On Needing to Know Where the Bodies are Buried

(This is a story about how I bought and read the anti-Mormon opus Mormonism: Shadow or Reality? on my mission, but for the story to make sense I need to give you some personal background.)
A. My Youth
I grew up in a small branch in Illinois. And I kind of thought I knew everything there was to know about the Church. This was due to the pedagogical penchant for teachers to use what I call catechism questions. As in Teacher: “Johnny, could you read that verse, please?” Johnny: “Jesus wept.” Teacher: “Very good. Now what does it say Jesus did on this occasion?” [crickets] Teacher: “Anyone? Bueller?” Johnny “Uh, he wept.” Teacher: “Excellent! Here’s a lollipop.”
Man, I hated that. And those lessons had the perverse effect of making me think I knew pretty much everything there was to know about the Church, because the questions we got in class were so infantile.
Occasionally I had some really good teachers who didn’t do that. I’ll mention three. First, my seminary teacher for my first year of seminary at age 14 was excellent. (As I would much later learn he was John Hamer’s uncle, so that should be no surprise.) I still recall learning the difference between “apocrypha” and “apocalypse” in that class; no childish catechisms there. Second was my own father. He was never a full-time teacher in a class I was in, but a few times he subbed. He was a professor of education, so teaching was his jam, and he was very good at it. Third, we had a family that had converted from the RLDS. The son of that family, not much older than us, was our SS teacher when I was older, probably a senior in high school. And he was excellent, giving very substantive lessons, which I attributed to his RLDS background.
B. The Mish
In October 1977 I left for a domestic mission. After five days in the old Salt Lake Mission Home I flew to Colorado, where I would spend the next two years. And I kind of thought I knew pretty much everything I needed to know about the Church from all those catechism lessons I had absorbed as a boy. Wow, was that ever a mistake. I doubt that I have uttered the words “I don’t know” more often in any week-long segment of my life. I thought I knew everything about the Church, only to find out I knew next to nothing. All those catechism lessons had not prepared me to deal with genuine questions from a position of at least mild skepticism. I’ve never felt so uninformed in my entire life.
I knew I was going to have to undertake a program of remedial education about the Church. This was tough at first, because I had to devote most of my time to learning the discussions and memorizing the discussion scriptures. (We were supposed to know the discussions 95% word perfect and the 75 discussion scriptures 100% word perfect (some as long as ten verses).) I also had to read the scriptures. I had only read the NT and D&C, so I needed to read the BoM right away, and the OT later in the mish.
I had a collection of books called the missionary library, consisting of Jesus the Christ, the Articles of Faith, Teachings of the Prophet Joseph Smith, A Marvelous Work and a Wonder, Gospel Doctrine, Doctrines of Salvation, and maybe a couple of others I’m forgetting. The missionary apartments all had stacks of old Ensigns and even some Improvement Eras, and back then the church magazines were more substantive, so I read those. In my second area, someone had left a copy of The Story of the Latter-day Saints, so I read that.
My instructor introduced me to Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance. At first I didn’t believe him that such a book existed. C. Wilfred Griggs came and gave a Know Your Religion address in our area, at which he translated the NT on the fly from what I would later recognize as the maroon United Bible Society edition of the Greek New Testament. I thought that was insanely cool and that send me on the path of learning biblical languages.
My companion gave me the idea that the New International Version was a superior translation of the Bible than the KJV, so I wanted to pick one up, and we had a Christian bookstore in our area boundaries. While we were there, I saw a copy of Jerald and Sandra Tanner, Mormonism: Shadow or Reality? By now I knew who the Tanners were, and I decided that if I were going to be teaching people about the Church for two years I needed to know what could be said against it, so I bought it. It was pretty massive, velobound with a plastic green flyleaf. I realize it might seem strange for a missionary to buy that book, but it made sense to me. I’m glad I bought the book. And while it was definitely eye opening, I was on a campaign to open my eyes, so that was fine. And I wasn’t too thrown by it. In a way my fundamental ignorance was an advantage; I didn’t really know enough to be too scandalized by it.
