How [Not] to Motivate: “Opting In” and Lessons from Authoritarianism

by Abigail J., CES Employee
“Are you opting in or out?” Employees at all CES institutions have been discussing this question in careful conversations recently, since the Powers that Be announced a new policy not only requiring all new CES employees—including faculty and staff at the BYUs—to “hold and be worthy to hold” a current temple recommend as a condition of employment, but also asking current employees to “adopt this standard voluntarily.” Conversations have increased in urgency and angst as employees have received additional announcements, emails, and verbal reminders to declare their decision to opt in or not. [fn1] [fn2] [fn3]
Facing the decision, employees are wary and confused. They don’t know what to think of it. Will there be a list of those who opt out? Will deans and department chairs know who opted in and who opted out? What about bishops and other ecclesiastical leaders? Will there be unofficial, unwritten consequences for saying no? Which choice—in or out—would make someone more susceptible to losing their job? And what will happen if the current temple recommend questions change? Does opting in mean agreeing that anything that might ever be part of a temple-recommend interview is a legitimate condition of employment at BYU?
In the vacuum of information, speculation is rampant, and fear among employees is palpable. While some are acquiescent and accepting of the new standard, and some are even happy to signal their commitment to it, others are confused and uncertain what we should do.
Now, let me be clear about something: every church-member CES employee I know, as far as I’m aware, is a current temple recommend holder, and the CES faculty I know support the current positions of the church in their teaching. That point only adds to the confusion. Why is this necessary? Hesitancy about the policy does not suggest an unwillingness to hold a temple recommend. Rather, it comes from not understanding the reasons for the new policy and the possible future consequences of opting in.
It’s not surprising employees are equivocating, hesitating, feeling suspicious. As John S. laid out a few weeks ago, there are a lot of red flags in a policy like this. Bishops and stake presidents interpret things differently, and the ecclesiastical processes involved have very few checks and balances. It is difficult to stake one’s academic career on a non-academic process with no effective appeal. And it is hard to know how much influence an unfriendly university administrator might wield with an ecclesiastical authority.
Now, confusion is not the same as an accusation. Maybe the new policy is not disingenuous. Maybe there’s nothing sneaky going on, no strategizing to make it easier to fire faculty. Maybe it’s not agenda-pushing, maybe the objective isn’t to (further) silence employees. Maybe the frequent reminders to employees to make the choice are not attempts at intimidating them into conformity. Maybe the lack of transparency is not part of a loyalty test but simply a giant miscommunication that will be remedied shortly with forthcoming info filtered down the ranks of the currently-mostly-clueless-to-this-policy hierarchy.
And maybe this new policy has no connection to a number of eyebrow-raising autocratic developments that have come in quick succession, such as Provo’s demonstration policy that any two or more persons deemed to be participating in a demonstration are required to be pre-approved or such persons are subject to arrest or university discipline, or the announcement that BYU’s speech-language clinic would no longer provide treatment to transgender members coming onto campus from the community.
So, let’s say the intentions of CES leadership are benign, and the policy really is intended to encourage employees to “engage fully in the spiritual mission” of CES. It’s still possible that the new policy is a really bad idea—and that it is a free-agency-depleting move from an authoritarianism playbook. [fn4] And it is very possible that nobody has really thought through the possible consequences of such a move. It is important to look at the ultimate goals of the policy and compare them and the incentive structure that it sets up.
If the goal is to increase spirituality among CES employees so that they, in turn, will enrich the spiritual lives of their students, then we have to assess the motivational value of threats to one’s employment. Most people who choose to work at CES universities come to their jobs with a high degree of commitment to the gospel, to the church, and to the support of their students’ discipleship. And many now report that their desire to engage in spiritually affirming activities has waned as their focus shifts to avoiding land mines that could get them fired—which is exactly what motivation research suggests. Punishments, and threats of punishment, even implicit ones, undermine pre-existing intrinsic motivation. [fn5] Now, such methods may improve compliance, at least initially. Thus, they are common strategies within autocracies that value loyalty above all else. But sticks are unlikely to grow inner spiritual commitment
For those who are able to gain advantage by climbing the university or ecclesiastical ladder, stating “I’m in” on the temple recommend standard has the potential to line up more reward criteria in the form of promotion. In such cases, the external advantage for membership in a sycophancy (real or perceived) can likewise undermine true spiritual growth. Motivation that already existed internally, sincerely, can be suffocated when promotions and praise and in-group belonging come to one’s attentional fore. [fn6] If we want sycophantic leader-pleaser ladder-climbers, then we’re on the right track.
