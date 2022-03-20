Sunday Sermon: Singing about War while Praying for Peace

A good friend told me today that they sang “Onward Christian Soldiers” in his ward. It seemed odd, he said, to be singing about war at a time when our leaders have instructed us to pray for peace. “We pray that this armed conflict will end quickly,” said the First Presidency message released last month after Russia attacked Ukraine, “and that peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts.“
This seemed like a reasonable point, and it propelled me to take a few minutes looking through our hymnal to see how many of our hymns are essentially martial ballads or songs about war. The number I got was 11—not overwhelming, but also not trivial.
60 Battle Hymn of the Republic
68 A Mighty Fortress Is Our God
178 O Lord of Hosts
225 We Are Marching on to Glory
246 Onward Christian Soldiers
248 Up, Awake, Ye Defenders of Zion
250 We Are All Enlisted
251 Behold! A Royal Army
253 Like Ten Thousand Legions Marching
259 Hope of Israel (Zion’s Army)
340 The Star-Spangled Banner
These include some of the most popular songs in the hymnal, which makes sense when you consider that they are all upbeat and vibrant songs in a hymnal (and musical culture) notorious for its funeral tempos. And very few of them are unique to the LDS hymnal. Most of these hymns are well represented across Christian denominations.
And it’s not hard to understand why. Christian hymns are martial because they are based on Christian scriptures, which are also martial. This goes back to the very beginning. Yahweh was originally a war god, whose job description included marching at the head of the Israelite army as they utterly destroyed their enemies. This fact is partially obscured by the King James phrase “Lord of Hosts” (which has been picked up by most other translations) an antiquated English word for “armies.” Simply updating the phrase to “God of Armies,” as several contemporary translations do, creates a very different perspective.
The New Testament’s mission of spiritualizing the historical aspects of the Hebrew Bible makes the problem worse, as it turns the very real wars and conquests of the Old Testament into metaphors for a spiritual struggle. For the Hebrew Bible to become the Old Testament, all of its historical content had to be reinterpreted within a typological framework, which meant that the glorious battles of an Iron Age people and their war god had to somehow become metaphors for the Prince of Peace. It did not happen without some cognitive dissonance.
Now, I do understand metaphors, and I realize that “marching as to war” is not the same thing as marching to war. The Bible often uses physical conflict as a metaphor for spiritual conflict that people can understand. That’s swell and all, but the Bible also uses sexual congress as a metaphor for divine communion, and it describes Christ as a bridegroom to the Church, and we don’t have a single hymn about that. The Song of Solomon is as underrepresented in the world of Christian hymnals as the battles of Joshua are overrepresented. At some point, the world decided that erotic hymns were incongruous for religions that valued sexual continence. Should we not decide the same things about martial hymns for religions that value peace?
And we have plenty of hymns about peace and love and the gentleness and mercy of God. A quick survey turns up:
14 Sweet is the Peace the Gospel Brings
87 God Is Love
102 Jesus Lover of My Soul
105 Master the Tempest Is Raging (Peace Be Still)
113 Out Savior’s Love
124 Be Still My Soul
125 How Gentle God’s Commands
129 Where Can I Turn for Peace
155 We Have Partaken of Thy Love
176 ‘Tis Sweet to Sing of Matchless Love
335 Brightly Beams Our Father’s Mercy
Maybe these are the songs that we should sing instead. This would mean giving up a lot of songs that have been many people’s favorites since childhood—songs with rousing melodies and triumphant imagery that make us feel powerful, which, if we are not careful, we can mistake for feeling spiritual. But the main idea of Christian discipleship means giving up everything that is not the Kingdom of God in order to create the Kingdom of God. And that means renouncing war and proclaiming peace (D&C 98:16).
Metaphors matter. They construct our worldviews and shape our values. It is very difficult for someone who has heard spiritual life described as warfare for most of their life to conclude that war is an inherently horrible thing or that we should put all of our efforts into solving problems without soldiers (Christian or otherwise), mighty fortresses, or royal armies. It is hard enough to renounce war and proclaim peace under any circumstances, but it is virtually impossible when you have been raised to see warfare as God’s ideal solution to difficult spiritual problems. If we want peace to prevail among nations and within our own hearts, then maybe it is time to stop singing about war and sing hymns of peace instead.
Comments
Amen! to the simple point that it is time to stop singing about war and sing hymns of peace instead.
Regarding Onward Christian Soldiers as metaphor, yes I can find meanings and metaphors that are useful or that I can get behind. However, the militarism galls and I’d rather not do that work. Furthermore, the various uses and metaphors over the ~150 years since the hymn was written are not all uses I want to attach myself to. Even victory over sin is complicated. The hymn is often used as a missionary hymn in the sense of we will save the world by Christianizing the world. Always in our version of Christianizing, of course. That one makes me very uncomfortable. On the other hand, the hymn has been used as a protest song, as in protest against the establishment, particularly in the case of the civil rights movement. I would probably have been in synch with that use, had I been there. In wartime, Winston Churchill used the hymn to say the Allies were the righteous saving the world from “measureless degradation.” On the other hand, today, March 20, 2022, I can’t help but hear the words in the voice of Patriarch Kirill urging Russian soldiers to take Kyiv.
