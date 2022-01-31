I Dissent: Questions Regarding the Efficacy and Repercussions of a Dissenting Vote

by John S.
Recently the Church Educational System (CES) announced that “all new employees who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be required to hold and be worthy to hold a current temple recommend. Church members already working at CES institutions will be invited to adopt this standard voluntarily.”
In one sense, this doesn’t change anything. CES employees have long been required to have an “ecclesiastical endorsement” to hold a job. The standards for an ecclesiastical endorsement are the same as the standards for a temple recommend, and a local leader—usually a bishop—can grant, or revoke, either. The new requirement does not demand any standards in belief or behavior that were not already in place.
From another perspective, however, it changes everything. The ecclesiastical endorsement process was informal—something between a bishop and an employee that was created specifically for this purpose. The temple recommend process is highly formal, with a prescribed list of questions, and it requires the involvement of priesthood leaders at both the ward and the stake level. The process of getting a temple recommend, and going to the temple, should be part of a pastoral relationship between a minister and a congregant. It was never designed to be an employment evaluation.
Along with the obvious fact this new policy creates a transactional employment relationship in what should be an opportunity for counseling and spiritual growth, it also deepens the already existing problems that come from giving fallible ecclesiastical leaders near-total power over the employment of the people who look to them for spiritual guidance.
The problem is abuse. Abuse happens, even in the Church. And the potential for abuse grows when the power that an abuser has over a survivor increases. Numerous CES faculty have experienced misconduct or abuse by priesthood leaders, who have unchecked authority to extend or withhold temple recommends and ecclesiastical endorsements. Lavina Fielding Anderson documented cases in which “the clash between obedience to ecclesiastical authority and the integrity of individual conscience” resulted in punitive action for church employees. [fn1] Ironically and famously, she was shortly thereafter excommunicated as one of the “September Six” due to her writings on the subject.
As I have thought about these topics, I have also thought a lot about the whole idea of “common consent”—the process by which most Latter-day Saints are asked, every Sunday, to sustain (or not to sustain) those who have been called to leadership positions in their local congregations. Theoretically, the sustaining vote should provide some check on the power that priesthood leaders have over individuals—something that becomes even more important when one’s livelihood is on the line.
Some time ago, I had a conversation with a woman who was encouraged to cast a dissenting vote because she had firsthand knowledge of a pattern of misconduct by someone who had been called to a leadership position. She felt that she herself, and other women she knew, would be in danger of continued abuse by this person, and she was especially concerned for the young women who would surely be discussing sexual behaviors with this leader. However, she decided against casting a dissenting vote because she did not believe that her dissent would matter. She had tried before, when the man was in a different leadership position, and she was told he would be watched carefully. Instead, he was soon called to a “higher” priesthood office.
Her doubts doubled knowing that the leader of concern and the leader who had called him (and who would also respond to the concern) were longtime friends. And she felt that casting a dissenting vote would be more likely to bring retaliation against her—because the man was her ecclesiastical leader and had direct influence on her employment—than to prevent someone with a history of inappropriate conduct from gaining more institutional power. In the end, the cost-benefit analysis came out well below net zero.
This Sister’s situation resonated with me on several levels. Perhaps ten years ago, I might not have understood her predicament or even fully believed her. But I have since personally been in the unenviable position of trying to report a pattern of disturbing behavior by one priesthood leader (my neighbor down the street) to his presiding priesthood leader. It was uncomfortable, but my conscience demanded that I speak. The response was not encouraging. I was told that I had misinterpreted the situation, and I was directed to the September 2017 General Conference address by President Henry B. Eyring in which he stated that the Lord “makes no mistakes in his calls.” Nothing changed as a result of my report.
Further, I was saddened that this sister—and any of her fellow CES faculty—have been structurally placed in an adversarial position with the very people who should be ministering to their spiritual needs. The newly-announced policy, by re-weaponizing the ecclesiastical endorsement process and drawing the public’s and employees’ attention to it, only heightens that potentially adversarial relationship.
