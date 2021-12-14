Of One Heart? The Church’s Pandemic Response

I’m curious how future generations will assess the response by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the COVID-19 pandemic. The starting point is arguably an auspicious one: at least when I think of natural disasters and personal tragedies, I think of helping hands mobilizing chainsaws and casseroles at the drop of a hat, reflecting a shared willingness to take tangible steps to help others when misfortune strikes.
Unlike most natural disasters, however, the COVID-19 pandemic is practically invisible—there are no downed trees or piles of debris to mark the areas hardest hit. Sure, streets were deserted during lockdowns in some parts of the world, and hospitals are overflowing in others, but for the most part the carnage is visible only to those most directly affected.
In my assessment, this cloak of invisibility—aided by an incubation period that separates the point of infection from the onset of disease and its consequences in time and space—has contributed to an unusual degree of politicization for a natural disaster. Instead of being perceived as something that warrants a coordinated collective response, the pandemic manifests itself as isolated individual hardship and tragedy, not something those who remain unaffected should necessarily be expected to care about. The response to the response has tended to fall along party lines, and those partisan divides can also be found among the members of the church—to the point that we may not even aspire to a united response—despite what in my view has been a balanced institutional approach to the pandemic and its impact on our communities.
In a letter dated 9 December 2021, for example, the Europe Area Presidency asserted that
The practice of worshipping together is of great significance and is a matter of deep spiritual consequence. It provides strength and protection to the Saints. We want to underscore the importance of holding worship services each Sunday (including second hour meetings) and of providing this respite and refuge to Heavenly Father’s children. […] Appropriate hygiene protocols (masks, social distancing, etc.) should be followed to promote safety.
The upper levels of church leadership have recognized that strengthening and protecting the Saints during a pandemic involves tradeoffs; just as seatbelt requirements, phytosanitary standards, and nuclear safety convey benefits to society at large, they also impose individual costs. But with members willing to support appropriate hygiene protocols, we should be able to meet individual spiritual needs without undermining public health. So much for the theory.
In practice, a BCC perma informs me that one of the organizations of his suburban ward has started scheduling separate “mask-optional” meetings to appease those who—almost two years into a pandemic caused by an airborne virus that has killed nearly 800,000 people in the US alone—do not want to wear one.
The optics are devastating. What does a congregation that has literally split over the refusal by some to support a simple and effective measure to balance the demands of spiritual and physical well being hope to accomplish by meeting at all? On what issues do those who refuse to be their neighbor’s keeper hope to find common ground with their neighbors?
And even if separate meetings are uncommon, mask optional meetings as the only one offered are all too common. This unequally yoked response is problematic because the pandemic is a classic collective action problem—one indoor gathering is much like any other when it comes to community transmission, and if only some of us pitch in it will not always be enough to balance the benefits of in-person communion with the risks of an airborne virus adept at evading even the best vaccines.
Focusing attention on the holdouts, however, might obscure the broad support among members of the church for at least one important pandemic mitigation measure—vaccination. According to the Religious Identities and the Race Against the Virus: American Attitudes on Vaccination Mandates and Religious Exemptions (Wave 3) report published last week by the PRRI and IFYC, a significant majority of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints do consider themselves to be their neighbors’ keepers:
This is encouraging news, and should be weighed in any assessment by future generation of our pandemic response.
At any rate, I assess that my ward’s response to the pandemic—even if characterized by fits and starts as we all learn on the job—has been conducive to unity. In a political climate where vaccinations remain controversial, stake and ward leadership has asked us to keep our meetings open to everyone. The price is the mask, which must be worn at all times in the building except to take the sacrament or when speaking. I don’t know anyone who thinks masks are fun, but the ward has been disciplined, which has made it possible for the vaccinated, the recovered and the neither vaccinated nor recovered to all participate equally in our meetings at an acceptable level of risk for all. In our experience, the mask has been the great leveler rather than a source of division.
But enough about my views, assessments and experiences: how is the pandemic response going in your stakes, wards and branches? Is there a response? If so, to what extent does the membership support it? How has it evolved? Are you more or less optimistic about the prospects of becoming a people of one heart and one mind as a result of these past couple of years?
Comments
We decided to keep our ward Christmas party in full compliance with First Presidency guidance, meaning masks on and no dinner (although we gave out pies to take home). While this was better than canceling the party altogether like we did in 2020, it is also hard seeing on social media other wards who interpret that guidance differently and enjoyed full meals and other maskless activities, like the pandemic never happened. It’s like being the only kid in the neighborhood whose parents wouldn’t let them go see Braveheart.
Yes, that’s frustrating. For a worldwide church that manages to study the same verses of scripture each Sunday, you would think that local units would not have as much latitude to render public health guidance meaningless.
