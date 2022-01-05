Butts in the Pews(?)

Over the last month or so, I’ve heard from several family members and friends that their wards are trying to wind down online church. There are variations, of course, everything from announcing that there will be no more Zoom church to making the link available only to people who get approval from the bishop (presumably because of health or familial issues).
I’m not clear on whether these are ward, stake, area, or general church initiatives. But I am clear that this is a terrible idea, made more terrible because nobody has explained the underlying reasons to restrict or eliminate online church.
The most immediate reason it’s a terrible idea is the current omicron wave, which sickened as many as 1 million people Monday alone, is quickly filling up our hospitals, and is just as quickly shutting our schools.
But while the omicron wave is an immediate rebuke to shutting down a widely-available online church option, it’s not the primary reason I think it’s a terrible idea. The current wave will end (with luck, as soon as this month!). At some point, the pandemic will end (though probably with Covid becoming endemic).
But even in a post-pandemic world, I can’t think of a single compelling reason to eliminate an online church option.
Look, for the vast majority of us, in-person church is a better experience. After nearly two years of Zoom, I won’t cry when I can stop using it except on rare occasions. And I think most members will return to in-person church as soon as they feel safe going.[fn1]
But there are people who, for various reasons, find it extremely hard (if not impossible) to go in-person. For some, that’s a temporary state. New mothers, for instance, often stay home for several weeks after having a baby. Plenty of us have had surgery or a cold that keeps us home. A transplant can require someone to stay home for months. But, for the most part, people home for familial or medical reasons will eventually go back. But imagine if they could participate for the time that they’re homebound. It would give them the spiritual and community benefits of worshiping with their wards for that liminal time period.
People travel (or, at least, travelled!) for business, for family, for pleasure. And sure, sometimes they can attend a ward where they are. But they can’t always. The option to attend their home ward online would, again, be a benefit to people who would love to attend but can’t.
And for the elderly and those with limited mobility, immune problems, or other issues that make it hard to arrive at church, sit for long periods of time, or otherwise attend, the choice may be between attending online or not attending at all. And it seems to me that attending online is a far better choice than not attending at all.
Like I said above, I don’t know why the wards that are shutting down online options are doing it. But I can posit a couple reasons.
The first, and I suspect most likely, is inertia and comfort. For all of us who are older than four, the majority of our lives we have had in-person church. Many of us feel comfortable with it. The shift to online was forced by a pandemic and seems like an exception to the norm. And people are often eager to get back to the norm they felt comfortable with.
But if it’s not inertia, maybe it’s because church leaders (at whatever level these decisions are being made) are afraid people will stop attending and shift to online. And on the margins, there may be a handful of people who do that. I suspect, as I said above, that most will prefer an in-person experience to an online experience. But assume that some people decide online for a bad (or, rather, “bad”) reason. So what? It seems to me that attendance online is better than no attendance at all. And it similarly seems likely to me that the person who quits attending in person for “bad” reasons is likely to quit attending sooner or later anyway. But if we believe that church participation is beneficial, it seems like attendance online is better than no participation at all. And preventing some people from shifting to online doesn’t, imho, outweigh the benefits of allowing people who can’t attend (for “good” reasons) to participate.
Or maybe it’s a question of budget. After all, the church bases stake budgets on quarterly sacrament meeting attendance. I assume that that attendance doesn’t include online attendance. But there’s no reason it couldn’t; the church could definitely figure out how to include online attendees when determining how to allocate money.
Maybe the reasoning is something different. And maybe it’s more compelling than the two conjectures I just discussed. If there is a compelling reason to end a general online option for members, though, it seems like the burden is on the party ending the online option to explain the reasoning.
Jesus taught that “[t]he sabbath was made for humankind, and not humankind for the sabbath.” I would argue that, similarly, church meetings were made for us; we weren’t made for church meetings. As such, the church should work hard to meet members’ needs, rather than requiring members to conform to the church’s inertial preferences.
[fn1] And frankly, it’s an indictment of our response that we’re not concerned about people feeling safe. But between the anti-masking and anti-vaxxing rhetoric that has been prevalent among, if not a majority, at least a significant (and loud) minority of our membership, I can understand not feeling safe at church right now.