All of this has caused me to reflect on the process that we use to sustain people in callings—a process that we participate in nearly every Sunday without really considering our actions. Here are a few questions that I have for BCC’s readers:
Has anyone out there ever cast a dissenting vote, or witnessed the occurrence?
- What was the result? How did the presiding authority respond?
- Was it cast publicly, when the congregation is called upon to do so (“any opposed by the same sign”)?
- Or privately, after the leader was sustained by the congregation? Was it kept anonymous?
- What was the nature of the relationship between the one called and the one who called them, who would also be the one receiving and responding to the dissenting vote? Were they associated as friends? Neighbors? Family? Professional colleagues? Professional hierarchy?
- What was the relationship like going forward between the person who cast the dissenting vote and the person voted against?
- Do any other institutions follow the same practice—they appoint leaders, then ask publicly for affirmative votes, then for publicly dissenting votes? Does anyone dissent in these cases? If so, what is the resulting action? How is the institution structured?
- Further, has anyone been in or known a CES employee who was in a compromised relationship with their ecclesiastical endorser? What did that person do in response? How did they navigate the situation? What effect did it have on their pastoral church experience?
- Do you have any solutions to offer that might address structural defects in the system currently in place?
Comments
This seems to be part of a larger effort to insulate the Church against the possibility the government might do something, so the Church can say fully “we’re a Church, so you can’t tell us how to do anything”. Moving employees from “The Corporation of the Presiding Bishop” to “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints”, requiring only temple recommend hires, moving FamilySearch to recommend only hires, and now this.
Are we soon to a time where only members will be allowed at Church schools?
I have seen dissenting votes when an individual was called into a stake presidency. The presiding authority met with the individuals who were part of the brothers ward. They expressed their concerns. The concerns were investigated, and the individual was released a couple of weeks later. Unfortunately that brother didn’t stay in the church, and his immediate family left as well.
In the stake where I was baptized, years ago, a new stake presidency was organized. It was emphasized during the stake conference that the new presidency was directly approved by inspiration from the Lord and with the prophet’s direct involvement (which seemed weird to me at the time.) A family I knew left the conference before the end of the meeting.
A couple of months later, I got a call from my home/visiting teaching people (a married couple) that a member of the stake presidency was being excommunicated. He and his family moved, but he did not change his ways and ended up in prison.
This man was not sexually assaulting, but stealing. Eventually enough people had gone to the Stake President that they looked into it more closely.
I did not see or hear any dissenting votes during the conference, but I was sitting in the back and may have missed it. The weird commentary may have been in response to dissent I did not see.
Matthew, I wonder if your guy and my guy are the same, and my timeline is just off?
What an excellent post! It raises so many issues that I am not sure where to start. So I will start by thanking you for tackling a difficult subject. Does anyone think it would be different if we have a more formal process for dissent? Someone who disagrees with a particular assignment may simply not be a church that week.
Here’s an idea: We could agree that there is a one week period of thinking, considering, before a calling goes through. The bishop would propose a calling, and then announce, after all the proposed callings, that he can be reached by email, or a visit, or what-ever if anyone dissents. Then the dissent could be carried out in private. A week’s period would give those who dissent but who weren’t present time to respond.
There might be a few downsides to this: First, the call-ee would not have the experience of seeing a congregation raise their hand, as one, in declaring their support for the calling. Also: the wheels of filling assignments is often painfully slow. Do we want to add another week to the process?
I have stood in opposition several times over the last fifty years. Each time – my position or concern was validated. Never in a public forum or a social media tantrum.
Just question(s) or a clearly stated position. In each circumstance, church leaders listened and responded.
The response was not always what I expected or how I thought it should go at the time. However, time has demonstrated the church leaders acted with inspiration (again and again). Happy to support and happy to express questions and positions appropriately to church leaders.
