Reflections on a Mission to Ukraine

Note: On 24 January 2022 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that it was “temporarily reassigning full-time missionaries assigned to both the Ukraine Dnipro and Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova missions to locations outside of Ukraine … and a few missionaries who are approaching their planned release date will complete their missionary service and return home.” In light of recent events, I asked Thomas Christensen, who belonged to the latter group, to reflect on his mission experience.

Looking out over the frozen Dnieper River on the day we were evacuated from Ukraine

I returned from my mission in Ukraine at the end of January. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was only able to serve in the Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova Mission from May 2021 to January 2022; the first 15 months of my mission were spent in Utah.

I loved serving in Ukraine and Moldova. The people there are so resilient and amazing. It was hard to deal with the pandemic and all the restrictions, but the members would testify so often of how the Lord blessed them and their families as they tried to remain faithful.

At the end of 2021, there were some whisperings among the missionaries that Russia might invade. When I would ask the members what they thought, they would tell me that Ukraine has been dealing with a Russian invasion since 2014 and that they weren’t afraid to fight for Ukraine.

One of the important lessons I learned from the Ukrainians and Moldovans is that God recognizes sacrifice. While serving in two branch presidencies, I was touched when I saw how members would give the equivalent of $3 in tithing and tell me that they had saved to be able to donate 50 cents for fast offerings; I know that they were blessed mightily for that sacrifice. They don’t have much, but they do the Lord’s work with what they have.

Going to such a poor [fn1] part of the world definitely gave me a new perspective on the goodness of God. Before my mission it was easy to miss blessings in my normal, busy life, but the members in my mission were more in tune with the ways God would bless them and would rejoice over every blessing. I spoke with one young woman who was excited about the possibility of going to the temple as a family. Her father had been gone for the last couple months, working in a different country, and now they would finally have an opportunity to visit the temple for the first time since she had turned 12, four years ago. Going to the temple is such a small thing for me in the US—it’s just an hour’s drive away—but members in my mission had gone years without visiting the temple before one was dedicated in Kyiv in 2010 [fn2], and even now a trip to the temple remains a sacrifice in Europe’s second-largest country.

Since returning home I have been watching the situation in Ukraine closely. The few remaining native Ukrainian missionaries are sheltering in the apartments at the Kyiv temple. I have been talking to friends, checking in on them and asking how things are going from their perspectives. I asked one of my friends how his family is doing while he is studying abroad. He said that they had no place to go and were planning the extraordinary step of fighting back if necessary with Molotov cocktails, which his family had spent part of last weekend making.

Others have told me about how Sunday meetings and activities through the week have become vital times for them to check on and strengthen each other. No one I know has been close to any of the fighting yet, but they have told me about hearing distant gunfire and explosions. Still, they remain hopeful for the future of their country.

Independence Square in Kyiv, a center of Ukrainian independence and political protest

If you are interested in helping, consider joining the First Presidency in praying for peace. Pray for Ukraine, the people and its leaders. There are so many other ways to help too. The following links collected by news organizations may give you additional ideas about what you can do from the US and the UK to help the people in Ukraine:

Слава Украина! Героям Слава!

Footnote 1 : The GDP per capita in Ukraine and Moldova is only 1/15 th of that in the US.

: The GDP per capita in Ukraine and Moldova is only 1/15 of that in the US. Footnote 2: Prior to the dedication of the Kyiv temple, members in Ukraine were assigned to the Freiberg Germany temple, 1500 km from Kyiv.