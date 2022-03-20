Sunday Sermon: Singing about War while Praying for Peace

by

A good friend told me today that they sang “Onward Christian Soldiers” in his ward. It seemed odd, he said, to be singing about war at a time when our leaders have instructed us to pray for peace. “We pray that this armed conflict will end quickly,” said the First Presidency message released last month after Russia attacked Ukraine, “and that peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts.“

This seemed like a reasonable point, and it propelled me to take a few minutes looking through our hymnal to see how many of our hymns are essentially martial ballads or songs about war. The number I got was 11—not overwhelming, but also not trivial.

60 Battle Hymn of the Republic

68 A Mighty Fortress Is Our God

178 O Lord of Hosts

225 We Are Marching on to Glory

246 Onward Christian Soldiers

248 Up, Awake, Ye Defenders of Zion

250 We Are All Enlisted

251 Behold! A Royal Army

253 Like Ten Thousand Legions Marching

259 Hope of Israel (Zion’s Army)

340 The Star-Spangled Banner

These include some of the most popular songs in the hymnal, which makes sense when you consider that they are all upbeat and vibrant songs in a hymnal (and musical culture) notorious for its funeral tempos. And very few of them are unique to the LDS hymnal. Most of these hymns are well represented across Christian denominations.

And it’s not hard to understand why. Christian hymns are martial because they are based on Christian scriptures, which are also martial. This goes back to the very beginning. Yahweh was originally a war god, whose job description included marching at the head of the Israelite army as they utterly destroyed their enemies. This fact is partially obscured by the King James phrase “Lord of Hosts” (which has been picked up by most other translations) an antiquated English word for “armies.” Simply updating the phrase to “God of Armies,” as several contemporary translations do, creates a very different perspective.

The New Testament’s mission of spiritualizing the historical aspects of the Hebrew Bible makes the problem worse, as it turns the very real wars and conquests of the Old Testament into metaphors for a spiritual struggle. For the Hebrew Bible to become the Old Testament, all of its historical content had to be reinterpreted within a typological framework, which meant that the glorious battles of an Iron Age people and their war god had to somehow become metaphors for the Prince of Peace. It did not happen without some cognitive dissonance.

Now, I do understand metaphors, and I realize that “marching as to war” is not the same thing as marching to war. The Bible often uses physical conflict as a metaphor for spiritual conflict that people can understand. That’s swell and all, but the Bible also uses sexual congress as a metaphor for divine communion, and it describes Christ as a bridegroom to the Church, and we don’t have a single hymn about that. The Song of Solomon is as underrepresented in the world of Christian hymnals as the battles of Joshua are overrepresented. At some point, the world decided that erotic hymns were incongruous for religions that valued sexual continence. Should we not decide the same things about martial hymns for religions that value peace?



And we have plenty of hymns about peace and love and the gentleness and mercy of God. A quick survey turns up:

14 Sweet is the Peace the Gospel Brings

87 God Is Love

102 Jesus Lover of My Soul

105 Master the Tempest Is Raging (Peace Be Still)

113 Out Savior’s Love

124 Be Still My Soul

125 How Gentle God’s Commands

129 Where Can I Turn for Peace

155 We Have Partaken of Thy Love

176 ‘Tis Sweet to Sing of Matchless Love

335 Brightly Beams Our Father’s Mercy

Maybe these are the songs that we should sing instead. This would mean giving up a lot of songs that have been many people’s favorites since childhood—songs with rousing melodies and triumphant imagery that make us feel powerful, which, if we are not careful, we can mistake for feeling spiritual. But the main idea of Christian discipleship means giving up everything that is not the Kingdom of God in order to create the Kingdom of God. And that means renouncing war and proclaiming peace (D&C 98:16).



Metaphors matter. They construct our worldviews and shape our values. It is very difficult for someone who has heard spiritual life described as warfare for most of their life to conclude that war is an inherently horrible thing or that we should put all of our efforts into solving problems without soldiers (Christian or otherwise), mighty fortresses, or royal armies. It is hard enough to renounce war and proclaim peace under any circumstances, but it is virtually impossible when you have been raised to see warfare as God’s ideal solution to difficult spiritual problems. If we want peace to prevail among nations and within our own hearts, then maybe it is time to stop singing about war and sing hymns of peace instead.