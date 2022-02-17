BCC Press Announces Scott Abbott’s Dwelling in the Promised Land as a Stranger

by

It is not by design—but it is certainly a happy accident—that BCC Press is releasing Scott Abbott’s Dwelling in the Promised Land as a Stranger at a time when Brigham Young University is in the news for a number of controversial things. It has always been challenging for the Church’s flagship institution of higher education to balance the competing demands of its mission to provide its students with both an excellent university education and a distinctive religious experience. There are a lot of places where these two things come into conflict, and in its history, BYU has managed to find most of them.

Scott Abbott played an important role during another period of great tension between BYU’s religious and educational missions. Scott was the president of BYU’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors during the 1990s, when academic freedom was a really big deal. This is when Cecilia Konchar Farr and David Knowlton were fired after their third-year reviews, Gail Houston was denied tenure, and Steven Epperson became the first faculty member dismissed under the (then) new ecclesiastical endorsement policy.

In 1997, largely through Scott’s efforts, the national AAUP censured BYU for its handling of academic freedom issues. A year later, he was denied promotion to full professor because, as a senior administrator wrote, “we believe that your zeal to change policy at BYU has driven you to actions and statements that have taken you beyond the bounds of propriety for a citizen of this University.” In 1999, Abbott left BYU for UVSC, where he remains a professor today.

Dwelling in the Promised Land as a Stranger includes essays and documents that Scott wrote during his time at BYU. It includes his classic essay, on faith and academic freedom at BYU, “One Lord, One Faith, Two Universities.”It also includes previously unpublished correspondence with BYU administrators appealing his denial of promotion, reviews and essays about Mormon culture, and, his presentation about BYU to the AAUP Conference on Religious Institutions and Academic Freedom. As a special treat, the volume is illustrated with 32 gorgeous woodcut images by Royden Card, one of the Mormon world’s best and most well-known artists.

And we are not even done with special treats. BCC Press is also proud to announce that, in celebration of our newest release, we are also releasing, free of charge, the first-ever Ebook version of The Giant Joshua, Maurine Whipple’s classic 1941 novel about the colonization of St. George. This ebook is completely free and can be downloaded directly from our website. Enjoy this one–it’s on us. And while you are at it, enjoy the free sample below from Scott Abbott’s Dwelling in the Promised Land as a Stranger, which includes the full table of contents and the essay “One Lord, One Faith, Two Universities: Tensions between ‘Religion’ and ‘Thought’ at BYU.”