Vaccines Approved for 5-11-Year-Olds in the U.S.

Last Friday, the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11. Then, Tuesday night, the CDC recommended the vaccine for children.
Unfortunately, that approval happened simultaneously with a bunch of closely-watched elections. Wednesday morning, most news sites did mention the vaccine’s approval, but those stories were buried underneath breathless election stories. I found them but I only found them because I actively looked for them.
So just so our U.S. readers don’t miss the news: if you have a child five years old or older, your child can now get vaccinated against Covid!
Tuesday night I made an appointment for my youngest to get his vaccine today. The next day, though, a friend told me that a local vaccination clinic (Instavaxx, for those of you in Chicago) would be taking walk-ins that afternoon starting at 2:00. When my wife got home from work, she picked our son up early and biked him to Instavaxx.[fn1]
An hour later, our son had his first shot and was home. As the youngest, he’s the last in our family to get his vaccine. And he was so excited to get it. (Also, the rest of us were so excited for him to get it.)
Polling suggests that about 1/3 of parents are eager to get their kids vaccinated. We clearly fall into that cohort.
It also suggests that about 1/3 want to wait to see how it’s going. If you’re in that cohort, here’s an anecdotal data point: my son has had no reaction to his shot. The rest of us had reactions ranging from very mild (tired for about a day) to mild-plus (flu-like symptoms for about a day).
But other than a slightly sore arm, my son was as energetic as ever yesterday and, so far, today. And now he’s begun the process of following the prophet, protecting himself from disease, and protecting his community.
It’s also worth noting that getting the vaccination for 5-11s is much easier than the first iteration of getting vaccinated. And while it was legally available this week, distribution is really supposed to kick in next week. So for those of you who have been waiting with bated breath to vaccinate your elementary school children, the wait is almost over! (For those of you with children younger than 5, I’ve got my fingers crossed on your behalf.)
[fn1] I was picking our neighbor’s kid up from school, so we could only take him once both of us were home.
Comments
Wonderful! Vaccines haven’t made it to my town yet (despite having 4/5 largest chains), but start in the state capitol 50 miles away tomorrow. I’m hoping our pharmacies will get stocked next week so my two older kids can get their shots. They are excited both for the protection and because they always get ice cream when they get shots.
It’s not always a matter of parents being enthusiastic, opposed, or wanting to “wait and see”.
We have 5 kids ages 10 and under. All 4 of those now eligible for the pediatric vaccine have some extreme sensory and emotional issues, such that it is a major production to get any medical procedure to happen. It took me and two nurses to hold my 9-year-old daughter down against her thrashing this year to get her a flu shot. While my wife and I want our kids to get vaccinated, we also recognize that it’s going to be a major endeavor to get it done. Between vaccine appointment availability, scheduling, and the need to take the kids one-by-one, it’s going to take a while.
Fortunately for them, we all tested positive for Covid at the end of September, which the local school district treats the same as being vaccinated for 90 days after your positive test, so we have some breathing room to figure out the logistical issues. (My wife and I were both breakthrough infections, but fortunately she recovered quickly and I remained asymptomatic.)
HokieKate, I hope they show up in your towns as soon as possible!
And Observer, I certainly don’t want to suggest that if you didn’t get your kids vaccinated two days ago you’re opposed to vaccination. There can be serious logistical issues with getting the shots in kids’ arms; good luck with the scheduling, etc.!
We’re still waiting for the pediatric doses of this years flu shot to be available in our county. We haven’t been able to get it from our children’s doctor, and when my wife had to take our 6 year old into the ER for a head injury they asked her if our daughter had the flu shot. My wife replied that we can’t find it, and if they had any. The nurse responded that they too don’t have it.
Oh no. I hope you find the flu shot!
Andy Larsen at the Salt Lake Tribune wrote up a good article about the decision behind authorizing the vaccinations for kids 5-11 that is definitely worth reading. https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/11/04/younger-kids-can-now-get/
My 10 y/o was scheduled with Public Health on Wednesday–and they called Tuesday to say they wouldn’t have doses until Friday–and he got it this AM.
Awesome that he got it this morning! (Though I’m sorry it messed with your scheduling.)
This Monday at a drugstore chain one town over was the earliest I could get near me for my kiddo. For our family, this will mean my kid can go back to church, too (our stake has zero mitigation efforts and almost nobody wears masks).