My ward continues to be no masks and everything in person. The First Presidency’s letter urging masking and vaccination was largely ignored. A handful of people (literally a few) wear masks. The bishop, and nearly all of the ward leadership, are in the anti-vaccine and anti-mask camp. No one in the bishopric wears a mask. Zoom is still an option for sacrament meeting, which I appreciate, but you can see that those who attend are unmasked. The result is that those who take the virus (or the First Presidency’s counsel) seriously must either put themselves at risk or not come. It has undermined the faith in my home and worked to estrange us from the ward (I have some family members who are unsure about their own testimony who see this as “proof” that these leaders and others who loudly proclaim their church devotion/affiliation but won’t wear a mask don’t really believe that a “prophet” guides the church and don’t actually care about others). It has been and continues to be an awful situation for me. I wish the area Presidency would require masking in meetings as was done earlier in the pandemic, but it is still left up to local bishops. And my ward will never “choose” masking and vaccination no matter how much it is “urged.” The bishop has repeatedly said he follows all required protocols for COVID. The pandemic is literally raging in my county—highest spread alert level and hospitals at max capacity—but my ward leadership will not take measures and some regularly post anti-vaccine and anti-mask messages on Social media. They have in person maskless activities and parties and the bishop posts pictures on social media of members hugging (and even kissing cheeks) of others not in their household and declaring how unified and loving our ward is—as recently as the Christmas party last Saturday. The missionaries assigned to our area do not mask at all. I’ve even seen them at the grocery store and public events without masking. Meanwhile, the bishop gave a talk on Religious liberty (ostensibly D&C 134) and how the religious and the conservatives in our country are being persecuted and oppressed.
In my ward we require all in attendance to wear masks. We’ve gone so far as to ask people to leave who were unwilling to wear a mask, which was admittedly a bit contentious. We did have a Christmas party and the majority of those in attendance wore masks as invited by the bishopric.
In the disparity and diversity of response to the pandemic across the church throughout the world I see some of the true strengths of our faith. We view agency as a fundamental purpose of our mortal existence, and we can see that within our church that agency is alive and well and being expressed in countless ways. We believe that bishops and branch presidents are entitled to receive revelation in behalf of their members and in the 30,000+ units across the globe, we’ve seen perhaps 30,000+ responses to COVID. We believe in treating all of Gods children with love and respect, especially when they are different than us. COVID has provided ample opportunities for us to learn that even within our own wards there are many who think and act differently than we do. We believe that faith in the Lord Jesus Christ allows power into our lives, and in spite of such a diverse response to COVID, there are evidences that God’s work is moving forward, such as increases in convert baptisms and temple contruction in many parts of the world. What an exciting time to be alive.
I’m very disappointed in my ward. Before the First Presidency’s email, about 5 percent of my fellow ward members were wearing masks, even though the CDC recommended that everybody, even the vaccinated, wear masks in public settings. The Sunday after the FP email, it looked like about 50 percent of the ward was masked (so the five wise and the five foolish virgins?). It has now been a few months since the August email, and last Sunday there were about a quarter of the members wearing masks, even though case, hospitalization, and death numbers are high and on the rise on my state. Many of the unmasked, I know, have been vaccinated, but Omicron is on the doorstep, and there are far too many breakthrough cases with Delta. Most Latter-day Saints, it appears to me, can’t be bothered with notions of public health or sacrifice. They are conservatives first and foremost, so all they care about is individual freedom. So much for the gospel or the First Presidency or science. I’m pretty tired of my fellow Church members at this point.
We have no pews, so it was a simple matter to arrange all the seating so family units could be spaced 10 feet apart. Half wear masks. The stake president, back in May, urged “back to normal as quickly as possible”, but we’ve been really hesitant to do that. There was a potluck this month, but some people were specifically *not* invited, so it was more like a private event. I track the latest advice from the state Department of Health at least monthly, and adjust accordingly.
Zoom was great until the stake shut off internet in the building during a broadcast, so we’re not doing that any longer. We’ve even had baptisms that can be directly attributed to online broadcasts of church. With online options off the table, our numbers are down about 40% again.
We had a new family move in our ward who do not wear masks. In my smug judgement, I quickly categorized them as Trump-luvin, government-hating, anti-maskers who won’t follow the prophet.
After a few weeks of cultivating this perspective, we actually had dinner with them. We found out that a few years ago they lost a baby at the hospital after it was born, with no answers. It devastated the family.
They did not say this, but I was impressed that this was a family who could have a deep mistrust of our health-engine, and after learning things that to their ears supported this distrust, they could be choosing not to wear masks/get vaccinated.
