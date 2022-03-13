What Part of Gender Is Eternal? A Meditation on Culture, Cognition, and Parts

Having an eternal gender does not mean an unchanged or static gender. If having a static gender were the intended meaning of “gender is eternal,” the authors of the text could have written “gender is static,” “gender never changes,” “don’t be trans,” or “God doesn’t want your gender to change,” but that is not what the text says. The text says gender is an essential characteristic of an eternal existence and purpose. This allows a lot of room for interpretation and dynamic change.—Blaire Ostler, Queer Mormon Theology, p. 56
There can be no doubt that, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gender is eternal. It says so right in the Proclamation on the Family “Gender,” it says, “is an essential characteristic of individual premortal, mortal, and eternal identity and purpose.” There, that settles it.
Except it doesn’t. It doesn’t say what happens when premortal, mortal, and eternal definitions of gender don’t align, and we know they don’t always align. Not does it say that the eternalness of gender must always fall into one of two binary choices. And it doesn’t specify what kind of “gender” we mean when we talk about an eternal and everlasting characteristic of human beings.
This creates some category problems, I think, when we consider that the word “gender” is commonly used to describe three not-always compatible sets of characteristics:
- Gender is physiological. This aspect of gender is sometimes called “sex.” Most human beings are born with one of two sets of reproductive organs, which constitute the primary physiological markers of gender. Humans also have secondary sex characteristics like the presence (or absence) of breasts, the various placement of body hair, and the shape of hips.
- Gender is cultural. Different cultures at different times have conventions about the dress, behavior, and social positions of males and females. In some cultures, only men can be leaders. In other cultures, women have ultimate authority. Culture determines what kinds and colors of clothing can be worn by the different sexes, how they should speak, what they should read, and whether or not they should work. After the Industiral Revolution, gender roles in some societies hardened around definitions of “work” (where men should go) and “home” (where women should stay) that would not have even made sense to previous societies, where home and work both looked very different.
- Gender is cognitive. In all species, males and females perceive things differently. Evolutionarily, this traces back to the fact that the differences in reproductive equipment (eggs are rare and valuable; sperm is cheap and plentiful) lead to different ideal mating strategies. Over a millions of years, these differences have produced cognitive differences in human beings that can be labeled “male” and “female,” though all human beings ultimately have access to all aspects of human cognition. The cognitive dimension of gender does not map perfectly onto either the cultural or the psysiological aspects of gender. An important aspect of cognitive gender is what we now call “gender identity,” or how people represent their gender to themselves.
Now, none of these three statements is particularly controversial, though there is a fair amount of debate about how much each of these systems (physiology, culture, psychology) contributes to the experience of any particular human being. There is wide agreement among scientists, sociologists, psychologists, and theologians that there are elements of all three systems wrapped up in our concept of “gender.”
Nor do any of these definitions require a gender binary. In fact, they all mitigate directly against a binary concept of gender. Secondary sex characteristics vary widely across populations and do not always correspond to primary sex organs. And even primary sex is not always absolute. Cultural gender also manifests along a spectrum, with “feminine” and “masculine” traits both occurring across the board. It is simply inaccurate to say that non-binary fluidity is limited to the individual cognitive understanding of gender.
So, when we say that gender is both binary and eternal—that every human existed before, exists now, and will continue to exist as one of two genders—we really need to clarify what we mean. Are the two standard genders—which are not physiologically, culturally, or cognitively binary in this life—an absolute and rigid eternal dichotomy? If so, why is it not like this in our lives? And if not, how can we say that gender in this life is a model for the eternities?
Are all three aspects of gender infinite and eternal? If so, what happens when the same person does not fall on the same end of the binary in all three cases? Specifically, what happens when the cognitive and physiological experiences of gender conflict? Do we try to force the mind to conform to the body? Or do we change the body to conform to the mind? Why is one of these strategies consistent with eternal gender but not the other one? On what basis can we suggest that one’s cognitive apparatus much change to support one’s physiological parts? Do we think that bodies are more real than minds, or more eternal, than minds? On what basis do we think that?
