Priesthood and Temple Ban Winners and Losers Edition

Last Night I was watching the Jeopardy college tournament, and I was inspired to bring a game show approach to the topic of the moment by sorting out the winners and losers:

1. JS, mixed bag. He gets points for not actually starting the practice. But including curse of Cain stuff in his scriptures made it easy for later leaders to assign the ban to him. And polygamy will eventually become a factor.

2. BY, mega-loser. More than anyone else he has to own it. He knew it didn’t come from JS. Why did he do it? My guess is (i) he got freaked by actual cases of amalgamation/miscegenation and (ii) it was a bid for southern support for statehood.

3. OP, winner. He fought BY on it.

4. JT, mixed bag. On the plus side he didn’t trust BY and initiated an inquiry. On the minus side he imposed temple restrictions.

5. Joseph F. Smith, mixed bag. On the plus side he ran the inquisition and was royally pissed that Abraham Smoot et al. lied about it to protect their buddy BY. On the minus side he is the one who put the ban on JS making it very difficult to quash. I think he did it because the church was mired in polygamy stuff, and he figured they didn’t have the bandwidth to take on both issues simultaneously.

6. Mormon Scholars (Bush, Mauss, Bringhurst, etc.), winners. Demonstrating the ban didn’t come from Joseph was huge.

7. BRM, mixed bag. Yes, he published BS in Mormon Doctrine. But he was the leading doctrinal authority of the time and his ruling that there was no impediment to the change was huge.

8. SWK, mega-winner. If HBL had lived, would he have done it? No way. Who else in that Q15 would have done it besides GBH? And he was willing to play hardball to get it across the finish line by doing it when Petersen and Stapley weren’t there, who would have been hard against if they had been present.

9. The great mistake the Church made was to think we checked that box, what a relief, now we’re done. They fixed the policy but allowed the racist etiology of the ban to remain in place. That was a serious institutional failure that we’re seeing play out in this very moment.–