“Is Divine Love “unconditional”?: Grappling with a 20-year-old LDS doctrinal conundrum”

Ever since LDS Apostle (not-yet-President) Russell M. Nelson’s “Divine Love” talk appeared in the Ensign magazine way back in 2003, the question of whether God “unconditionally loves” his children has been a “hot topic” in LDS doctrinal conversation. This is deeply unfortunate, for the subject shouldn’t be controversial. Alas, the way the topic of “divine love” is portrayed in that talk has caused immense confusion, primarily among two groups of people — those who feel deeply perplexed, even damaged by it, and those who engage in (usually) knee-jerk defenses of it. I recognize the desire of many LDS to locate the source of the confusion outside the talk, rather than within it. Unfortunately, this desire, while well-meaning, is misplaced. The fault lies primarily in the talk itself, I will argue, not in the interpreters who are misinterpreting it (though I grant that many are indeed misinterpreting its intended meaning).

I have seen a lot of people — primarily LDS bloggers and denizens of social media — attempt to pinpoint or describe the nature of the talk’s problem over the years, but I think most of them get it wrong. Here is my take on what “getting it right” looks like:

In modern English, the word “love” refers to a type of emotion.

“I love my wife”.

“I love my children.”

“I love my dog.”

“I love my car.”

“I love God.”

In each of these sentences, the word “love” refers to a deeply-felt emotional state, a posture of care, concern, attachment or regard directed toward another person or thing. To be sure, the precise meaning of the word “love” is not identical in each sentence (or at least it hopefully isn’t). But each of the meanings of “love” here is a species of deeply-felt emotion.

In ancient scripture that has been translated into English, however, the word “love” doesn’t typically refer to an emotion. When it talks about “love,” especially “divine love,” ancient scripture is usually talking about something else, something that would be better translated into modern English as “covenantal loyalty” (to use Ben Spackman’s preferred term), or in other words, “the duty to respond to others in a particular way pursuant to the covenant one has entered into with them.” And yes, scripture absolutely does talk about this “love” as if it’s conditional. (If you don’t believe me, look at the scriptures Elder Nelson cited in his talk. Some of them are quite explicit on this point).

Virtually all modern English speakers — secular or religious, Christian or non-Christian, LDS or non-LDS, LDS rank-and-file or LDS leadership — tend to use the word in the former “emotion” sense, regardless of the object of their “love” (again, whether they’re talking about their spouse, their children, their dog, their car, or God). But the scriptures — in particular the scriptures President Nelson cites in his divine love talk — are using it in the latter “covenantal loyalty” sense. Unfortunately, President Nelson didn’t seem to realize this. So he cited scriptures that were talking about “love” (and its conditionality) in the latter sense, and then tried to argue that we need to modify our modern discourse about “love” accordingly, even though nowadays we only really use that word in the former sense.

You can’t take a scripture about one concept and apply it to a completely different concept, just because the two concepts happen to go by the same word in English. If they’re different concepts, they’re different concepts.

Because the problem President Nelson was trying to address — that too many modern believers think that God “loving” them means He’s indifferent to their behavior — relates to confusion about the meaning of the noun/verb “love,” President Nelson’s focus on the adjective “unconditional” seems misplaced. Who cares that the word “unconditional” doesn’t appear in the scriptures? That may be true, but so what? To harp on that is to misdiagnose the problem President Nelson was trying to solve, the problem of thinking that God doesn’t care how his children behave. In fact, in some ways he made the problem worse, because rather than getting people to recognize that “love” doesn’t necessarily mean “approval” of bad behavior, he implicitly suggests that it does mean “approval,” since he talks about “love” being “conditional” …. on avoiding bad behavior.

Here is what President Nelson should have said: “Yes, God unconditionally loves you. But he doesn’t unconditionally approve of your behavior, or unconditionally bless you.”

See how easy that was? See how clear it is? It’s completely accurate doctrinally, and it is unlikely to confuse anyone. Problem solved.

Anyway, this is the fundamental crux of the problem with Elder Nelson’s talk, I think. And the source of virtually all the confusion that has arisen from it over the past 20 years. If President Nelson had just asked one question while reading certain scriptural passages — “What does the word “love” mean in these passages, and how does that meaning relate to the meaning of the word “love” as used in modern English?” — he likely would’ve approached his talk differently, and the LDS membership, especially its “chattering class,” would be having very different conversations today. And many devout, believing LDS wouldn’t be wondering if God really “loves” them, even when they misbehave.