The Proclamation does not address this specifically, but the church’s policies create a very rigid hierarchy among the three kinds of gender. Physiological gender is absolute. Cultural gender is not quite absolute, but it is overwhelmingly important, as long as we are talking about one very specific culture and discounting all others. And cognitive gender is not important at all, so when it is out of harmony with either psychological gender or with the One True Culture, it must be adjusted with drugs, therapy, counseling, and, if necessary, the harshest ecclesiastical punishments that the Church can administer. This hierarchy of gender definitions currently drives much of the policy of both the church and its educational institutions.
The primacy of physiology has been made crystal clear by the church in BYU’s recent decision that it will risk the loss of accreditation for one of its signature programs rather than allow its students to provide speech therapy for people whose cognitive experience of gender is at odds with their the physiological nature of their gender at birth. While it is OK to engage in any amount of chemical or psychological treatment designed to make one’s cognitive gender match their birth physiology, any attempt to do the reverse—to make one’s physiology match one’s cognitive experience of gender—will be subject to excommunication from the church and expulsion from the Kingdom of God.
This is also true, but not quite as true, of situations where people feel at odds with the cultural definitions of gender. A man who wears women’s clothing, for example, cannot take an active role in the church or work at a church-owned university, though one can get away with wearing the occasional pink shirt to sacrament meeting as long as one sits in the back.
It is much worse for women who do not conform to the circa 1950 definition of the stay-at-home mom. For example, a woman in the church may work outside the home as long as she has a low-income, low-prestige job that she hates, both church culture and church employment take a dim view of women who want actual careers. Since 1997, for example, BYU, for example, has maintained a special exemption from civil rights legislation to ask otherwise illegal questions about marriage and children in job interviews.
Whatever one may think of these policies, it must be said that they are, at the very least, inconsistent with other ways that we view conflicts between physiology, cognition, and culture when they do not involve gender. Latter-day Saints do not believe that physiology always represents eternal reality. We do not believe, for example, that someone born blind was blind in the pre-existence and will be blind in the eternities. Nor do we believe that someone born without a limb will lack that limb in the afterlife. Biological sex is the only physical property that we consider an absolute representation of eternal reality.
The contrast is even more spectacular when it comes to culture. Latter-day prophets have continually drawn a distinction between God’s values and the values of any particular culture. Culture is what we mean by “the world,” or “Babylon,” and it is almost always at odds with what we call “Zion.” Except when it comes to the gender roles that predominated in industrial countries in the first part of the 20th century. Those just happen, by some chance, to conform to what we mean by eternal gender.
None of this follows necessarily from the doctrinal statement that gender “is an essential characteristic of individual premortal, mortal, and eternal identity and purpose.” This only supports anti-trans, rigidly binary, and anti-feminist positions if we completely discount the cognitive nature of gender expression, elevate physiology to the status of absolute spiritual reality, and accept a specific, time-bound cultural definition of gender as both eternal and universal. And the thing is, there is really no reason in our tradition or our theology to make any of these assumptions. There are other ways to see gender as eternal that don’t require us to be cruel to our brothers and sisters and try to keep them out of the Kingdom of God.
First of all, good work at the self-limited level of “nothing that requires us.”
Second, there are enough variations and exceptions and mismatches that I challenge even physiology as a way for any outsider to determine gender. You could say there are periods in most people’s lives when we choose a role in reproduction, and for most of us the choices are limited. But I’m not willing to cede that period and the likelihood of limited choice as determinative. At least not determinative by an external authority. I end up at the more radical position that there is *only* self-determination (which can be affected by lots of external factors).
Third, even though Blair Ostler does it, and Michael Austin does it here, and I have done it myself (many years ago in a very limited circulation critique of the Proclamation on the Family), I have come to think it is both fruitless and unnecessarily provocative to recast the Proclamation into something different than what “everybody knows” it says. The Proclamation does not bear a close textual analysis. The problems are legion. Applying that lens seems to annoy people more than illuminate anything. Even at the level of “nothing that requires us” I expect the unconvinced to remain unconvinced.
You lay it all out. The current policies are gender are just. so. stupid. They don’t bear the slightest bit of scrutiny and don’t map to the reality that there is no gender or sex binary in the world we actually live in, only the idea of a binary.
