Religious Education at BYU: An Open Letter to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities

by

Michael Ing is a BYU alumnus and an Associate Professor of Religious Studies at Indiana University. This letter was sent to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, BYU’s regional accreditor, during the public comment period of BYU’s reaccreditation visit. The Commission will accept written comments from any member of the public through March 6. Comments should be addressed to: NWCCU at: Attn: Third Party Comment, 8060 165th Ave NE, Ste 100, Redmond, WA 98052.

2/28/22

To Whom It May Concern:

I write in accordance with Brigham Young University’s cycle of reaccreditation with the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. I write as a graduate of BYU (BA, 2002), an associate professor in the Department of Religious Studies at Indiana University, and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I am writing with regard to credit granted for Religious Education courses.

For some time, BYU has required students to enroll in Religious Education courses to fulfill graduation requirements. This is understandable for a religious institution aiming to meet its unique learning outcomes. The current requirements fall under a section of the University Core requirements titled “Doctrinal Foundations” where students are required to complete 14 credit hours (usually taken as 7 classes with 2 credits each). Students are to take two credit hours in each of the following areas: “Teachings and Doctrine of the Book of Mormon,” “Christ and the Everlasting Gospel,” “Foundations of the Restoration,” and “The Eternal Family.” Students also take 6 hours from a longer list of courses that function as electives. These 14 hours are meant to be spread out during a student’s undergraduate years such that the student is almost continually enrolled in a Religious Education course; these credits factor into the student’s GPA and also count toward the 120 credit hour minimum for graduation.

Regarding the University Core, the current undergraduate catalogue explains, “The integration of sacred and secular knowledge is the hallmark of a BYU education. While the Aims of a BYU Education states that all disciplines should be ‘bathed in the light and color of the restored gospel,’ religion courses engage the student mind and heart in an ever deeper understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ through close and meticulous study of the scriptures and teachings of the living prophets.”[1] It goes on to state that “religion courses are not meant to be a mere devotional supplement but an integral part of the university curriculum that conforms to university standards and expectations.” I take “university standards” here to refer to norms for university education more generally, and to refer more specifically to the standards for accreditation as well as the eligibility requirements outlined by NWCCU. While some Religious Education courses may conform to the NWCCU’s standards, many do not. The nature of Religious Education, as I will explain below, is such that it cannot be made to conform. It is best seen as a unit geared to achieve the religious aims of BYU, but not a unit that should be granting college credits that count toward a student’s GPA, the 120 credit minimum for graduation, or college credit that might be transferred to other institutions of higher learning.

Allow me to outline 3 of the most important reasons why this is the case.



1. A significant portion of Religious Education faculty are not qualified to teach accredited courses about religion.



A sampling of these faculty (all of whom are CFS faculty—BYU’s version of tenured/tenure track faculty) shows the following: 5 faculty with doctorates in Educational Leadership, including the dean; 5 faculty with doctorates in curriculum development, including an associate dean; 6 faculty with doctorates in Family Sciences; 2 faculty with JDs, including an associate dean; and 1 faculty with a PhD in Computer Science. There are also another half a dozen faculty for whom it is unclear what they earned their doctorate in, but their biographies suggest that it is in fields similar to those just listed. It is worth noting that the majority of these degrees were earned at BYU and many of these faculty have no academic experience (as a student or faculty) at any other academic institution. These 25 faculty teach widely across the curriculum—teaching all of the Doctrinal Foundations courses and many of the electives. Only 3 of them are women and all 25 of them are white. There are another 30 or so adjunct faculty that teach in Religious Education. A brief review suggests that most of them have credentials similar to this group. The remaining CFS faculty (approximately 40) have doctorates that could be relevant to the study of religion when broadly defined (including training in history, philosophy, philology, and literature). Among them there are 8 women and 3 people of color.



