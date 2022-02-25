A surprising thing the ‘Book of Red’ says about blue hats

by

Sodom and Gomorrah took center stage last week in the churchwide seminary curriculum. The teacher’s manual specifically identifies the “very grievous sin” which caused God to destroy the city as “homosexual behavior,” saying it was “widely accepted and practiced among the inhabitants.” The lesson briefly lists “other sins” identified by a later prophet—Ezekiel—including pride, idleness, and oppression of the poor and needy. But the rest of the lesson is spent on sections including “The Law of Chastity,” “Doctrinal Truths That Help Us Understand Why Homosexual Behavior Is a Serious Sin,” and “Sexual Purity.”

It’s a good idea to talk to your kids about this if they’re in seminary. It offers a great opportunity to think about the importance of reading scripture in context.

Interpreting the Genesis narrative as a condemnation of “homosexuality” is a long-standing tradition not only in our church, but in much of broader Christianity. On the surface, it seems pretty straightforward. A few angels show up at Lot’s place. He invites them in. A group of ruffians show up and demand Lot hand over those men so they can “know” them, that is, rape them. Lot offers his daughters instead (!!!), but they refuse. Luckily the gang is smitten with blindness, Lot and family escape, and the city is destroyed.

The problem with such a “common sense” reading is that our culture and the ancient culture of the text are different. LDS writer Ben Spackman does a great job laying it out here. Also see queergrace’s discussion here. Basically, today’s queer/gay experience doesn’t line up with ancient views, and “homosexuality” was not the focus of the ancient writers.

Here’s a little illustration to show why we need to be careful with scripture interpretation.

The Book of Red

Imagine there’s a scripture called the Book of Red, written in the year 1022 AD. In one passage, a group of people are stealing people’s lunch money and punching kids in the mouth. This group also happens to wear blue hats. In response to their behavior, a prophet warns the people: “Thou shalt not do as the people wearing blue hats do.” Soon all the bully thieves (who also happen to wear blue hats) get miraculously blown sky high in a giant explosion.

Now fast forward 1,000 years to today where we see someone reading the Book of Red. I approach them. I’m wearing a blue winter cap.

The reader says, “Hey! Take off that blue hat, you friccin Blue Hat! Haven’t you read the Book of Red?”

And I say, “My hat has nothing to do with theirs and I think you’ve missed the point. I do appreciate that story because it’s actually about how I shouldn’t steal people’s lunch money or punch kids in the mouth.”

The reader replies, “But it says don’t be like the Blue Hats.”

So I say, “Sure, but scholars of ancient Red have shown that the blue hats were actually huge pillows strapped around their heads. That has nothing to do with me wearing a cap to keep my bald head warm today. The point of the story is to condemn bullying and theft.”

But the reader replies, “Nope, it’s right there in the scripture. Yes, it also says don’t steal and punch and stuff, but they were also wearing blue hats, which is a real problem. Let’s focus more on the hats.”

In this example it’s easy to see how the reader is misapplying scripture. Blue winter caps in 2022 have a different function and cultural meaning than the hats in the ancient text. And the account in Genesis was depicting war crimes and inhospitality—the men wanted to show dominance, not to make out and be sexually attracted to angel people. On the surface there appears to be a similarity, but when we pay attention to the context it breaks down.

Maybe we could still argue that my blue cap is also actually sinful, but we can’t use the Book of Red to justify that claim because it wasn’t addressing blue winter caps that didn’t exist for 1,000 more years. Cultural values shift, and scriptures reflect those shifting values within their pages, and also in the ways we interpret the texts today.

On that note, I recommend checking out this Fireside with Blair Hodges episode about the history of sexuality and gender as understood in the Church. It features Taylor Petrey, author of Tabernacles of Clay: Sexuality and Gender in Modern Mormonism. Give it a listen, pass it along.

More importantly with regard to this topic, I strongly recommend the podcast BEYOND THE BLOCK. Especially this recent episode on Genesis 19, etc. It features Derek Knox, a queer Latter-day Saint theologian.

*Addendum: Thanks to Derek Knox for offering feedback. I updated the post accordingly. Specifically, I didn’t directly cite any queer sisters/brothers/siblings on the topic, which was a big oversight. Spackman’s post is helpful but I also added some queer Christian perspective. Also, I’m going to watch the comments carefully because I don’t want this to be a place for uncritical spreading of homophobic responses. Finally, I updated the language in a few places to reflect the fact that “homosexual” is a term that most queer/gay people don’t use.