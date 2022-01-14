Handbook Changes: Music at Church

When I was in high school, I volunteered to have my saxophone quartet play a special musical number in sacrament meeting.
My offer was declined.
I suspect it was declined on church policy grounds. The 1989 Handbook—the one that would have been in effect when I was in high school—didn’t have explicit policies on the types of music and the types of instruments permitted in sacrament meeting; rather, it limited its guidance to the requirement that “[m]usic and musical texts are to be sacred, dignified, and otherwise suitable for a Latter-day Saint meeting.”
But that wasn’t the last word in music; the church had a publication (a pamphlet, I assume) entitled Church Music Guide for Priesthood Leaders. I don’t have a copy in front of me, but, according to a late-1980s Ensign article, the Church Music Guide provided that “[o]rgans and pianos are the standard instruments used in sacrament meetings. Other instruments such as orchestral strings may be used. Brass and percussion instruments are not appropriate.”
(A quick aside: to be clear, though they are made of brass, saxophones are woodwind instruments, not brass instruments, so the prohibition didn’t apply. And at the time my friends and I were very good classical musicians. I was taking two saxophone lessons a week, one for jazz and one for classical.)
This limitation was expanded and codified by the 2010 Handbook; in it, we read that
Organs and pianos, or their electronic equivalents, are the standard instruments used in Church meetings. If other instruments are used, their use should be in keeping with the spirit of the meeting. Instruments with a prominent or less worshipful sound, such as most brass and percussion,[fn1] are not appropriate for sacrament meeting.
Last month, the church released a number of updates and changes to the Handbook, changes I didn’t bother blogging about because, well, the holidays were coming up. But I want to highlight two changes here, changes that are incredibly positive and that I hope we wholeheartedly embrace.
The first is this: the church has removed specific instrument prohibitions from the Handbook. Moreover, it has expanded the range of instruments that can accompany congregational singing in church. The updated Handbook says “[t]he piano, organ, or another instrument approved by the bishopric may be used to accompany hymn singing in sacrament meeting” [emphasis added].
Now I don’t expect that we’re going to see a massive shift away from pianos and organs. At least, not in the U.S. But it turns out that there are plenty of places where the church is that don’t have pianists. On my mission in Brazil, for instance, I played piano in every sacrament meeting (except in my first area, where my companion also played piano). Wards were devastated when piano-playing missionaries were transferred away because it meant some period of unaccompanied singing.
(I realize that today, theoretically, you can sing along to church recordings. But, and excuse my French, the church-provided recordings are LAME.)
But if they could be accompanied by a guitar? or a ukelele? or another culturally-relevant instrument? Wards wouldn’t have to worry about losing the one person who played piano. And frankly, piano and organ aren’t universally viewed as worshipful instruments, our prior notwithstanding.
Which takes me to the second change: “Sacred music that is written or sung in culturally diverse musical styles may help unify congregations. Music coordinators and priesthood leaders may include a variety of appropriate musical styles that appeal to members of various backgrounds.”
I don’t even know what to say about this, except thank goodness.
Again, I don’t think this is going to revolutionize our sacrament meetings, at least not yet. We’re familiar with the 19th century folk song-style hymnody we’ve grown up with. But this is a long-overdue recognition that our hymnody is not somehow True, and that music we’re unfamiliar with isn’t wrong. It’s a recognition that God does not center white Western aesthetic tastes.
And this move is going to take some work: as a people, I think we now face an obligation to search out sacred music from traditions other than our own. Not because we have to figure out how to put together a gospel choir, African sacred music, Shinto music, or other sacred music. But with luck, at some point, we’ll be exposed to it and we would do well to recognize the Spirit in music that doesn’t come from our own traditions.
As the church has become (and continues to become) more diverse, we need to recognize the things that bring spiritual uplift not only to us, but to our brothers and sisters who have different sacred backgrounds than we do. And inviting our brothers and sisters to experience and share music from their cultural backgrounds, music that speaks directly to their experiences and their hearts, is one way we can.
[fn1] This characterization of most brass and being somehow “less worshipful” is tremendously dumb and culturally specific. But even if we stick to white Protestant culture derived from the 19th-century United States, it just doesn’t make any sense. My wife was in New York years before I was. She tells me that in one singles ward sacrament meeting, a trombone quintet crossed the street from Julliard and played in sacrament meeting. And I can guarantee you that five Julliard trombonists was better than roughly 100% of orchestral strings you’ve ever heard in sacrament meeting.
Photo by Maxence Pira on Unsplash
Comments
Nearly 40 years ago, our Utah ward allowed a member to sing a few of his original compositions in our Sac. Mtg., accompanying himself on his guitar. They were not gospel-topic based compositions. I got the impression that the leaders reluctantly allowed it because he, a relatively inactive member, had requested it.
When we visited an LDS ward near Nashville, we were pleasantly surprised to hear a musical number in Sac. Mtg., a song from the hymnal, sung in a lovely voice by a man who accompanied himself on a guitar. Surprising to us Utahns, but apparently not to the Nashville-influenced locals.
I am in favor of any musical interlude that inspires, uplifts, or excites the congregation.
With the stampede from the rather somber catholic meetings towards the pentecostal/evangelical/charismatic sects, this might be a wake up call for the LDS meeting format concerning music.
We have always had a somewhat more progressive attitude towards church music in my suburban Seattle ward. Our bishop and I played a medley of Christmas songs on our acoustic guitars two years ago, and I have accompanied the primary kids singing on a couple of occasions. We also have a member of our ward that was a professional saxophone player at one time, and has played an extremely moving “Oh Holy Night” on his tenor sax a few times at Christmas. Still, just the idea of tacit approval for these things, especially recognizing the contributions of a more diverse church, is great.