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has every right to determine who is qualified to teach its doctrine. As an accredited institution of higher learning with religious components in its mission, students should expect a college with religious learning outcomes. The Church, however, does not have sole authority in granting university credit for BYU’s Religious Education courses; and a significant portion of the faculty are not in fact qualified to teach accredited courses related to religion. Problems with these faculty have manifested themselves in various ways. Here are 2 examples:



A) In response to national and local issues of race, BYU assembled a task force to examine the situation on campus. In February 2021, BYU released a document titled “Report and Recommendations of the BYU Committee on Race, Equity, and Belonging.” [2] The report singles out Religious Education as a place where students have been adversely impacted by misleading ideas of race. The report explains that students and alumni had “reported particular difficulty in religion classes” and that “the religious education curriculum lacks formal discussions on issues of race, unity, and diversity.” This has been an ongoing issue with Religious Education. In 2008, a program featuring 4 professors from Religious Education was pulled from BYU-TV because of the troubling views they advocated about race.[3] In 2012, Professor Randy Bott (PhD in education from BYU) was interviewed by the Washington Post about race and Mormonism.[4] In discussing why Black people were denied the LDS priesthood until 1978, Bott likened Black people to young children prematurely asking for the keys to their father’s car—they were not ready to receive those keys until 1978. Since they were not ready, “blacks not having the priesthood was the greatest blessing God could give them.” Most recently, Professor Brad Wilcox (PhD in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wyoming) made news in February 2022 for giving a presentation to an LDS group that touched on the topic.[5] In discussing the priesthood restriction Wilcox stated, “Maybe we’re asking the wrong question. Maybe instead of saying why did the Blacks have to wait until 1978, maybe what we should be asking is, ‘Why did the whites and other races have to wait until 1829 (i.e., the year Joseph Smith received the priesthood)?’” The fact that Bott and Wilcox thought it appropriate to make these statements to public audiences and a national news outlet demonstrates how cavalier these kinds of attitudes were and are in Religious Studies. Since Wilcox gave this same presentation multiple times, it is almost certain that he included it in his classroom teaching; the same is likely for Bott as well.[6] This is a result of not only the racial composition of Religious Education faculty but also a lack of academic training among them to think about religion in more complex ways, specifically with regard to race.



The situation is similar when it comes to sexuality and gender. In May of 2021, Professor Hank Smith (PhD in educational leadership from BYU) made international news for using an LDS slur on Twitter to label a gay BYU student with whom he was disagreeing.[7] As a result of the exchange, the student was sent death threats, and I believe has since left BYU. This was one factor in the Department of Education’s decision to investigate BYU for its treatment of LGBTQ+ students.[8]



B) On April 14, 2017, Professor Kent P. Jackson (PhD in Near Eastern studies from the University of Michigan) delivered a lecture to the faculty of Religious Education on the eve of his retirement. The lecture, titled “Adventures in Religious Education,” recounted his 37 years of teaching in Religious Education. The atmosphere he describes, particularly in his early years, is one where “We believed that we had a different mandate, a special assignment at BYU that precluded us from the responsibilities that other faculty members had.” Part of this mandate entailed a disdain for those who were trained in fields more closely associated with the study of religion. Jackson recounts that soon after his hire, “The chair was obviously not impressed with my graduate education, and he let me know that. He took me out into the hall alone and said, basically, ‘We don’t want people like you here.’” Jackson explains that “Early in my career, there was much talk of having to overcome ones PhD once one joined the faculty.” While there may have been much talk like this at the beginning of his career, I know more than 1 candidate or faculty member that was told the same in the past 10 years.



Another part of the special nature of Religious Education was discouraging academic scholarship. Jackson recounts that after a university wide address calling for better records of publication, the attitude in Religious Education was “This doesn’t apply to us.” Their approach was, “We’ll hire people with limited interest in scholarship and find ways to help them meet the University’s expectations.” Jackson concludes, “This was the prevailing idea through much of my career.” This attitude impacted the school at various levels: it discouraged those with training in the study of religion from participating in those fields, while also encouraging faculty to continually reach out to an LDS audience in their teaching, speaking, and publishing efforts. The result was an insular conversation about religion among those who had little training in the study of religion. Tied together with the perceived authority that members of the Church assign to Religious Education faculty, the attitude within Religious Education was often one of them against the world where any criticism of them was dismissed as part of a worldly orientation that did not value or recognize the things of God. While in recent years Religious Education has worked to support faculty in producing academic scholarship, that scholarship is always bounded by “living in a glass house” (a metaphor commonly used at BYU). In other words, faculty are constantly encouraged to avoid any topic that might remotely be perceived as controversial.