I don’t know. I kind of am on the side of Ukraine fighting for their freedom and independence. So, is that kind of war all that bad? There are usually two sides to war, one being the country doing the invading, and other being the country doing the defending of themselves. If you want to simplify it down to good guys and bad guys, just make sure “we” are not necessarily the good guys.
I think that assumption that “we” are always the good guys, is the problem. And this applies to the war as metaphor idea. I think a lot of religions have become evil because they assume that “we” are the good guys while inflicting our ideas onto others. I could give a lot of examples, like legislating against gay marriage, like the Spanish Inquisition, like outlawing the native religion of indigenous people. But, rather than examining the situation as “what would Jesus do?” The religion was sure it was doing God’s will by forcing its own will on others.
Now, I agree that we should not glorify war. War is hell, but then so is having your nation and homeland destroyed. I think we need to be realistic about war. War is sometimes a necessary evil.
We sang the war songs last week as we were told our ward was being dissolved and three wards would be combined to two. It was a pretty deliberate message of “suck it up people.”
In Just War theory defense of your nation and homeland under proper authority is the prime example. In fact, Augustine considered peacefulness in the face of a wrong that can only be stopped by violence to be sin. I’m in the camp that would treat using “war” applied to defense of your nation and homeland as a category error.
I think that there are a lot of things that are sometimes necessary in extreme situations that we still should not normalize through regular hymn singing. Both Nephi decapitating Laban and Jael driving a spike through Sisera’s head were justified by the texts. God apparently approved of these actions. But we don’t sing songs about them. One can hold that defensive warfare is justified without celebrating warfare in general as part of a worship service.
Michael, it seems disingenuous to say the hymns “celebrate warfare in general.” The songs appeal to the need for and value of social solidarity in the face of great evil, to inspiring courage and sacrifice as is needed in Ukraine now.
I think this is a bad take. The war against Satan is very real. If we forget that we are at war with a really cunning and dangerous adversary then we are likely to grow lax in following God. Reminders of the spiritual war that we are in are needed. Of course messages of peace are as well.
I, for one, think this is an important point and well made.
On a given Sunday we generally sing three or four hymns, and each time we choose a hymn that features a lot of war language we miss a chance to sing about topics that might call us toward peace.
I agree that language matters, metaphors have an impact on our thinking, etc. I can acknowledge that sometimes armed resistance is necessary, but agree with Michael that there are plenty of actions that might be justified that shouldn’t also be embraced as themes for congregational hymns.
I am hoping that the new hymnal will help in this regard, providing us with a lot of inspiring new music, and a lot fewer martial images.
We are all enlisted till the conflict is o’er;
Happy are we! Happy are we!
Soldiers in the army,
There’s a bright crown in store;
We shall win and wear it by and by.
Haste to the battle, quick to the field;
Truth is our helmet, buckler, and shield.
Stand by our colors; proudly they wave!
We’re joyfully, joyfully marching to our home.
Matt, I think that there is room for good-faith disagreement about the extent to which a song like the one quoted above “celebrates warfare in general” or appeals “to the need for and value of social solidarity in the face of great evil.” However, the former is a perfectly valid interpretation of the plain meaning of the words. Indeed, if this were not a common and popular traditional song, I seriously doubt that anyone would support adding it to the hymnbook precisely because it gives a view of warfare that is contrary to the plain meaning of other texts that we are enjoined to take seriously. Long traditions can make very inappropriate things seem appropriate, but that is not argument that I find compelling. I do not believe that it is at all disingenuous to think that a jaunty tune about how happy war makes us can be read as a celebration of warfare in general.
I am 100% in support, Brother Michael. For years I have quietly refused to sing these martial and/or *patriotic* songs, including the chorus to “The Spirit of God Like a Fire is Burning.”
Rarely has my silence been noticed, but it is a sincere action between me and God.
Why are these hymns bad, but not violence related allusions in scriptures such as the below:
Ephesians 6:10-20
Matt 10:34-35
Hebrews 4:12
Assuming that “O Lord of Hosts” is in any way a militant hymn is rather like assuming that “Playboy” is a magazine about young lads playing marbles or mumblety-peg. And, “A Mighty Fortress” is not at all martial besides that one word, and the defensive nature of a fortress would suggests that including that hymn after your cursory glance through the list of titles in the hymnal is another category error.
Mark B,
“Lord of Hosts” means “God of Armies.” The martial nature of the phrase is obscured by the fact that people don’t understand King James English. But signing a song about the God of Armies has undeniable military associations. If you simply substitute the modern phrase for the 17th century one, it is easy to see that it is a song with some connection to warfare, and that fact that most people don’t understand this just shows how careless we have become with our language. The controlling image of “A Mighty Fortress” is military. I a perfectly aware that you can read other things into this, but it is a martial metaphor, and it is not an insignificant word somewhere in the song. It is the central idea of the whole song.
Calling A Mighty Fortress a military hymn because of the use of the fortress imagery is proof texting. Read Luther’s text. (Not the one in the hymnal.) His message is that we don’t have to fight because Christ Jesus will win our battles. It’s the opposite of a military hymn.