Religion and Abortion

As I type this post, the Supreme Court is listening to arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In that case, JWHO is challenging a Mississippi law that bans [updated] most abortions in the state after fifteen weeks of gestation (with no exception for rape or incest). Mississippi, on the other hand, is asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade (and,, in fact, appears to have passed its law precisely because it thought the Supreme Court would do so).
There’s a popular narrative in the U.S. that there is a single religious view on abortion: that it’s wrong and should be banned. But that view is both overly-simplistic and wrong. There is an enormous range of religious views on abortion. On the one hand, Catholicism opposes abortion, along with capital punishment and the death penalty, as part of its dedication to the sanctity of human life.
On the other hand, in Jewish teaching, personhood occurs at birth. Prior to that, there may be a religious obligation to have an abortion if the mother’s life is at risk.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints falls somewhere in between. It opposes abortion but makes exceptions in cases of rape, incest, risk to the life or health of the mother, or nonviability of the fetus.
I’m not suggesting that this is the full range of religious beliefs on abortion. The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), for instance, believes that at least pre-viability, “[h]umans are empowered by the spirit prayerfully to make significant moral choices, including the choice to continue or end a pregnancy. Human choices should not be made in a moral vacuum, but must be based on Scripture, faith and Christian ethics. For any choice, we are accountable to God; however, even when we err, God offers to forgive us.”
But I think it’s important to push back on the idea that there is a single conclusion on abortion to which religion points: rather, it points in all different directions. And even Christian religions that staunchly oppose abortion recognize that forgiveness is possible.
I’ll note, too, that the various positions aren’t just rhetorical. Religious groups filed amicus briefs both supporting and opposing the Mississippi law.
CWhat is the Supreme Court going to decide in today’s case? I truly don’t know; I’m not really a Court-watcher or a -prognosticator. But the question is complicated, even religiously, and ignoring the fact that there are people of faith who disagree with you on such an important matter does a deep disservice to faith.
I’m going to leave the comments open because I think it’s critical that we be able to discuss important topics that we’re passionate about. But I will also moderate the comments ruthlessly, if not in real time. I expect good-faith and respectful discussion. If a comment denigrates somebody or some religion or some religious belief or if I think it can be read that way, I’ll delete it with no explanation and no apology. If you want to engage in ad hominems and misrepresentation and condemnation of others, I can’t stop you from doing it somewhere else but I can stop you from doing it here.
Comments
Thank you Mr Brunson for this thoughtful invitation to ponder the question that will undoubtedly play a significant role in the Republicans’ winning the next several elections.
Long ago I realized that most ethical questions (or moral, or civics-related, or political discussions) were so fraught with complications on either side, that simple solutions, or simple decisions, were not possible. In this case, the over-riding truth is that no matter how the legality of abortion is decided, abortions WILL continue. And until each of us is personally placed in that difficult position – of having whether to continue an unwanted pregnancy – we have no right to render an opinion on any decision of others.
The LDS position on abortion has a gaping hole in it. On the one hand, the Church opposes abortions for “convenience.” On the other, it allows abortions for rape, incest, the health of the mother, or the viability of the fetus. Between these two poles are numerous other situations. Many women are faced with the choice between abortion and any number of undesirable or even impossible life situations, including the high cost of childbirth, lack of health insurance, poverty, inability to care for another child, etc. These cannot be considered “convenience.” Adoption is an option, but if you have looked at the research on adoption, it is not a solution for many women. If you look at LDS scripture, it appears the evidence leans toward the spirit entering the body (the beginning of personhood) at birth, not at conception. So, given that there are already several acceptable exceptions, it makes sense to expand that a little for other impossible situations and thereby close this gaping hole in the Church’s position. This really is a decision that cannot be made by a panel of judges that applies in all cases. It should be made by the couple, their doctor, and their clergy.
Good luck on the comments section!
For so long as it’s available, I would add that religious attitudes about abortion are both about the moral choice but also about controlling or deciding or using state power to control other people’s moral choices. Religions that I know about have a long history of both—both controlling others by state power, and separating moral choice from control.
Another important point, and one that I think a certain member of the Court completely missed, is that the issue does not require a religious perspective at all. Religious people come down on different sides, but so do secular philosophers and policy makers. For a member of the Court to openly claim, without evidence, that the legal arguments are based on religion is, quite frankly, embarrassing.
Thank you, Tom, for your nuanced consideration of “impossible life situations,” which for some reason tend to be seen as proper comeuppance for women who have sex and never for their impregnators.
So here is something interesting: the LDS Church did not file an amicus brief. Nor, apparently, did it join a brief filed by another interested non-party (I only checked the USCCB brief). So the Church, which constantly pushes its right to make public pronouncements and sermonize in General Conference on political questions that have a moral component — here is silent on one of the very biggest moral issues.
Over at the Newsroom — crickets. No news release. The top story is about a new “giving machine” in New York.
I agree with the above comments.
If the LDS church wanted further enlightenment on the topic, they would benefit from the perspective and Priesthood of women. Just saying.
The LDS position in the handbook is sometimes over-ridden by GAs who repeat evangelical/right-wing pro-choice stances. The last GA conference talk using the word “abortion” fell into this category, and I was deeply disturbed by it.
The LDS position does NOT align with the Republican pro-choice stance, but many members vote R in large part (if not solely) on a perception that this one issue IS doctrinally aligned and that the lives of millions (in utero) and their very salvation is in peril. (
When GAs implicitly or explicitly undermine official church policy, their subtle winks and nods are perceived by the members as being correct – the real deal- while the official stance/policy is merely a survival/political necessity. (Our history is replete with examples of this- especially regarding polygamy and early government relations.)