I agree with you EXCEPT it has been my husband and 16-year-old son who have been running the Zoom meetings for the last year and a half (on top of other callings and responsibilities). Our ward does Zoom sacrament meeting and Zoom EQ and RS and until recently Zoom Youth Firesides, etc. It is a huge, huge hassle and it starts Saturday night with charging all the cameras and electronics and continues through the week as ward members call with suggestions (complaints) and advice. I’m super sick of Zoom just from a logistical standpoint. I want my kid to just go to church again already. Theoretically someone else could be called, but there are certain skills that are required. Kind of like the ward pianist, it’s not so easy to fill competently.
While I sympathize with Rachel, I think the church ought to keep online meetings, especially now that many units have the equipment and know-how to do it. That said, I do know a number of people who hardly come anymore, so I can also understand the leaders who worry about the flock drifting apart. But as you noted, it’s not a one-way street—plenty of others are tuning in that would otherwise not engage at all.
And FWIW, my stake asks us to track online attendance, so I assume they count it.
Watching online allows me to take out my frustrations by yelling at the tv, rather than directly at the guy who’s been sitting on the stand without a mask give a talk on the importance of following the prophet without a hint of irony, or at the very least making it interesting by offering an examination of how he’s wrestled with mask/vaccine counsel.
I’m an advocate for permanent Zoom, to expand the number of people who can participate.
I agree that everybody who can get to church in non-pandemic conditions, whom I know, would choose to attend in person (or drop out completely, but that’s a whole different group).
For the present, here’s what we’re getting from our county (Summit county):
“record-breaking transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron variant”
and
“Avoid all large gatherings if they are not vaccinated and (if applicable) boosted.”
We’ve made sure our local bishop has seen this and he’s thinking about re-opening Zoom for the second hour as well as Sacrament meeting.
I think getting rid of online church was/is a mistake. People who never attend in-person church (for a variety of reasons) have tuned into online church, when it was available. Non-members who are reluctant (for whatever reason) to visit our church in person may visit online out of curiosity or because the cost of entry is so low. There were people who opted for online church because of the convenience (rather than a genuine concern for safety–I know because they admitted as much) while it was an option, but this should make us question what we can do better to make in-person church more attractive. Personally, I didn’t get much out of online church, but I know there are many who haven’t been able to attend (for non-COVID reasons) for years who appreciated being able to participate in services remotely. Now that option has been removed and…they still aren’t attending in person. I have to wonder how much we gain versus how much we lose by insisting people attend in person or not at all.
Sam, I think a perhaps an unconscious reason for the reticence is that it gets us closer to oft-ridiculed televangelist-watching style of worship. The Church prides itself on being high demand, and opening an email link to watch sacrament meeting on your phone or laptop just is just too convenient and tempting (or so many would say – not me). This past Sunday, our ward offered Zoom sacrament meeting due to the surge in Covid cases (there was a request from a couple of families for the option), and we wound up with far less than half of our usual attendance in person. Once the Zoom option was provided, a ton of very active folks who had otherwise would have shown up decided to stay home and log on. I’m don’t think that’s bad, but I certainly think a lot of local and general leaders do.
FWIW, I’m only in favor of making online sacrament meeting permanent. I see fewer benefits to Zoom auxiliary meetings (versus the time and effort it takes to plan/coordinate/execute them). That said, I do sympathize with Rachel and the people who have to deal with the logistics. In-person church participation should be the goal/priority, and online sacrament meeting should be an option where possible (without breaking the spirits of the cameramen/women).
I’m the ward clerk and run our ward’s zoom sac meeting. I’ve noticed there are generally 2 types of people who use the zoom link – 1. people who consistently use it who stay home because of health/age/covid reasons and 2. people who are sick or traveling. There is nobody “abusing” it, but I’ve heard quite a few people in the ward grumble that that is the case. I just asked them why they care and its always “church is better when more people attend” to which I reply “better for who? should we be meeting people where they’re at?”
As for the attendance numbers, we’ve always included people attending on Zoom in our attendance counts and our quarterly reports. This is what we’ve been instructed to do by SLC and the stake.
