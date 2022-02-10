“The ancient man approached God (or even the gods) as the accused person approaches his judge. For the modern man, the roles are quite reversed. He is the judge: God is in the dock. He is quite a kindly judge; if God should have a reasonable defense for being the god who permits war, poverty, and disease, he is ready to listen to it. The trial may even end in God’s acquittal. But the important thing is that man is on the bench and God is in the dock.” —C.S. Lewis, “God in the Dock”
In his classic essay, “God in the Dock,” C.S. Lewis spoke to the difficulties he encountered when he tried to talk about religion with modern secular audiences. The core of the problem, as he outlines it, is that people expect God to conform to their secular moral perspectives. God, he lamented, is constantly on trial in the modern world because people are not willing to let go of their own assumptions about right and wrong.
This is not the problem that I want to discuss today, but I do want to borrow the rhetorical force of Lewis’s image by suggesting a different, and in some ways, an inverse, problem that pops up among very religious people who sincerely believe in both God and in the mechanisms that they use to determine God’s will (and I count myself in this category). Rather than placing God in the dock to await trial, we throw God under the bus to avoid having to question the validity of our understanding.
This has been going on for a long time—long before there were busses to throw God under. As we read the scriptures, we see plenty of people assuming that God shares their particular prejudices and hates their particular enemies.
For an example, let’s take the cursing of Canaan in Genesis 9. According to this story, soon after the Great Flood, Noah became a vintner. He grew grapes, made wine, and got really drunk. On one occasion of greater-than-average drunkenness, Noah’s son, Ham, came along and “saw the nakedness of his father” (Gen 9:22)—a vaguely sexual phrase that the text never really explains except to assure us that it was really, really bad. And because it was so bad, Noah cursed, not Ham, but Ham’s son Canaan. “Cursed be Canaan; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren” (Gen 9:25).
To make any sense of this curse scene, we need to realize that the people who told the story and wrote it down lived in a world in which their chief rivals were the Canaanites. The Israelites (according to the Old Testament) displaced the Canaanites to create their nation, and they claimed that God told them to wipe said Canaanites from the face of the earth. The story of Canaan’s curse is an etiological tale designed to vilify Israel’s enemy and suggest that God sanctioned their hatred. This type scene that recurs when Lot’s daughters do more than simply uncover their father’s nakedness and, in the process, produce the ancestors of the Moabites and the Ammonites—two other groups of people that Israelites just happened to hate (Gen 19:36-38).
These narratives should not surprise us at all. Ancient people did this a lot. Everybody’s gods loved them best and hated their enemies entirely. It would be strange if the religion of Ancient Israel did NOT include this kind of etiological neener-neenering. But we should also be clear that God, as Christians understand God, didn’t really hate the Canaanites and want them destroyed and subjugated. Such a God would be fundamentally incompatible with Christianity. The Isrelites threw God under the bus to justify their own prejudices.
Amazingly, though, this very curse narrative that was designed to justify inter-Semitic rivalries in the Ancient Near East managed to survive well into the modern era as a justification for the slavery, oppression, and genocide of people from the African continent. The nonsensical genealogical arguments connecting African slavery to the curse narrative in Genesis 9 have been well documented in books by David Goldenberg and Stephen Haynes. I won’t go into them here except to say that they were overwhelmingly accepted in nineteenth-century America and that most American denominations—including the Mormon ones—accepted the arguments and incorporated them into their teachings.
And they were wrong. We were all wrong. This was a clear example of pervasive social prejudices seeping into religion and using religious discourse to justify immoral and ungodly prejudices. Acknowledging this requires humility, but that’s OK. Humility is a good thing. And it is even possible to be humble about how well we understand God’s intentions at any given time. All of us can be humble about this because none of us have a perfect understanding of the divine mind.