Of course, a heavily external reward/punishment system has already existed for CES employees and students for decades, and its effects have likewise been felt. The current highly-publicized oft-reminded “refinement” more sharply focuses employees’ attention on it. And increased focus on extrinsic consequences increases their undermining effects on preexisting internal motivation.
More broadly, the institutional church’s use of the temple recommend- and sacrament-withholding and -rewarding policies likewise may not be functioning as well-intended leaders may desire; in addition to the potential for exploitation and varied interpretation among ecclesiastical leaders, the reward/punishment system may lead to heightened compliance in the face of public shaming or social rejection (e.g. the threat of others seeing one passing the tray without partaking, or waiting outside the temple when a relative is sealed), but may undermine rather than enhance spirituality when the punishment is more salient than internal desire. A reward/punishment system may also heighten the potential for dishonesty rather than genuine penitence and reform. The temple recommend is now a long tradition, true. But, if we consider how it truly functions in the lives and hearts of members, it may be worth reconsidering.
So… Will I opt in?
Likely not. Certainly not without further info. Doing so would make me dishonest—untrue to my sense of integrity; and I’d like to keep my temple recommend.
Notes
[fn1]
At BYU-Idaho, employees have received at least 4 emails stating the policy change and requesting an answer to the question whether they will opt in to the new policy. At BYU-Provo, employees have received at least one email invitation with directions how to opt in, and they have been told verbally at meetings and in writing [https://hrs.byu.edu/byu-employment-standard] that they will be invited to opt in during annual stewardship interviews.
[fn2]
The text of one such email to an employee at BYU-Provo is as follows:
“Dear [employee],
“In January, the Church Educational System announced that all newly hired employees who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now required to hold and be worthy to hold a current temple recommend.
“At that time, President Worthen also invited all members of the Church who currently teach and work at BYU to commit voluntarily to this same standard. In that invitation, he said: “While some may consider this a minor adjustment from our current standard, we believe it will further align us with our mission.”
“President Worthen continued: “Current employees who are members of the restored Church of Jesus Christ who voluntarily choose to accept this standard will be embracing an opportunity that President Russell M. Nelson referred to in the October 2021 General Conference: ‘Everything we believe and every promise God has made to His covenant people come together in the temple. . . . [The Lord] is providing opportunities for each of us to bolster our spiritual foundations more effectively by centering our lives on Him and on the ordinances and covenants of His temple.’”
“Some of you have mentioned that you’ve had trouble finding instructions on the process to opt in or cannot locate the link to the opt-in site. If you would like to commit voluntarily to the same standard that will apply to all new hires, you can do so by visiting this site. . . .”
[fn3]
The text of one such email to an employee at BYU-Idaho is as follows:
“RESPONSE NEEDED: Opting into Refined CES Requirement
“On January 27, 2022, the Church Educational System (CES) announced that all new employees who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be required to hold and be worthy to hold a current temple recommend. Church members already working at CES institutions are invited to adopt this standard voluntarily. This adjustment applies to all faculty, staff, and administrative employees at each of the CES institutions.
“The link at the bottom of this email will allow you, as a BYU-Idaho employee, to indicate your voluntary adoption of the refined CES employment standards. If you have any questions, you may call Human Resources at 208-496-1700.
“This policy update reflects the ideals of each employee, as we continue in our support of BYU-Idaho’s sacred mission. We are grateful for your committed service to the remarkable students in our trust.”
[fn4]
I find it strange that, by accepting this job, I unknowingly voluntarily subjected myself to this microcosmic authoritarian organization, while my brothers and sisters in other areas of the world are living under truly evil life-threatening dictatorships. I hope my words are not insensitive to their plight. I’m not bunking in a subway station with cluster bombs destroying homes and civilians above me. I feel admittedly guilty for mentioning such comparatively small issues, yet even in this little sphere I feel compelled to speak out against harms caused by unchecked (though perhaps benevolently-intended) power.
