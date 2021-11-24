How Democracies Die: A Cautionary Tale from the Book of Mormon

by

The world is becoming more authoritarian as non-democratic regimes become even more brazen in their repression and many democratic governments suffer from backsliding by adopting their tactics of restricting free speech and weakening the rule of law, exacerbated by what threatens to become a “new normal” of Covid-19 restrictions. —The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) 2021 Report on the Global State of Democracy

The bi-annual Global State of Democracy report released this week did not bring good news for the world. Since 1995, the Stockholm-based Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) has coordinated the efforts of the world’s democratic nations to improve representative democracy and discourage authoritarianism throughout the world.

For a while, it looked like democracy was winning. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the nations of the world moved en masse towards liberal democracy, with written constitutions, multi-party elections, and guarantees of fundamental rights. This movement was so pervasive that, in 1992, political philosopher Francis Fukuyama declared “the end of history.” If the 20th century was an ideology tournament, he reasoned, liberal democracy beat fascism and communism and became inevitable.

But history had other ideas. And, by 2010, many of the new democracies were backsliding back into authoritarianism. But that’s not all. Some of the old and established democracies started backsliding too: Turkey, India, Brazil, and the United States.

This is one of the massively depressing conclusions of the 2021 report. For the first time ever, the United States is listed as a “backsliding democracy,” or a nation that has lurched towards authoritarianism and disregard for the principles of liberal democracy. The report pinpoints exactly the series of events that put the US over the line:

A historic turning point came in 2020–2021 when former President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election results in the United States. Baseless allegations of electoral fraud and related disinformation undermined fundamental trust in the electoral process, which culminated in the storming of the US Capitol building in January 2021.

The world, in other words, has been watching the way that America has been acting, and the many people in the world who have long considered the United States to be the cornerstone of global democracy are scared. We should be too.

Latter-day Saints should be especially concerned about what is happening to democracy in the current era because we have seen it all before. One of the main narrative arcs of our signature sacred text, the Book of Mormon, tells the story of an ancient democracy that destroyed itself when it ceased to respect “the voice of the people.”

According to the Book of Mormon, the post-monarchic society of Zarahemla called “the Reign of the Judges” persisted as a functioning democracy—a state with elections, peaceful transfers of power, and guarantees of basic rights—for around 75 years before descending into a Hobbesian hellscape in which power was transferred by assassination and robbery replaced the rule of law.

We can, I believe, pinpoint an exact moment in the Book of Mormon when the collapse of the Nephite Republic becomes inevitable. It occurs long before the collapse actually happens, in the 40th year of the Reign of the Judges, when the chief judge Pahoran dies and his three sons—Pahoran, Pacumeni, and Paanchi– contend for the judgeship:

It came to pass that Pahoran was appointed by the voice of the people to be chief judge and a governor over the people of Nephi. And it came to pass that Pacumeni, when he saw that he could not obtain the judgment-seat, he did unite with the voice of the people. But behold, Paanchi, and that part of the people that were desirous that he should be their governor, was exceedingly wroth; therefore, he was about to flatter away those people to rise up in rebellion against their brethren. And it came to pass as he was about to do this, behold, he was taken, and was tried according to the voice of the people, and condemned unto death; for he had raised up in rebellion and sought to destroy the liberty of the people. Now when those people who were desirous that he should be their governor saw that he was condemned unto death, therefore they were angry, and behold, they sent forth one Kishkumen, even to the judgment-seat of Pahoran, and murdered Pahoran as he sat upon the judgment-seat. (Helaman 1:6-9)

At the time, this probably seemed like only one of many challenges that the Nephite government endured. In the Book of Alma, the people fought two civil wars when groups of people disputed election results and tried to overrule the voice of the people by force. The whole “Reign of the Judges” thing was always difficult. The good-loser, Pacumeni became the next chief judge, and then Helaman and Nephi—righteous men both—held the judgment seat for a combined total of 30 years.

But the assassination of Pahoran had profound consequences. The band of people that organized the assassination—those who refused to accept the results of an election and acted independently to change them–became the Gadianton Robbers. And the Gadianton Robbers eventually destroyed the government. They tried unsuccessfully to assassinate Helaman (Hel. 2:3-10). They forced Nephi out of the judgment-seat and assassinated the next two successors (Hel. 6:15). And then they started murdering each other to gain power (Hel. 9:26-41).

But the most tragic thing that happened was that, as the quality of democracy declined, the people themselves became unable to govern themselves. By the time that Nephi resigns the chief judgeship (probably after losing an election, but that is a much longer argument that I will make elsewhere) he notes that the people have become ungovernable:

For as their laws and their governments were established by the voice of the people, and they who chose evil were more numerous than they who chose good, therefore they were ripening for destruction, for the laws had become corrupted. Yea, and this was not all; they were a stiffnecked people, insomuch that they could not be governed by the law nor justice, save it were to their destruction. (Hel. 5:2-3)

It is important to note here that Nephi is speaking here as a politician who has (probably) just lost an election–but, unlike the faction he opposes, he chooses to “yield” to the voice of the people (Hel. 5:4). And he yields even though he believes the opposition to have been evil. This, it turns out, is the one thing that democracy requires. People have to accept the results of elections. The voice of the people has to be respected, or democracy can’t survive.

And this is precisely what happens in the Book of Mormon. Democracy does not survive. With one exception, Nephi is the last chief judge whose political career ended in a way other than assassination. The other judge, Lachoneus, reigns for 30 years under the title of “governor” and spends most of that time fighting with a Gadianton Robber organization with a military force equal to or greater than the Nephite state (3 Ne 3). The manner of his death is not recorded, but the assassination of his son and successor, also named Lachoneus, formally ends the Nephite nation (3 Ne 7:1-4).

Once a significant portion of the Nephite population ceased to accept the results of elections, democracy became impossible, and collapse became inevitable. The Gadianton Robbers were not always a secret society dedicated to murdering and getting gain. They started off as a group of people who refused to accept the results of an election, and they persisted for years in their attempts to overturn the voice of the people. And they eventually got very good at overcoming the limits of electoral politics through secret maneuvers. And once elections ceased to matter, people stopped trying to govern themselves.

That, it turns out, is how democracies die.



Note: I expect that lots of people will disagree with this article, which is cool. Disagreeing about stuff is really important to a democracy. But if you want to disagree by making any version of the statement “we aren’t a democracy; we’re a republic,” please read this first. I at least want to get the opening moves out of the way before going down that rabbit hole.