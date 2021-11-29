by

I get completely random songs stuck in my head all the time. Yesterday, my subconscious decided to serenade me –ad nauseum– with this gem from Girls’ Camp:

I know a Mormon boy, he is my pride and joy,

He knows most everything from Alma on down (woo!)

Someday I’ll be his wife! We’ll have eternal life!

Oh how I love that Mormon boy!

M – O – R – E – M – E – N

More men! More men! Sing it again!

We are the Mormon girls, we wear our hair in curls,

We love to sing and dance and have lots of fun (woo!)

We are the biggest flirts! We don’t wear mini skirts!

Oh, how I love my Mormon boy!

Overall, I haven’t loved the Church’s mandatory rhetorical shift from “Mormon” to “a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” especially in casual conversations. While I generally comply, I had a lot more conversations about the Church with friends and coworkers when the Church (and its culture) were okay with me doing it naturally, in conversational cadence, with familiar language. Plus, I think taking ownership of labels that have been used against you can go a long way toward healing and releasing the shame associated with them. Plus, I think the things we do as individuals and as a church emphasize our commitment to following Jesus Christ more than the frequency with which we invoke His name.

But yesterday evening gave me a different perspective. If today’s Young Women do not have this trivializing nonsense in their head 15 years from now, perhaps the shift will have been worth it.

[fn1] This wasn’t the exact songbook we used, but it was pretty close.

[fn2] There’s another song with a similar name: “I am a Mormon Boy,” published in The Friend in 1986! It paints quite a picture opposite this one. My dad also has a copy of a book called “Mormon Boy” (in Swedish and English) that my grandfather took with him on his mission in the early 1950s.