Regarding eternal physiology, as I understand d the church’s position, the church essentially assumes there are two Platonic physical forms that everyone will have in the next life — Adam and Eve being archetypes — so the status of the mortal blind man is temporary, as is the status of the person experiencing gender dysphoria, and those with any other form of mental or physical disorder. The other physical characteristic we take to be eternal is, of course, our humanity, so even someone who has one of the varieties of disorder causing them to believe they are something besides a person, the church believes they are eternally a person despite their belief, and that their disorder will be cured in the resurrection.
I agree with Christian to a degree, knowing the context and history of the Proclamation tapers it down really to one specific interpretation, it was written as a reactive to movements on Gay Marriage and feminism. Here is a nice review:
https://wheatandtares.org/2017/10/14/historical-context-of-the-family-proclamation/
It is one thing to ask the question whether the concept of gender as put forth in the the Proclamation can fit into the various categories of what gender is, but it is perhaps more important to ask what the fruits/effects of the Proclamation for the membership and wider world.
If it was written to encourage and solidify the church’s position on being gay or trans, namely that it is ok to be gay or trans as long as you don’t act on it or are visible. Unfortunately, this leads to people trying to suppress and and persecute themselves in order to fit in. This is not only miserable, it is dangerous:
https://www.hrc.org/news/new-study-reveals-shocking-rates-of-attempted-suicide-among-trans-adolescen
and this nest one incudes a nice tidbit about how being rejected by one’s religious community doubles the risk of suicide among trans people:
https://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/publications/suicidality-transgender-adults/
For cis-hetero normative families does The Proclamation really do anything positive rather than merely enforce the lucky chance that they were born into bodies and attractions that fit in? it is either a medium for oppression or smug comfort. It has served to make the institutional church have a clearer position, unfortunately, the more we learn about gender, the more it seems to me that the effects of the Proclamation on people like me serve no compassionate or even any other type of useful purpose. It is, essentially, a weapon, and not a balm. It is interesting to think of gender in physiological terms- this is so much more complex than knowing which genitalia one was born with. The literature on how gender minorities do fit into a biological context is rich, here is one little taste:
https://cashp.columbian.gwu.edu/trans-genes
If the leaders of the church are truly concerned about the marginalized “least of these” members of the flock who are transgender, what would be the most effective way to alleviate their suffering and help them be well? Is it the divisiveness of the Proclamation that basically tells us to shut up or disappear and that we are not part of the eternal landscape? That approach did not help me. Instead here is a summary of evidence of what actually works.
https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2018/04/analysis-finds-strong-consensus-effectiveness-gender-transition-treatment
I believe that Michael Austin is one of the kindest and clearest voices among LDS writers. I do think, however, that the sooner we stop asking how we can harmonize concepts put forth in the Proclamation with actual reality, the better it will be for all of us. Time to take it down off our walls and put something else up instead, like the words to the song: “I’m trying to be like Jesus.” That would be a lot better
So Matt Evans, is the ressurection just the ultimate conversion therapy? Is that a peaceful concept? is that not terrifying? I prefer to think that my gay and transgender identity is not broken. I do not feel broken, I am just told I am broken.
@Lona Gynt
Maybe both are compatible. A valuable and important learning experience here that couldn’t rightly be labeled broken, but nonetheless one temporary that will still tend toward the growth and perfection of the platonic ideal yet to come. Thoughts?
Steve LHJ.
For me, my gender identity feels like a core part of my identity, accepting it has given me a loads of peace and wellness. It does not feel like a temporary learning experience. I prefer to think that we are more likely to be cured of erroneous ideas about other people’s identities in the resurrection, rather than core profound central identities. I believe I am a child of God and that identity as a child of God does not feel separate from my identity as a woman married to a woman. How would any of you cis brothers and sisters like to be cured of your gender identity in the resurrections, does that feel right to you? Probably not. Anyway, I have loads of work to do, so I am sorry to have hijacked the wonderful OP with a long comment and then go radio silent, but have to sign off.
Of course it’s fine to discuss a topic like this, or any other, however, opinion isn’t worth a red cent. What matters is what God says about a topic, and only revelation can sort it. For some, prayer and petitioning are cast aside for man’s opinion. God does answer prayers and will answer every faithful and sincere prayer, although when and how can’t be controlled. And nobody has any justification for cruelty toward another.