The recent remarks by a BYU religion professor about the LDS temple/priesthood ban have received a lot of pushback, but not always for the right reasons. The remarks were inartful, to be sure. But even if they had been artfully constructed, they would have been equally offensive, not because the professor himself is a racist or a bad person, but because the policy he was trying to defend is a racist and a bad policy. The essence of his presentation was that a past discriminatory policy was, in effect, God’s fault and not the Church’s. Church leaders from Brigham Young to Spencer Kimball, he suggested, got God’s opinion on the matter absolutely right. The ban was lifted, not because human beings understood God’s will more perfectly, but because God changed His mind.
This is what it looks like to throw God under the bus. It happens when, rather than exercising humility and acknowledging the limits of our understanding, we assert that we have always understood God’s will perfectly and, in effect, blame God for the problems that our imperfect understanding creates. Brad Wilcox could have made this point more diplomatically, but he could not have made any other point. The correctness of the discriminatory policy remains the official position of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—the institution that employs Wilcox and would not hesitate to terminate his employment if he ever contradicted them in public. No CES emloyee in the current environment can say the one thing that needs to be said, which goes like this: “Look, the Church got it wrong, and the policy was immoral, and we all need to repent for that. So let’s start now to build the inclusive community that Christ requires.”
Discipleship is hard because it is supposed to be hard. Growth requires constant effort, frequent mistakes, and sincere repentance. And while nothing is more important for a disciple than understanding the will of God, nothing damages our spiritual growth more than the pretense that we, or our leaders, understand God’s will perfectly. Institutions, like people, make mistakes. And institutions, like people, must repent when they do. What we must not do is hold on to our previous understanding so intractably that we end up blaming God for our own mistakes. We must not throw God under the bus to preserve the illusion that we have always understood the divine mind.
An interesting dynamic of this event is that what Brad Wilcox was teaching about the church’s racial restrictions follows what Dallin Oaks teaches. I wonder if the next time Oaks teaches that the restrictions were the result of divine commandment there will be more push back than previously.
Beautiful!
Most people that leave Mormonism behind also jettison God and Christ, or so I’m told. I think the reason why is that our version of God isn’t worth keeping. He’s manipulative and employs favoritism and values obedience over character and cares more about using the word Mormon than answering our deeper questions like how the queer community fits into his plan or how women can provide more service or deepen their relationship with the divine.
Our theology is beautiful, and I believe God can answer these questions. I’m longing for leaders that will petition him more on these weightier matters.
Brad Wilcox could have taken a moderate approach and referred to the LDS Gospel Topic Essay: “Race and the Priesthood.”
Excerpt:
In 1852, President Brigham Young publicly announced that men of black African descent could no longer be ordained to the priesthood, though thereafter blacks continued to join the Church through baptism and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. Following the death of Brigham Young, subsequent Church presidents restricted blacks from receiving the temple endowment or being married in the temple. Over time, Church leaders and members advanced many theories to explain the priesthood and temple restrictions. None of these explanations is accepted today as the official doctrine of the Church.
(End of Excerpt)
The essay also refers to racial discrimination that was common for many decades in the USA.
The essay falls short of the outright apology to African-heritage men that many of us would like to see. But it more-or-less says that the restrictions came from man rather than God.
this post gets to the heart of the matter
to consider that the capital ‘C’ church got something wrong in the past or present is something that no one in the leadership of church wants to do, or at least not publicly. I think they’re afraid that it opens up the large question of claims to divine guidance and Christ being at the helm of the church.
I assume that for the *younger* generations of church members, I don’t think we would necessarily have a problem with saying something akin to ‘Christ is at the helm, but sometimes his sailors don’t always hear or follow his orders’. But for these 20th century guys they just won’t do it for some reason.
Or maybe some of the capital ‘B’ brethren believe or at least understand this, but they’ve collectively decided to always err in favour of the public facing image of the church as never making any mistakes.
Maybe we’ll collectively let go of this in the future and accept the idea that even with divine inspiration, the church is a product of its people, and thus it is on us, the people, to run the church in a way that actually reflects our beliefs of love, charity, service, etc.
