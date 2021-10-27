On Needing to Know Where the Bodies are Buried

by

(This is a story about how I bought and read the anti-Mormon opus Mormonism: Shadow or Reality? on my mission, but for the story to make sense I need to give you some personal background.)

A. My Youth

I grew up in a small branch in Illinois. And I kind of thought I knew everything there was to know about the Church. This was due to the pedagogical penchant for teachers to use what I call catechism questions. As in Teacher: “Johnny, could you read that verse, please?” Johnny: “Jesus wept.” Teacher: “Very good. Now what does it say Jesus did on this occasion?” [crickets] Teacher: “Anyone? Bueller?” Johnny “Uh, he wept.” Teacher: “Excellent! Here’s a lollipop.”

Man, I hated that. And those lessons had the perverse effect of making me think I knew pretty much everything there was to know about the Church, because the questions we got in class were so infantile.

Occasionally I had some really good teachers who didn’t do that. I’ll mention three. First, my seminary teacher for my first year of seminary at age 14 was excellent. (As I would much later learn he was John Hamer’s uncle, so that should be no surprise.) I still recall learning the difference between “apocrypha” and “apocalypse” in that class; no childish catechisms there. Second was my own father. He was never a full-time teacher in a class I was in, but a few times he subbed. He was a professor of education, so teaching was his jam, and he was very good at it. Third, we had a family that had converted from the RLDS. The son of that family, not much older than us, was our SS teacher when I was older, probably a senior in high school. And he was excellent, giving very substantive lessons, which I attributed to his RLDS background.

B. The Mish

In October 1977 I left for a domestic mission. After five days in the old Salt Lake Mission Home I flew to Colorado, where I would spend the next two years. And I kind of thought I knew pretty much everything I needed to know about the Church from all those catechism lessons I had absorbed as a boy. Wow, was that ever a mistake. I doubt that I have uttered the words “I don’t know” more often in any week-long segment of my life. I thought I knew everything about the Church, only to find out I knew next to nothing. All those catechism lessons had not prepared me to deal with genuine questions from a position of at least mild skepticism. I’ve never felt so uninformed in my entire life.

I knew I was going to have to undertake a program of remedial education about the Church. This was tough at first, because I had to devote most of my time to learning the discussions and memorizing the discussion scriptures. (We were supposed to know the discussions 95% word perfect and the 75 discussion scriptures 100% word perfect (some as long as ten verses).) I also had to read the scriptures. I had only read the NT and D&C, so I needed to read the BoM right away, and the OT later in the mish.

I had a collection of books called the missionary library, consisting of Jesus the Christ, the Articles of Faith, Teachings of the Prophet Joseph Smith, A Marvelous Work and a Wonder, Gospel Doctrine, Doctrines of Salvation, and maybe a couple of others I’m forgetting. The missionary apartments all had stacks of old Ensigns and even some Improvement Eras, and back then the church magazines were more substantive, so I read those. In my second area, someone had left a copy of The Story of the Latter-day Saints, so I read that.

My instructor introduced me to Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance. At first I didn’t believe him that such a book existed. C. Wilfred Griggs came and gave a Know Your Religion address in our area, at which he translated the NT on the fly from what I would later recognize as the maroon United Bible Society edition of the Greek New Testament. I thought that was insanely cool and that send me on the path of learning biblical languages.

My companion gave me the idea that the New International Version was a superior translation of the Bible than the KJV, so I wanted to pick one up, and we had a Christian bookstore in our area boundaries. While we were there, I saw a copy of Jerald and Sandra Tanner, Mormonism: Shadow or Reality? By now I knew who the Tanners were, and I decided that if I were going to be teaching people about the Church for two years I needed to know what could be said against it, so I bought it. It was pretty massive, velobound with a plastic green flyleaf. I realize it might seem strange for a missionary to buy that book, but it made sense to me. I’m glad I bought the book. And while it was definitely eye opening, I was on a campaign to open my eyes, so that was fine. And I wasn’t too thrown by it. In a way my fundamental ignorance was an advantage; I didn’t really know enough to be too scandalized by it.

C. Adult Life

I am naturally a person of faith. Faith comes pretty easily to me. But for me to have faith I need to know where thee bodies are buried. I do not want to be blindsided by some weird thing I didn’t know about. If there is weird or negative stuff in the Church’s history (and there certainly is), I want to know about it. In my adult life I have read the books, subscribed to the journals, attended the conferences. For me reading the Tanners was in a weird way just as positive an experience as reading Nibley was, because they helped to give me confidence that I at least know where the bodies are buried.