C. Adult Life
I am naturally a person of faith. Faith comes pretty easily to me. But for me to have faith I need to know where thee bodies are buried. I do not want to be blindsided by some weird thing I didn’t know about. If there is weird or negative stuff in the Church’s history (and there certainly is), I want to know about it. In my adult life I have read the books, subscribed to the journals, attended the conferences. For me reading the Tanners was in a weird way just as positive an experience as reading Nibley was, because they helped to give me confidence that I at least know where the bodies are buried.
Comments
“I thought I knew everything about the Church, only to find out I knew next to nothing.”
Definitely an issue I can see in myself too.
We’re now 130+ years from OD1. More and more members are not products of pre 1890 plural marriage relationships. So stories haven’t been passed down. They might know it happened, but just consider it part of church history.
We’re 43 years from OD2. So unless the youth had a (grand)parent who was subject to the restriction, they might have very little knowledge apart from the fact the restriction existed.
We see artwork as doctrine (particularly around BoM translation methods etc).
This is one of these areas where I think getting the youth (and adults) in the church to know the gospel topic essays can be incredibly useful. They don’t go as deep into things as journals etc, but it at least introduces them to the fact that messy parts of church history exist.
The third point should be “We see some people take artwork as sources of doctrine”
I’m older than Kevin is. I served a mission in Germany, 1967-69, BoM chiasmus era. As an Utahan: my father, was a nonmember, always calling himself a heathen. His mother, a convert, came to Utah from Holland when she was 14. She became disaffected and married a gentile. Not sure if my mother, who was a member, ever regularly attended. Her siblings and parents always mocked the church and many of its active members. All this is simply to say I got exposed to varying viewpoints. It gave me a desire to know, as you say, where the bodies were buried.
I got my copy of M:SorR?, the 1972 enlarged edition, in about 1979 or 1980. I bought it in a Christian bookstore someplace in Washington, the tri-cities area, Yakima or Wenatchee, I’m thinking. (I was holding hearings for work in those cities.)
Can’t say I’ve ever kept up as diligently as Kevin, but the principle at play still applies.
I’m happy that we really don’t have to turn to the Tanners or their more questionable ideological descendants any longer. Those of us who read the books and journals and attend the conferences today learn where all those bodies are buried, with far better scholarship (the Tanners were often, not always, reliable; many of their present-day kin are not), without the concentrated venom and ground glass, and with access to defense attorneys — reading the anti-Mormon stuff can be like going on trial without counsel but with a full team of prosecutors who have no obligation to present authentic testimony or allow exculpatory evidence.
I’ve never shied away from any topic, but I do shun untrustworthy voices. I only hope that your readers understand that the quality of the research/writing matters, even for roadmaps to bodies; that today’s conferences and journals scrutinize EVERYTHING without the need to turn to materials whose authors have other than scholarly goals; and that there is no inherent virtue in anti-Mormon exposes, especially to someone whose interest lies more in sensation than in reading widely enough to be able to recognize what today’s version of the Tanners get wrong, or slyly forget to tell you.
Cue a chorus of dismissal of this position as goody two-shoes pro-Mormonism. I can take it. Like Kevin, I know where the bodies are buried; like Kevin, I’m still here.
I know where the historical bodies are buried and have read from a variety of sources, friendly and less friendly. I don’t care that much about the historical bodies. I tire a little of the LDS intellectuals who wear it as a badge of pride that they know about all the bodies and they still stay. Ok – gold star? I am not sure what they are trying to prove? That they are better than both the ignorant Mormons and the ignorant ex-Mormons, neither of which can handle the truth? Maybe I am misreading their intent and I would do better to assume good intent – so I’ll try harder to assume good intent.
But I do care about the LGBTQ bodies. The black bodies. The female bodies. Those broken bodies and spirits I’m not cool ignoring or rationalizing away.
I should be clear that I’m not recommending this particular reading program for students today, who have access to a cornucopia of readily available resources. If you’re choice is to read MSOR on the several thousand changes to the BoM text or Royal Skousen’s many volume critical text project, obviously Skousen is the state of the art today. But on my mission I just didn’t have much access to anything else.