@tomirvine999 — Did the priesthood ban come from man or God? Brigham Young said it came from God. The First Presidency in a Statement of August 17, 1949, said the ban was not a policy but a “direct commandment of God.” President Oaks, discussing the ban, stated at the Be One Celebration that “the Lord rarely gives reasons for his commandments.”
Anon, that statement is, at least, factually mistaken about the history of the practice. I’m not sure how to take the statement that it was a commandment at face value when it is grounded in historical error.
@Anon –
The priesthood ban was a matter of sexual and reproduction politics.
Brigham Young did not want African-American priesthood holders taking white wives. Young declared that the penalty for interracial reproduction between whites and blacks was death in 1863 during a sermon criticizing the federal government. This slant was shared by the Utah Territory which passed an anti-miscegenation law in 1888 prohibiting marriages between a “negro” or “mongolian” (i.e. Asian person) and a “white person.”
President J. Reuben Clark (1871 –1961) called racial intermarriage a “wicked virus” in an address in the church’s official Improvement Era magazine (a predecessor to the current New Era).
The next year, church member Virgil H. Sponberg wrote a letter to Church leaders regarding association with blacks including missionary work. The First Presidency under George Albert Smith (1870-1951) sent a reply on May 5 stating that interaction with blacks should not be encouraged because it would lead to interracial marriage.
President G.A. Smith wrote:
From the days of the Prophet Joseph even until now, it has been the doctrine of the Church, never questioned by any of the Church leaders, that the Negroes are not entitled to the full blessings of the Gospel. Furthermore, your ideas, as we understand them, appear to contemplate the intermarriage of the Negro and White races, a concept which has heretofore been most repugnant to most normal-minded people from the ancient patriarchs till now. God’s rule for Israel, His Chosen People, has been endogamous. Modern Israel has been similarly directed. We are not unmindful of the fact that there is growing tendency, particularly among some educators, as it manifests itself in this area, toward the breaking down of race barriers in the matter of intermarriage between whites and blacks, but it does not have the sanction of the Church and is contrary to Church doctrine.
The “Miscegenation” laws banning interracial marriage remained until they were repealed by the Utah state legislature in 1963.
Note that Elder Peter M. Johnson is a general authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was called in April 2019. He is African-American, and his wife Stephanie Lyn Chadwick is white
Since we do have a mouthpiece of the Lord, it would be nice that if the church was leading us astray with something like the Priesthood ban that God would have corrected the situation earlier.
I suspect even church leaders would love to hear the voice of God telling them what needs to change.
jader3rd (or anyone),
What is the difference between leaders making mistakes (which we acknowledge can and does happen) and church leaders “leading us astray,” which (an overbroad reading of) the Manifesto says cannot happen?
Kristine,
I agree with your sentiment but it’s important to note that President Woodruff’s remark that the Lord will not allow a prophet to lead the church astray is found in his conference address that immediately follows the manifesto, not the manifesto itself. While the manifesto was placed for a vote and accepted by the church through common consent (though not unanimously as the church has only recently acknowledged) the conference address was not put to a vote, was not sustained, and is not part of church cannon. It’s mere commentary.
Throwing God under the bus is easier than wrestling with the whole “Why would God allow this” mire.
I’m going to need exponentially more time in the afterlife than I had in life to get through all my Whys.
Re: Woodruff quote, I think it’s fair to apply the quote very narrowly to the case it was meant for. And beyond that we can look for principles we can learn, that massive changes in what’s taught will not lead us astray. So, if the church says, ordain/temples blacks when it didn’t before, it means that practice won’t lead us astray.
It doesn’t mean the church had everything perfect from the outset. Indeed, you could interpret the fact that the church moved to allow ordination and temple ordinances to be a fulfillment of the prophecy that God will not let us be lead astray. It doesn’t mean cultural biases were not be made (nor that the leaders were terrible racists without love in their hearts), but theat the church will be placed on the right path in the end. It seems like we are.
