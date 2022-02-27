Esau’s Embrace: Thoughts on Genesis 33

by

Finally, there is the risk of embrace. . . . I open my arms, make a movement of the self towards the other, the enemy, and do not know whether I will be misunderstood, despised, even violated, or whether my action will be appreciated, understood, and reciprocated. I can become a savior or a victim—possibly both. Embrace is grace, and ‘grace is a gamble, always. –Miroslav Volf, Exclusion and Embrace: A Theological Exploration of Identity, Otherness, and Reconciliation

One of the great things about the Hebrew Bible is that it never quite does what it is supposed to do. Like many of its main characters, the text itself is a trickster. It serves its own ends and refuses to cooperate with our flannel-board versions of the story (Kids, think of a really big iPad where you have to stick the pictures to the screen yourself). Every time we think we know what the text is saying, it shifts the narrative and says something different.

Perhaps the tricksteriest of all of the tricksters in the Hebrew Bible is Jacob, who became Israel and gave name to the nation. Jacob tricks his brother, Esau, out of his birthright by wearing animal skins and pretending to be hairy so that his nearly blind father, Isaac, will give him the wrong blessing. And then he manages to engage in some early genetic engineering to swindle his father-in-law, Laban, out of most of his livestock.

And yet, Jacob is the chosen one, the man chosen to become the patriarch of the entire Israelite nation. He represents the point at which the Abrahamic covenant stops descending only through the birthright son (leaving descendants of Ishmael and Esau out of the picture) and becomes universal to all of his descendants. He was also (we are told) a great prophet who, like all great prophets, does just the sorts of things that God wants done.



The text pushes back hard against this simplistic good guy-bad guy narrative, and most modern faithful renditions of the story either sanitize Jacob’s deceptions or focus entirely on the good parts. But that gets harder to do as the narrative progresses. And perhaps the most spiritually vital part of the text—Jacob wrestling with an angel, who changes his name to Israel and makes him the father of the Twelve Tribes—is connected to Jacob’s most significant failure—his failure to reciprocate his brother’s embrace.

Let’s try to see the story through Esau’s eyes. He was the oldest son (albeit by about two minutes), and he was destined to receive the birthright. At some point in his life he was hungry, and, rather than simply giving him food because that is what brothers do, Jacob forces him to surrender his birthright in exchange for some soup. But that sort of deal is not legally binding. Isaac can give the birthright to whoever he wants, and he wants to give it to Esau. But his brother and his own mother conspire against him and dress Jacob up in furs to trick the father into giving the birthright blessing to the wrong son. Jacob heads out of town for 21 years, and now he wants to come back and claim his inheritance. What would you do? Esau forgives.



When Jacob hears that Esau is heading towards him with 400 men, he is terrified. He spends the night begging God to protect him and wrestling angels. But when Esau does show up, all he wants to do is embrace his brother:

Now Jacob looked up and saw Esau coming, and four hundred men with him. So he divided the children among Leah and Rachel and the two maids. He put the maids with their children in front, then Leah with her children, and Rachel and Joseph last of all. He himself went on ahead of them, bowing himself to the ground seven times, until he came near his brother. But Esau ran to meet him, and embraced him, and fell on his neck and kissed him, and they wept. (Genesis 33:1-5 NRSV)

In this passage, Esau engages in what Croatian theologian Miroslav Volf calls “the risk of embrace.” The two brothers have been apart for decades because of a dispute that, in many stories from the ancient world (and a few from the modern one), would have ended in bloodshed. Esau risks the embrace and offers reconciliation from his heart.

What Jacob does next should shock us all. He does not reject Esau’s offer—there is no way that he could—but he does not return the embrace either. Not really. Rather, he immediately turns the conciliatory embrace into a transaction by presenting Esau with a significant portion of his flock:

Esau said, “What do you mean by all this company that I met?” Jacob answered, “To find favor with my lord.” But Esau said, “I have enough, my brother; keep what you have for yourself.” Jacob said, “No, please; if I find favor with you, then accept my present from my hand; for truly to see your face is like seeing the face of God—since you have received me with such favor. Please accept my gift that is brought to you, because God has dealt graciously with me, and because I have everything I want.” So he urged him, and he took it. (Genesis 33: 8-11)

Jacob acts here like somebody who has been given a surprise gift and, rather than appreciating the gift for what it is, insists on going out and buying something of equal value to avoid having to be in debt. As Esau points out himself, it is unnecessary, and it changes the entire nature of the relationship from fraternal affection to economic transaction. Jacob cannot simply accept forgiveness as a free gift. He must try to purchase it with the coin of the realm. And when Esau tries to engage his brother as a brother saying, “let us journey on our way, and I will go alongside you” (Gen 33:12), Jacob brushes him off. Having escaped the noose, Jacob shows no interest in having a brother.

This is the trick that the text plays on us. Esau, not Jacob, becomes the Christ-figure in the story—the one who initiates reconciliation by offering unconditional forgiveness to somebody who has wronged him grievously. Jacob is the unrepentant sinner who doesn’t want to be punished, but who cannot accept a simple offer of grace and tries to purchase his brother’s forgiveness with a bunch of goats.