Scrupulous: A New Book from BCC Press

by

The newest offering from BCC Press, Taylor Kerby’s memoir Scrupulous: My Obsessive Compulsion for God treats issues that resonate with me on a very personal level. Rather than a typical marketing post, I want to share the foreword that I wrote for the book. Like Taylor Kerby, I struggled for much of my life with the anxiety disorder known as scrupulosity, which affects people from strong religious backgrounds. As an adult, I have discovered that many members of the Church suffer from this disorder without realizing it because it looks and feels a lot like the things we learned to call morality and repentance. We have made this book part of our year-end sale, and we hope that it will help start important conversations that many Latter-day Saints need to have.

I was in fifth grade the first time I committed a grievous sin and lost my eternal salvation. It happened at school. I was using an encyclopedia from a classroom set, and, with no thought at all for my soul, I drew a mustache on a picture of Winston Churchill (I remember it as Churchill, but, really, it could have been anyone). I immediately felt the force of my sin, so I tried to erase it, which ended up erasing some of the picture, too.

That night was the first of many nights that I spent in spir­itual agony. I had destroyed property—school property even. I had violated the terms of my baptism and sinned wantonly and recklessly. And there was nothing I could do to make up for it. The entire encyclopedia—the entire set of encyclopedias—was ruined, and I deserved to be excommunicated from the church and thrown into jail.

After a night of terror, I knew what I had to do. When I got to school the next day, I grabbed the encyclopedia from the shelf, opened it to the page I had destroyed, and walked it over to the teacher to confess my sin. The relief was immediate and wonderful. I felt like Dante emerging from hell and beholding, once again, the stars.

Over the next 20 years, I would repeat these steps thousands of times: a perceived sin, a period of torturous guilt, a confes­sion, a wave of relief. Rinse and repeat ad infinitum. I wore out teachers, parents, and, later, bishops who had to listen to me detail every sexual thought I had or every stray look or gesture that—when viewed through the logic of my compulsions—made me unfit for divine love or human companionship.

For most of this time, I was quite sure that I was the only person in the world who experienced these feelings, and it became a source of twisted pride (when it was not a source of twisted agony) that my conscience was so highly developed that I felt guilty for things that most people didn’t even think about. I may have been miserable, but at least I was unique. Learning that this was not true—that I was not unique at all—became the key to ending the cycle of misery that my life had become.

The first person like me that I ever met had been dead for more than 300 years: John Bunyan, the seventeenth-cen­tury English preacher and Protestant dissenter who wrote The Pilgrim’s Progress, one of the bestselling books of the 18th and 19th centuries. I was in a graduate seminar in my doctoral pro­gram in English literature when I read Bunyan’s lesser-known work, Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners—the book that changed my life.

Grace Abounding is one of the world’s most famous exam­ples of a spiritual autobiography. It is also—for those who know about such things—the record of an intense and intimate strug­gle with scrupulosity. Throughout the book, Bunyan becomes convinced, over and over again, that he has either lost his sal­vation or that he was never elected to salvation to begin with. Every time he discovers a new reason to fear for his soul, he spends hours reading the Bible until he finds a verse that resolves his concern—and the wave of relief that I knew so well washes over him.

Finally, Bunyan manages to convince himself that the only possible way that he could lose his salvation would be to deny the Christ. He feels relief for a time, but then—unable to stop in the same way that Dostoyevsky was unable not to think of a white bear once he thought about thinking of a white bear—he thinks the words, “I deny Him.” And then he suffers the agony of the damned until he can convince himself that God could forgive him of even the greatest sin.

I understood exactly what was going on in Bunyan’s mind. It had been going on in my mind for years. I had felt the same way, for the same reason. I understood the pattern of thought, the nagging doubt, the fabricated sin, the very real anguish, and the compulsion to create a ritual to be clean of it. Bunyan was like me. There were at least two of us in the world’s history, and that itself gave me hope.

I became obsessed with Bunyan (no surprise there), and I read everything I could about Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners. This led me to the chapter on Bunyan in the book The Doubting Disease by Joseph W. Ciarrocchi—a psychologist and former Catholic Priest who has spent much of his life studying religious scrupulosity. Drawing on both modern psychology and 1,500 years of Catholic tradition of the “scrupulous conscience,” Ciarrocci explained me to myself with all of the clinical search terms I would need to learn that I suffered from a well-known form of obsessive-compulsive disorder that shaped itself around religious belief.

The knowledge that I had a treatable disorder eventually led to my getting treatment for the disorder. I spent years in ther­apy, and, to this day, I take anti-anxiety medication regularly. I didn’t get rid of scrupulosity, but I learned how to manage it. It no longer defines my life. It was a long road that started with the realization that I was not alone—that I suffered from a know­able, treatable disorder and not a normal reaction to sin.

In my travels, I have come to realize that Mormonism has all of the conditions necessary to turn naturally occurring anx­iety into religious scrupulosity: a strict moral code enforced by strong cultural norms, a penchant for magical thinking about God and salvation, a highly regulated repentance process, and a vaguely defined confession ritual. And I have now met dozens of Latter-day Saints who suffer, or who have suffered, from this disease. And all of us thought that we were the only ones.

This is why Taylor Kerby’s book is so important. If I had read this book when I was 15 or 16, my life would have been very different. I could have avoided a decade or more of loneliness and spiritual agony, and I would not have had to take graduate classes in Puritan literature to understand myself and know that I was not alone in the world.

I predict that Scrupulous will become an important resource for Latter-day Saints and others who struggle with a crippling anxiety disorder. It will give parents, teachers, counselors, and ecclesiastical leaders the tools they need to minister to people who are suffering tremendously. And it will help us all shift our conversations away from sin and repentance and towards mental disorder and treatment. This shift is essential, as it is impossible to break free from the chains of scrupulosity by simply repenting more and trying not to sin.

Scrupulous: My Obsessive Compulsion for God by Taylor Kerby is an abounding grace to those of us who are tired of being the chief of sinners.

Michael Austin

Evansville, Indiana

November 2021

As a sneak preview, here are the appendices from Scrupulous: My Obsessive Compulsion for God, including helpful scriptures, talks, and resources for those who struggle with scrupulosity and suggestions for church leaders working with those who suffer.