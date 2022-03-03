How [Not] to Motivate: “Opting In” and Lessons from Authoritarianism

by

by Abigail J., CES Employee

“Are you opting in or out?” Employees at all CES institutions have been discussing this question in careful conversations recently, since the Powers that Be announced a new policy not only requiring all new CES employees—including faculty and staff at the BYUs—to “hold and be worthy to hold” a current temple recommend as a condition of employment, but also asking current employees to “adopt this standard voluntarily.” Conversations have increased in urgency and angst as employees have received additional announcements, emails, and verbal reminders to declare their decision to opt in or not. [fn1] [fn2] [fn3]

Facing the decision, employees are wary and confused. They don’t know what to think of it. Will there be a list of those who opt out? Will deans and department chairs know who opted in and who opted out? What about bishops and other ecclesiastical leaders? Will there be unofficial, unwritten consequences for saying no? Which choice—in or out—would make someone more susceptible to losing their job? And what will happen if the current temple recommend questions change? Does opting in mean agreeing that anything that might ever be part of a temple-recommend interview is a legitimate condition of employment at BYU?

In the vacuum of information, speculation is rampant, and fear among employees is palpable. While some are acquiescent and accepting of the new standard, and some are even happy to signal their commitment to it, others are confused and uncertain what we should do.

Now, let me be clear about something: every church-member CES employee I know, as far as I’m aware, is a current temple recommend holder, and the CES faculty I know support the current positions of the church in their teaching. That point only adds to the confusion. Why is this necessary? Hesitancy about the policy does not suggest an unwillingness to hold a temple recommend. Rather, it comes from not understanding the reasons for the new policy and the possible future consequences of opting in.

It’s not surprising employees are equivocating, hesitating, feeling suspicious. As John S. laid out a few weeks ago, there are a lot of red flags in a policy like this. Bishops and stake presidents interpret things differently, and the ecclesiastical processes involved have very few checks and balances. It is difficult to stake one’s academic career on a non-academic process with no effective appeal. And it is hard to know how much influence an unfriendly university administrator might wield with an ecclesiastical authority.



Now, confusion is not the same as an accusation. Maybe the new policy is not disingenuous. Maybe there’s nothing sneaky going on, no strategizing to make it easier to fire faculty. Maybe it’s not agenda-pushing, maybe the objective isn’t to (further) silence employees. Maybe the frequent reminders to employees to make the choice are not attempts at intimidating them into conformity. Maybe the lack of transparency is not part of a loyalty test but simply a giant miscommunication that will be remedied shortly with forthcoming info filtered down the ranks of the currently-mostly-clueless-to-this-policy hierarchy.

And maybe this new policy has no connection to a number of eyebrow-raising autocratic developments that have come in quick succession, such as Provo’s demonstration policy that any two or more persons deemed to be participating in a demonstration are required to be pre-approved or such persons are subject to arrest or university discipline, or the announcement that BYU’s speech-language clinic would no longer provide treatment to transgender members coming onto campus from the community.

So, let’s say the intentions of CES leadership are benign, and the policy really is intended to encourage employees to “engage fully in the spiritual mission” of CES. It’s still possible that the new policy is a really bad idea—and that it is a free-agency-depleting move from an authoritarianism playbook. [fn4] And it is very possible that nobody has really thought through the possible consequences of such a move. It is important to look at the ultimate goals of the policy and compare them and the incentive structure that it sets up.

If the goal is to increase spirituality among CES employees so that they, in turn, will enrich the spiritual lives of their students, then we have to assess the motivational value of threats to one’s employment. Most people who choose to work at CES universities come to their jobs with a high degree of commitment to the gospel, to the church, and to the support of their students’ discipleship. And many now report that their desire to engage in spiritually affirming activities has waned as their focus shifts to avoiding land mines that could get them fired—which is exactly what motivation research suggests. Punishments, and threats of punishment, even implicit ones, undermine pre-existing intrinsic motivation. [fn5] Now, such methods may improve compliance, at least initially. Thus, they are common strategies within autocracies that value loyalty above all else. But sticks are unlikely to grow inner spiritual commitment

For those who are able to gain advantage by climbing the university or ecclesiastical ladder, stating “I’m in” on the temple recommend standard has the potential to line up more reward criteria in the form of promotion. In such cases, the external advantage for membership in a sycophancy (real or perceived) can likewise undermine true spiritual growth. Motivation that already existed internally, sincerely, can be suffocated when promotions and praise and in-group belonging come to one’s attentional fore. [fn6] If we want sycophantic leader-pleaser ladder-climbers, then we’re on the right track.

