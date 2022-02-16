Apologies vs. Changed Behavior

by

When I was in High School, I was sometimes a bit of a mean girl. Shocking, I know. I wasn’t always a good friend. I sometimes picked on the weak members of the herd. I laughed at comments that belittled those on the fringes.

I wasn’t even popular, at least not in my own mind. Being the only Mormon in your graduating class has a tendency to make you feel like a perpetual outsider, living a secret life, a weird religious life that nobody would understand, and you certainly don’t want to explain to them. I had a whole set of friends at Church who all went to different schools, and if I ever mentioned them, it sounded hollow to me, like I was claiming a fictional boyfriend in Canada.

A new girl moved into our school halfway through senior year, and she had a very unusual name. I had an unusual name as well, and was constantly teased about it throughout my school years. In French class, for example, my surname was converted to Le Scum. Making fun of people’s names or appearance was like mother’s milk to us back in the 1980s, although my kids assure me that today that stuff will get you in trouble for bullying. A nickname didn’t have to be particularly clever to stick, just memorable enough and close enough to one’s real name or appearance. Unfortunately, when I heard the new girl’s name, I blurted out a rather obscene and horrifying nickname that sounded a lot like her actual name, and that name stuck. I won’t print it here, but trust me, it wasn’t great, even if it was verbally clever.

Over the weeks, I noticed that she often sat alone and hadn’t really made any friends. Because we had moved a few times when I was younger, I knew how it was being the new girl. She was sitting behind me in an assembly, and I turned around and chatted her up, inviting her to sit with us. We became friends, not best friends, but we were friends all the same. I would sit with her sometimes at lunch, when I ate lunch (not often, this was the 80s when girls weren’t allowed to eat food), or I’d partner with her in gym class for tennis.

Our school wasn’t really that cliquish, certainly not like your average teen comedy portrays. Everyone knew everyone. If there was a party, everyone went: jocks, band kids, stoners, nerds. The kids who were most on the fringes were probably poor, neglected, or suffering from abuse at home, things we didn’t really understand at the time, and things that cause people to avoid social contact because they feel shame. I can recognize this as an adult, but as a teen, I really didn’t have a clue about the inner workings of other households.

After graduation, I was working at the local grocery store deli. I ran next door to the Pizza Hut (when Pizza Hut was kind of a big deal), and there she was, having lunch with her boyfriend. It was great to see her, and we caught up for a while. She pulled me aside and told me that people at that school had been awful to her (I felt a twinge of conscience), calling her the most awful name (another twinge), but that I was the only one who really befriended her and made her feel welcome and comfortable, and she would never forget that. We hugged and parted, wishing each other well. We never saw each other again. It’s no surprise she skipped our future high school reunions.

I thought about coming clean with her, telling her that I had made up that terrible nickname, but I didn’t. Maybe I was a coward. Maybe too much time had passed. Maybe I didn’t want to hurt her all over again. Maybe I knew how she felt–people at that school hadn’t always been great to me either, and I clung to the bright spots. Mostly I just didn’t want to ruin the one friendship she felt she had from our school, and I really did view her as a friend. What would knowing I had started that name have accomplished? Our time together was in the past. Our story wasn’t about the nickname; it was about the friendship.

Blogging earlier this week about the Wilcox scandal and ensuing hasty apologies has brought this incident back to my thoughts. I know my behavior was wrong, but apologizing might have made it worse. The thought I keep having is that an apology is always inadequate and usually partly for the benefit of the perpetrator of the wrong rather than the victim(s), to unburden their own conscience, to fall on the sword for their employer (and sometimes at their employer’s insistence), to redeem their own reputation (or their employer’s), or to foment support for themselves among their defenders. Apologies can be an important part of changing one’s behavior, of repentance, but they can also be used to deflect responsibility or instead of personal (or institutional) change. Too often we hear, particularly in our public discourse, “He’s apologized, for crying out loud! When will it be enough for you people?” as if an apology is a magical incantation that replaces real work, personal growth, and institutional accountability.

I still think apologies are important, but even a perfect apology is nowhere near enough to redress harm. If there can be only one thing between an apology and changed behavior, it’s clear which is the more important.

Never ruin an apology with an excuse. Benjamin Franklin

I’ve also thought a bit about an apology I received in college from someone who had wronged me. This person flagged me down on the freeway, apologized for what he had done, and hugged me. This apology was damn near perfect. No excuses, no claims of misunderstanding. It was simply worded, and he said he had been through a lot in the wake of what had happened that caused him to re-evaluate what he had done, and he knew it was wrong. I freely forgave him and said not to worry about it, but I also did not have a desire to have this person in my life again. His changed behavior was not for my benefit, but for his own. The apology was unnecessary to preserve our extinct friendship, but welcome nonetheless. Maybe it was so good because our interactions would remain in the past, dead, incapable of further offense.

I’ve heard many apologies over the years and most of them fall short. The simplest are often the best. The worst are the ones that feel focused primarily on the needs of the one apologizing rather than the person who was wronged. The fact that a good apology is difficult to execute probably shouldn’t prevent us, though. The sweet spot is actually learning from our errors, and that’s even more rare than a good apology.

Whether the person receiving the apology allows you to remain in their life is another matter entirely. A sincere apology doesn’t demand that the wronged party embrace the offender, nor that they allow the offender to retain the influence and power they once had. Changed behavior means you acknowledge that you were in the wrong, not that you demand a full restoration of your reputation, nor that you can pivot to “victim” if your apology is viewed with skepticism.

“Would ‘sorry’ have made any difference? Does it ever? It’s just a word. One word against a thousand actions.” ― Sarah Ockler, Bittersweet

What have you learned about apologizing from giving (or not) an apology to someone you wronged?

What have you learned about apologies from receiving one?

Discuss.