In October of 2019 when Elder Oaks made the statement “the intended meaning of gender in the family proclamation … is biological sex at birth.” I thought that if that’s what he intended, he should have wrote that in the first place. And that it is possible that he did write that, but the spirit didn’t confirm in, and he was inspired to write “gender is eternal” in its place. So I find it possible that even the authors of the document don’t understand the ways in which the words are true.
No other religion can come close to having an explanation for gender dysphoria. The church does have a possible explanation, that the spirit of one gender ended up in a temporal imperfect body of a different gender in rare cases.
Not long ago the church (i.e., Elder Oaks) somewhat humbly acknowledged, “…being acquainted with the unique problems of a transgender situation is something we have not had so much experience with, and we have some unfinished business in teaching on that.” (Jan 2015 interview http://www.sltrib.com/news/2112602-155/tomorrow-at-115-pm-lds-apostles). However, since that time, as our trans members have become more open and confident in their preferred gender identity, even at church, the church abandoned that attitude and any apparent desire to become educated and instead retrenched into its current unenlightened and uneducated position. In Oct 2019, Pres. Oaks unequivocally defined the church’s position on gender: “The intended meaning of ‘gender’ in the family proclamation and as used in church statements and publications since that time is biological sex at birth.’” (https://www.sltrib.com/religion/2019/10/02/dark-day-transgender/)
In other words, Pres. Oaks tamped down any alternative readings or interpretations of gender in the proclamation. Individuals may find meaning and comfort in their own interpretations, but the church is all about setting boundaries and keeping the doctrine “pure.” It’s so disappointing to see how the church turned from its once humble position of acknowledging a certain level of ignorance to exhibiting such exceeding hubris in what should be a wholly medical/biological/psychological question far outside of the realm of its expertise.
I think we keep holding on to the thread of the PotF because it does give us a sliver of hope that these things are not meant to be this way.
DJ – “What matters is what God says about a topic, and only revelation can sort it. For some, prayer and petitioning are cast aside for man’s opinion.”
The problem is that you’re absolutely defining what God says about the topic, believing that any difference in what some Church leaders proclaim must be “man’s opinion”. The direction of the Church may be limited to those currently called to lead it, but “what God says”, especially to individual people, is not.
One of the great features of this Church and religion is the teaching of personal revelation. I do not know of a single LGBTQ+ person who retains any affiliation with the Church who has not wrestled with God over it and been given understanding on what is right for them (or is still working on it; wrestling is hard).
My biggest concern is that this is going to get worse before it begrudgingly gets better. And I really don’t want to know what worse looks like. This is obviously something where revelation hasn’t come to all Church leaders, or there would have long since been an updated Proclamation with even stricter language. But, as seemed to be the point of the post, the answers thus far don’t work logically and with reality.
We exist. We know who we are. We know to whom we look.
Always good to read your thoughts, Michael. They help me to sit with and process my own. And Lona, thank you for all of those great resources. I’m going to enjoy reading through the ones I haven’t read yet.
I think I’ve arrived at the place where other commenters have: it’s a document no amount of thoughtful apologetics can save. It’s done too much harm.
The biggest harm, I feel, has been, first, to LGBTQIA+ people, and then their families, and the people who care about them.
However, I’m so glad that Michael brings up women, too. I am a woman with two advanced degrees and a job she doesn’t hate who earns a good living (>50% higher than the mean in the pricey coastal state where I reside). Mostly LDS people haven’t hassled me about it; they hassle my husband sometimes, which is sort of worse. But anyway, the point I wanted to make: Don’t worry about me, I’m just fine. (See: job I don’t hate, earning a good living). You know who’s not fine? The brilliant girl I grew up with who was doing calculus in middle school and could have followed any profession and didn’t because she was taught getting more than a bachelor’s degree (“just in case” *insert curse words*) was wrong because her focus should be on being a mom and wife. Also not fine? The girl in Model UN who should have been a career diplomat or a really good politician and instead is a divorced mom of three struggling to make ends meet. We could play this game all day. The way the Institutional Church encourages the waste of the full potential of its women makes me all kinds of sad. And the implication that I am a lesser mother or wife because I have advanced degrees and a career is hilarious. Honestly, it makes me chuckle. The Institution’s whole trick, I guess, is preventing other women from having that luxury.