So yeah. I don’t know what to say about the church’s position when thy send mixed messages.
An interesting parallel is the way that teachings have changed concerning contraception in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The June 1917 issue of the Relief Society Magazine contains the proceedings for the April Relief Society General Conference, which presented a “Resolution Concerning Birth Control or Race Suicide” to the general membership of the Relief Society. Church leaders, male and female, agreed that “it is a crying evil, that there should be members of the Church [who choose] to curtail the birth of their children.” Since the early 1900s, there have been various statements from church leaders for and against contraception. A perusal of the selected quotes on birth control in the Eternal Marriage Student Manual for Institute classes, available on the church website, is sure to leave individuals confused on the permissiveness of contraception.
Views on abortion have been more static among church leaders, but if the language on contraception can vary from “race suicide” to a decision that “should be left between the couple and the Lord,” then Sam is right. The conversation is complicated and deserves a more nuanced and respectful approach to it than we often observe.
Tom, I’m not so certain this is accurate or the “evidence” is this clear-cut. By your reasoning, you are saying that in the event of something like an emergency C-section, the spirit enters the body approx. when the surgeon makes his incision. (If you’ve ever been present for one, as I have, you know that the baby can be out literally in a few minutes after the decision to cut is made). The fetus was not a person with a spirit, and then minutes later, because a surgeon intervened, it became a person with a spirit perhaps months earlier than otherwise? That’s a pretty hard sell; I’m not buying.
I think the corollary to the idea that there is a single religious view on abortion is that there is a single, non-religious view on abortion. We can show trends, but peoples is peoples; most have a vague opinion one way or another for various reasons, but it’s the minority shouting the loudest that gets held as the avatar for the side.
It’s frustrating that the machinations behind this case (and the machinations to appoint judges who would hear it) have been going on for decades, with almost no end in sight.
Even under ideal circumstances, pregnancy and labor is difficult.
Its demands are unrivaled and unlike anything else human-beings do.
Only recently did it stop killing something like between 1 in 4 and 1 in 6 women. Where there is poor or unequal access to healthcare, it is still far too often fatal.
For a society to demand that a whole class of people assume that risk, with pitiful societal support (at least in this country), is shameful.
I might feel differently if we as societies and religious communities were actually committed to supporting parents and children in the ways that they deserve, but until we are, this is an easy moral question for me.
Just as there is not a single religious view on abortion, neither is there a single Mormon, er, LDS vote on abortion. If we repeat only the view from the handbook, we neglect both the right wing (which seems predominant in leadership) and left leaning sides which also exist within the church.
Ziff of zelophehads daughters discussed this in a post a while back that should have received an award.
https://zelophehadsdaughters.com/2019/08/21/church-rhetoric-on-abortion-and-why-members-are-generally-pro-life/
There is a misstatement in the opening paragraph of the blog post: the Mississippi law does not ban all abortions after 15 weeks — it allows exceptions for medical emergencies and severe fetal abnormality.
These may not be sufficient exceptions for many here, but it’s important to accurately state the facts, particularly when discussing such a heated topic.
Thanks Danyal. I had misread the law, then fixed my parenthetical, but I forgot to fix the non-parenthetical text. I’ll fix it in the OP.
Tom and It’s a Series of Tubes,
Looking at LDS personal family history stories (pioneer to present) in the inter mountain west, there are *innumerable* beyond the veil/visions by mothers and birth attendants of the spirit entering the body during birth and coming together at first breath. President Benson’s birth story is perhaps the most famous. There are other stories of the spirit being felt upon quickening and in communication with the mother before conception and during pregnancy. (Elizabeth and Mary’s story being notable from scripture.) But, there seems to be a fluidity of spirit between the worlds in utero (a coming and going), which even Brigham noted in his discourses. He felt that spirits who lose bodies through a miscarriage could return to the same parents and be born later.
Anthropological studies of Mormon women’s birth stories are like NDEs- completely fascinating. Again, I believe that for more revelation on this subject- we should be listening to women.
In light of today’s blog post, Justice Sotomayor asked an interesting question during oral arguments; specifically, she asked Mississippi’s Solicitor General “how is your interest anything but a religious view?” So she made a similar error to the one described in this blog post, but from the other side (i.e., how can anyone possibly believe that life begins before birth, except for religious reasons?)
A few minutes later Justice Alito asked a follow-up question to the SG to clarify the obvious fact many secular philosophers and scientists believe that life begins prior to birth, and that there may be non-religious reasons for such a belief.
Two thoughts: Regarding church policy on abortion, I had a conversation my dad, whose leadership experience includes both mission president and member of a temple presidency, meaning he’s spent some time with the handbooks. He told me that in order for a person who had committed murder to receive approval to be baptized, authorization must come from the first presidency. In contrast, in order for a person who has had an abortion to receive permission to be baptized, permission must come from the mission president (or presidency, I can’t remember which). I know a lot of pro-life rhetoric equates abortion with murder, but the difference in permission needed in these two cases says something about church interpretation where the rubber meets the road.
Second thing: in a recent book group conversation, a woman put forth a belief I had never heard before. She was certain that the reason abortion is so wrong is that the spirit of an aborted fetus gets no further chance–they do not get a mortal probation. I’ll want to look for the Brigham Young quote mentioned earlier regarding miscarriage. Though I can picture the woman so certain of her convictions saying such a point wouldn’t change her mind.