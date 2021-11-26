A New Book and a Christmas Sale from BCC Press

by

Humility: A Practical Approach

Just in time for Christmas, BCC Press is deeply, profoundly humbled to bring forth our newest book: Shawn Tucker’s Humility: A Practical Approach (see what we did there?). Shawn Tucker, who professes Art and Humanities at Elon University and has written scholarly books on pride and humility and on virtue in the arts, brings oodles of scholarly cred to the topic of humility.

In Humility: A Practical Approach, Dr. Shawn uses art and literature, personal experience and scripture, and a solid understanding of the gospel to teach us what it really means to be humble–not fake-humble, like, “I’m just a big dummy, what do I know” posturing. But to really take the two great commandments to heart: to love God entirely, recognizing that His wisdom exceeds our capacity to understand; and to love other people in spite of their flaws because that is also how we need to be loved. All of this, it turns out, depends on our ability to be humble.

And on the way, we get great scriptural interpretations, advice on having political discussions, and amazing readings of, among other things, Moby Dick, Plato’s Symposium, King Lear, Jane Eyre, and Harry Potter. And we even get a Book of Mormon pride cycle update for the 21st century. At the bottom of this post, you will find a free selection from Humility: A Practical Approach–Chapter Four, “Kent, Cordelia, and Marty’s Friends”–which you have probably already guessed has to do with King Lear (and some guy named Marty). But first, we need to tell you about our Christmas Sale.

BCC Press’s Twelve Books of Christmas

By an ancient and honorable tradition that we started last year, BCC Press chooses twelve of our amzingest books every Christmas season and puts them on sale–not some chincy little 10% or 15% off sale, but a slash-it-down, steal-the-bread-from-our-children’s-table, we’ve-got-to-be-crazy sale on both the paperback and the Kindle versions of our best stuff. This year, 9 of the 12 Kindle books are marked down to $2.99, which is the lowest price that Amazon will even let us charge.

This year, we will be marking down all 2021 books, including Taylor Kerby’s forthcoming memoir, Scrupulous: My Religious Compulsion for God, which we will be publishing early in December. We are also marking down all of the 2020 books that were nominated for Association for Mormon Letters (AML) awards–including all three of the winners. The sale prices will be good through Christmas Day, so don’t dilly-dally. Buy them today.



