No Future Without Forgiveness: Desmond Tutu’s Big Idea

by

“To forgive is not just to be altruistic. It is the best form of self-interest. What dehumanizes you inexorably dehumanizes me. It gives people resilience, enabling them to survive and emerge still human despite all efforts to dehumanize them. ― Desmond Tutu (1931-2021), No Future Without Forgivenes

The death of a great person gives us an opportunity to reflect on the ways that their lives have touched ours. Few people impacted the 20th century as profoundly, or as positively, as Archbishop Desmond Tutu did, so I expect (and hope) to see a lot of reflections about him in the coming weeks. In writing my own I hope only to be part of a long line celebrating a wonderful life.

Desmond Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, the year that I graduated from High School, moved to Provo, and started my college career at the BYU. At the time, South Africa was still under apartheid, Nelson Mandella was still in jail, and the United States was split between those who wanted to engage with the apartheid regime and those who wanted to boycott it and turn it into a pariah state. I didn’t pay much attention to Bishop Tutu at the time, other than noting that he seemed to be pretty important to whatever was going on over there.

Much later, I read Tutu’s’ book No Future Without Forgiveness—a reflection on South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission—and discovered the big idea that animated Tutu’s life and career. The big idea is right there in the title—forgiveness, but not forgiveness as a theological virtue or a form of self-sacrifice or universal love. Tutu was too much of an activist for such pure theology. For him, forgiveness was an act of political necessity. It was the only way that his country could move forward after apartheid and still be a country.

I wrestled with this idea when I anthologized one of the chapters of that book in the textbook that I have edited since 2006. The chapter “Nuremberg or National Amnesia: A Third Way” has been part of the last three editions of Reading the World: Ideas that Matter, and I have used it heavily for ancillary materials for the text. Over the past ten years or so, his thinking in this chapter has become a cornerstone of my own thinking about political matters.

This chapter describes the basic operation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission: After a long period of civil war, direct action movements, responses, and reprisals, the country was torn apart. People on both sides had suffered, and people on both sides had committed, horrible atrocities. Tutu and others created a process that, in effect, traded amnesty for truth. People also had to acknowledge the atrocities that they committed, and, if they did so, they were granted both civil and criminal immunity. It was one of the world’s first large-scale experiments with forgiveness as a political tool.



And it had plenty of problems. I don’t want to pretend that it created utopia; it didn’t, but it worked better than the other two possibilities named in the chapter title. Tutu is crystal clear in this chapter that it was not Christlike love or virtue that prompted him to advocate this approach. It was cold, hard Machiavellian reality. Nobody had the power to conduct Nuremberg-like trials. There were no unconditional surrenders. Both sides still had power, both controlled important resources, and both had to live together when the hearings were over:

Some South Africans—and others in the international community—enjoy the luxury of complaining that all the perpetrators ought to have been brought to justice. The fact of the matter is that we do unfortunately have remarkably short memories. We have forgotten that we were on tenterhooks until 1994, within a trice of the most comprehensive disaster, but that, in God’s mercy, we were spared all of this. . . . The miracle was the result of a negotiated settlement. There would have been no negotiated settlement and so no new democratic South Africa had the negotiators on one side insisted that all perpetrators be brought to trial. While the allies could pack up and go home after Nuremberg, we in South Africa had to live with one another.

This, for me, is the core of Tutu’s big idea. Forgiveness is not an exercise in personal morality, or a test of obedience, or even an acknowledgment that hatred and resentment are toxic to us so we should throw them away for our own benefit. None of these other views of forgiveness is wrong, per se, but none of them capture what is really at stake: regular forgiveness is the only way that human beings can live with each other in any productive way. This is true in families, places of business, religious congregations, nations, and the whole world. Forgiveness is the only way that imperfect people can move forward together in the absence of perfect justice, which is impossible, or uncontestable power, which always ends being worse than whatever problems it may solve.

I continued to wrestle with Tutu when I recently wrote a book on civic friendship and on having debates with political opponents without falling into outrage and hatred. It has been difficult to talk about this book publically (the way one must when promoting books these days) because most people, on both sides of our current political divide, don’t want to get along with their enemies. They believe that the other side is so corrupt, and so past feeling, that any kind of compromise is a betrayal.

My response to this has always been that we don’t have a choice. The other side is not going away. One of the great fantasies of American politics is that, in some coming election, the masses will come to their senses and we will vanquish the other side so completely that weTM will be able to rule as if they were not an issue. This fantasy, in my opinion, has done more damage to our public sphere than any other bit of ideology ever has or ever will. Once we accept that we will always have to share our nation, and our world, with people we disagree with, even about really important things, then Archbishop Tutu’s philosophy of forgiveness becomes the only rational way to govern ourselves.



What I admire the most about Desmond Tutu is the hard-headed pragmatism of his profoundly Christian message. Yes, he, said, you have to love your enemies. Yes, you have to bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you. And unless you do these things, you can’t have a democratic society or a lifetime of civic peace, because the teachings of Christ are not for the next world; they are the only way we can have a good life in this one.