Two comments:
* I recall a meeting where the stake presidency and high council were both totally reorganized. For one proposed member of the high council, an entire ward expressed its dissent–they had clearly pre-planned this, as they rose together but had a single spokesman announce their opposition to the presiding authority and congregation (it was in a high school assembly room, and I remember the acoustics being terrible–forcing the man had to basically shout). I do not remember exactly what happened subsequently (this happened a good 40 years ago), but that was the largest demonstration of disapproval/challenging a calling I have ever seen.
* As a faculty member at BYU, this new policy strikes me as problematic in a number of ways. Does this mean that we will not have any non-member faculty from this point on? What happens to current faculty who do not “opt-in” to the new requirement (as I will not)–do they get put on double-secret probation and/or face additional scrutiny? How much will leadership roulette affect the employment of faculty (short answer: a lot)? Will faculty be expected–either outright or by some unwritten rule–to attend the temple a certain number of times, given that this can be tracked? The post hits on a number of other issues, but I can tell you from conversations over the past few days that this change is definitely of concern to many faculty on campus…with no real way to push back against the rule.
I have raised my hand in dissent twice in the past 20 years. Both instances were with regard to massive boundary changes to be made in the Stake in order to create a new ward. But in the vein of the OP, something like “she was told he would be watched carefully” was told to me and several of my close friends back in 2001 to 2005 (in a non-Utah state in the West). None of us knew how bad this man was going to be when called as a bishop so we did not dissent prior to his taking office. As Joseph Smith warned: “We have learned by sad experience that it is the nature and disposition of almost all men, as soon as they get a little authority, as they suppose, they will immediately begin to exercise unrighteous dominion.” He had always been outspoken and essentially bullied others when participating in Ward Council meetings. After being called as bishop the depth of his flaws became repeatedly evident. The details aren’t my point, but at least two of the young women in the ward refused to meet with him alone.
My point is that several of us (including an ex-bishop, ex-stake clerk, ex-high councilman, current RS President, ex-Primary President, two practicing psychologists, and so forth) who had witnessed, either first hand or via friends, his totally unacceptable behavior began contacting the stake presidency. They told each of us essentially the same thing. “We are aware, we have talked to him.”
His behavior continued for all 5 years of his tenure, during which the entire stake presidency changed. But these new *led by God* men had the same reaction and any discussions they had with him produced no noticeable effect on his abominable behavior.
Shortly after being released he was called to the High Council and later as the Stake Clerk.
Local church leaders are not trained to deal with dissent or discuss serious social or theological issues. The types of personalities usually called to church leadership positions in my area (Wasatch Front) can’t handle such things emotionally. They get defensive and the person attempting to get leaders to address the issue may be alienated to a degree and even denigrated in ward councils.
I know that many of you, with strong academic backgrounds, think that some form of communication is the best answer. You want to trust your local leaders. But it simply isn’t wise. Now, if there is criminal activity and you possess evidence or have witnessed that activity, turn the matter over to law enforcement. Don’t inform church leaders. The only issue I would go out on a limb on is child abuse. But I simply would not inform a Bishop or Stake President about, well, anything else. Wave and smile, folks.
In all seriousness ask myself before talking to any local church authority: Is this issue worth a change of residence? Is it worth your children facing harsh treatment at the hands of the Bishop in worthiness interviews? Because that is what my family faced.
There have been a number of issues and changes at BYU that are deeply troubling. I think the Church leadership has a poor understanding of what a university should be. Certainly Elder Holland speech to the BYU staff was poorly constructed and the message was inappropriate for a university setting. The recently released policy on student protests (including the use of the “Y”) is deeply troubling. The requirement that new hires in the religion department be a product of CES is crazy. And now the TR requirement. Instead of critical thinking, preparing student for the real world, the leadership is encouraging blind obedience. Instead of teaching inclusion, the university appears to be encouraging exclusion. TR interviews are a flawed process and a poor way to judge staff. What if a Bishop’s conservative politics are at odds with progressive BYU staff member?
At least 3 of the GAs are former university presidents, including 2 in the FP3. They should understand the role that a university should play in a student’s education. Instead the leadership wants complete control of the message and to squash critical thinking.
