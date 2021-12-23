(No) Prayers for Rain

by

A rare view of a rainy Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco

I grew up in the rain shadow of the Sierra Nevadas where praying and fasting for rain was a regular part of being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Even though I have since sought out greener pastures—literally!—on the other side of the world, I still follow with interest and concern the status of the droughts in the American West, particularly in California. And so I was delighted last week when an atmospheric river brought much needed precipitation to California, Nevada and Utah.

I shared my delight with family members living in the affected regions, and much of the conversation went along predictable lines—thanks to Heavenly Father for answering prayers and sending rain and snow. But one response caught me off guard. A relative confessed to having forgotten to pray for moisture. He then concluded—and this is what surprised me—that his prayers didn’t matter since the moisture came anyway.

No doubt many people of faith have been tried and tested when they felt their prayers weren’t answered, but to have one’s faith in prayer rocked by something good happening absent a prayer was a possibility I hadn’t contemplated yet, and the exchange prompted me to reflect on my own assumptions about prayer and the power thereof.

I didn’t come up with anything profound, but upon reflection I have apparently assumed that I am not key to God acting in the world and certainly do not need to be consulted when blessings were on the line, especially when many others are praying for such blessings. I hope I’m right, because the responsibility of being the Lord’s gatekeeper is not one that I want!

Nevertheless, I think it’s fair to ask what our responsibility is when it comes to praying for things that would affect others. Again, I have nothing profound to offer, but prayer strikes me as an easy way to express solidarity, be it with a region inhabited by millions of people, a neighboring family, or a member of the ward. That solidarity may not bring rain, heal the sick or find the keys all by itself, but the moral support of knowing that one is not alone in the face of formidable challenges has—at least in my experience—always been comforting.

From my worm’s eye view I believe that prayers matter, but perhaps not in the ways we expect them do. In this regard, I am reminded of the wisdom contained in a recent post by Laura, Fast and Testimony Meeting:

Prayer may or may not lead us to our keys; prayer leads us to comprehend God’s image in our countenances. Prayer doesn’t focus on our wish fulfillment; prayer forges intimacy with the Divine. After all, the doors we walked through with God never needed the keys we’d prayed for.

Please feel free to share your thoughts about prayer generally or the experiences that have prompted reflection about the role and power of prayer in making divine providence manifest in the world.

And for a perspective that prayers for rain may not always be an unalloyed good, see this track from what I consider is The Cure’s greatest album.