Of course, a heavily external reward/punishment system has already existed for CES employees and students for decades, and its effects have likewise been felt. The current highly-publicized oft-reminded “refinement” more sharply focuses employees’ attention on it. And increased focus on extrinsic consequences increases their undermining effects on preexisting internal motivation.

More broadly, the institutional church’s use of the temple recommend- and sacrament-withholding and -rewarding policies likewise may not be functioning as well-intended leaders may desire; in addition to the potential for exploitation and varied interpretation among ecclesiastical leaders, the reward/punishment system may lead to heightened compliance in the face of public shaming or social rejection (e.g. the threat of others seeing one passing the tray without partaking, or waiting outside the temple when a relative is sealed), but may undermine rather than enhance spirituality when the punishment is more salient than internal desire. A reward/punishment system may also heighten the potential for dishonesty rather than genuine penitence and reform. The temple recommend is now a long tradition, true. But, if we consider how it truly functions in the lives and hearts of members, it may be worth reconsidering.

So… Will I opt in?

Likely not. Certainly not without further info. Doing so would make me dishonest—untrue to my sense of integrity; and I’d like to keep my temple recommend.

Notes

[fn1]

At BYU-Idaho, employees have received at least 4 emails stating the policy change and requesting an answer to the question whether they will opt in to the new policy. At BYU-Provo, employees have received at least one email invitation with directions how to opt in, and they have been told verbally at meetings and in writing [https://hrs.byu.edu/byu-employment-standard] that they will be invited to opt in during annual stewardship interviews.

[fn2]

The text of one such email to an employee at BYU-Provo is as follows:

“Dear [employee],

“In January, the Church Educational System announced that all newly hired employees who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now required to hold and be worthy to hold a current temple recommend.

“At that time, President Worthen also invited all members of the Church who currently teach and work at BYU to commit voluntarily to this same standard. In that invitation, he said: “While some may consider this a minor adjustment from our current standard, we believe it will further align us with our mission.”

“President Worthen continued: “Current employees who are members of the restored Church of Jesus Christ who voluntarily choose to accept this standard will be embracing an opportunity that President Russell M. Nelson referred to in the October 2021 General Conference: ‘Everything we believe and every promise God has made to His covenant people come together in the temple. . . . [The Lord] is providing opportunities for each of us to bolster our spiritual foundations more effectively by centering our lives on Him and on the ordinances and covenants of His temple.’”

“Some of you have mentioned that you’ve had trouble finding instructions on the process to opt in or cannot locate the link to the opt-in site. If you would like to commit voluntarily to the same standard that will apply to all new hires, you can do so by visiting this site. . . .”

[fn3]

The text of one such email to an employee at BYU-Idaho is as follows:

“RESPONSE NEEDED: Opting into Refined CES Requirement

“On January 27, 2022, the Church Educational System (CES) announced that all new employees who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be required to hold and be worthy to hold a current temple recommend. Church members already working at CES institutions are invited to adopt this standard voluntarily. This adjustment applies to all faculty, staff, and administrative employees at each of the CES institutions.

“The link at the bottom of this email will allow you, as a BYU-Idaho employee, to indicate your voluntary adoption of the refined CES employment standards. If you have any questions, you may call Human Resources at 208-496-1700.

“This policy update reflects the ideals of each employee, as we continue in our support of BYU-Idaho’s sacred mission. We are grateful for your committed service to the remarkable students in our trust.”

[fn4]

I find it strange that, by accepting this job, I unknowingly voluntarily subjected myself to this microcosmic authoritarian organization, while my brothers and sisters in other areas of the world are living under truly evil life-threatening dictatorships. I hope my words are not insensitive to their plight. I’m not bunking in a subway station with cluster bombs destroying homes and civilians above me. I feel admittedly guilty for mentioning such comparatively small issues, yet even in this little sphere I feel compelled to speak out against harms caused by unchecked (though perhaps benevolently-intended) power.

[fn5]

See, for example, Deci, Edward L., and Wayne F. Cascio. “Changes in Intrinsic Motivation as a Function of Negative Feedback and Threats.” Presented at the Eastern Psychological Association, Boston, MA, April 19, 1972 and Deci, Edward L. “The Effects of Contingent and Noncontingent Rewards and Controls on Intrinsic Motivation.” Organizational Behavior and Human Performance 8, no. 2 (October 1, 1972): 217–29. https://doi.org/10.1016/0030-5073(72)90047-5.

[fn6]

See, for example, Deci, Edward L., Richard Koestner, and Richard M. Ryan. “A Meta-Analytic Review of Experiments Examining the Effects of Extrinsic Rewards on Intrinsic Motivation.” Psychological Bulletin 125, no. 6 (November 1999): 627–68. https://doi.org/10.1037/0033-2909.125.6.627.