How Much Federal Money Do the BYUs Receive?

The Short Answer: About $275,000,000 a year.
The Long Answer: Read on
BYU is a private institution and can do whatever it wants to do. If you don’t believe me, read any comment section on any recent article about BYU’s accreditation status, labor practices, or student policies. Enforced wokeness is for public schools only, or private schools that just don’t know any better. By refusing to sup at the government’s table, the BYUs free themselves from the tyranny of the government’s yoke. Or so the story goes.
The problem is that the story is false. Really false. Like most private schools in the country, the BYUs derive a huge portion of their funding from federal pell grants and student loans given to students, through their financial aid offices. Like almost all of the things that happen in higher education, federal financial aid to undergraduate students is carefully tracked and dutifully reported every year to the Department of Education through the Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System, or IPEDS to those of us who use it every day and think of it fondly.
I will use the IPEDS data from 2018-19, even though the 2019-20 data is available, because I want to combine it with Treasury Department data that is only available through 2018. But the numbers do not change dramatically at any of the BYUs because their enrollment is relatively stable from year to year. So, here are all of the financial aid dollars that the three BYUs received in the 2018-19 academic year:
And that is just for undergraduates. BYU-Provo also receives federal student loan money for its 1,800 or so graduate students, including students at the law school and in the MBA program. Unfortunately, the good people at IPEDS care much more about undergraduate financial aid than graduate loans, so we can only estimate, using national averages, that 57% of BYU’s graduate students (1026 students) received an average of $25,000 per year, for an additional $25,550,000.
To this, the Provo campus also adds major federal research grants through entities like the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, and the National Institutes of Health.
We can actually get a good picture of the total federal investment in BYU-Provo from the Treasury Department’s Datalab site, which reports a total federal investment in BYU-Provo of $118,271,125 for 2018. Once we back out the undergraduate financial aid, we are left with $34,139,345 for both graduate financial aid and other federal grants and contracts. If my guesses about graduate aid are correct, this means that BYU-P received around 9 million dollars in federal research grants in 2018.
All of this amounts to a conservative estimate of a federal investment of $275,961,371. Or a little more than a quarter of a BILLION dollars a year.
The primary purpose of regional accreditation is to determine a university’s eligibility to receive these funds by providing the educational services that society, through the federal government, expects institutions of higher education to provide. This means that an accredited university must teach the subjects that it claims to teach in a way that is consistent with the professional expectations of those fields (since regional accreditation is usually required to transfer credits to another university).
It also means that universities cannot discriminate against students on the basis of their race, gender, sexual orientation, or gender expression unless they receive a religious exemption from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (which all three BYU campuses have received for their policies on gender, gender expression, and sexuality). The federal government imposes these requirements as a condition of investing a considerable amount of money in those universities, their programs, and their students.
Can the BYUs kick themselves loose from government control? Of course they can. All they have to do is come up with three hundred million dollars or so every year to replace these federal dollars in their operating budgets. But until they do, arguments like “BYU is a private school and can do what it wants” are little more than Ayn Rand fan fiction. That is simply not how things work on our planet.
Comments
Interesting—BYU-I has about 2/3 the enrollment of BYU and takes nearly twice as much federal funding in the form of grants and loans to students. Are we seeing a class divide between the two universities here?
I suppose it’s splitting hairs, but BYU is getting that money through the students who choose to enroll who are eligible for the student loans and Pell Grants. The Feds aren’t just handing that money out to BYU directly.
Ensign Peak can write a check if it came to that. But will it come to that?
Since the 1950s when IKE established the Dept of Education, the BYU Board of Trustees debated about whether or not to accept federal dollars. Ezra Taft Benson and Harold Lee rejected it; other apostles supported it. By the 1960s when the Justice Dept investigated BYU for alleged civil rights violations, they threatened to strip BYU of all federal funding unless BYU recruited Black students and faculty. It seems clear to me that the federal govt is no longer playing hardball with BYU.
Barney, I think the bigger worry is that Ensign Peak would NOT write that check, and the class divide between Latter-day Saints who can afford BYU (and afford to live in school districts that have accepted feeder high schools) would just widen. Culture wars are costly.
Maybe it is splitting hairs, but as you state in parenthetical in your post, BYU is exempt from Title IX. https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ocr/docs/t9-rel-exempt/brigham-young-university-response-01032022.pdf
So I don’t follow the argument that the belief that BYU doesn’t have to follow government non discrimination rules as fan fiction. As far as their Title IX exemption, it is true.