[fn5]
See, for example, Deci, Edward L., and Wayne F. Cascio. “Changes in Intrinsic Motivation as a Function of Negative Feedback and Threats.” Presented at the Eastern Psychological Association, Boston, MA, April 19, 1972 and Deci, Edward L. “The Effects of Contingent and Noncontingent Rewards and Controls on Intrinsic Motivation.” Organizational Behavior and Human Performance 8, no. 2 (October 1, 1972): 217–29. https://doi.org/10.1016/0030-5073(72)90047-5.
[fn6]
See, for example, Deci, Edward L., Richard Koestner, and Richard M. Ryan. “A Meta-Analytic Review of Experiments Examining the Effects of Extrinsic Rewards on Intrinsic Motivation.” Psychological Bulletin 125, no. 6 (November 1999): 627–68. https://doi.org/10.1037/0033-2909.125.6.627.
Comments
In a related development, below is a letter recently sent to bishops and branch presidents with new guidelines for ecclesiastical endorsements for CES employees. The criteria go considerably beyond what is required for a temple recommend.
Dear Bishop/Branch President,
Hiring the right person is the most important decision made by the institutions within the Church Educational System (CES).
CES employees are expected to be worthy in every way of holding a temple recommend, and to believe, live, and teach in a way that is loyal to the teachings of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ while being proficient in their employment. They agree to refrain from behavior, teaching, or expression (whether verbal, nonverbal, or written) that seriously and adversely affects the mission of the institution or the Church.
We invite you to be open and thorough in your comments. If you feel you do not know a member well enough, please consider conducting an interview with him/her before you complete the endorsement.
• Does this member reside in your unit?
• Have you been this member’s unit leader for the last 6 months?
• Is this member is related to you?
• Does this member hold, or are they worthy to hold, a current temple recommend?
• Does this member believe and support the teachings and leadership of the Church?
• Does this member believe and support Church doctrine on marriage, family, and gender?
• Does this member say or do anything that would lead others to doubt the doctrine or teachings of the Church?
• Has this member used pornography during the last few years? If yes, how often was pornography used and when was the last time?
• Please share any concerns you may have about recommending this member.
• Please share your final thoughts about recommending this member.
It’s this bad and worse. Colleges at BYU are already making new policies (on their own or by external pressure) stating that those who don’t opt in cannot be department chairs, associate deans, deans, or similar administrators at the university level. This is happening right now. Further, any faculty who does successfully become department chair, dean, etc., will have undergone and passed an additional general authority interview. These are not rumors either. Hundreds of faculty have already been notified about the new ceiling. You can contact an econ or sociology or history prof and ask them about it.
I can confirm the accuracy of both of the first two comments.
The astonishing aspect of this is the utter lack of trust in the faculty (and other CES employees) that the revised policy demonstrates. Faculty already need to have an endorsement by their local leaders to even qualify for an interview; get pre-screened by the administration (e.g. background checks, including social media accounts); go through numerous campus interviews; have a General Authority interview; and be approved by their department, college, university administration, and the Board to be hired. Moreover, even before this policy shift, there was an annual ecclesiastical endorsement in which the faculty member had to live in accordance with the temple recommend questions (although possessing a recommend was not technically required). Why add this requirement to the existing hurdles to being hired and continuing employment?
I have spoken to dozens of current faculty. The only one who is opting in to the new policy was pressured to do so because of their current administrative position. The ridiculous thing is that TPTB think that threatening faculty with the inability to be chair, dean, etc. is an incentive–virtually nobody wants those jobs; the ones that do strive for those positions really should not have them.
I agree with the original post–this is not about fealty to the Church and its teachings or belief in the gospel. The number of faculty who actively challenge LDS doctrine is miniscule. This is about control and enforcing orthodoxy. It links employment with leadership roulette, it provides a major disincentive for seeking pastoral care, and it creates an atmosphere of paranoia and anxiety that will undoubtedly and inevitably cost BYU good faculty. Indeed, I know of at least four people in my department who are actively looking for other jobs as a result of the way that faculty are treated in Provo.