Not a Cougar, I’d be curious if the halving of attendance is because of my “bad” reasons (laziness or whatever) or because, like you said, Covid was surging in your area. I suspect that the latter was a significant driver though you know your ward members better than I.
Eric F, thanks for the explanation of budgeting. Needless to say, I’m not a clerk so it’s good to hear that the church is counting online attendees.
And Rachel, I’m sorry it’s a burden for your husband and son. It shouldn’t be that kind of extreme burden if you just set up a static camera and hit record, but there’s always more to it than that. (That said, what’s up with the complaints? I don’t even have any idea who sets up our camera!)
Wow, thanks for all the sympathy, guys. My point is that we throw around “online church” as if there is zero cost/burden but that is not the case. You’re just not the one paying the cost.
We are still doing virtual sacrament meeting, and I’m the Relief Society President and we are still broadcasting our RS meeting every other week via Zoom. It’s a little extra work, but not much–and if even one person joins that wouldn’t have been able to attend, then I think it is worth it. And we have a number of older individuals in our ward including several who are shut ins. And several of them has said, while they are very sad about the covid pandemic, there have been some positive things including being able to participate virtually. They said it has helped them feel more connected to their ward than they have in years.
In addition, we’ve had some weeks where we have been sick and didn’t want to bring it to church, and the virtual meeting has allowed us to still listen and be involved in church.
Finally, as I’ve been working with a number of individuals who are less active or not active, it has been nice to offer the virtual meetings as a less intimidating and an entry point to attending church. I’m a firm believer in invite people and give people opportunities to feel the Spirit and let the Spirit do the work on them. Our responsibility is to meet people where they are and just be willing to invite.
So we are still doing it. And as long as I’m on the ward council, I will be an advocate for continuing it.
There is a history and tradition of strong-arming people into attendance. We see this with respect to Stake-level meetings more often than any other. Also note the temple recommend question. The idea that people will attend because you command them to attend seems almost anachronistic to me, in the 21st century, but I suspect it persists in a lot of church leader minds. From my little window on the LDS world, I think the effectiveness of that approach was dying out before the pandemic and may be gone for good. (FWIW, I am very cautious about COVID but genuinely interested in attending in person when it’s safe. My reasons have nothing to do with commands or demands by the institution.)
Sam, I was one of those who stayed home out of convenience, and I know for a fact many of the families who stayed home were vocally not worried about Covid as they were vaccinated and were out at New Year’s parties two nights before so if they really are worried about Covid, their words and actions suggest otherwise. I also suspect that this being the first Sunday right after the holiday break played a part in many wanting to stay home.
Ah. The day after a holiday may be a special circumstance; again, I’m not convinced that a huge number of people who stay home and attend church online would have gone in-person had there not been a choice. (I forgot to mention others who would benefit in the OP, including people who work nights and work Sundays.)
I also think canceling zoom church is a mistake and personally, it is the only church I have attended in 10 years. I am one who quit attending in person long before Covid and yet, when my husband tuned into on line church, I participated with him. He can’t drag me to in person church, yet I am right there watching zoom church with him. (But neither of us “signed in” because my otherwise active believing husband didn’t want to get counted for some reason. I don’t question him on things like this, but he seems to want to keep his own distance now that I am inactive) I also watch conference with him when he turns it on and every Sunday, we always watch the MoTab (I know, now they are calling it something stupid like the choir on temple square, but it will always be MoTab)
So, my point is that in many part member, semi active, or other kinds of fringe families, one person would go to in person church, but other family members might watch zoom church or whatever on line church there is when it is turned on.
Rachel, I think your argument is the most compelling against offering online church, so it’s interesting to me that people never bring that up when they talk about why they stopped/want to stop broadcasting sacrament meeting. It’s one thing to serve as the ward tech person, but it’s another thing to be the ward tech person *forever*. (I would happily be a piano player forever, but I know plenty of other piano players who hate that they’re always put in music callings and never get to do anything else.)
The other thing I’ve noticed is that despite the widespread belief that using a technology (whether it be a VCR or the church wireless network or whatever) shouldn’t be a significant burden (or require a substantial amount of technical education), our meetinghouses seem to be hotbeds of technical malfunction. It’s almost like someone is trying to send us a message, but who?