I felt chastised by my judgement, felt greater love toward them – all the while being vaccinated and wearing my mask.
Here in my part of Canada, masks are the law of the land. On Sunday we had one brother who doesn’t wear a mask attend and he wanted to pass the sacrament but the Bishop diplomatically told him, thanks but no thanks. We had a temple open house recently and the temple presidency’s words to anyone not wearing a mask prior to entering were, “thanks for coming but goodbye” . There is a small group of people who don’t wear a mask but I think the anti-vaxx group is larger.
I was going to post a long comment and then read MT’s, which is pretty much my experience in my ward. The ward is proud that there’s no contention about the issue–almost everyone’s in agreement that they’ll just ignore the prophet when it comes to masks. “Other wards might fight about this issue, but our ward is better–we don’t fight about it!” is something my wife actually heard a few weeks back when she decided to show up for Relief Society. Our family and one other family stay home because only a couple of people at church are masking up. The local culture overrides the gospel on this issue.
At the beginning of the pandemic, I remember looking forward to Church guidance amidst all the uncertainty and expecting that the Church would set an inspiring example to the world. Now I feel naive thinking that even my own ward could unite in following the prophet. On the one hand, I am encouraged that I can still feel love for the maskless anti-vaxers in my community because I know so many other good and admirable things about them, and our disagreement on this issue cannot erase everything else. On the other hand, it is tough to listen to talks or lessons about sacrifice and obedience from these same individuals and take them seriously.
Well, Southern Utah is Trump country and at our recent Christmas party, nobody masked up and they even had a dinner, and of course food was served in such a way that people were breaking apart rolls, with bare hands, so touching food that other people would eat. Yeah, Trump is prophet around here. The nonmember neighbors are pretty good about getting vaccinated, but not our LDS neighbors. My husband tries to go to Sacrament meeting, but there are only one or two mask and no social distancing, and lots of hugging.
And my son’s FIL quit a job rather than mask up once, for a few hours.
If I hadn’t already lost faith in the LDS church, this would do it
The last time the 1st presidency sent a letter encouraging masks the bishop read it and followed it up by telling people it is a personal decision, not to judge each other, and to discuss the issue at home and not at church. Since then the bishopric and only a very few individuals (less than 10%) wear masks at church.
Under these conditions I do not attend except for special occasions like if one of my kids is asked to speak.
Fortunately, following the counsel of health experts and the First Presidency has not been an issue in my ward. Masks and social distancing are required for all indoor meetings, and masks are available at the door for those who forget. Speakers do remove their masks while speaking at the pulpit. Every other pew is blocked off for seating. Sacrament Meeting is available via Zoom for those not comfortable attending. We did have a Christmas dinner, but the food was served by a few gloved servers, and everyone wore masks except while eating.
I am bothered all around, and also really fatigued of mask-wearing. We are fully vaxed and boosted, and we’ve even had Covid (from a super spreader family funeral), but have family who are anti-vax (which often coincides with political views I find at least as disturbing). I dislike the party line that mask-wearing is important “because the prophet said so,” because the idea that we all have to unquestioningly obey every random thing the Church president says has already been proven to be terrible IMO, and is certainly not always the same thing as being a disciple of Jesus. While I believe we should follow the science to fight this pandemic together, I am just aghast at those who refuse to be vaccinated and yet want the same access to public spaces. Then they are upset that the pandemic won’t end and keeps developing new variants. They are why!
But I also know this is not a Utah problem, nor a USA problem. There are anti-vaxers and anti-maskers all over Europe as well. Apparently god made a world of people who lack discernment and who behave in tribal ways and who think they are right when they are wrong, so here we are. I make mistakes too. I don’t always understand things properly either. I try to allow for personal mistakes. But I’m also on team human, not team Covid, so I’m trying to social distance around people who behave recklessly. I keep forgetting just how over the line some people are.
“We believe in treating all of Gods children with love and respect, especially when they are different than us. COVID has provided ample opportunities for us to learn that even within our own wards there are many who think and act differently than we do.”
This is a generally true principle. But it wouldn’t be true if the way someone acted differently was to hold a knife to your loved one’s throat. For some in our congregations who are immunocompromised or otherwise at risk, it is life-threatening behavior you’re suggesting we should just tolerate because God’s children are all different. That doesn’t make sense.
I lost energy to care what others do in this regard at church long ago in order to preserve my mental health. Fully vaccinated, will be fully boosted on Friday, kids will be fully vaccinated on Friday, and mask-wearing, while not fun, is just not a big deal to us. Our ward seems to feel somewhat different but whatever. Lucky for us community spread is very low in our city and the vaccination rate is over 70%, kids are required to wear masks at school, and we are going back to a statewide indoor mask mandate tomorrow so I feel safe overall, if not at church. We used to sit in the chapel but now we sit in the overflow where the chairs are more spread out, just to be safe.