That being said, its still not clear to me why the restrictions were so different than various temple and other lineage restrictions in ancient Israel. Has anyone written on this? I’m not saying those restrictions were ideal, but they were a part of the faith for thousands of years.
Jesus didn’t come and point out how wrong the past prophets were when he taught all manner of higher laws.
I could imagine him saying, in effect:
It has been said that a man with dark skin can not enter the house of the Lord, but I say unto you God is no respector of persons and all are alike unto the Lord.
Nothing more needed to be said. No debate from his disciples. No apologies needed. The church moves forward with the additional light.
How many are neglecting his words even now in our church and lusting after women in their hearts while they profess to be against racism? Let’s accept the words and teachings of Christ. All of them.
Sadly, the practice of throwing God under the bus shows no sign of abating in the church. In a 2020 devotional address to the students at BYU, Russel M. Nelson boldly declared, “We may not always tell people what they want to hear. Prophets are rarely popular. But we will ALWAYS teach the truth!” [Emphasis in the original.]
Later in that same talk, he justified the 2015 Exclusion Policy, as follows: “Though it may not have looked this way to some, the 2015 and 2019 policy adjustments on this matter [i.e., the baptism of children of LGBT parents] were both motivated by love—the love of our Heavenly Father for His children and the love of the Brethren for those whom we serve.”
The possibility that the 2015 Exclusion Policy was a mistake in the first place is simply unfathomable for the Brethren. It seems easier to believe in a fickle deity instead.
Well Kristine it’s possible that you were led astray by the comment about the presidents of the church never leading us astray. After all, what was the office of the person who made the statement?
It’s in large part why I appreciated Elder Hollands talk a few conferences ago, about praying which fork in the road to take, feeling confident about the answer, but then shortly finding out the answer to the prayer was wrong. Jesus’s example prayer mentions having to pray to not be led into temptation. Who knows how far God will let us (both individually and collectivity) stray, when we’re not prayerfully trying to prevent it.
The comment “leading astray” came after a major policy change. So major it was upending marriages. I would like to have confidence in leadership with changes as major as that. Other stuff probably isn’t as big of a deal as that.
What our testimonies need to be in, are of a true and living church. Not one that’s constant and infallible with infallible leaders. Living means changing. Humility might require giving our leaders the room to direct change without abandoning them, because we treated them like they were infallible.
QC – “The church moves forward with the additional light.”
Considering it’s been 44 years and we’re still getting racist teachings from GAs, I’d say this hasn’t happened yet. It’s like the teenager telling their parent, “I know you’ve told me lots of times not to speed, but what is it hurting? Let’s just move on.”
There is no part of the Gospel that should be “Hakuna Matata”. We need to remember that hurt, at the least to make sure it doesn’t happen again, but more importantly that we’re not just continuing to ignore the carnage we’ve so easily dismissed, simply because it didn’t affect us.
This is masterful. ty.
When my only child died a tragic death several years ago, I spent time with a spiritual director from the Franciscan tradition, trained in the art of compassionate listening. During one conversation, as we were discussing different religions and their rituals, she quietly stated that “it was all just playing.” I was a little surprised by her candor, but grateful that she hadn’t held back. She clearly didn’t mean for her words to be insulting and, in any case, I had often had the same thoughts.
My sisters and I used to ‘play church’, with the protestant church services of my youth modeling that ‘play’ in the best sense of the word. Those services exercised our minds and hearts as we sang, prayed and otherwise acted out our devotion to God. There was nothing second class or second fiddle about them. It’s unfortunate that Brad Wilcox’s ‘playing church’ metaphor is so well understood and even appreciated by some latter-day saints. It is understandable, however. The exclusivist doctrine of the one and only true church was baked in from the beginning and can’t be undone with an apology.
I’m sorry Michael. I meant to post my comment under Sam’s piece, “88 Keys…” Please delete it if you can.