Part of the issue highlighted by Jackson is that Religious Education is administered in much the same way the Church is. He notes two problems with the leadership within Religious Education: “First, a top-down leadership mindset that they had brought from their previous employment [i.e., working in the Church Education System], in which transparency and democracy were not virtues. And second, a belief that we in Religious Education were special and thus should do things differently from how they were done in other colleges and departments.”



Jackson summarizes, “The University wanted us to hire the best scholars with advanced degrees, but many of us were certain that this was not what God wanted. The University wanted us to publish, but most believed that this didn’t apply to us and that people who are good scholars can’t be good teachers. The university wanted us to have transparent hiring and rank-and-status procedures, but we had a better way.”

These examples call into question NWCCU eligibility requirements and standards for accreditation. More specifically, these issues fall under the eligibility requirements laid out by the NWCCU under the headings of “non-discrimination,” “faculty,” and “academic freedom.”[9] The section on non-discrimination calls for the accredited institution to be administered “with respect for the individual in a nondiscriminatory manner”; the section on the faculty calls for the employment of “qualified faculty members”; and the section on academic freedom calls for the institution to maintain “an atmosphere that promotes, supports, and sustains academic freedom and independence that protects its constituencies from inappropriate internal and external influences, pressures, and harassment. Faculty, students, staff, and administrators are free to examine and test all knowledge and theories.





2. The Church dictates the curriculum in Religious Education.



In 2015, Religious Education began using the curriculum now known as “Doctrinal Foundations.” The curriculum was proposed in 2014 by the Church with little input from Religious Education such that the faculty initially voted to reject the curriculum. The Board of Trustees (comprised of the highest leaders in the Church), however, wanted a uniform curriculum across the Church Educational System (comprised of all the BYUs and the Church’s Institute programs). The Religious Education faculty voted to accept the curriculum as long as they could exercise “institutional options” where a variety of their courses could fulfill the requirements. This prompted a letter from the Dean and other Religious Education administration to the faculty, stating that the curriculum would go into effect in fall 2015 and that the institutional options would have a limited shelf life.[10] They reminded the faculty that “One of the things that makes BYU a unique university in all the world is a Board of Trustees comprised of prophets, seers, and revelators and inspirited leaders of the Church. We need to trust that inspiration and honor their sacred responsibility.” The letter explained that the curriculum came straight from the Church and was “an inspired proposal whose time had come.” The faculty, in short, could only continue to oppose the curriculum if they dared to oppose the leadership of the Church.

This same letter explains that “Curriculum will be drawn from scripture, words of prophets, and key source documents such as The Family: A Proclamation to the World and The Living Christ.” “Words of prophets” refers to non-canonized teachings of Church leaders since the time of Joseph Smith. “Key source documents,” in this case, refers to words of the prophets collaboratively composed by the First Presidency and Quorum of the 12 Apostles (the 15 highest leaders of the Church). A look at the curriculum reveals that these 3 sources do in fact comprise the curriculum.[11] There is, as far as I have seen, not a single reference to anything else—no reference to scholarship on the Bible, American religious history, or anything on religion. Besides this, some of the lessons themselves seem problematic. Each course is structured with 28 lessons (assuming a 14 week semester with 2 meetings each week). The course titled “The Eternal Family” has 4 consecutive lessons titled “Marriage between a Man and a Woman is Ordained of God,” “Gender and Eternal Identity,” “The Divine Roles and Responsibilities of Men,” and “The Divine Roles and Responsibilities of Women.” The lesson on marriage contains the following prompt:

Write the following doctrine on the board: “Marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God.” Ask students what the word ordain means in this sentence. (Possible answers include the following: to order, decree, or appoint by virtue of superior authority.) Ask students how this definition helps them to understand the meaning of the doctrine on the board.

