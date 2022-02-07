Please Help Save Utah Lake

by

“Look to the winged ones who soar on the wind. If we endanger these ecosystems, how will we consider the winged ones?” Matt 6:26). As the First Nation translation of the New Testament invokes, our economic interests are transcended by what nature can teach us.



Lake Restoration Solutions has filed a defamation suit against Brigham Young University scientist Ben Abbott for his scientific perspective on their project to create islands in Utah Lake so that an ill-advised real estate development can proceed. Ben is one of the finest scientists I know. As a fellow ecologist, I can state unequivocally that his science is solid.



Consider another angle on this attempt to co-opt a resource that all citizens of Utah may currently enjoy: the beauty and wonder that Utah Lake offers.

When my daughter was 11, we hiked to the top of Baldy, a hill that overlooks Utah Valley between Battle Creek Canyon and Dry Creek. Utah Lake was a gorgeous sight stretching from one end of the valley to the other. The blue waters sparkled in the afternoon sun. It built a precious memory we still talk about. Such landscapes have value in and of themselves. Utah Lake’s presence as a landscape feature adds grace and grandeur and character to our valley home.

The proposal to encroach on this stunning jewel of a lake by building islands with their attending roads and infrastructure on which to develop more real estate is a travesty of the aesthetic values that define the landscapes for which Utah is known. Who benefits from such development? Who loses? My own view of the lake from home in Pleasant Grove will be marred by this development. Many of those who now live along its shores and benches will fare similarly. Everyone who resides in and visits Utah Valley, who climbs its flanking mountains, will experience the loss.

Take a moment to look at the view of Utah Lake from Mt. Timpanogos or any of Utah’s benches. These islands will mar the value of the vista. Poison the landscape with more visual noise. Those who enjoy a view of the lake from our homes will have that view twisted away into the gaze of another human-made travesty of misdirection from the natural wonders that seeing nature up close affords. The Lake’s fragile ecosystem will be endangered, including the birds that travel up the Pacific bird migration flyway, that sing and nest in vegetation, and even the frogs and fishes that live there will have their lives encroached on. So much loss for so little gain.

Children—no, all of us—need places of repose. We need areas to consider the most profound connections to a world beyond ourselves and our concerns. The natural beauty of Utah Lake sits in the center of our gorgeous valley. It is the Valley’s most striking feature. I can conceive of no human-made artifice that could approach the beauty we now enjoy.

In Richard Louv’s book Last Child in the Woods: Saving our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder, he ends the book with, “We have such a brief opportunity to pass on to our children our love for this Earth, and to tell our stories. These are the moments when the world is made whole. In my children’s memories, the adventures we’ve had together in nature will always exist.” As it did with my daughter and I climbing Baldy and looking together at the lake.

Do we need to develop human-constructed islands on one of the great natural and historical wonders found in Utah and risk such a fantastic natural resource of beauty for our own and future generations? This “restoration” project—this unprecedented “experiment”—cannot be undone. Why not instead preserve the lake as a monument to the grace and beauty of the place we live, rather than turn it into one more opportunity to make a few of us wealthier, while the aesthetic beauty of the lake and its wonderful ecology and nature are compromised for tens of thousands who want to live in a place that pleases the eye and gladdens the heart?

Steven L. Peck is an Associate Professor in the Biology Department of Brigham Young University and novelist, including the award-winning Utah-based dystopia, King Leere: Goatherd of the La Sals, that depicts how unrestrained greed ruins families and landscapes.