It’s hard not to see this combo as a deliberate way for the board and top admin to sack whomever they want, remotely, for non-academic issues (e.g. support of LGBT), while doing so under the legal radar.
Hence the double speak and dual-facing language: on the on side, there’s the legalese fiction of the ‘opt-in’ for faculty; and on the other side there’s the reality of the inquisition-esque ecclesiastical endorsement, behind the scenes.
Shame on them. For their abuse of power — while puppeteering local leaders. For their manipulation of faculty and staff. For their masquerading with the accreditation agency and the Department of Education. And for their continued refusal to treat students with basic respect much less compassion.
Does CES have so many applicants knocking down their doors that they felt the need to add another filter?
“If we want sycophantic leader-pleaser ladder-climbers, then we’re on the right track.”
This wouldn’t be the first time LDS Church culture cultivated that sort of “leadership,” as evinced by every bishop who takes on General Conference-style speaking cadence…
jader3rd: The language does seem to be framed in terms of new hires, even though the ‘opt in’ and the latest directions for the ecclesiastical endorsement are actually for renewals (as well as new hires).
My guess is that this reflects the way the board and top admin understand ‘tenure’ at the BYUs. No matter the academic rank of the faculty, each ecclesiastical endorsement is essentially a rehire (more or less done by a local church leader who probably has no official and administrative academic qualifications whatsoever in the college or department of the faculty or staff member).
Another possibility is that the language is meant to suggest retroactively that the current policy has been in place from the beginning of each faculty or staff member’s employment. Smoke and mirrors.
Wow. This OP and the CTRH’s first comment are sobering.
Those questions… I don’t know anybody under 35 with a grad degree for who could honestly answer that they believe AND support the Church’s current doctrine on marriage, family, AND gender. Lumping them all together is an interesting move. I suppose the reader is meant to infer LGBTQ+ issues. But I know people with other issues: plural marriage as it continues to be practiced (living men able to be sealed to more than one woman if previous wives are dead); the whole question of men “presiding,” whatever that means, in their homes…and then yeah, the LGBTQ+ issues. I know not a single person under thirty who hasn’t got some serious reservations about the Church’s “doctrine” there. And the questions are so broadly worded that almost any kind of question or reservation about whatever the doctrine du jour is would justify a bishop saying “Don’t hire that troublemaker.”
I’m a current temple recommend holder too who decided to discontinue an interview process with a CES institution that I won’t name a few years back. Sure I have a PhD, but I’m not a boat-rocker. I know my church history, warts and all, and I’m here anyway. I am happy to keep my uncorrelated opinions mostly to myself in church and lift up my queer siblings in other ways. This makes me feel, more forcefully than I’ve ever felt, that I am not wanted or needed, not just in CES, but in the institutional church as a whole.
This policy would have been disastrous for me when I worked at BYU. I had an incredible bishop who moved away, and was replaced by the worst bishop I ever had. This story will sound wild, but it’s true, and I’m only going to give the bare bones details. The new bishop was cantankerous and divisive. During his first 6 months our ward saw the YM president resign from his calling, the YW president resign from her calling, and TWO different counselors in the bishopric resigned from their callings, not even at the same time. Attendance dropped by somewhere near 20%. But his overbearing micromanaging was the least of our problems. This bishop was arrested and jailed based on an outstanding warrant while serving as bishop. As it turns out, he’d committed fraud in St. George and fled to SLC to escape conviction. He’d admitted to his crimes in open court on the record. Why? Because he was a crackpot sovereign citizen and committed his crimes under the belief that he was exempt from following the law. All of this was brought to the attention of the Stake President who met with the bishop, but the SP believed him when he said it was all just a big misunderstanding. Several lawyers in the ward reviewed the public documents and briefed the SP, outlining exactly how the bishop had committed fraud and admitted to it, how he had skipped court dates, hired a crackpot attorney, and how he held bizarre anti-government beliefs and embraced ridiculous conspiracy theories. But the SP told us he believed he’d had a revelation to call that bishop and so refused to release him and insisted that ward members sustain him or risk having their temple recommends pulled. I scrambled to contact area authorities, never heard back from them, and after a few months they split the ward and gave him an honorable release. A few months after that the bishop fled Utah altogether, court cases still unresolved.