If online church is off the table (as it is in many places), are there other ideas for ministering to people who were tuning in to sacrament meeting but now have no regular interaction with church? I think we often assume that people aren’t attending church because they a) have zero interest or b) don’t have enough interest to overcome inertia (or “laziness”). But there are also people who work nights/weekends, people with social anxiety or depression, people who have been hurt by other ward members, people who want to come back but don’t want to deal with the “drama” of returning–the list goes on. What else can we offer them, as a ward, aside from ministering brothers/sisters (who may or may not connect with them on a regular basis or at all)?
There are people who just found online church way too convenient not to take advantage of it as long as it was an option. I think a great many active, believing members discovered that they enjoyed a break from church. I think the vast majority of them would have eventually returned on their own (especially if you extended a calling that required their in-person participation). But if it really is a large number who would forego attending in person so long as there was an online option, maybe we need to examine why in-person attendance is such a burden for so many.
Thanks Rebecca. I think that’s entirely right. Part of the problem is that nobody that I know of who is shutting down Zoom church has explained why they’re shutting it down; I’m skeptical that there’s a good reason but a compelling explanation could certainly prove me wrong.
But, as you insightfully point out, just providing an insightful explanation is insufficient. If people are substituting online for in-person church, they presumably have a good reason. And either in-person church needs to do something better to draw them in or we need to figure out how to connect with people whose needs aren’t met. The OP focused on the first question, but the second is just as critical.
My Utah grandmother benefited from online church for many years prior to the pandemic. I do think it is a good way to serve the homebound. Currently, my stake president claims that the area authority told him to limit the broadcast (but I have family in 8 different stakes in the area, some of whom are also in stake presidencies and no one else has heard of the area policy).
However, as for the statement, “I can’t think of a single compelling reason to eliminate an online church option.” My top contender would be wifi access. Our teachers cannot show church videos currently as the building wifi is turned off to support another ward’s sacrament broadcast.
EP, that strikes me as a not-super-compelling reason. Primarily because (and I just checked to make sure) you can download church videos to your device. That may take a little forethought, but it doesn’t require a ton.
But if bandwidth is really a problem, you could ask all of the members browsing Twitter and Facebook and Instagram to stay off the wifi and instead use their cellular service. Or change the password so that it’s only available to teachers and the broadcaster. Or we could actually invest in church wifi that can support whatever the traffic it gets is.
Allow me to provide a rebuttal.
Your 2 main assertions for eliminating online learning (after covid) are Inertia/Habit and Fear. I think those are both wrong and the #1 reason for the push to get back to in-person church is simply that online church is not a viable replacement for in-person connection, learning, growth, and cohesion. The Church will always push the ideal, as best they can figure it, and the ideal they are pushing is in-person church. Online meetings are a private matter, and while you can participate, it is easy not to. Participation is difficult, connection to others is not as robust, and it’s easy to become isolated.
Church leaders are going to favor in-person interactions for the inherent benefits. Going back to normal does not justify explanation beyond “we are going back to normal because things are normalizing”.
Stonetwig3, I think I addressed that in the OP. Even if it is the ideal, there are people for whom it doesn’t work. And, while broadcasting is not costless, it’s at least very low-cost. And I suspect, based on experience and talking to people, that very few people who can go will not choose to.
The church certainly can choose not to provide an online option. But to the extent it does, it should (a) explain why and (b) try to ameliorate whatever problems make it hard (or impossible) for those who prefer online to attend.
From the Church Handbook – 29.7
Streaming Meetings and Holding Virtual Meetings
When possible, Church members should strive to attend meetings in person. However, sometimes this is not possible. Streaming and holding virtual meetings make it possible to reach those who otherwise would not be able to attend. These people may include (but are not limited to) those who:
Live in remote locations or have limited ability to travel.
Have physical, mental, or emotional health challenges.
Are immunocompromised or in a care facility or hospital.
Are essential workers or otherwise are required to work on the Sabbath.
Care for someone who is homebound and cannot be left alone.
Need sign-language interpretation.
Have allergies that put their health at risk in a meeting.
For the benefit of these members and others, the bishop may, as an exception, authorize a livestream of sacrament meetings and of funerals and weddings held in the meetinghouse. Streams allow others to see and hear a meeting remotely but not participate directly.