But here’s what kills me: our area presidency has asked us to stop zoom church because too many families are using it when they could be here in person, or so they argue. Firstly, the area presidency doesn’t know why families choose how to worship and I find it rude and presumptuous to assume it’s out of laziness; second, the pandemic ain’t over; third, it’s high time we just meet people where they are and if zoom church is where they are, let’s just celebrate that.
I guess what I’m saying is, I’m now tired of old white men who don’t know me telling me what to do. Which means I guess I’m not a good poster child for church unity in a pandemic.
Like most (all?) my experience is limited to my ward in my town. My ward simply reflects the area where we live. A few wear masks, most don’t. As far as I know, there is no discussion either way. The ward is young. I’d guess fewer than ten over 50. Kids wear masks in school but I understand that may end in the new year. Workers in our local temple wear masks in public spaces but they come off in the room where treats are available. Zoom church is available and my wife, whose health has kept her from church for five years, takes advantage of that.
The conditions of the pandemic show how intensely local is the experience of being a member of the church. The prophets are far away. Shared worship happens in person, and only personal relationships can give practical meaning to religion. The PRRI survey that peterllc refers to in his post may or may not represent the aggregate views of Latter-day Saints, but it’s not the aggregate that most affects my experience of the pandemic. If I live in a ward with lots of people who are hostile to taking safety measures, my experience will be vastly different from that of someone in an area where people are happy to get vaccinated and wear masks.
What is so striking to me is that it has always been this way. As much as I might think that I’m following the prophet, what really shapes my identity as a Mormon has always been my family, my close friends in the church, and the members of the ward who surround me in various meetings. I see that now in a way that I have never seen it before.
I live in a neighborhood where there is a lot of dissent from safety measures. Not everyone around here thinks that way, but there are enough to form a critical mass. I feel safer, both physically and spiritually, when I am not in the same room with members of my ward. That feeling is extraordinary. It is destabilizing.
If Covid was a pressure test on the potentialities of Zion, my ward and stake largely failed. I overheard many members highly critical of the First Presidency for the letter urging vaccinations and masking. My trust and respect for LDS people has never been lower.
I’m absolutely baffled by the people who refuse to wear a mask because it’s not a hard thing to do and doing simple things to make people feel safe is just a part of being a member of society, let alone a disciple of Jesus Christ. But I’m sure seeing a lot of Pharisaical judgment in the post and the comment. With vaccination, the reality is that masking is only protecting the unvaccinated; the vaccinated are already very well protected from serious illness and death. The way people pass judgment on others not wearing masks makes it sound like we are at the beginning of the pandemic, when that was all we could do. At some point, we’re going to have to recognize that people will make their own decisions, and now that those of us wise enough to get vaccinated are not so directly affected by those decisions, the problem becomes one of individual decision-making, not social coercion.
Following the prophet has always been difficult. It is interesting to see how the pendulum of agreement and disagreement sways, and what circumstances guide its rhythms. Will it offend liberals or conservatives? Several times Heber J. Grant expressed his dissatisfaction with members who ignored the guidance of the president of the church and other leaders. During a Relief Society Conference in 1926 he told the following story:
Wherever I go, almost without exception, the people sing, ‘We thank thee, O God, for a prophet, to guide us in these latter days.’ I once took a trip of nearly six weeks’ duration with Brother John Henry Smith to southern Utah and Arizona. We held from one to five meetings a day in different places, traveling all the time, and during those six weeks we held six quarterly conferences. We also held meetings in all the little towns we went through. After traveling a week or ten days I noticed that in every meeting we had sung ‘We thank thee, O God, for a prophet.’ So I decided to take note, and, lo and behold, during that entire six weeks in every town which we visited they sang that hymn. It seemed then, and it seems now, to be a very great favorite with the people. But I have discovered that there are many who really ought to put a postscript on the hymn when they sing it, so far as their lives are concerned, to the effect, ‘When he guides us to please our dear selves.'” – Heber J Grant, 1926
Almost a hundred years ago, and our ability to follow the prophet remains the same. Vaccines, same sex marriage, ERA, civil rights, conscientious objectors, the repeal of prohibition, growing sugar beets, forming cooperative businesses….. There’s always something to disagree about. Pleasing our dear selves comes far more naturally for most people than sacrificing our opinions in favor of another’s. And odds are, we all have a secret list of disagreements with our bishop or with the prophet. The real question is how we treat those with whom we disagree. In particular, how do we treat our leaders when we disagree with them? One heart and one mind, indeed.