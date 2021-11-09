Thanksgiving on the Tower of Rameumptom

by

It is November again, a month famous for growing mustaches, writing novels, complaining about Christmas music, and, not at all least, practicing gratitude. It’s the gratitude that I want to talk about. For several years, I have really tried to use the ubiquitous November messaging—let’s call it “Big Gratitude”—to try to improve the way that I feel and express thankfulness about many things. It’s harder than it looks, I keep discovering, because of the Rameumptom Problem.

The story of Rameumptom occurs in Alma 31, when Alma, Amulek, Zeezrom, two of Alma’s sons, and three of the sons of Mosiah head to the Land of Antionum, where the Zoramites were “were perverting the ways of the Lord” (Alma 31:1). Alma feared that the Zoramites were on the verge of making an alliance with the Lamanites that would shift the balance of power in the region (Alma 31:4).

The constitution of the missionary group should give us some idea of how seriously Alma considered the threat. Amulek and Zeezrom were Alma’s companions on his earlier journeys. And Mosiah’s sons Ammon and Aaron had recently been responsible for the mass conversions of entire Lamanite nations. The eight people who went to Antionum were the Dream Team—perhaps the most powerful missionary force ever assembled in any scriptural narrative.

When they arrived, Alma and his companions found a people who regularly engaged in a disturbing ritual. The Zoramites had constructed a synagogue with a raised stand called “Rameumptom” that could fit one person at a time. One by one, the wealthy Zoramites ascended Rameumptom and said a set prayer that went like this:

Holy God, we believe that thou hast separated us from our brethren; and we do not believe in the tradition of our brethren, which was handed down to them by the childishness of their fathers; but we believe that thou hast elected us to be thy holy children. . . . And we also thank thee that thou hast elected us, that we may not be led away after the foolish traditions of our brethren, which doth bind them down to a belief of Christ, which doth lead their hearts to wander far from thee, our God. And again we thank thee, O God, that we are a chosen and a holy people. Amen. (Alma 31:16-18)

Rameumptom is our great scriptural metaphor for corrupt gratitude. The Zoramites were grateful to God, and they expressed this gratitude regularly in a community ritual developed for that purpose. But they practiced a form of gratitude that was entirely exclusive. They thanked God for making them better than other people—for giving them favors that He withheld from other people. They were grateful that they had been chosen ahead of their foolish and deluded brothers and sisters. “We thank thee, O God, for we are a chosen people unto thee, while others shall perish” (Alma 1:29). Material wealth was the main sign of chosenness, so poor Zoramites were excluded entirely from religious services. (Alma 32:2-3).

For the Zoramites, life is a zero-sum game. Wealth is a comparative value; it is only possible if some people don’t have it. Attractiveness, intelligence, creativity, and strength are also comparative values. They are only meaningful if some people have them and other people don’t. And “religious truth” in a world with mutually incompatible religious claims is also a comparative value. The Zoramites see the world as divided between winners and losers, and they are grateful that they are the winners.

For much of my life, my version of gratitude has been the gratitude of Rameumptom. Growing up, I remember being extremely grateful for two very specific things: 1) that I was blessed to live in the only truly free country in the world; and 2) that I was given the inestimable gift of belonging to the only true church on the face of the earth. One so blessed, I reasoned, had to be spiritually superior to heathens and communists. But I never put that part in my Thanksgiving prayers.

It is actually pretty hard to draw a clear line between expressing gratitude and claiming moral superiority. Had the Zoramites just phrased things a little bit differently, and kept the quiet parts quiet, their prayer would have sounded about like most prayers I have ever heard in sacrament meeting or General Conference. If we are mainly grateful for things that we have that someone else doesn’t have, then we have defined a “blessing” as something inherently exclusive—and the source of blessings (God, the Universe, the Flying Spaghetti Monster) as either capricious or subject to bias.

But what else can we do? Is it actually possible to be grateful for stuff that everybody has? The poet Charles Reznikoff thought so, and his very short poem, Te Deum, is a magnificent example of what that might look like:

Te Deum Not because of victories

I sing,

having none,

but for the common sunshine,

the breeze,

the largess of the spring. Not for victory

but for the day’s work done

as well as I was able;

not for a seat upon the dais

but at the common table.

I concur. But I also know that some people don’t even have access to sunshine, breeze, spring, or a seat at the common table. Some people are imprisoned. Some people are starving. Some people die before ever experiencing the spring. In the strictest sense, even these common properties exclude people whose circumstances do not allow them to enjoy even the simplest natural pleasures.

But I don’t think this is what Reznikoff is saying. Rather, I think he is trying to frame gratitude as a lens through which anybody can view their world and not as a Pavlovian response to any particular “blessing.” The things that the poem gives thanks for are neither limited commodities nor zero-sum games. They are things that everybody CAN enjoy, and one person’s enjoyment does not limit anybody else’s. When we focus our gratitude on such things, we see the world through a lens that allows everybody to win together, which takes us one step closer to Zion.