That said, Ayn Rand and BYU both annoy me as well.
I absolutely disagree with some of the ridiculous stories I’ve heard lately coming from the BYU campus. I’ve had to counsel kids from my ward that are devastated when they don’t get into BYU. And I always say, there are better schools and better places to go out there waiting for you.
They don’t have a blanket exemption from Title IX. They have to apply for exemptions from the provisions that specifically impinge on religious free exercise. In practice, those exemptions are always granted, but they do, theoretically, still have to be trying to meet the aims of Title IX to the extent that it is compatible with religious belief. You know, the religion that says “all are alike unto God” and “…there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” Which obviously requires discrimination…
Kristine:
I agree it isn’t a blanket exemption. I linked to the explanatory letter on the exemption directly for anyone who wants to read it. My main takeaway is, if anything is going to change at BYU re: discrimination on gender and LGBT status, it isn’t going to come from Title IX enforcement. I do hope things change internally.
Perpetual education funds student loans and grants to replace pell grants?
Rereading my comment, I did overstate it. They are exempt Title IX regs re: gender identity and sexual orientation but, as stated, only so long as Title IX conflicts with religious doctrine. Which would be a very interesting discussion in terms of where the conflict is.
Not to derail a very interesting discussion on this issue…..
But, Kristine: your book on Eugene England was wonderful.
queuno, the money does come through students who qualify for Pell grants and subsidized loans, so keep in mind that many of those students would go somewhere else. You would see plenty of students who would still go to Provo, just the rich who can afford college without aid, leading to a greater class divide. I don’t know who would go to BYUI without financial aid. It would shut them down.
Keep in mind that, if BYU were to lose its accreditation, which is the mechanism that conveys eligibility to receive federal financial aid, it would suffer enormous reputational damage in the process. Its graduates would no longer be able to go to graduate and professional schools, and many of its professional programs (law, business, engineering) would lose their professional certifications as a result. I do not think that there is even a remote possibility that this will happen. But it would not be quite as simple as just increasing prices and attracting a wealthier clientele. The value of the degree would drop sharply, just as the price would increase dramatically.
Michael, you should specify what courses you’re talking about. If you’re referencing Michael Ing’s guest post about religion classes, then you’re making a really weak argument that’s not going anywhere. I assume you are, since an “accredited university must teach the subjects that it claims to teach in a way that is consistent with the professional expectations of those fields” summarizes what he’s saying about religion classes. Please let me know if I’m reading you wrong, but as it is, it’s hard to take what you’re saying seriously.
Here are BYU’s required religion courses:
The Eternal Family
Foundations of the Restoration
Jesus Christ and the Everlasting Gospel
Teachings and Doctrine of the Book of Mormon
What are the professional expectations for teaching the Book of Mormon, or Foundations of the Restoration? Do you think any sane accreditor is going to touch that question, let alone try to argue that BYU should change its Book of Mormon curriculum, or hire different people to teach a course on the Eternal Family? Honestly, this sounds like bad right-wing agitprop: The Federal Government Will Force BYU to Teach the Book of Mormon like a Secular School or Else!!!
There are other courses where arguing for national standards makes sense and might even have some traction, but I don’t know what courses you might have in mind. Even in that case, there’s also the not inconsiderable factor of a 6-3 split on the Supreme Court in favor of justices who are handing out religious exemptions like candy at Halloween. There are a lot of things not to like about our 6-3 Supreme Court, but the church’s legal department is probably sleeping soundly these days.
C. Kee.
I am not trying to make any arguments at all. I am trying to give a clear explanation of the constraints that all private religious schools operate under, based on 15 years of experience as the primary accreditation offer at two private religious universities, one Catholic and the other Methodist. I did not make any arguments about any specific courses because that was not the purpose of the post.
However, if I were to make an argument about the courses that you list, it would be very similar to the one that Michael Ing makes in his letter. These courses should not have college credit attached to them. Sure, federal accreditors are not going to try to tell them how to teach the Proclamation on the family or the Teachings of the Living Prophets. But neither should they, in my opinion, allow these courses to count towards a degree that is being partially paid for by the federal government.