Both the bishop and SP could have ruined my career, and they would’ve been the ones in the wrong. Even without this new stricter policy, I felt terribly unsafe as a church employee and it is one among several reasons I decided to leave BYU.
This new policy is coercive, unnecessary, and leads to an even greater imbalance of power, undermining the safety and peace of mind of active, believing, faithful church members. And it’s going to get worse, I know.
Your careful thinking about this new policy ought to reach the people who are making such egregiously bad decisions. In 1996 a new policy was announced at BYU requiring all faculty (as were students already) to receive an annual ecclesiastical endorsement. Each of your points echoes our arguments at the time, arguments that somehow never pierce the hierarchy that issues such policy. A chapter in my BCC Press book “Dwelling in the Promised Land as a Stranger: Personal Encounters with Mormon Institutions” is about consequences of the new policy.
“Religion is being destroyed by the Inquisition, for to see a man burned because he believes he has acted rightly is painful to people, it exasperates them.” William of Orange
The post stated this:
“If the goal is to increase spirituality among CES employees so that they, in turn, will enrich the spiritual lives of their students, then we have to assess the motivational value of threats to one’s employment.”
I don’t believe that concern about the employee’s spiritual state is the driving factor here. At least not directly. They are concerned about the faculty’s spirituality only because the faculty’s spirituality might be reflected in their teachings. They are not directly concerned about the faculty per se, but they are rather concerned about the church and university. When Elder Holland gave his “muskets” speech last summer he specifically raised the issue of parents feeling like the professors at BYU were not faithful enough and were leading students astray:
From Elder Holland’s speech:
“…Then, imagine the pain that comes with a memo like this one I recently received. These are just a half-dozen lines from a two-page document:
‘You should know,’ the writer says, ‘that some people in the extended community are feeling abandoned and betrayed by BYU. It seems that some professors (at least the vocal ones in the media) are supporting ideas that many of us feel are contradictory to gospel principles, making it appear to be about like any other university our sons and daughters could have attended. Several parents have said they no longer want to send their children here or donate to the school.
‘Please don’t think I’m opposed to people thinking differently about policies and ideas,’ the writer continues. ‘I’m not. But I would hope that BYU professors would be bridging those gaps between faith and intellect and would be sending out students that are ready to do the same in loving, intelligent and articulate ways. Yet, I fear that some faculty are not supportive of the Church’s doctrines and policies and choose to criticize them publicly.'”
I think that this is the real issue here. Our senior church leader are worried that our church colleges are becoming places of discontent; places where ideas that contradict church teachings or policies are not only presented but embraced. My belief is that this is a misplaced or misguided concern and that the vast portion of BYU faculty are highly compliant with church teachings.
I am firmly against this new policy and believe that it will result in a decreased quality of experience for faculty and therefore for students as well. If there are problems with rouge professors, well they must be dealt with directly and carefully. As already stated: church faculty are almost uniformly deeply committed to the gospel and to the church. But again I think that this new policy is to assure church leaders and parents that the faculty are orthodox.
I am so glad that my husband was able to retire recently from BYU. He is a believer, with a true, loving loyalty to the church. He has always been a safe person for his LGBTQ students to confide in. Because of his long and happy career teaching, he feels obligated to maintain activity and support in our ward post-retirement – even though as caretakers of my elderly immunocompromised parents and our immunocompromised son in current treatment for cancer, we cannot attend in-person church meetings.
I respect my husband’s choices and his loyalty. I gave up being a temple-recommend holder when Kate Kelly was excommunicated for her advocacy. At that time the recommend requirement felt like a sword hanging over my head. I could lie and retain my recommend, or let it lapse and retain my integrity. Although my decision was reaffirmed by the POX debacle, I have grieved the loss of community with neighbors and transparency with family that our shared temple activity allowed. My employment was not threatened. I can’t imagine how the BYU employees I know – who are loving, intelligent, and committed to doing right and being good – will manage this choice.
At some point are all of these new(ish) policies going to impact their accreditation?
The overall trend here is frightening and distressing, it’s kind of worriesome even if you’re not invovlt with BYU.
