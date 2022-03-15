Poetry and the Feminine Divine: A BCC Press Spring Sale

It’s spring, and, as we all know, this is the time that Persephone is released from the underworld and returns to Demeter, who, in joy and gratitude, makes the flowers bloom and the weather fair. Spring is the season of the Goddess, and nothing says Feminine Divine quite like a huge sale on BCC Press’s awesomest poetry. From now until Mother’s Day, you can get an amazing deal on some amazing poetry by and about women—strong women, lawless women, Heavenly women, mothers, daughters, maidens and crones. So celebrate with Demeter and check out our amazing deals on poetry that matters.

$9.95 $5.95 AUDIOBOOK $5.99
$12.95 $7.70
$9.95 $5.95
$9.95 $5.95
$8.95 $4.95
$8.95 $4.95