College credit does two things. First, it ensures the transferability of courses, so that my calculus class at BYU can transfer to Harvard or Stanford or a local community college and still count as a calculus class (just kidding, I actually never took calculus). When my university receives a transcript, the first (and often the last) question we ask is, “was the originating institution regionally accredited.” if it is, we accept the class as something in our catalog, or we grant general credit towards the degree based on the number of transfer hours.
The classes you list should not transfer anywhere but to the other BYUs. They do not meet any other institution’s standards for what a credit-bearing class should be. It would be tantamount to fraud to take a BYU Eternal Family class and try to transfer it into any other Family Science program in the country, or to take a BYU New Testament class and transfer it into a secular religious studies program. They just aren’t designed to map onto the secular religious studies curricular standards.
The second thing that credit-bearing courses do is count towards the total of 120 credit hours that all students at all accredited institutions take for a bachelor’s degree. If I were to take 120 hours at BYU, with 14 of those hours being Religious Ed. classes that do not meet any non-LDS disciplinary standards, then I have only taken 106 hours of courses that would be credit-bearing at any other university. If I have been federally funded, this means that I have not really received the full value of the degree that the government paid for.
LDS students at many other colleges and universities take the same classes that BYU students take, but they take them as institute classes that do not count towards their degree. What Micahel argues, and I support him, is that these classes should be offered, taken, and required at BYU, but that they should not bear credit that counts towards the 120 hour federally required credit hour minimum or that could possibly be accepted in transfer by other, non-LDS institutions. This strikes me as a legitimate compromise between the needs of the institution and the legitimate federal regulation of credit hours for programs that receive federal aid.
Excellent points!
On the topic of BYU as a ‘private’ university and its ‘private’ property: the purchase of Y mtn was a government handout/discount, orchestrated by collusion of LDS elected officials.
Quoting …
2012: At the request of BYU, Representative Jason E. Chaffetz (BA ’89) and Senator Orrin G. Hatch (BS ’59), both alumni and members of the Utah congressional delegation, introduce legislation to allow BYU to purchase the Y, the land surrounding the Y, and the upper portion of the Y Trail from the U.S. Forest Service. They receive assistance from Utah senator Michael S. Lee (BA ’94, JD ’97), Utah congressman Rob Bishop, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.
March 2016: For $180,000 BYU finalizes purchase of 81 acres on Y Mountain.
https://magazine.byu.edu/article/an-ode-to-the-y/
It might be interesting to look at the federal grants (for research) that come in to BYU. Per capita (i.e. per professor) it is probably much smaller than actual research universties, but I suspect that it’s still at least in the low eight digits.
When I came to teach at BYU many years ago, I brought a large federal grant with me (and received several large grants since then). I was talking with the Associate Vice President who was over research and grants, and he actually seemed to be quite averse to federal grants. He stated several times that “The Brethren” never wanted to be “beholden” to funding from the US government. ETB was no longer alive, but his legacy still lived on.
This attitude about federal funding unfortunately had some unfortunate consequences, at least as far as compliance with federal guidelines for grants. In the case of the last grant that I received, we explicitly promised the federal agency that we would do A, B, and C over the next few years. But once the money (a lot of money) was spent, BYU was glad to completely ignore those promises.
It’s kind of the way that BYU handles a lot of relationships with people outside of BYU. BYU is the “Lord’s University”, and others should feel priveleged to be able to interact with them. But BYU will handle those interactions on their own terms, even if it goes against academic or professional norms.
No wonder that BYU has a bit of a reputation in academic circles for being pretentious and condenscending, even when they are often nowhere near the level of other institutions in terms of academic excellence.
These conversations about BYU (-P -H -I) are surreal to me. I don’t believe the Title IX exemptions are anything more than political decisions that we will enforce against egregious race discrimination, but otherwise stay hands off religion. I don’t believe schools should be treated like churches in the first place. I see a heavily subsidized program even without federal funds that caters to a sliver of LDS youth. And I see programmatic, faculty hiring and firing, and enrollment decisions that have already made church schools suspect for any hiring or job placement I want to do, other than within the same church programs and schools. If it weren’t that friends and family who are important to me are already embedded in the BYU system and critically affected by these goings on, I would dump the whole mess under the label “decisions by an insular group of eccentrics cut off from the real world” and turn my attention elsewhere. But in fact friends and family do care and are affected and I’m sitting here steaming.