It seems they now distrust the faculty as much as they distrust the students. I’m wondering if this is somehow a response to the attrition of young adult membership in the Church. Supposedly lots more and more young adults are leaving the church than before. And rather than doing some self reflection on why that might be, they’ve given up on the current generation and have instead decided on making sure that the next generations of members (or rather the portion of members who go through CES schools who represent the pool from which Church leaders are recruited) are more orthodox.
These concerns seem to have outweighed notions of agency and giving the benefit of the doubt when it comes to individual members’ testimonies.
This seems like a bad idea.
I’ve long had the hunch that my status as a BYU employee cut me off from ever being able to confide in my bishop or receive pastoral care, but yikes, that first comment up above confirms it completely.
Recently, in a meeting where this policy change came up, our dean told us that higher-ups had assured the dean’s council that the church is not trying to weed out trouble makers with this change, and that it would take a pattern of public criticism directed specifically at the church or its doctrines to be disciplined.
But that email to bishops strongly implies that a bishop should yank your endorsement (and thus terminate your employment) if you have *privately* expressed any reservations to your bishop about church teachings, or if you have *privately* gone through the repentance process after viewing pornography.
What bugs me most is that the email to bishops is not made known to BYU/CES employees. We ought to be told explicitly that we have no expectation of confidentiality if we confess or confide about any matter to our bishops. Instead, we are given the impression of confidentiality, but bishops are secretly being asked to report.
I knew bishops were asked to give ecclesiastical endorsements from time to time, but I thought it was just confirming we were active and had a recommend. This is a whole different ball game.
Though this particular matter is naturally a focus for those employed by the church, it feels to me like one more part of a perceived need to not give forces outside the church leverage to control the church. I was reviewing a couple days ago the handbook’s instruction on civil marriage, and it was restated there in several different ways that a church officer can only officiate weddings of members of his congregation or those of people who have scheduled baptism and will become members of the congregation. Instructions about use of our buildings have a similar flavor. It would be wonderful if bishops and church buildings were available to the community at large, more like in decades past, but I smell a not unfounded fear that the church senses it must mark out and separate itself to retain autonomy.
stephenchardy: When Elder Holland gave his “muskets” speech last summer he specifically raised the issue of parents feeling like the professors at BYU were not faithful enough and were leading students astray:
That’s my read as well. The problem is, I can point to plenty of people whose faith was damaged by “conservative” Religious Education professors like Brad Wilcox. So the concern about leading people astray is less about the overall health of a student’s spirituality and connection to our community and more about doctrinal conformity. To be more specific, say there is a student who disagrees with the church on LGBTQ issues but values their faith in many other compelling ways. Some leaders and professors would put pressure on the student to change their views on LGBTQ issues rather than allowing for space to differentiate while also emphasizing all the things on which we agree. In my experience, one of those approaches is much more damaging to faith than another.
As a CES employee, I can state that since coming here, BYU has become an almost Kafkaesque place. Where unknown administrators and slippery masked lawyers hiding in the managerial shadows set up structures where faculty walk in a liminal place where nonsensical loyalty tests, like the opt-in shibboleth, are imposed without explanation. Here we literally walk in fear because a number of unstated rules muzzle and disrupt our efforts to do the good for the Church we came here to do. We are loyal. But that is unseen. So little transparency is allowed at BYU. One thing is clear, they do not trust their faculty or students. They see them as an enemy working to undo the agenda the church is promoting. They’ve set up an inquisition to hunt down anyone who is supportive of LGBTQ issues. This is clear in things like the recent refusal to allow trans individuals to seek treatment at BYU’s hearing centers. In the new policy about protests and the lighting of the Y (which they lied saying it was about the steepness of the slope–a danger to students—BYU LIED about the reasons, no one has been hurt. BYU LIED about the reasons. Think about that. Every student knows this was a lie and knows it was about stoping LGBTQ supporters from lighting up the large Y on the mountain. What do students learn about integrity in such falsifications?). Don’t forget the unexplained, inexplicable firing of Sue Bergin. Lastly this opt-in move seems nothing but taking the witch hunt to a higher level. The institutional talk about religious freedom here means one thing: the right to discriminate against our queer fellow saints. BYU reeks of Stasi-like methods of fear and intimidation. I feel it. Other faculty members I talk to feel it. The sense that something as gone very wrong at the BYUs is palpable and widespread.