The lesson on gender begins with the following statement:

Our gender was established before we were born into mortality and is an essential characteristic of our eternal identity. Church leaders distinguish between same-sex attraction, which is not sinful, and homosexual behavior, which is considered sinful because it conflicts with Heavenly Father’s plan for our exaltation.

The lesson on the role of women opens by stating, “As an important part of His plan of happiness, Heavenly Father has given women the divine roles of being wives and mothers.”

While there is a certain degree of latitude allowed at BYU to stray from the curriculum, the learning outcomes and key principles are nonetheless the same. This is shown in the experience of a bisexual BYU student who reported being brought to tears in every meeting of the Eternal Family class through the first two weeks. She recounts, “It’s just hard, even when the professor is doing their best, to sit week after week in a class that’s core curriculum is about teaching you why it’s wrong to be yourself…. It’s something that just brings up a lot of trauma and hard feelings.”[12] This, in short, leads to a situation that may not only be traumatizing for a student, but also a situation where a student receives credit and a grade for courses accredited by the NWCCU only inasmuch as they agree with (and conform to) the LDS Church’s position on these kinds of issues.

The problems raised here are in tension with NWCCU standards 1.C.5, 1.B.3 and 2.B.2. The first calls for “the institution recognizing the central role of faculty to establish curricula”; the second requires “a structure of governance that is inclusive in its planning and decision-making” as well as “a commitment to student learning and achievement in an environment respectful of meaningful discourse”; and the third insists on students being “intellectually free to test and examine all knowledge and theories, thought, reason, and perspectives of truth.”

3. The hiring practices and guidelines for Continuing Faculty Status ensure the maintenance of the status quo.



espite efforts by some faculty in Religious Education to produce CFS guidelines more in line with other schools and departments at BYU, the Board approved new guidelines in 2019 in a document titled “Strengthening Religious Education Institutions of Higher Education.”[13] This document not only explains the purpose of Religious Education and the criteria they should use for hiring and granting faculty CFS, but perhaps more importantly it demonstrates that reform is not possible internally—Religious Education will always be fully subject to the direction of the Church, which sees BYU’s Religious Education as an extension of itself where the standards of academia are only relevant inasmuch as they accord with the standards of the Church.

The document begins, “What gives religious education its distinctive character is its focus on teaching the restored gospel of Jesus Christ directly and devotedly… Religious education has a critical role to play in strengthening the faith and deepening the conversion of [BYU] students.” The purpose of Religious Education, in short, is to foster active commitment and participation in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is, in fact, how faculty success or failure is often judged. Kent Jackson in the lecture mentioned above describes several “unforgivable sins” faculty ought not commit. Number one on his list: “It is an unforgivable sin to weaken the testimony of a student.” The result is that teaching in Religious Education is often first and foremost geared toward further activity in the Church, and at a distant second is commitment to the mastery of a body of knowledge or the acquisition of skills and attributes related to a particular discipline. Faculty in Religious Education often refer to their jobs as “building the kingdom,” where the kingdom is the Church. The learning outcomes are thus geared toward the betterment of the Church before the betterment of the students (learning outcomes on syllabi may suggest more flexibility but in practice the measuring bar is commitment to the Church). This kind of consequentialist approach to education is detrimental to basic norms of student development and is at odds with NWCCU standards and eligibility requirements. Specifically, it is in tension with standards 1.B.3 and 2.B.2 as well as the requirement under the category of “Academic Freedom”; it may also be in tension with the category of “Operational Focus and Independence” inasmuch as the language of “organizational independence” refers to independence from the aims of the sponsoring institution. I have already quoted from 1.B.3 and Academic Freedom above, so I will not quote them again, but the language of 2.B.2 is relevant: “Within the context of its mission and values, the institution defines and actively promotes an environment that supports independent thought in the pursuit and dissemination of knowledge. It affirms the freedom of faculty, staff, administrators, and students to share their scholarship and reasoned conclusions with others. While the institution and individuals within the institution may hold to a particular personal, social, or religious philosophy, its constituencies are intellectually free to test and examine all knowledge and theories, thought, reason, and perspectives of truth. Individuals within the institution allow others the freedom to do the same.”

