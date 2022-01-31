I Dissent: Questions Regarding the Efficacy and Repercussions of a Dissenting Vote

by

by John S.

Recently the Church Educational System (CES) announced that “all new employees who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be required to hold and be worthy to hold a current temple recommend. Church members already working at CES institutions will be invited to adopt this standard voluntarily.”

In one sense, this doesn’t change anything. CES employees have long been required to have an “ecclesiastical endorsement” to hold a job. The standards for an ecclesiastical endorsement are the same as the standards for a temple recommend, and a local leader—usually a bishop—can grant, or revoke, either. The new requirement does not demand any standards in belief or behavior that were not already in place.

From another perspective, however, it changes everything. The ecclesiastical endorsement process was informal—something between a bishop and an employee that was created specifically for this purpose. The temple recommend process is highly formal, with a prescribed list of questions, and it requires the involvement of priesthood leaders at both the ward and the stake level. The process of getting a temple recommend, and going to the temple, should be part of a pastoral relationship between a minister and a congregant. It was never designed to be an employment evaluation.

Along with the obvious fact this new policy creates a transactional employment relationship in what should be an opportunity for counseling and spiritual growth, it also deepens the already existing problems that come from giving fallible ecclesiastical leaders near-total power over the employment of the people who look to them for spiritual guidance.

The problem is abuse. Abuse happens, even in the Church. And the potential for abuse grows when the power that an abuser has over a survivor increases. Numerous CES faculty have experienced misconduct or abuse by priesthood leaders, who have unchecked authority to extend or withhold temple recommends and ecclesiastical endorsements. Lavina Fielding Anderson documented cases in which “the clash between obedience to ecclesiastical authority and the integrity of individual conscience” resulted in punitive action for church employees. [fn1] Ironically and famously, she was shortly thereafter excommunicated as one of the “September Six” due to her writings on the subject.

As I have thought about these topics, I have also thought a lot about the whole idea of “common consent”—the process by which most Latter-day Saints are asked, every Sunday, to sustain (or not to sustain) those who have been called to leadership positions in their local congregations. Theoretically, the sustaining vote should provide some check on the power that priesthood leaders have over individuals—something that becomes even more important when one’s livelihood is on the line.

Some time ago, I had a conversation with a woman who was encouraged to cast a dissenting vote because she had firsthand knowledge of a pattern of misconduct by someone who had been called to a leadership position. She felt that she herself, and other women she knew, would be in danger of continued abuse by this person, and she was especially concerned for the young women who would surely be discussing sexual behaviors with this leader. However, she decided against casting a dissenting vote because she did not believe that her dissent would matter. She had tried before, when the man was in a different leadership position, and she was told he would be watched carefully. Instead, he was soon called to a “higher” priesthood office.

Her doubts doubled knowing that the leader of concern and the leader who had called him (and who would also respond to the concern) were longtime friends. And she felt that casting a dissenting vote would be more likely to bring retaliation against her—because the man was her ecclesiastical leader and had direct influence on her employment—than to prevent someone with a history of inappropriate conduct from gaining more institutional power. In the end, the cost-benefit analysis came out well below net zero.

This Sister’s situation resonated with me on several levels. Perhaps ten years ago, I might not have understood her predicament or even fully believed her. But I have since personally been in the unenviable position of trying to report a pattern of disturbing behavior by one priesthood leader (my neighbor down the street) to his presiding priesthood leader. It was uncomfortable, but my conscience demanded that I speak. The response was not encouraging. I was told that I had misinterpreted the situation, and I was directed to the September 2017 General Conference address by President Henry B. Eyring in which he stated that the Lord “makes no mistakes in his calls.” Nothing changed as a result of my report.

Further, I was saddened that this sister—and any of her fellow CES faculty—have been structurally placed in an adversarial position with the very people who should be ministering to their spiritual needs. The newly-announced policy, by re-weaponizing the ecclesiastical endorsement process and drawing the public’s and employees’ attention to it, only heightens that potentially adversarial relationship.

All of this has caused me to reflect on the process that we use to sustain people in callings—a process that we participate in nearly every Sunday without really considering our actions. Here are a few questions that I have for BCC’s readers:

Has anyone out there ever cast a dissenting vote, or witnessed the occurrence?

What was the result? How did the presiding authority respond?

Was it cast publicly, when the congregation is called upon to do so (“any opposed by the same sign”)?

Or privately, after the leader was sustained by the congregation? Was it kept anonymous?

What was the nature of the relationship between the one called and the one who called them, who would also be the one receiving and responding to the dissenting vote? Were they associated as friends? Neighbors? Family? Professional colleagues? Professional hierarchy?

What was the relationship like going forward between the person who cast the dissenting vote and the person voted against?

Do any other institutions follow the same practice—they appoint leaders, then ask publicly for affirmative votes, then for publicly dissenting votes? Does anyone dissent in these cases? If so, what is the resulting action? How is the institution structured?

Further, has anyone been in or known a CES employee who was in a compromised relationship with their ecclesiastical endorser? What did that person do in response? How did they navigate the situation? What effect did it have on their pastoral church experience?

Do you have any solutions to offer that might address structural defects in the system currently in place?