From that worried parent letter Holland (and stephen) quoted: ‘Please don’t think I’m opposed to people thinking differently about policies and ideas,’ the writer continues. ‘I’m not. But I would hope that BYU professors would be bridging those gaps between faith and intellect and would be sending out students that are ready to do the same in loving, intelligent and articulate ways. Yet, I fear that some faculty are not supportive of the Church’s doctrines and policies and choose to criticize them publicly.’”
The letter writer says they’re not against “people” thinking differently, but they are very much against professors thinking differently. Also, the perception of criticizing church policies or ideas can vary widely! Consider a student from rural Idaho whose understanding of the church is completely tied up in right-wing American politics. Were they to encounter a professor from another country who speaks positively of democratic socialism they might understandably be alarmed and think the professor is contravening core gospel principles.
Instead of focusing on how to help a student like this develop critical thinking skills as they nurture their faith, BYU’s approach is to identify “subversive” ideas or people in positions of influence and to eliminate those, as though that’s the best way to protect the faith of a student. But not in all cases. Brad Wilcox, for example, has damaged the faith of students. But he’s also bolstered other students’ connection to the church enough to get a pass for that.
Wouldn’t it be healthier to demonstrate that a person of faith can have some different views, but also share so many other views in common and be working positively to build Zion regardless of differences? But time and time again we see the church rejecting that approach.
Opt-In Policy: My understanding (as a CES employee) is that the current policy for current employees is that you must be “temple worthy.” Whereas the new policy requires new hires (and those current employees who opt in) to be both “temple worthy” AND “hold a current temple recommend.” A nuanced change, but a change nonetheless.
The Sacrament and Temple Weddings: I appreciate the article and sentiments in the comments following the article. I would just like to point out that two illustrations (withholding the sacrament an excluding people from attending temple weddings) are a bit antiquated as the Church has recognized the potential for shame and marginalization of those two policies and have since changed them. Leaders would be hard-pressed to find a reason to withhold the sacrament from someone now based on current handbook language and civil marriages outside the temple with a temple sealing to immediately follow when it is convenient for the husband and wife are written into the handbook. What now needs to change is the culture of the church. (Yes, some leaders still withhold the sacrament and most families still find it blasphemous to marry outside the temple simply to accommodate those family members and friends not allowed in the temple.) But, institutional policy changes have occurred for those two issues and I think we should acknowledge those changes and stop using old policies as examples to be frustrated by the church. There are probably plenty of currently-on-the-books policies to be frustrated by, let alone old ones that no longer exist.
Great conversation! :-)
The statistics from Jana Reiss and others about retention and activity rates with the younger generation in the Church probably factors into the policy as well…but by shifting the “blame” to the faculty based on a handful of letters from donors or others with connections at 50 North Temple. It must be the fault of the faculty–not the decisions of the students/graduates themselves–that attrition rates have increased dramatically. I am reminded of sports teams who fire the coach since they cannot fire the players for poor performance…even if the coach is doing everything they can within their power to succeed.
As for accreditation, Elder Holland’s talk made it clear that TPTB were not concerned about the potential loss of external approval–and, indeed, would be willing to accept the loss of professional imprimatur, so long as BYU could be held up as a safe place for LDS orthodoxy to thrive.
I tell my students at the beginning of every semester that their university experience should make them uncomfortable at least once a week, and that it should make them refine and better understand what they believe and why as they are exposed to new ideas, a broader world, and people with different backgrounds and experiences. The problem with the way that BYU has evolved, however, is that it has very nearly become the antithesis of the agency and learning experience on which our theology is based. Unfortunately, this trend has a long arc, as Scott Abbott notes above, and does not look likely to change for the better any time soon.
For me, these developments confirm the end of BYU as a serious academic institution. I grieve the loss, even as I keep praying that I am wrong about this.