The document goes on to “provide a framework for assessing the work of the faculty and for making decisions about faculty hiring and promotion.” Criteria for hire include demonstrating “unusual potential for excellent teaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. This will often, but not always, be demonstrated by teaching experience in religious education in CES.” Candidates must realize that “scholarship is important but secondary” and “candidates must also be sound doctrinally.” Nearly all 25 of the faculty mentioned previously with questionable training in the study of religion came into BYU via the Church Educational System (CES); meaning that they were instructors in the Church’s Seminary program for high schoolers or instructors in the Church’s Institute program for college students. The professionalization required for CES instruction is wholly different from the academy. Only rarely are they trained in the study of religion or any other related discipline; most of their graduate training is in education or related fields as seen above. The language of this document ensures that these kinds of people will not only continue to be hired in Religious Education but given preference for hire.

The document also explains that CFS status will be based on the following criteria: “The candidate has become a powerful role model for our students in matters of character, faith, testimony, and qualities of life…. The candidate is an excellent teacher of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ whose teaching centers on the scriptures and modern prophets in a way that helps each student develop faith and testimony.” Continuing faculty status for Religious Education is based on modeling devotion to the Church and encouraging the same from students. The content, structure, and outcomes of Religious Education courses cannot be decoupled from the aims of the Church such that Religious Education courses should qualify for college credit.

The problems I raise here will not be solved by providing time for BYU to bring Religious Education more in line with NWCCU’s standards and eligibility requirements. Any changes promised can be turned on the proverbial dime by the Church or other university administrators. The question is how to allow BYU to achieve its religious aims while meeting these academic standards. The Church, through CES, already has hundreds of Institutes of Religion that operate near universities throughout the US. The one by Indiana University, for instance, is right across the street from the university. LDS students register in classes at these Institutes in addition to their college coursework. The Institute classes do not count for college credit, but they serve purposes almost identical to Religious Education. There is no reason that BYU could not create a similar situation, but in their case, these would be courses required for graduation while not counting for college credit or counting toward a student’s GPA. BYU also does not have a department of Religious Studies. The faculty in Religious Education with legitimate training in the study of religion could be moved into their own department with criteria for CFS similar to the philosophy or history departments at BYU. Inasmuch as their courses fulfill the aims of the Doctrinal Foundations guidelines, they could count toward those requirements while still counting for college credit. Alternatively, faculty could be moved to departments where their training is more directly relevant.

More could be said, and if necessary, I am willing to discuss these issues further. I am best reached by email at michael.ing@post.harvard.edu.

Sincerely,

Michael Ing

[1] https://catalog.byu.edu/about-byu/university-core-explained

[2] https://race.byu.edu/00000177-d543-dfa9-a7ff-d5cfc1dc0000/race-equity-belonging-report-feb-25-2021

[3] https://web.archive.org/web/20080610202533/http://juvenileinstructor.org/byu-religion-made-me-puke/

[4] https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/the-genesis-of-a-churchs-stand-on-race/2012/02/22/gIQAQZXyfR_story.html

[5] https://www.deseret.com/faith/2022/2/8/22923093/latter-day-saint-young-men-leader-apologizes-brad-wilcox-about-black-people-priesthood-mormon-byu

[6] Wilcox in 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLqwY0PYHuw

[7] https://uk.news.yahoo.com/gay-mormon-student-sent-death-164633369.html

[8] https://web.archive.org/web/20220120181928/https://www.sltrib.com/news/education/2022/01/20/byu-is-under-federal/

[9] https://nwccu.org/accreditation/standards-policies/eligibility-requirements/

[10] http://wp.production.patheos.com/blogs/enigmaticmirror/files/2014/10/Top-Letter.pdf 2015

[11] https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/si/institute/manuals?lang=eng

[12] https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/paigeskinner/byu-lgbtq-dating-ban

[13] https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VE_ChyfpYXGTBoyuFO1pV_nxBfzEfW0y/view?fbclid=IwAR3NWud8KoVYK8E3iteoHW–utEwdq_Y4Vb3Ur1sUFKqdwIUfXUqZmjEttk