A livestream of a sacrament meeting should not include the administration of the sacrament. The stream should be paused during the sacrament and restarted afterward. Or the bishop may move the administration of the sacrament to the end of the meeting after the livestream has ended. The meeting would then close with a hymn and prayer.
The bishop may authorize a priest or Melchizedek Priesthood holder to administer the sacrament in person to those who cannot attend the meeting (see 18.9.1).
For some meetings, the bishop or stake president may authorize members who cannot attend in person to participate virtually. These meetings may include:
Leadership meetings, such as presidency or council meetings.
Quorum, Relief Society, and Young Women meetings.
Sunday School classes.
Primary classes and singing time.
Unlike streams, virtual meetings are interactive. Those who join remotely can contribute by asking questions, making comments, and participating in other ways.
The stake president may authorize a livestream of stake conference to other locations in the stake, including to members’ homes when needed. He may also authorize stake leaders to join leadership meetings virtually when they cannot attend in person (for example, for the reasons listed earlier in this section).
Streams and virtual meetings are not meant for the convenience of those who could reasonably attend in person. For example, the bishop does not authorize streaming of sacrament meeting for ward members who are traveling and could attend another ward.
Ward and stake technology specialists can help leaders set up streams and virtual meetings (see 33.10). These individuals can also help members access these meetings.
Streams and virtual meetings should not distract from the Spirit. Generally, only one device should be used to capture the meeting. Both the device and the person using it should be inconspicuous.
Stream recordings of ward and stake meetings should be deleted within one day after the meeting.
The physical danger of gathering in groups is one reason for the current drop in attendance. Another reason—related but different—is broken trust in our neighbors and fellow ward members. Continuing the opportunity for remote attendance at sacrament meetings is one way to hold things together. Distrust takes time to heal. If we cut people off from our meetings in the middle of the crisis, we give each other less reason to mend our ruptures together. Strong-arming people, as christiankimball puts it, won’t encourage trust. The crisis of disease is not over, but the crisis of confidence is likely to continue even after the disease subsides. We should use every tool we can find, including online meetings, to deal with both crises.
A couple months ago our stake presidency wanted youTube sacrament meetings to end. Saturday they sent an email to members including this paragraph:
“There are many in our congregations that have health concerns or have family members who are more susceptible to illness. We want to do our part to keep everyone safe and healthy, and create an environment of love and peace where we worship our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ together. This is one way we can live the second great commandment to “love thy neighbor” (Matthew 22:37–39).”
We have members that stopped attending because we were asked to wear masks, families who recently stopped wearing masks, and people who have health issues that stopped attending because of lax social distancing.
Eliminating on line services will.make a bad situation worse.
“And it seems to me that attending online is a far better choice than not attending at all.” This is really all that needs to be said. But I’m going to say more =).
My wife is on ward council and we were told this came from the Area Authorities. Knowing our SP as I do, I’m sure he did not want to stop zoom church. He’s been a big proponent of it and told us that he would be very liberal in giving out the link to anyone who asked for it. Now seeing this thread, I think it came from above the Area Authorities, seeing how many areas are stopping zoom church.
Firstly, I think it’s extremely rude to assume we know anything about why people choose to zoom church. Who cares if someone went to a NYE party? Maybe that party required vaccinations, negative tests, masks, social distancing, and only involved people your fellow church members knew. Contrast that to church, where no one is masked, vaccination status is unknown, etc. We all know pre-pandemic the obligation to attend church and fill your calling meant coming sick. I see no good reason to judge anyone’s decision to zoom church, even if they did attend a party the night before.
Second, a few hypotheticals: Mom just gave birth. Isn’t zoom church better than no church? The social structure of church gives some people anxiety. Isn’t zoom church better than no church? Anna’s example above. Isn’t zoom church better than no church?
The reality is, if even one of our church leaders wasn’t over the age of 50, we could as an organization see how zoom church is a good thing. But alas. We only zoom sacrament meeting and we do turn off the wifi for the general members during that time.
Lastly, Rachel, I feel for you. As a professional auditor, I have now been a stake auditor for 4 years on top of my ward calling. I’m also my kid’s school PTA auditor. One of my new year resolutions is to resign from my stake auditor position this year. While I’m happy to serve were able, sometimes enough is enough.
