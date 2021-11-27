My Christmas Posts

Now that we’re past Thanksgiving and Black Friday, a young man’s fancy (or in my case, an old man’s) turns to thoughts of Christmas. I love Christmas like Ebenezer following the nightly specters, and so I usually put up a post or two during the Christmas season on the subject of Christmas. It occurred to me that some of our newer readers might appreciate a convenient index to those prior posts of mine, so I have provided one below. Merry Christmas! (If a link doesn’t work, just do a search on the post title and it will come right
The Messiah
Why I Love Christmas
Xmas
Good Will toward Men
Christmas in Israel
The Birth of Christmas as we Know it
The Census
Pax Christiana
“O Little Town of…Nazareth?”
The Magi
Notes on Mt. 2:1-12 (The Magi Continued)
The Christmas Star (The Magi Continued)
Magnificat
In Sweet Jubilation!
Do-It-Yourself Messiahs
Whadja Get?
The Best Ward Christmas Party Ever
Saints and Angels Sing
When Was Jesus Born”
“Because there was no room for them in the inn”
When do you take down the Xmas Tree?
Non-Christmas Programs in Sacrament Meeting Today
My Christmas Traditions
The Christ Child
The Slaughter of the Innocents
Our Christmas Traditions
To be clear, I originally tried to do links, but it was a mess, so just do a search on the title in the blog search bar above.