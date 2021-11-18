BCC Press Announces Mormonism and the Movies

by





BCC Press is back, just in time for Christmas, with the second installment of our Essays in Mormon Studies series. And this one has been years in the making and is gonna be amazing. Mormonism and the Movies is a collection of scholarly essays—but don’t let that fool you. They are really good essays about movies. And really, what is cooler than that?

The nineteen essays in this volume deal with their two master topics–Mormonism and movies–from just about every perspective that such things can be dealt with. Some do big controversial topics (violence in movies, “R”-Rated Movies and Morality, films for Mormon feminists), theological explorations (theosis in science fiction, Jesus in movies, redemption and damnation), and Mormon-y discussions of individual films (Kiki’s Delivery Service, Groundhog Day, Pan’s Labyrinth).

The contributors to the volume come from a variety of backgrounds, both inside the hallowed halls of academia and far away from it. Contributors include instructor Preston Wittwer, film scholar Chris Wei, filmmaker Barrett Burgin, actress Karli Hall, literature scholar Conor Hilton, writer/director/entrepreneur Jordan Kartchner, educator Brooke Parker, entertainment lawyer Nigel Goodwin, freelance journalist Derrick Clements, psychotherapist Scott Parker, independent film and theatre director Davey Morrison, humanities scholar Richelle Wilson, and theologian Adam S. Miller. (Richelle and Adam, of course, are superstar BCC Permas as well as brilliant scholars)

But enough talk. Below, you will find the Table of Contents and contributor biographies (be prepared to genuflect) and an absolutely free sample chapter, Brooke Parker’s, “My Mother’s Broomstick: Navigating a Faith Crisis with Kiki’s Delivery Service.” Check it out.