The sad reality is that the church is a top-down, control-driven church. Leaders (1P, Q12, AA, SPs, etc. have authority and they will use it even when not needed).
Eliminating the option to hear gospel messages remotely is beyond pathetic. I will say it is anti-Christ. “If you are too lazy to get your rear end over to this mount then you aren’t worthy to hear the sermon!” It appears to me that the leaders simply don’t trust the members. They see declining numbers and are working in panic mode. I don’t care what the leaders think is best. What they think doesn’t matter. I don’t care if they are inspired. They should provide every possible opportunity for everyone to hear gospel messages as often as possible and let each person make their own decision on how to hear the message. Any policy that says you must be in the building to hear the words of Christ is just, well, sad.
As a general policy, I believe we should make it as easy as possible to do the right thing, whether that is voting, getting mental health help, forsaking a criminal past, or (in this case) attending worship services. Making good choices harder just seems unnecessarily cruel.
I think it is a control issue and a concern that people have just gotten used to the break and are not coming back or at least doing so with less vigilance.
Giving options came as a necessity. Remember at the beginning of the pandemic that wards doing online on their own were prohibited but quickly they realized that they had to do something to keep the members attached to
the church and not enjoying their second Saturday too much.
Local wards are given central direction and innovation is not generally rewarded.
There are all kinds of reasons to continue online options. We will see if it is allowed in the long run. Local wards probably won’t get to decide what works for them as Mormonism is largely a one size fits all MLM religion.
I’ve enjoyed reading everyone’s perspectives regarding the continuance of “Zoom church.” I agree that online church should always be an option, no questions asked. If it only helps one person, it is worth the effort. To worry over “abuse” of online options due to “laziness” etc. is a waste of energy. Zoom church blessed many lives and continues to do so.
Something that hasn’t been mentioned in relation to streaming church from home is the Sacrament ordinance. Online church during COVID was great . . . unless you were a woman who didn’t have a priesthood holder in the home. For me and my family, it was painful to go for months without being able to partake of the sacrament. When in-person attendance started back up, we were lucky to have a ward that is still 100% compliant with masking (I’m so proud of my ward!). We went back to “in-person” church because we desperately missed taking the sacrament.
It was difficult for me to watch online church meetings because I felt like if I couldn’t have the sacrament, what was the point? I actually stopped streaming church during the shut-down when only the bishopric and speakers attended in-person. It’s been very difficult to reconcile the pain of going without the sacrament for so long just because I’m a woman. I heard from siblings and friends about their experiences with the sacrament in their homes and talk about how wonderful/faith affirming/spiritual it was watching their husband/father/son prepare and bless the sacrament. Meanwhile in Womanville, there was no sacrament because there was no priesthood holding man.
I’m mad. It’s not fair. It’s not right. COVID has shown me, with glaring clarity, that I don’t matter in this church. I know I matter to God, but I don’t matter in the patriarchal structure of this church.
My ward is still broadcasting Sacrament Meeting via YouTube. I don’t think the other ward that meets in our building is doing so, however. Our Stake Presidency has … mixed feelings about it but I think has left it up to the individual bishops. Ours is quite tech savvy and it’s not a problem for him to keep it going. My husband is ward clerk and keeps count of how many are tuning in – it’s usually around a dozen or so. Related to concerns about how to reach people once remote church ends, when I was RS President several years ago, I discovered that some of the sisters would like to attend church but had mental or physical health problems that prevented them. Some worked during church. There were also several men in the same situation. In one of the few times I felt certain that I was receiving revelation related to my calling, I was impressed that I should start taking notes of sacrament talks and emailing the notes. It’s not perfect and it didn’t cover everyone because some, especially elderly people, did not use email. However, I regularly was able to reach several ward members who had had minimal contact and few gospel messages outside of whatever personal study they were able to do for years. After I was released, the new RS President said, “That’s a great idea, why don’t you keep doing it.” So I did, and I have continued to do it throughout the pandemic too. A few of my regulars are able to see the YouTube broadcasts, but the video and audio are not always clear. It’s kind of a pain to do it on my own, to be honest, but this task could be rotated among people in a ward if a bishop or RS or EQ president – or anyone, really – took the initiative.
