I knew of the problem in Salt Lake City itself AT ONE TIME. It was from older generations than my own (1960s-70s generation). Personally I was raised in a home where one parent taught tolerance, acceptance and lived as Christ taught – to love our brothers (and sisters) and not judge them. The other parent was racist to a degree. That parent was raised in a home where that sort of thing was common place, and at the time (1920s and 1930s) most of the community was too. Despite the persecution our own Church suffered.
These days it is extremely backward to think like they did back then. The world is larger, we SHOULD have moved on. But I have members of my own family who are extremely racist and make remarks that are derogatory and ugly. They don’t do such things around me, because I won’t tolerate it, but that’s how they feel.
And the wheel is turning in ‘our’ direction. Whites are becoming a minority. I have to wonder what happens then, and when people stop being so small minded as to judge each other on a trivial factor like skin color. Oh. Just for the record, I’m White.
The problem is that these racist attitudes and behaviors are precisely the legacy of Benson, Clark, Skousen and the rest of their ilk. Many of these individuals are quite beloved by many members. To strongly repudiate their previous teachings would be problematic.
Thanks Melanie!
JLM, that may well be true. Which makes it doubly important that the church formally repudiate these racist views, as they’re less likely to slip out of members’ thoughts if they were expressed by beloved figures.
And that also makes it doubly incumbent that the church work to help members understand how to engage with church leaders’ fallibility.
JLM is right on the money, such measures would be great, but honestly I don’t think we’ll get much beyond “racism bad” statements from the upper leadership. Anything more detailed than that risks casting light on the church’s very recent history of racism. They’re OK with throwing Brigham Young under the bus since he’s been dead for over a century but I don’t think they’re willing to do the same with JFS, Lee, McConkie, Benson, Clark, Skousen, etc.
Even Kimball, who was the good guys at the time (those who sought overturn the priesthood ban much earlier) also said some pretty problematic stuff about Indigenous people which were (and possible still are) commonly held beliefs by some significant portion of chruch members (such as that ‘the descendents of the lamanites’ will turn white after coming back into the fold).
I really don’t see them risking having all of that brought to the public stage and they are EXTREMELY reluctant to say anything even remotely approaching a “we were wrong” kind of statement or apology.
President Nelson seemed fine with throwing previous leaders under the bus regarding their acceptance of using “Mormon” as an identifier. Not doing so regarding racist teachings, and not castigating current members for perpetuating or tolerating racism is just SO MUCH more important. Unless, of course, he has received no revelation that Satan wins when we say racist things.
And this is, as you say, Sam, very much a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints problem. One can argue that the statements and behaviors in Davis County weren’t from members of the Church (an incredibly weak argument), but if at least 77% of the population of Davis County are members, it’s nearly impossible that they weren’t around when the statements were made or to witness the behaviors. These are youth who attend Seminary, go to EFY, and regularly attend Church meetings. Clearly, those activities aren’t getting the job done. Shame on all those parents, SS teachers, YM/YW leaders, and Seminary teachers for this pervasive behavior.
Ah yes the MAGA crowd. That particular dysfunction runs wide, deep, and straight through Mormondom. I wonder how Davis Co treats the handicapped.
>we have not managed to teach our people the basics of the Gospel, including that racism is wrong.
Of course we don’t teach the basics of the Gospel. We teach tithing, seminary attendance, word of wisdom, temple work, and female modesty. When more than half the ward budget is spent on young men’s activities, we teach that it is okay to treat some people better than others. We teach adoration of general authorities, and the importance of buying their writings at Deseret Book. We teach that it is proper to shun the sister who shops for groceries in yoga pants. We teach that avoiding the appearance of evil is far more important than not being evil ourselves.
Stephen R Covey wrote that “every organization is perfectly aligned to achieve the results that it does”. Our churches are perfectly aligned to get these results too.
It’ll never, ever happen. The LDS church will never disavow the statements of previous leaders to a degree that would allow careful, critical study and healing.
I’ve been studying with the Community of Christ recently, and their approach is so vastly different. They start with a focus on Christ, determine what it means to be a true disciple, then examine history and scripture through that lens. If something fails to uphold that ideal, they actually discuss it and acknowledge the weakness of humanity along with the potential for growth and change.
I say again: I don’t think it’ll ever happen in the LDS church.
Can we have some curriculum about recognizing and combating misogyny, too?
This is precisely what a stake in Seattle did! WE NEED THIS church wide (or at least in Utah)!
https://seattlenorthrs.home.blog/category/race/
Earlier this year (May 2021) the Area President (Elder Paul Pieper) and Ahmad Corbitt (Gen YM Presidency) held a youth fireside broadcast for all the youth in Arizona. The fireside was focused exclusively on combating racism and how youth cannot be followers of Christ and agree with any racist attitudes or beliefs. Several youth of different races spoke about how they’ve experienced racism at school and in church, and how it made them feel.
In theory it was a great idea, but the delivery was a little clunky (with Elder Pieper trying to host an “open mic” type situation with the teenagers). My 12 year old daughter said, “This whole thing is so awkward.” Still, I think they get major points for bringing up the topic! It led to a great conversation in my home about race and the Church.
Unfortunately, the same youth that need to hear the message may be getting conflicting messages about racism at home…
If the church is serious about racism, it needs to formally apologize for its past racist policies. Doing so would simultaneously make a big statement about racism and about prophetic fallibility, and both of those would be enormously beneficial to church culture. The admission of fallibility seems to be the sticking point. Today’s leaders seem comfortable talking about fallibility in generalities, but they don’t seem to want to take a specific policy or statement (or in this case, many of them over many decades) from the past and say it was wrong.
Tragic that the Book of Mormon still has so many passages about God Himself cursing (or call it a “mark”, whatever) some humans with “a skin of blackness” so that they won’t be enticing to the white folks. How will we ever get over our racism with that concept in our “keystone” book?
Kevin, with better reading. Like this: https://www.dialoguejournal.com/wp-content/uploads/sbi/articles/Dialogue_V48N01_100.pdf
Full disclosure: I am a Davis School District teacher.
We noticed a serious decline in civility and a concerning uptick in racist jokes and language about 13 years ago. There were even antisemitic incidents. It worsened enormously five years ago. Administrators who turned a blind eye to racism were predominantly from one political party and members of a single religion.
The First Presidency is powerless here. The message which urged masking and vaccinations was broadly dismissed. Some called them “fallen prophets.” Zion will not be established in Davis County anytime soon!
I’m anonymous for this comment for an obvious reason. My brother in law who taught seminary in Davis School District is an outspoken and unrepentant racist. All my telling him that he’s wrong has accomplished is that he makes disgusting comments more frequently.
My small town is very Mormon, and the town’s high school had a blackface incident this year. Most of the community, including school and district leadership, was more upset that they got bad press than that students were engaged in blackface. Official statements were along the lines of “how dare the media attack students over this incident.” (No students were named in any media accounts.) No apologies offered at all.
Needless to say, our community’s gone backwards on race issues over the last five or six years. I think most of us know one big factor in that decline.