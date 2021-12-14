Of One Heart? The Church’s Pandemic Response

by

I’m curious how future generations will assess the response by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the COVID-19 pandemic. The starting point is arguably an auspicious one: at least when I think of natural disasters and personal tragedies, I think of helping hands mobilizing chainsaws and casseroles at the drop of a hat, reflecting a shared willingness to take tangible steps to help others when misfortune strikes.

Unlike most natural disasters, however, the COVID-19 pandemic is practically invisible—there are no downed trees or piles of debris to mark the areas hardest hit. Sure, streets were deserted during lockdowns in some parts of the world, and hospitals are overflowing in others, but for the most part the carnage is visible only to those most directly affected.

In my assessment, this cloak of invisibility—aided by an incubation period that separates the point of infection from the onset of disease and its consequences in time and space—has contributed to an unusual degree of politicization for a natural disaster. Instead of being perceived as something that warrants a coordinated collective response, the pandemic manifests itself as isolated individual hardship and tragedy, not something those who remain unaffected should necessarily be expected to care about. The response to the response has tended to fall along party lines, and those partisan divides can also be found among the members of the church—to the point that we may not even aspire to a united response—despite what in my view has been a balanced institutional approach to the pandemic and its impact on our communities.

In a letter dated 9 December 2021, for example, the Europe Area Presidency asserted that

The practice of worshipping together is of great significance and is a matter of deep spiritual consequence. It provides strength and protection to the Saints. We want to underscore the importance of holding worship services each Sunday (including second hour meetings) and of providing this respite and refuge to Heavenly Father’s children. […] Appropriate hygiene protocols (masks, social distancing, etc.) should be followed to promote safety.

The upper levels of church leadership have recognized that strengthening and protecting the Saints during a pandemic involves tradeoffs; just as seatbelt requirements, phytosanitary standards, and nuclear safety convey benefits to society at large, they also impose individual costs. But with members willing to support appropriate hygiene protocols, we should be able to meet individual spiritual needs without undermining public health. So much for the theory.

In practice, a BCC perma informs me that one of the organizations of his suburban ward has started scheduling separate “mask-optional” meetings to appease those who—almost two years into a pandemic caused by an airborne virus that has killed nearly 800,000 people in the US alone—do not want to wear one.

The optics are devastating. What does a congregation that has literally split over the refusal by some to support a simple and effective measure to balance the demands of spiritual and physical well being hope to accomplish by meeting at all? On what issues do those who refuse to be their neighbor’s keeper hope to find common ground with their neighbors?

And even if separate meetings are uncommon, mask optional meetings as the only one offered are all too common. This unequally yoked response is problematic because the pandemic is a classic collective action problem—one indoor gathering is much like any other when it comes to community transmission, and if only some of us pitch in it will not always be enough to balance the benefits of in-person communion with the risks of an airborne virus adept at evading even the best vaccines.

Focusing attention on the holdouts, however, might obscure the broad support among members of the church for at least one important pandemic mitigation measure—vaccination. According to the Religious Identities and the Race Against the Virus: American Attitudes on Vaccination Mandates and Religious Exemptions (Wave 3) report published last week by the PRRI and IFYC, a significant majority of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints do consider themselves to be their neighbors’ keepers:

Source: page 12 of the PRRI/IFYC report available here.

This is encouraging news, and should be weighed in any assessment by future generation of our pandemic response.

At any rate, I assess that my ward’s response to the pandemic—even if characterized by fits and starts as we all learn on the job—has been conducive to unity. In a political climate where vaccinations remain controversial, stake and ward leadership has asked us to keep our meetings open to everyone. The price is the mask, which must be worn at all times in the building except to take the sacrament or when speaking. I don’t know anyone who thinks masks are fun, but the ward has been disciplined, which has made it possible for the vaccinated, the recovered and the neither vaccinated nor recovered to all participate equally in our meetings at an acceptable level of risk for all. In our experience, the mask has been the great leveler rather than a source of division.

But enough about my views, assessments and experiences: how is the pandemic response going in your stakes, wards and branches? Is there a response? If so, to what extent does the membership support it? How has it evolved? Are you more or less optimistic about the prospects of becoming a people of one heart and one mind as a result of these past couple of years?