Natalie, I’m so sorry that you had to deal with that (though I’m thrilled to hear that your ward is 100% mask compliant!). The way we limit the sacrament is a real problem that demands a real solution and I don’t know what that solution is (or, at least, I don’t know what it is within the parameters that church leaders are apparently comfortable with).
Villate, thanks for that; what you did (and do) for your ward members is incredible!
We were told to end Zoom Jan 1, and that the direction came from the Area leadership who seem worried that lack of attendance will lead to people drifting away. We had been able to count Zoom attendees on our attendance so it’s not about our overall attendance. I’m pretty sure the feeling is that Zoom is allowing less participation among members and people may drift away as a result.
Our stake passed on the message but also noted that handbook exceptions and our SP really stressed that he didn’t want to offend anyone. In our ward council this Sunday, I went over all this and said that I’d been checking the Zoom attendees each week and felt quite sure that shutting down Zoom wouldn’t get any of the Zoom to attend in person: old ladies, sick people, people who can’t make it. We don’t have anybody that just finds staying home easier. People who CAN make it to church come. So I told them I want to leave it open. I think what I’ll do is instead of sending out the link in our weekly email, we’ll just sent the message, “if you’d like the link, contact the bishop.” That way I’ll have “oversight,” but I’m pretty sure I’ll give it out to whoever asks.
Doesn’t all of this sound a bit Zoramite-ish? Alma 32:9…”What shall we do? —for we are cast out of synagogues, so that we cannot worship our God.”
I know, I know… people aren’t being thrown out, and certainly not for being “poor”. But still, part of the Zoramite teachers were that one could only worship in the synagogue.
Because I find it easy to draw parallels between the Zoramite culture and our own church today, this strikes a nerve. We can only worship in person, when alternatives exist?
Stephen,
They have to go through the Bishop for approval for administering the sacrament at home, it makes sense to go through the Bishop for a link to the sacrament if their reason is the same as they would use for sacrament at home.
Aussie Mormon – I have to disagree with your assessment (respectfully). The sacrament is an ordinance which requires leadership authorization. We can argue whether or not that is appropriate, but it is the standard. Bishop approval to simply watch or listen to a sermon/talk/testimony/lesson remotely is absurd and smells of authoritarian control fear. Give people the choice on how they choose to worship (let them worship how, where, or what they may).
There are lots of ways that people might want to worship.
Should the bishop of my english language ward be forced to provide translation services so that chinese people can worship in chinese?
Should the church be forced to create language-based wards just because some people that speak that language want them? (There has been at last one lawsuit over this)
Aussie Mormon, probably. I’ve lived in plenty of stakes where there are either specific language wards or a ward designated to provide translations (or, sometimes, both). To the extent we’re trying to facilitate people’s worship, it makes sense to provide them with things that will help them do that.
It was a ways back but I want to comment on the wifi bandwidth problem from 3:15PM. I run the zoom mtg in my ward and I run an ethernet cable from the podium. I have direct cabled access and the bandwidth has never been a problem. I assume that all buildings in the US have an ethernet connection on the podium.
I ran cables for AC, ethernet and audio output and secured the bundle below the partition then back to the 4th row where I set up. Covered it with a mat. Has been working great.
I have a family member wirh special needs who requires supervision. For years before covid, I had asked that either 1) my wife be excused from callings so we could alternate attending church and supervising our son; or 2) someone at church receive a dedicated calling to supervise him and only him during the last 2 hours (now one hour) or church. I saw #2 happen for another family in a much smaller ward than ours and presented both a nice opportunity for people to serve this family and to allow them to serve others.
In our current ward? Zilch. Best they offered was having the primary presidency “keep an eye on him while conducting sharing time and we tried that but had…an incident due to the primary presidency being disreacted. Our son was safe but it was not a good situation. At that point I informed the bishop that I would be staying home with my son unless and until my wife was without a calling. Again, no movement or response until covid hit.
So I’d been hoping for some kind of online outreach for years before covid. Anything: streamed services or classes, outreach from teachers, an online chat feature, heck even a weekly announcements email with something more spiritual than a list of callings/releases. Nope, zero attempts to innovate or make worship available to me.