Observation 1: In principle the oracular process and the idea of common consent are at odds. (Oracular = giving forth utterances or decisions as if by special inspiration or authority. uttered or delivered as if divinely inspired or infallible.)
Observation 2: In practice the opportunity to dissent comes very late. There’s already been significant deliberation and leaders are already committed to a process and an outcome.
My suggestions, especially for high visibility leadership callings, more-or-less counter-cultural:
(a) Open up the process. Break the secrecy, break the suspense. Approach leadership callings more like a hiring process, less like an appointment.
(b) Consult with members in advance. And by the way, even when members are consulted, in current practice the ratio of women to men giving input is shocking+embarassing+indefensibly low.
(c) Treat inspiration and authority as a small part of the whole. Treat information gathering as the larger part of the process. Per the GHI at 30.1.1., each calling should bless the people served, the member who serves, and the member’s family. Leaders seek the guidance of the Spirit and *also* consider the member’s worthiness, gifts and abilities, personal circumstances including health and work, and the impact the calling may have on the member’s marriage and family.
In my opinion it should be a clear indication of failed process whenever there is dissent (that wasn’t known and taken into account from early in the process).
We like to talk about our church being run by volunteers, but really, that’s completely inaccurate. We rarely volunteer; we are asked to fill a calling by someone else who was asked to fill the calling responsible for filling all the callings. Those who call the calling fillers were, in turn, called to fill those positions by yet higher levels of individuals who similarly didn’t volunteer for their positions either. It really starts to get dizzying when you try to puzzle out how this whole house of cards ever got started in the first place.
christiankimball’s idea of treating the process like a hiring process is intriguing. At first blush it seems appealing, though I think it would be such a large departure from what we’re used to that it would be hard to foresee all the ramifications. (What about callings that literally no one wants to apply for?)
I’m currently an executive secretary, which means I attend a lot of bishopric meetings where I try my best to keep my mouth shut. (It often works.) Callings are discussed, names are suggested to organization presidencies for their input, names are prayed over, probably multiple times, and only after everyone in charge has made up their mind is the person who is actually going to be doing the work ever informed of anything. It’s a curious system.
My experience is that this all results in very uneven results for different individuals. If you are friends with (or married to) someone in the bishopric, it is easy to make suggestions (“I’d just love to be in the YW while my daughters are teens”) and in my experience those can carry weight. Perhaps some people get to pick their callings after all. The bishopric also has the ridiculous task of trying to know the personal details of everyone in the ward so they can decide if they’ll fit the calling, because we can’t bring ourselves to involve an individual in their own calling process. (Does so-and-so work nights? weekends? Do they like camping? Get along well with children? Like public speaking? Technologically savvy? etc.)
We had a SP when I was a kid that was excommunicated for embezzling funds. He was beloved by many people and was instrumental in the conversion of my grandfather many years before. He was also a prominent politician in the county. My dad was his clerk. My Dad sensed something was wrong but did not know what it was. He talked to a friend who was a member of the Q12 and conveyed his unease. Joseph Fielding Smith passed and within a short time under HBL an audit was launched leading to the ex-communication. In the following Stake Conference, there was a man that voted against my father during the sustaining of stake officers. Upon the man being interviewed, he said he felt my dad was at fault because he had it out for the SP because of their differing political views. That was the end of the drama.
Those are two different Dave’s that commented back to back. They must be tapping into some multi-verse Dave-super-consciousness or something.
-The first Dave
I’m glad John S. is bringing this issue to the foreground. Unless you are a CES employee, the full ramifications of ecclesiastical endorsements are hard to appreciate.
How can you dissent from someone who may soon have the power to fire you?