Back in the late 50s to 70s, I regularly played my alto sax in Sacrament meeting. They were almost always taken from the hymn book and accompanied by the piano. As I was usually the sacrament music conductor, they were always approved. I remember playing “Amazing Grace” on the clarinet, accompanied by the organ, a very moving moment in the middle of sacrament meeting. On another occasion I and a trio of block-flute recorders played a medley of Christmas hymns. Again, a lovely, moving musical experience.
Then travel forward in time to the 2000s. I was again the sacrament hymn conductor and the organist was the Ward Music person. I volunteered a couple of times to perform on either my alto or soprano sax and was told in no uncertain terms that they would not be allowed because they were “Brass”. I tried to point out that they were not brass instruments but were woodwinds but was firmly denied by a Bishop that knew his metallurgy but his musical knowledge was lacking. Sad how the understanding of music in church has changed but hopefully will slowly change back again.
I’m so glad the music guidelines are changing. When I took private piano lessons at Ricks College in the mid-80’s I was given a reference list of appropriate classical music to play for a Sacrament Meeting special number. The only ones I can recall now were by Chopin. I was sad when a few years later there was a change that only church music, and mostly hymns, could be used as music for special numbers. There is so much beautiful and highly spiritual music that is far beyond our standard LDS Hymns. A few years ago, my daughter was in a choir for adults with disabilities that sang at The Grotto in Portland. While their group chose secular Christmas music, the choir directly before them sang the most angelic Christmas music I have ever heard in my entire life. Sitting and listening in the Cathedral (unlike our utilitarian churches) added even more beauty to the performance. People worship and feel the spirit in different ways, and allowing for some more diversity is a positive step in my opinion.
This opening of guidelines for music is long overdue, and I’m hoping that the interminable delay in the rumored new hymnal is because the committee is actively searching for new hymns. Many Protestant denominations expanded their ideas about proper music for worship decades ago. For many people (including me), music lies at the heart of spiritual expression, and the pallid palette of our allowed musical repertory and practice has been one of the least joyful aspects of my participation in church. I’m a professionally trained musician and professor of music and have been active as a choir director in the church my entire adult life. I’ve been lucky to work under bishops who also valued music and allowed some latitude. I hope that the pandemic will lift to the point where singing joyfully and unrestrainedly in church will be possible, and that we will explore many new ways of worshipping musically.
Boyd: over my dead body
God: OK
Our (23yo) daughter got to participate in a survey for the new hymnal a few days ago. It included lyrics and short sound clips (one verse) from about half a dozen songs. For each selection she chose from a random list of general comments but was then provided the opportunity to comment in her own words. We took the survey together and were really happy to hear “Amazing Grace” among the selections. I really want that to be included in the new hymnal.
And I do agree that the current recordings are lame. Our main beef with the recordings in the survey was that they were too bland. Some (most) songs just require more soul.
“God does not center white Western aesthetic tastes”
“we would do well to recognize the Spirit in music that doesn’t come from our own traditions”
Amen
Paul Brown, right on brother! Packer, who had no musical training whatsoever set himself up as the All-knowing One when it came to church music. Despite this he single-handedly destroyed much of what made church enjoyable for many people. Why the various FPs never reined him in is beyond all understanding. I lived in a ward where I wasn’t even allowed to play my cello because the SP had thrown a fit when two returned sister missionaries who’d gone to the same Guatemalan mission and had been companions throughout much of their mission sang “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief” and they accompanied themselves on guitar for their joint welcome home mission report. On their mission there were no pianos that were in good enough repair to play or no pianos at all. Their guitars were the accompaniment for every church meeting that they had attended. After that the SP would only allow piano and organ, but they were often played badly-at least in my ward. By the time that the bishop learned that I just happened to also play piano my husband and I were packing up to move out of the ward. When I moved I reported the SP to a couple of friends on the Church Music Committee who promised to set him straight.
President Benson was just as bad. I sat through a talk of his as a kid when he denounced the music of JS Bach “because Bach wasn’t a Mormon”. Of course he wasn’t. He died 80 years before the church was organized! My mom, a professional organist, was so upset by that talk. It was the only time I’ve ever heard her go off on a GA. Bach’s music, even his secular music, always had “All glory be given to God.” written in Latin at the top of every. single. work. Even as an adult I’ve encountered older musicians/choir directors who still consider Bach’s music as pure evil just because Benson said so years ago. However, if you listen to the preludes and postludes at conference you’ll often hear Bach’s beautiful sacred music.
I’m sorry, but slow and sleepy hymns don’t equal reverence. Non member friends are appalled by our church music when they’ve come to church with me. The sooner the American portion of the church gets the message that a variety of instruments and types of church music (and tempos of the hymns) the better our worship services will be because, with the exception of the sacrament and saying “Amen” at the end of prayers, singing hymns at a decent, joyful tempo is the only way the entire congregation gets to participate in the service. The rest of the time we’re completely passive. Moreover, a beautiful well prepared musical number can be the most spiritual portion of the meeting. This is just my own opinion.🎵
Ummmm……technically, the piano IS a percussion instrument. Just sayin
And if there is one instrument with a “prominent” sound, it is the organ. Did the handbook prohibit using the organ’s trumpet, horn, and flute stops?
The last time I reviewed the music guidelines brass instruments were (generally) proscribed. However, our ward had a professional French horn player. It was not uncommon to hear him play in Sacrament meeting. Our bishop wasn’t afraid to use his discretion.