Serious academic work will continue at BYU for quite a while because of the enormous resources of money and human commitment that went into its academic mission. As long as there are serious academics at BYU, they will do serious work. Inertia is powerful; it takes time to stifle good work. However, the gears are grinding, unmistakably. The decline toward academic irrelevance is accelerating to the point that it is hard to imagine how it can be reversed.
The underlying process here is about defining the school’s mission. During the past fifty years, there have been two competing models in the Church Educational System. One model was developed in Provo, where the ambition was to develop faithful scholarship of the highest caliber. The other model was developed in Rexburg, where administrators applied the methods and purposes of the seminary and institute program to the entire student/faculty experience. At Ricks College, and now BYU-Idaho, conformity is highly regimented. Scholarship is secondary and is even demeaned wherever it might make conformity more complicated.
The Rexburg model has prevailed because the value of BYU as a place for indoctrination far outweighs the value of scholarship, from the point of view of senior church leaders. They have spent vast fortunes to build BYU as the single most important institution for training future generations of the church. They have decided that it can’t be both that and a place for scholarship. So, in the long run, we will have Ricks College-Provo.
Why do mission presidents get a pass? If young people are disaffiliating in droves, why do BYU faculty get the blame and not mission presidents, whose purview is explicitly the spiritual development of their charges? Have those making the decisions asked which experience is more likely to damage faith and cause disaffiliation–BYU or mission service? Or why not bishops and branch presidents? Their retention track record is dismal and everybody knows this. I mean, the MTC leadership should have been fired ages ago and not a single Institute teacher or bishop or branch president in Europe should ever show their face again.
It is lunacy that BYU faculty are held to higher standards–written and unwritten–than the bishops who must sign off on their ecclesiastical endorsements.
How upside down is this witch hunt? You can become a bishop by stake president decision but to become chair of the geology department, you need to have an additional GA interview with a 70 on top of the GA interview with a 70 that you got when you were hired. If you can’t understand how ludicrous this is, I don’t think I can help you.
The first comment is terrifying to me. While not an employee of BYU, I am a church employee and have been for years. It has always been required of me to possess a temple recommend. I cannot believe that a bishop is required to disclose personal information, such as confessions about and information on pornography use, as part of the endorsement. As has been said in past posts about this topic, I no longer have access to pastoral care because there is no veil of confidentiality for me. This contradicts information found in the handbook of instructions:
32.4.4
Confidentiality
Bishops, stake presidents, and their counselors have a sacred duty to protect all confidential information shared with them. This information may come in interviews, counseling, and confessions. The same duty of confidentiality applies to all who take part in membership councils. Confidentiality is essential because members may not confess sins or seek guidance if what they share will not be kept confidential. Breaching confidence betrays members’ trust and causes them to lose confidence in their leaders.
Consistent with their duty of confidentiality, a bishop, stake president, or their counselors may share such information only as follows:
They need to confer with the member’s stake president, mission president, or bishop about holding a membership council or related matters. The stake president may also confer with his assigned Area Seventy. If needed, the Area Seventy refers the stake president to the Area Presidency. Only the stake president decides if a council should be held or its outcome.
The person moves to a new ward (or the priesthood leader is released) while membership action or other serious concerns are pending. In these cases, the leader notifies the new bishop or stake president about the concerns or pending action (see 32.14.7). He also informs the leader if the member may pose a threat to others.
A bishop or stake president learns that a Church member who lives outside the ward or stake may have been involved in a serious sin. In that instance, he confidentially contacts that member’s bishop.
It is necessary to disclose information during a membership council. All information gathered and shared as part of a membership council is confidential.
A member chooses to give permission for the leader to share information with specific persons. These may include parents, Church leaders, or others who may provide support. The leader does not share information beyond the permission the member has given.
It may be necessary to share limited information about the decision of a membership council (see 32.12.2).
In all other situations, the leader should refer to 32.4.5. These cases include when the law may require that a crime, such as child abuse, be reported to government authorities.
“…not a single Institute teacher or bishop or branch president in Europe should ever show their face again.”
WTF?!
gomez,
The comment is sarcasm. I meant, ironically, that European activity rates are so low that everyone in church leadership and education on the Continent should be under suspicion and blamed, like BYU faculty. Again, sarcasm.
My mistake, sorry. Read that one too quickly