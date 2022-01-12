BYU’s New Demonstration Policy Explained

by

Dear students,



As you have no doubt heard, the Lord has revealed a new demonstration policy for students at His university. This policy is designed to maximize our students’ moral agency–which we define as “the ability to exercise uncompromising obedience in the face of difficult moral choices while not being gay.” There has been a lot of discussion about these new regulations, and we want to make sure that our expectations are clear. To do this, we have devised the following scenarios–each represented by a photograph that illustrates the deep gospel truths of this policy. Please keep in mind that any drawings or photographs of rule-breaking behaviors are simulations only. No student testimonies were harmed to create these scenarios.

Scenario #1

In Scenario #1–“Yellow Man With Sign Rings Bell”–the policy is not being violated per se, nor would permission to demonstrate be required. The man is appropriately dressed with no impermissible facial hair, and his demonstration does not count as a “demonstration” because he is alone, and the policy clearly defines a “demonstration” as “two or more people gather to raise awareness about, or express a viewpoint on, an issue or cause.” As long as the man is a current BYU student, faculty member, or staff member, the policy would not be invoked. The sandwich board, however, would fall under the honor code in requiring that the message presented not violate the CES Honor CodeTM by being “dishonest, illegal, unchaste, profane, or unduly disrespectful of others.” The content of the message, “the end is near,” is doctrinally acceptable (see D&C 87:1-8) as long as no specific date of “the end” is stated or implied (i.e., “The End Is Tuesday” would be false doctrine and, therefore, subject to loving discipline).

Scenario #2

As you can easily see, all of the relevant details in this scenario, “Hippies With Signs” are different than they were in the previous scenario. First and foremost, there are now two people gathered to convey the same message, which makes this an official “demonstration.” Thus, even if the message is theologically appropriate, which this appears to be, the fact that the demonstration is now a demonstration means that it could only occur after the appropriate application to demonstrate had been filed and approved. Furthermore, even if approved, the demonstration would violate the policy because the demonstrators are violating the honor code in at least three ways. The demonstrators’ hair is well below their collars; they both have inappropriate facial hair, and their clothing is gender inappropriate. It is highly unlikely that these gentlemen are BYU students, staff, or faculty, and if they are, they are most certainly in violation of the honor code and their temple covenants. This would be an inappropriate demonstration in any case because of the serious honor code issues, and it would almost certainly violate the policy.

Scenario #3

Scenario #3, “Hippie Holds Court,” is very similar to Scenario #2, though the differences are also illustrative. Like the former scenario, this is clearly a “demonstration,” and, as before, the principal figure is in violation of the Honor Code’s “Big Three”: long hair, beard, and gender inappropriate clothing. Many of the other demonstrators are in a similar state of disobedience. However, in this case, there are young children present who are very clearly not students, making it impossible for this demonstration to be in compliance with the policy. Furthermore, while the eschatological message in Scenario #2 is clearly stated, the political message of this demonstration are less certain. A transcript of the event has been obtained by the Honor Code Office, however, which reveals the following statements that arguably or clearly violate the Demonstration policy.

“Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.” This statement advocates changes in inheritance law that would place the university’s financial plans at risk by negatively impacting estate gifts. The same sentiment could be achieved in a less offensive way by saying, “blessed are the meek when they donate their inheritance to a registered 501(c)(3) organization like BYU.” “Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.” This statement appears to violate the policy’s prohibition of speech that is “violent or harassing” and that “threaten[s] individual or public health or safety.”

“And if thy right eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee.” This clause appears to violate university policy and current APA guidelines by advocating self-injury as a conflict-avoidance strategy.

“Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?” This is just socialism.

Scenario #4

There do not appear to be any clear violations in this scenario, which we will call “People Climbing Wall.” Though the policy does not permit demonstrations IN buildings, it does not specifically forbid demonstrations ON buildings. All of the demonstrators appear to be dressed appropriately with no inappropriate facial hair or deliberate or provocative immodesty. However, it is likely that a demonstration such as the one portrayed would “prevent or disrupt university functions or activities, such as classes, lectures, meetings, ceremonies, performances, other events, or the conduct of university business on University Property.” It would be unlikely that such a demonstration would be approved during a regular school day or during regular business hours, but as long as all of the participants were students in good standing, it could be a fun weekend activity.

Scenario #5

Scenario #5, “Triumphant Wills,” appears to comply with the new demonstration policy. The participants are all well behaved, appropriately dressed. The male head that we see does not appear to have long hair–or, in fact, any hair at all, which is a sign of extra obedience and building a hedge around the law. The main speaker does appear to have facial hair in the form of a mustache, which is not encouraged under the honor code, but he does not wear a beard, which would be inappropriate. Everybody we can see appears to be wearing long pants and/or a bra, as appropriate for their respective genders. There is no destruction of property, and the frequent shouts of “Sieg Heil” and Deutschland über alles” present positive political messages and facilitate the learning of a foreign language. The total crowd size of 700,000 seems larger than one might anticipate in an all-BYU crowd, which would place a burden on honor code officials attempting to verify eligibility to demonstrate. This process could be greatly facilitated by requiring ineligible individuals in the Provo area to wear distinctive symbols on their clothing at all times.

Scenario #6

Scenario #6, which we call “Weirdos Wave Different Color Flashlights Around the Y,” is the perfect, primordial, and absolute example of violating the new demonstration policy. That it is a demonstration cannot be doubted, since there are clearly at least two people, and probably, like, 25. And they are all . . . you know. If God had wanted multi-colored lights around the Y He would have inspired the Brethren to install them back in, like, 1916. And they would be good moral colors like blue and white and perhaps wall-carpet brown. Furthermore, the Y on the mountain is a registered trademark of BYU, BYU Football, and the Big 12, and walking around with different color flashlights affects the brand value. And it gives the impression that. . . you know. Clearly, such a demonstration violates the standards of the university. However, because we value free speech and student expression, we will allow registered students in good standing, as long as they file the Application to Demonstrate at least one week in advance, to walk around the Y with any color flashlight that they prefer any day (except, of course, the Sabbath) between 9:00 AM and noon. If you are really proud of your . . . thing . . . then you can do it in the clear light of day. So there, that should make everyone happy.