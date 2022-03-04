How Much Federal Money Do the BYUs Receive?

by

The Short Answer: About $275,000,000 a year.



The Long Answer: Read on

BYU is a private institution and can do whatever it wants to do. If you don’t believe me, read any comment section on any recent article about BYU’s accreditation status, labor practices, or student policies. Enforced wokeness is for public schools only, or private schools that just don’t know any better. By refusing to sup at the government’s table, the BYUs free themselves from the tyranny of the government’s yoke. Or so the story goes.

The problem is that the story is false. Really false. Like most private schools in the country, the BYUs derive a huge portion of their funding from federal pell grants and student loans given to students, through their financial aid offices. Like almost all of the things that happen in higher education, federal financial aid to undergraduate students is carefully tracked and dutifully reported every year to the Department of Education through the Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System, or IPEDS to those of us who use it every day and think of it fondly.

I will use the IPEDS data from 2018-19, even though the 2019-20 data is available, because I want to combine it with Treasury Department data that is only available through 2018. But the numbers do not change dramatically at any of the BYUs because their enrollment is relatively stable from year to year. So, here are all of the financial aid dollars that the three BYUs received in the 2018-19 academic year:

And that is just for undergraduates. BYU-Provo also receives federal student loan money for its 1,800 or so graduate students, including students at the law school and in the MBA program. Unfortunately, the good people at IPEDS care much more about undergraduate financial aid than graduate loans, so we can only estimate, using national averages, that 57% of BYU’s graduate students (1026 students) received an average of $25,000 per year, for an additional $25,550,000.

To this, the Provo campus also adds major federal research grants through entities like the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, and the National Institutes of Health.

We can actually get a good picture of the total federal investment in BYU-Provo from the Treasury Department’s Datalab site, which reports a total federal investment in BYU-Provo of $118,271,125 for 2018. Once we back out the undergraduate financial aid, we are left with $34,139,345 for both graduate financial aid and other federal grants and contracts. If my guesses about graduate aid are correct, this means that BYU-P received around 9 million dollars in federal research grants in 2018.

All of this amounts to a conservative estimate of a federal investment of $275,961,371. Or a little more than a quarter of a BILLION dollars a year.

The primary purpose of regional accreditation is to determine a university’s eligibility to receive these funds by providing the educational services that society, through the federal government, expects institutions of higher education to provide. This means that an accredited university must teach the subjects that it claims to teach in a way that is consistent with the professional expectations of those fields (since regional accreditation is usually required to transfer credits to another university).

It also means that universities cannot discriminate against students on the basis of their race, gender, sexual orientation, or gender expression unless they receive a religious exemption from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (which all three BYU campuses have received for their policies on gender, gender expression, and sexuality). The federal government imposes these requirements as a condition of investing a considerable amount of money in those universities, their programs, and their students.

Can the BYUs kick themselves loose from government control? Of course they can. All they have to do is come up with three hundred million dollars or so every year to replace these federal dollars in their operating budgets. But until they do, arguments like “BYU is a private school and can do what it wants” are little more than Ayn Rand fan fiction. That is simply not how things work on our planet.