As a new CES employee, The first thing I noticed was that I lost all access to pastoral care. Bishops vary. I’ve had two since I moved to Utah who see mental health issues as a spiritual lack of faith. I’ve had bishops who take on the role of gatekeeper, i.e., make sure the church schools are protected from harm. I’ve had bishops who believe their political party is the gospel, which deviation from is grounds for ridding a person from church employment. Case in point, a Bishop with this political/gospel confusion about two months after tithing settlement decided not to sign my endorsement because he had a “feeling” that I was not paying a full tithing. He even demanded my tax records. An administrator of the Church school where I teach called me in and said that it was up to the Bishop entirely whether he would or would not sign my endorsement. There was no recourse for appeal. It was completely at the Bishop’s discretion. Luckily, my Stake President talked the Bishop down after I appealed to the handbook of instructions on tithing, but my job would have been lost if the SP had not been interested. The SP knew me well and was a CES employee. Some are not so lucky.
Literally, a bishop becomes a line boss who can terminate your employment at will. Since you don’t know what you can bring forward to a bishop when needing pastoral care, that aspect is gone for all CES employees unless they know their Bishop better than I’ve ever known now. I know many such who would never dare show they need pastoral care. Ever. For anything. It may risk your employment.
The statement quoted in the post by President Henry B. Eyring in which he states that the Lord “makes no mistakes in his calls.” Implies infallibility when applied to CES endorsements. It means that Bishop cannot make a mistake in assigning temple recommend status or ecclesiastical endorsement. A scary prospect for CES employees.
And that’s the terrible thing. Reporting a bishop means that the Stake President was wrong to call him, an unthinkable fact to the person who “prayed and received a revelation by the spirit” that THIS was the man he was supposed to call. He could not believe you without doubting the sanctity of his own revelation. These are men culled by their own obedience to their position and those above them. It’s a system ripe for abuse.
Ecclesiastical abuse really is an ongoing aspect of the conditions of church employment. For some, it seems to me, inevitable given the variety of people called to priesthood offices. The thought that some very flawed people have control over people’s whole lives and careers is frightening. I’ve had great bishops. I have one now. But I still can’t be sure where he stands on many things. I must remain silent.
Dissent? No. It could cost me my job.
Dave 2 – Yup ;) Daves rule! But to make it easier for those not in the club I change to Dave 2 to DLC.
I wonder if a large portion of CES employees organized in protest. What would happen to BYU’s standing if half the staff and faculty walked off the job?
Three times I’ve seen a dissent.
First time as a Teacher. New quorum president had been a bully and we all knew it. One young man raised his hand to dissent. Bishop took him out into the hall to ask about the dissent. After, Bishop came back in and put the new presidency on hold. Apparently, re-interviewed the young man who had been called as president. Two weeks later, the young man apologized directly to all of us. And really did change his behavior going forward.
Second time was for a new Elder’s quorum president. Again, leader met with the person. Calling was put on hold. Eventually new EQP was called and dissented almost-EQP moved out of the ward. Bishop and SP asked people not to speculate.
Third time, I met with the dissenter who told me the individual who I had called to a new position was not a great home teacher. He had missed several months. I thanked him for his info, went ahead with the calling and encouraged the individual to be a better home teacher.
Just my two cents..
Not exactly the same thing, but once I had heard rumors of the bishop making some major changes to some of the organizational structure of the ward (not calling-related, but something that had major impact that affected everyone). I emailed the bishop to ask for a meeting so I could discuss my concerns. I didn’t even indicate in the email what I wanted to meet about, just that I wanted to speak with him. The response I got (paraphrased) was, “I know what you want to talk about, and you’re wrong, and I’m right, and my mind is made up. I refuse to meet with you.”
His refusal to even talk to me (what if I had wanted to talk about something completely unrelated?) only hastened my exit from that ward. It was clear that I wasn’t welcome.
It’s going to be interesting when a bishop somewhere says “You know, my brother is applying for a position in the geography department. I’d hate to have to refuse you a recommend for not looking closely at his application.” Or “My wife is a little short on her point value for these leggings she sells. I notice you haven’t purchased any yet.”
No appeal, just absolute power over another person’s employment. What was it that Lord Acton said about power?