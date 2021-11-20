Weasleys, Rostovs, and Mormons–Oh My!

by

In honor of the 20th Anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise. . . .

The Weasleys are the Mormons of the Wizarding World. This was clear to me the first time I saw a Harry Potter movie (though it didn’t come through as clearly in the books). Lots of things suggest the comparison, but the two most obvious ones are the quantity and the quality of their family life: They have lots of kids—7 in all—and they support them all on a (magical) civil servant’s salary. This means lots of hand-me-downs, used spell books, taped wands, and sack lunches. But it also means that they are fiercely loyal to each other, always know that they are loved, and always feel like they are part of a family.

Most of the other major families in the Harry Potter saga are single-child families. There is one Potter, one Granger, one Malfoy, one Lovegood, one Finnigan, one Longbottom. The Weasley are extreme outliers in this world. And they pay the price in the generation of the saga by stretching their resources to the breaking point.

But they reap a huge reward in the next generation when everybody ends up a Weasley. The highest- status person in the saga (Harry Potter), the smartest person (Hermione Granger) and the most beautiful person (Fleur Delacour) all marry Weasleys and make sure that the Weasley genes AND the Weasley family values will dominate the Wizarding World of the future.

I had almost the same reaction when I read Leo Tolstoy’s epic War and Peace—not a novel, I have to admit, that is normally compared to the Harry Potter Saga. But, like Rowling’s Wizarding World, Tolstoy’s Russian aristocracy has a Weasley family. They are called the Rostovs, and, once again, they are the Mormons of War and Peace. The Rostovs value family life more than the trappings of the Russian aristocracy. Count Ilya Rostov is an agreeable family man who spends all of his money making sure that his children are spoiled and his family happy.



And, like the Weasleys, the Rostovs have more children than anybody else—five of them in a society where two is considered a lot. In the course of the novel, Count Rostov spends his fortune foolishly, but amiably, and looks like he is going to end up destitute. But (wouldn’t you know it) two of their children end up marrying the two wealthiest, highest-status individuals in the book. Their son, Nikolai, marries Maria Bolkonsky—the physically unspectacular daughter of Prince Nikolai Bolkonsky, and the richest, most intelligent female character in the novel. Count Rostov’s daughter, Natasha, marries Pierre Bezukhov—the fantastically wealthy and famously thoughtful central protagonist in War and Peace.

There are even more similarities between the two families. Both the Weasleys and the Rostovs lose one child in a war, and both of them have one child who never marries. For nearly every other family in either of the novels, either of these events—a premature death or a child who never marries–would have meant the end of their line, as most of them only have one child to begin with. But the Weasleys and the Rostovs absorb these events and still manage to dominate the gene pools of the future.

Does it work this way for Mormons and for Mormonism in general? I am pretty sure that it does. I don’t have any data on how many people have joined the LDS Church because they married, or at least dated, a Mormon. But in my own experience, the correlation is immense. The only people that I baptized on my mission, who were still active a year after their baptisms, were those who converted to the church because of a spouse.



And nearly every convert I know who has become fully engaged in the church is either someone who joined the church through their own marriage or their parents’ marriage. At a distance, I include myself in this category. I only exist because my grandmother—an attractive Mormon singer who performed for military families in Long Beach, California, during the Great Depression—managed to convince my staunch Lutheran grandfather to marry her and (eventually) become a Mormon.

I’m playing a hunch here, but I suspect that Weasley’s, Rostov’s, and Mormons all represent a core truth of evolution. In the long run, success is not determined by beauty, intelligence, wealth, or status. All of that is stuff you can marry. Ultimately, the world belongs to those who have enough children to get everything else through marriage.