Elisa, since I read your comment as a direct response — and slap — to me, I’ll respond: It isn’t offered as a badge of pride, and I don’t want or need your condescending gold star. My remark is a direct response to all those anonymous would-be commenters on my blog, and the nasties who email me directly, who have read two cents worth of shoddy work from hostile sources and send it to me gleefully, so sure that they know something I don’t know, and oh, if I only just knew this one thing they want to tell me, I would run screaming from Mormonism.
I don’t ignore or rationalize the things that bother you. I’ve tackled some of them — many of them — directly, offering additional examples and sources that others have not yet brought to light. But because I focus on history, and on evidence, I seldom write a post that is mere editorializing, and I need some historical hook, some new document, to offer before I write about something. Women crushed by plural marriage? the ugliest examples of racism in official church sources that aren’t merely quoting the same examples everybody else uses? the refusal to take women seriously, or to use the gifts we so want to share? the blanket of silence thrown over the lives of single Latter-day Saint adults? I’ve tackled those, with candor, but without the nyah-nyah I-told-you-so of too many hostile voices.
Ardis, thanks for your explanation. I think you are misdirecting some fire at me thanks to all of those nasty-grams over the years (I certainly never sent you any of those, not familiar with your work which is why I didn’t understand your original comment in context) but fair enough. I realize my gold star comment sounded condescending and I could have asked my question better; your “I’m still here” comment sounded condescending to me and I was trying to understand what you meant by it if not to signal a special status as a smart Mormon who can handle all of the tension in ways all the rest of us mortals can’t. Your explanation in response makes sense and I can see that I interpreted your comment in a way it was not intended without that context. In any event, I definitely took this convo off topic so will move on. Just found the title for this one a bit troubling / triggering.
Kevin, at the level of a memoir I find this fascinating. We grew up in similar places but with very different experiences.
I smiled at the memory of copies of the Ensign and New Era left in missionary apartments. I “met” my future (and present) wife through an article she published in one of those left-behind magazines.
At the level of a policy and practice discussion, I’ve got a few differences to explore.
First, having never read any work by the Tanners perhaps I shouldn’t speak, but I would recommend lots of alternatives before Mormonism: Shadow or Reality? At the other extreme, stopping with the main text of the Saints series, or even the Gospel Topics essays and Church History essays, is not enough.
Second, regarding the inoculation hypothesis, which I think you’re an advocate for (at least the OP serves as an argument in favor), as I listen to people in faith crisis/transition/journey I don’t hear a lot of ongoing distress about discovered facts, about the facts themselves. The distress I hear is mostly about what we do about it. It’s not “why did it happen that way?” but “why was I lied to?” and “why don’t they apologize?” and “why don’t we change?” The long shadow of polygamy and residual racism, including refusal to take responsibility for errors in the past, are major stumbling blocks. Not that they happened, but that we don’t deal with them in responsible ways today.
Third, in a very personal way I am struggling with questions about the value and efficacy (and potential for irritation) of “I’ve figured it out and I’m OK.” My own position is that yes I’ve figured it out and I’m OK . . . but my OK looks very different than anything imagined in a General Conference address. I’m not sure that statement does anybody any good. This is a serious puzzlement–I mean 10s of thousands of words of trying, kind of puzzlement.
For many of us, faith is always provisional. It is never finished, at least not in this life. I accept that some people don’t experience faith in this way, but I can’t relate very well to their experience. At church I seldom hear candid discussion about making our way through life with an ever-provisional faith, so I treasure comments like the ones here from Kevin and the others in this thread. This website is precious to me because among the many things that it is, it is a place for provisional faith.
Chris, when I read that you have figured it out and you’re OK, I don’t hear this as a triumphal conclusion, because I know that, like all statements of faith, it must be a provisional report. I take encouragement in your success. I’m grateful that you’re sharing your strength. I hope that if, God forbid, dark times are in your future, you’ll find strength from others when you need it. I assume that most of those thousands of words you’ve written have been for you alone, unshared with others, as you’ve worked on the puzzle. But I believe that our power to help others lies mostly in our willingness to keep working the puzzle.