Funny thing: Community of Christ has been experimenting with this for years because their congregations (wards) are so spread out. Since I’ve been visiting them over the past year, online and (when covid numbers were better) in person, they’ve made sure to include me and anyone else unable to attend in person. It’s absolutely possible to do, but LDS leadership doesn’t see it as a priority.
Recent covid outbreak at MTC – Sundance Film Festival cancels in-person attendance – but damn the torpedoes TCOJCOLDS is moving forward…makes no sense to me…
Chet (1/6/2022, 8:03 am) Amen to that. I’m in Utah too and have been waiting for an official announcement from downtown about, at least, using extreme caution in church meetings at this time of exponential Covid growth. I don’t attend, either in person or zoom, but my ward is headed by a trio of M.D.s, including an epidemiologist at the top, so I know they’ve been super careful. No talk of withhold zoom. They even have multiple cameras as i was able to observe the Sunday after Christmas when I tuned in because several friends were performing musical numbers. Leave zoom alone. It’s all about controlling members’ lives and behaviors. Mandated underwear anyone?
I live in a very conservative section of Arizona, and my stake (and surrounding stakes) continues to offer the online version (probably because the members are so blatantly refusing to mask up at meetings).
I think online is a good option and I agree with the sentiment above that “abuse” of the webcast situation is rare or not likely to continue.
For me, a highlight of church is physically seeing and interacting with my fellow ward members. The unscheduled chats in the hallway and off-the-cuff interactions are so much more beneficial than a lot of what we do. I like going to Church to check in with my ward friends, which is why I don’t like staying home to watch the online broadcast. But removing the option to force these interactions seems like it could generate as much negativity as benefit and is counterproductive.
Thank you, Natalie. I, too, went for months on end without the sacrament. Our leaders in SLC encouraged us to use the time to think prayerfully about it instead but nobody could possibly think that’s an adequate substitute. Or even a substitute at all. (Yes, I have ministering brothers but for various reasons, including one being immunocompromised and the other reluctant to do anything, having them come over wasn’t workable.) Having been made to feel cut off and marginalized in that way, I would hate to see people who rely on Zoom church cut off as well. Hello – you don’t matter!
FWIW, my bishop is an MD and one of his counsellors is a physician’s assistant; our ward is currently 100 percent masked; and I have no doubt the bishop would approve sending the Sacrament meeting link to anybody who asks for it. I don’t know how many other people have that assurance, though.
Mormonism is not a spectator religion. Its cultural lifeblood is a combination of service and a lay clergy for which there are no employment applications. This “I lift thee, and thee lift me, and we both ascend together” model is remarkably effective.
However, as a mere spectator sport, the content of our meetings often falls well below the offerings of other Christian denominations. If one limits one’s engagement with the Church to a video of a typical Sacrament Meeting, interest is likely to wane rather quickly. On the other hand, if we engage face-to-face/mask-to-mask, then we lift and are lifted to a place that is so appealing that we can’t help but want to come back for more.
I disagree Antonio. I mean, I don’t disagree (and I don’t think anybody does) that in-person is a better and fuller experience than online. But online engagement is better than no engagement. And frankly, for most of us most of the time, Sacrament Meeting is a fairly passive engagement. As thor said, most of the active engagement is before and after. And most of us crave that active engagement, and most of us will seek it out when it is safe and possible.
But for many members, either it’s not safe or possible or, for other reasons, they don’t want that active engagement at the current moment. And shutting off their ability to engage on other terms will not, in most cases, make them attend in-person (because if that’s what they wanted to do, they’d already be doing it). So the vast majority of the time, I suspect that cutting off an online option won’t create more engagement, but rather less.
Two comments… I think the calculus that is being figured is what will strengthen Zion the most? 10 people attending via Zoom or 5 people attending in person and 5 who do not attend at all? I don’t claim to know the figure, but sense that is part of what leaders are trying to dial in.
I also refer to Josia as he consolidated temple worship in the OT. I may be stretching the comparison, but clearly shutting down the temples in remote locations had a negative impact on some spiritual worship, while the combination of sacrifice (for the travel) and more orthodox worship had a net increase in impact.