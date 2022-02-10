by

“The ancient man approached God (or even the gods) as the accused person approaches his judge. For the modern man, the roles are quite reversed. He is the judge: God is in the dock. He is quite a kindly judge; if God should have a reasonable defense for being the god who permits war, poverty, and disease, he is ready to listen to it. The trial may even end in God’s acquittal. But the important thing is that man is on the bench and God is in the dock.” —C.S. Lewis, “God in the Dock”

In his classic essay, “God in the Dock,” C.S. Lewis spoke to the difficulties he encountered when he tried to talk about religion with modern secular audiences. The core of the problem, as he outlines it, is that people expect God to conform to their secular moral perspectives. God, he lamented, is constantly on trial in the modern world because people are not willing to let go of their own assumptions about right and wrong.

This is not the problem that I want to discuss today, but I do want to borrow the rhetorical force of Lewis’s image by suggesting a different, and in some ways, an inverse, problem that pops up among very religious people who sincerely believe in both God and in the mechanisms that they use to determine God’s will (and I count myself in this category). Rather than placing God in the dock to await trial, we throw God under the bus to avoid having to question the validity of our understanding.

This has been going on for a long time—long before there were busses to throw God under. As we read the scriptures, we see plenty of people assuming that God shares their particular prejudices and hates their particular enemies.

For an example, let’s take the cursing of Canaan in Genesis 9. According to this story, soon after the Great Flood, Noah became a vintner. He grew grapes, made wine, and got really drunk. On one occasion of greater-than-average drunkenness, Noah’s son, Ham, came along and “saw the nakedness of his father” (Gen 9:22)—a vaguely sexual phrase that the text never really explains except to assure us that it was really, really bad. And because it was so bad, Noah cursed, not Ham, but Ham’s son Canaan. “Cursed be Canaan; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren” (Gen 9:25).

To make any sense of this curse scene, we need to realize that the people who told the story and wrote it down lived in a world in which their chief rivals were the Canaanites. The Israelites (according to the Old Testament) displaced the Canaanites to create their nation, and they claimed that God told them to wipe said Canaanites from the face of the earth. The story of Canaan’s curse is an etiological tale designed to vilify Israel’s enemy and suggest that God sanctioned their hatred. This type scene that recurs when Lot’s daughters do more than simply uncover their father’s nakedness and, in the process, produce the ancestors of the Moabites and the Ammonites—two other groups of people that Israelites just happened to hate (Gen 19:36-38).

These narratives should not surprise us at all. Ancient people did this a lot. Everybody’s gods loved them best and hated their enemies entirely. It would be strange if the religion of Ancient Israel did NOT include this kind of etiological neener-neenering. But we should also be clear that God, as Christians understand God, didn’t really hate the Canaanites and want them destroyed and subjugated. Such a God would be fundamentally incompatible with Christianity. The Isrelites threw God under the bus to justify their own prejudices.

Amazingly, though, this very curse narrative that was designed to justify inter-Semitic rivalries in the Ancient Near East managed to survive well into the modern era as a justification for the slavery, oppression, and genocide of people from the African continent. The nonsensical genealogical arguments connecting African slavery to the curse narrative in Genesis 9 have been well documented in books by David Goldenberg and Stephen Haynes. I won’t go into them here except to say that they were overwhelmingly accepted in nineteenth-century America and that most American denominations—including the Mormon ones—accepted the arguments and incorporated them into their teachings.

And they were wrong. We were all wrong. This was a clear example of pervasive social prejudices seeping into religion and using religious discourse to justify immoral and ungodly prejudices. Acknowledging this requires humility, but that’s OK. Humility is a good thing. And it is even possible to be humble about how well we understand God’s intentions at any given time. All of us can be humble about this because none of us have a perfect understanding of the divine mind.

The recent remarks by a BYU religion professor about the LDS temple/priesthood ban have received a lot of pushback, but not always for the right reasons. The remarks were inartful, to be sure. But even if they had been artfully constructed, they would have been equally offensive, not because the professor himself is a racist or a bad person, but because the policy he was trying to defend is a racist and a bad policy. The essence of his presentation was that a past discriminatory policy was, in effect, God’s fault and not the Church’s. Church leaders from Brigham Young to Spencer Kimball, he suggested, got God’s opinion on the matter absolutely right. The ban was lifted, not because human beings understood God’s will more perfectly, but because God changed His mind.

This is what it looks like to throw God under the bus. It happens when, rather than exercising humility and acknowledging the limits of our understanding, we assert that we have always understood God’s will perfectly and, in effect, blame God for the problems that our imperfect understanding creates. Brad Wilcox could have made this point more diplomatically, but he could not have made any other point. The correctness of the discriminatory policy remains the official position of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—the institution that employs Wilcox and would not hesitate to terminate his employment if he ever contradicted them in public. No CES emloyee in the current environment can say the one thing that needs to be said, which goes like this: “Look, the Church got it wrong, and the policy was immoral, and we all need to repent for that. So let’s start now to build the inclusive community that Christ requires.”

Discipleship is hard because it is supposed to be hard. Growth requires constant effort, frequent mistakes, and sincere repentance. And while nothing is more important for a disciple than understanding the will of God, nothing damages our spiritual growth more than the pretense that we, or our leaders, understand God’s will perfectly. Institutions, like people, make mistakes. And institutions, like people, must repent when they do. What we must not do is hold on to our previous understanding so intractably that we end up blaming God for our own mistakes. We must not throw God under the bus to preserve the illusion that we have always understood the divine mind.